13 Best Transit Levels For Surveying of 2020

We agree, land surveying is one heck of a job!

Gone are the days when the utility of transit levels was restricted to the professionals. Homeowners today play an active role in ensuring that their dream residence, or any other construction for that matter, stands the test of perfection.

Surely, transit levels are the trustworthy assistants for all those calculations and measurements, which are essential for a full-proof construction. But how do you ensure that you’re buying the right product? Given the wide range of options that take care of all your big and small needs, decision making can leave you in a fix.

To uncomplicate things, we’ve decided to compile a list of the 13 best transit levels up for grabs. It’s exhaustive, but the easy-to-comprehend specifications may well save you a lot of research time and effort.

Without further delay, let’s jump in!

Top 13 Transit Levels For Surveying

First up on the list is the David White LT6-900 Meridian Transit. The easy-to-use transit level is one of the more suitable products for those who want something that’s simple and pocket-friendly. With a lightweight design and sturdy frame, the David White LT6-900 performs pretty well for its price.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the positive customer reviews helped us put our confidence in the product. The David White LT6-900 Meridian Transit works accurately for both simple home improvement and large-scale survey tasks. Affordability and convenience make this transit level worth considering, especially for beginners.

The 22x optical zoom is a highlight and provides a magnified and crisp view to a distance of up to 200 feet. With a bit of defocusing, the instrument helps to render a more unobstructed view of the area. In addition to the powerful zoom, its built in sunshades helped us to obtain better sightings.

As far as measurement is concerned, the horizontal circle located at the bottom of the transit level has single-degree gradients for making minute estimations. Along with the gradients, the horizontal locks and tangent screws work in tandem to give the user full control to make accurate measurements.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The readout dial does not come with a lock, which means that even the slightest disturbance caused to the dial can show inaccurate readings. Similarly, the vertical tangent or angle needs to be adjusted to derive correct measurements. But these are far from deal-breakers, in our humble opinion!

Pros Cost-effective

22x zoom for magnification

Leveling accuracy of 0.25 inches per 100 feet

Locking mechanism for horizontal scale Cons Focus knob can get stuck

The next product on our list is the NWI NSLP500B Siteline Transit Level. Along with a tripod, plumb bob and robust aluminum rod, the NWI Siteline is a complete and practical measurement kit for all the on-site construction needs. Modestly priced, this transit level is both professional and convenient.

Why Did We Like It?

For its affordable price, the NWI NSLP500B Siteline Transit Level seems to be a fitting choice for basic survey needs. We availed its services for a basic home construction job, but the transit level should also work well for farming and agricultural projects.

Similar to the David White LT6-900 Meridian Transit, this transit level also has a leveling accuracy range of 0.25 per inch per 100 feet. Despite having a 20x optical zoom, it provides a viewing range of above 200 feet which is really impressive.

What appealed to us the most is the quality of the supporting gears. The tripod and professional-grade aluminium rod really add value to the transit level, and are not included only for the sake of it. Also, the NWI NSLP500B Siteline Transit Level does not compromise on portability and ease of set-up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the instrument comes with an impressive viewing range, we felt that the quality of the 20x telescope lens is below par. A spotting scope may well be used to improve visibility, but we’d prefer a superior lens any day.

Pros Easy to carry

Stable set-up with professional-grade tripod and aluminum rod

Compact

Affordable Cons Less durable

Our third pick of the day is one of the most appropriate leveling instruments for pros. The AdirPro 22X Automatic Speed Line Optical Transit Level is an automatic leveling tool that is more popular among civil engineers and surveyors. With a robust design and high-power telescope, it’s worth your consideration.

Why Did We Like It?

The high customer ratings are a testimony to the instrument’s efficiency in delivering for professional-level tasks. Though the 22x optical magnification works for a range of 20 feet, it also comes with a special short-distance 4.5 feet focus range for enhanced precision (required for smaller projects).

What compelled us to try out the AdirPro22x Automatic Transit Level was its aircraft-grade aluminum telescope. Aided by an achromatic-coated lens and built-in sunshades, the telescope cuts out glare to produce clear and crisp images, even when operated on the highest magnification setting.

The clamps and tangent ensured that we could quickly focus the scope on the target. Besides, the siding lock levers made it super simple for us to mount the telescope on the tripod.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Having praised it for being the ‘professional one’, we would’ve loved a simpler instruction manual for users without a prior experience of handling transit levels. The perfectionist in you may be a tad bit disappointed, given the absence of clear degree points.

Pros 22x optical magnification both horizontally and vertically

Additional short-range focus

Focus knob to protect the scope

One-degree vertical arc to set the pitch Cons Complicated operation for amateurs

The versatile David White LT8-300P Universal Transit Level is a suitable measurement tool for mid-range leveling. Working for both horizontal and vertical applications of construction, this transit level by David White has earned a spot for being reliable and sturdy.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we really liked the instrument’s ability to work for the various construction needs- everything from surveying to landscaping. The 26x optical magnification is a nice compromise between the more powerful and less competent scopes. Also, an optical plummet with 1.5x magnification that replaces the more commonly found plumb bob does work fine to improve visibility.

To deliver on its claim for being reliable, the David White Universal Transit Level has included features for smooth operation. For instance, a wide ball-bearing aided center helped us to move the level without any jerk, and also assisted the alignment control.

Both the horizontal circle and vertical arc are secured by a set of locks and tangent, each. This is a good set-up to enhance accurate measurements, since there are fewer chances of them being off-position.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did experience some level of difficulty in operating the locks, as compared to transit levels of other brands. Also, users who generally work with a plumb bob may find the optical plummet to be a mis-fit.

Pros Suitable for tough environments

Ease of accessing focus knob and vial

400 feet work range

Leveling accuracy of 0.1875 per 150 feet Cons Incompetent for short-range surveying

The next product in-line is yet another automatic transit level package from the house of NWI.

As the name rightly suggests, the NWI NCLP32 32X Contractors Automatic Transit Level is a sought-after measuring tool for contractors and independent workers. The package is affordable and aids precision surveying.

NWI NCLP32 32X Contractors Automatic Level Package 32x Automatic Level, Builders Tripod and 9ft Grade...

32x Magnification

Why Did We Like It?

We really liked how the performance does full justice to its name. The 32x optical zoom works great for the 400 feet working range, and exhibits clear sighting. If you plan on buying a product for surveying larger spaces, then the NWI 32X Automatic Transit Level should be considered

This automatic transit level has an accuracy of 0.0625 per 250 feet, making it one of the most accurate instruments in the price range. Though we tried the instrument for measuring distance, it is also commonly used for calculating horizontal angles and checking elevations.

Much like the NWI Siteline Transit, this one too comes in a package, with a contractor’s tripod, aluminum rod, plumb bob and carrying case. Again, the supporting tools enhance the overall value and efficiency of the transit level.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite having the utility for more than one task on hand, this automatic transit level is not at all suitable for the vertical applications. Also, you need to carry the tripod and rod separately, as the case is just about the right size to carry the instrument.

Pros Easy to set-up

Affordable

Sharp focus

Value package Cons Does not measure vertical sighting

With its Ac-2S Automatic 24x Transit Level, Nikon has raised the bar for portable measuring instruments. Being lightweight yet durable, the Nikon Ac-2S is ideal for on-field tasks like surveying and forestry. The 24x scope with Nikon optics allows for more light in-take, resulting in well-lit and more clear sightings.

Why Did We Like It?

If it’s Nikon, optics is not an issue. The 24x telescope with Nikon optics provides minimum distorted and detailed images for precision measurement. Easy on the eye for long hours of work, the eyepiece lens can be detached to fit in a diagonal sighting prism for measuring steeper areas.

Apart from delivering superior optics, the Nikon Ac-2S comes with a variety of features for easy and accurate measurements. With dual-sided continuous horizontal tangent drives, this automatic transit level also features stadia lines to facilitate simpler distance measurement. We didn’t face any difficulty in measuring horizontal angles either.

This automatic transit level does not require a specialized tripod, since it fits easily on both flat-headed and spherical-headed tripods. Also, a robust metal outer shell and magnetic-dampened compensators for better leveling make it resistant to harsh terrains and weather conditions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Much like the NWI NCLP32 32X Contractors Automatic Transit Level, this one too doesn’t accommodate vertical applications. Further, the absence of clear degree points can be a problem if you want minute readings.

Pros Travel-friendly

Durable design

24x optical magnification

2.64 feet working range for closer projects Cons No minute notations and vertical application

A perfect combination of portability and power, the Bosh 26x Automatic Optical Transit Level has a working range of up to 330 feet. With an affordable price tag, this transit level comes with multiple features that simplify distance and angle measurement.

Bosch 26X Automatic Optical Level GOL26 SELF-LEVELING: The Bosch GOL 26 Optical Level...

POWERFUL: With a powerful 26x magnification, the...

Why Did We Like It?

Having dealt with a number of transit levels that work only for horizontal application, we were relieved to find a product for both our horizontal and vertical measurement needs. The 26x optical magnification delivers clear and bright images for its wide 330 feet working range.

To facilitate portability, the self-leveling compensator works together with the automatic transport lock system for protecting the unit’s pendulum against damage and loss of calibration. Similar to the Ac-2S Automatic 24x Transit Level, a magnetic dampening system in place ensures the instrument’s stability on uneven job terrains.

The Bosch 26x Automatic Optical Transit Level also features a bubble vial and 90-degree glass prism to reduce the set-up time. We were impressed with the measuring instrument’s commitment to being travel-friendly and ease of use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We spent a hefty amount of time figuring out how to use the self-levelling compensator. In addition, the instrument’s portability is not synonymous with durability, as we felt it might not be able to withstand the daily wear-and-tear of long term jobs.

Pros Compact

Accuracy rate of 0.0625inches per 100 feet

Applicable for both horizontal and vertical sightings

Automatic lock for traveling Cons Difficult to understand the self-leveling compensator

The next measurement instrument on this list is the SitePro 25-TL20X 20-Power Transit Level. Easy, affordable and with a decent working range, this transit level is a solution to the essential surveying and leveling needs. Given its price, the unit appears sturdy for everyday use.

Why Did We Like It?

Our search for an instrument that works for primary survey and leveling led us to this transit level, and we are not disappointed about it. The 20x optical magnification delivers clear sightings for its mid-level 200 feet work range. A built-in sunshade, much like the David White LT6-900 Meridian Transit, helps the viewing process.

Despite having a simple design, the transit level does not forgo the other important aspects like clamps and tangent for durability. For its modest price, the instrument does a good job for working for both horizontal and vertical applications.

We were also impressed with the precision of the transit level, especially the telescope, which was able to render a very clear and close focus. In addition, the overall design was sturdy enough to tolerate moderate adversities of daily work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The horizontal circle at the base is not as accurate as we would have liked it to be. Similarly, the absence of a vernier scale makes it difficult for the user to accurately read the measurements of the horizontal circle.

Pros User-friendly

Affordable

Decent leveling ability

Good for small scale construction and leveling tasks Cons Low on accuracy

A true all-rounder that the Dewalt 20x Transit Level is, the measuring instrument comes with other assisting gears to provide a one-stop-solution for your agricultural and civil constructions.

With accurate measurement facilities and an easy set-up, this transit level does not burn a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

Dewalt has a reputation for delivering high-quality products, and the DW092PK 20X Transit Level is no exception. Though the working range of 200 feet appeared a bit modest to us, the 20x optical magnification produced the perfect level of clarity for our sightings.

This measuring instrument did also surprise us with its dual application for horizontal and vertical measurement- thanks to its 360-degree horizontal circle, equipped with a vernier scale. While moving the scope, we did not face any significant mobility issue, which is a big positive for an inexpensive instrument like this.

The tripod included in the package is professional-grade and sturdy. Also, it has a heavy-duty leveling base for a smooth and quick set-up on different terrains.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Lifting the transit level is one real tough job, as it does not have a lightweight design. Hence, portability becomes a concern. But given the plethora of other nifty features it has to offer, this hardly comes across as a deal-breaker.

Pros Precise horizontal measurements

Good accuracy level of 0.25 inch per 100 feet

Ease of determining vertical angles

Protective leveling vial Cons Bulky design

For the next instrument on this list, we have the Johnson Level & Tool 22x Builder’s Level Transit. The flexible yet compact design of this transit level system can cater to the construction needs for a wide variety of spaces, like patios, driveways and streets.

Why Did We Like It?

Apart from its capability to work for a range of spaces, we were happy to avail both the horizontal and vertical applications for the price. The horizontal circle has a vernier scale and reads to single-degree precision. Both the horizontal circle and vertical arc are fastened by horizontal screws, and vertical lock and screws, respectively.

The mounted telescope comes with an easy-to-operate leveling vial for movement control and precision reading. Along with a built-in sunshade to improve image quality, the large-sized lock screws make this transit level user-friendly and convenient.

The transit level kit also includes a durable, aluminum grade tripod and a 13-inch aluminum rod for marking difference in elevation. Finally, the package becomes complete with a sturdy case essential for storing and carrying the transit level.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did require some practice before we could get the focusing vial to keep the scope in position, without which, the bubble level deviates. Also, first-time users may find it challenging to understand the utility of the measuring rod.

Pros User-friendly

Measurement control with lock and screws

Vertical arc

Clear magnification Cons Somewhat unstable telescope

From the house of Bosch, the next product is an optical kit with a self-leveling 32x magnification, and a magnetic dampening system for easy use and quick-set up. A 32x zoom has an impressive work range of up to 330 feet-all this packed in a design that is both water and dust resistant.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, a closer look at the transit level’s design revealed the carefully thought-out approach to make it durable for everyday operation. Plastic over-mold in vital areas with a metal casing and 1P54 protection work together to defend the instrument against dust particles and sudden water splashes.

For visibility, we had the transit level’s 32x magnification with a working range of 330 feet to produce sharp and bright sightings. Much like the Bosch 26x Automatic Transit Level, the self-leveling system functions to stabilize both for the horizontal and vertical line of sight.

When you need a quick and reliable set-up for taking accurate measurements, the magnetic dampening system comes to the rescue and ensures minimum distortions for smooth operation. Also, the transport lock works to enhance portability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Looking through the telescope can be a bit confusing, especially with the serial order of correcting the zoom focus first and then adjusting the fine focus. Then again, that’s only till you get used to it, after which it will not be a significant inconvenience.

Pros Accuracy rate of 0.0625 per 100 feet

Portable

Top mount for quick viewing

Durable Cons Working with the scope is a struggle

Today’s penultimate instrument is an Automatic Optical Transit Level by YaeCCC. Ably assisted by a 32x optical magnification, this transit level is capable of working for pretty much every construction work, be it fence-building, foundation-installation, landscaping or excavation. It is a cost-effective, accurate and user-friendly solution to all your leveling problems.

Why Did We Like It?

Leveling needs clear sighting, and the 32x optical magnification makes this possible. For its affordable price tag, the magnification does reasonably well. We used it in a low-lit situation, and hardly had any issues with the sighting.

Next, we were also impressed with the 360-degree rotary dials, which ensure that the user has precise distance reading. In addition, the presence of the horizontal knobs make it easy to cover a wide area, and the circular level enables to derive angular measurements.

The lightweight body, in combination with a sturdy plastic carrying case, helps the user to carry it from location-to-location. Overall, the instrument serves as a good alternative to other premium priced products, especially for average leveling requirements.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The efficiency of the YaeCCC 32x Automatic Transit Level for its price leaves very little room for complain. However, mounting the transit level on our tripod left us considerably exhausted. We’d have loved a smooth mounting experience.

Pros Affordable

Enables angular measurement

Good working range

Clear magnification in low light Cons Difficult to fix on the tripod

The final product on this list is another automatic transit level by Leica Geosystems. With a standard 24x optical zoom, the NA524 functions in a quick and accurate manner to provide stability while reading measurements on uneven surfaces. The rugged design protects the instrument from dust and water for longevity.

Sale Leica Geosystems 840385 NA524 Automatic Optical Level 24x Magnification

The Leica NA524 is ruggedly made to withstand the...

Why Did We Like It?

We quite liked the instrument’s ability to deliver accurate measurements on uneven terrains- thanks to its automatic compensator. Like all other products in the N500 range, the NA524 also allows precision measurement while being user-friendly.

The 24x optical magnification functions with a target diopter mechanism to allow quick and flawless focus. It has earned a name for being hassle-free and time saving for professionals who are always on the go.

Much like the Bosch 32x automatic optical level, this transit level also has a water and dust resistant body. Its IP56 standard sets a high standard for being accurate, quick and convenient, and the instrument functions sufficiently well to keep up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This member of the N500 series is efficient and accurate, but we wished that it was self-leveling, considering that the price is a bit on the higher side.

Pros Accurate

Tough body

Can be used on both flat and dome-headed tripod

Horizontal circle Cons Is not self-leveling

Buyers’ Guide

No matter how big or small the construction is, precise measurement and leveling are imperative for building the perfect establishment. If you do not have the right instrument for the purpose, then getting those much-needed measurements can be a tedious task.

To choose the right transit level, it is crucial to determine the purposes for buying one. After going through the features and abilities of the various products available out there, we decided to list the significant factors to be considered before purchasing a transit level.

We bring to you the characteristic features that must be kept in mind before you shell out those hard-earned bucks. Read on to know more….

Type

Transit levels have mainly three categories – automatic, speed line and universal.

The automatic transit levels are built in a way to help users get the most accurate measurement, irrespective of the uneven terrain or harsh environment. With traditional transit levels, the graduated vials mostly produce slightly ‘off’ measurements when working in unfavorable conditions.

Automatic transit levels, on the other hand, use magnetic dampened compensators for securing the correct line of sight. We recommend an automatic transit level if you need to survey uneven terrains, or you have to work on a large-scale construction project.

Speed line transit levels are also durable for bumpy surfaces and ground-vibrations. However, they are more productive when it comes to measuring rough angles. In addition, they are a perfect fit for fine-tuning measurements.

Many such models use multiple elements like vertical arcs, horizontal circles, and tangents for enhanced stability and convenience. We recommend a speed line transit if you want an instrument that is more advanced and easy-to-use.

Lastly, universal transit levels are the perfect fit for large-scale constructions or survey work that requires horizontal or vertical sighting.

Transit Level Kit/Package

Most transit levels come within a package that includes other supporting tools like tripod measuring rod, and also a carrying case. If you do not want the hassle of buying things separately, we recommend going for a kit or package with the related must-haves.

Portability

There are but a few transit levels which are bulky yet extremely reliable. If you do not need to carry the instrument from one place to another, you might opt for one such model. However, a lot of lightweight designs for accurate and quick measurement and leveling are available for purchase.

Magnification

The range area of your surveying and/or leveling plays a crucial factor in determining the transit level. For example, if you want an instrument with a narrower field of view for closer terrains, you can opt for a transit level with 32x zoom. Such models are usually preferred by contractors and building professionals.

Standard range surveying or leveling works usually require a 26x or 28x optical zoom. If you are a beginner or plan to use a transit level for basic everyday tasks, you may well opt for such a measuring instrument that has a 26x or 28x scope.

In addition, you can also consider such units that have a diopter for better and precise focus.

Material

No one wants to invest in a transit level that cannot withstand the adversities of construction work. While some models are resistant to dust, a lot of them are also made to be water- resistant. Ideally, a model that is both water-proof and dust resistant should be considered for purchase.

If the construction site has a lot of ground vibrations, we recommend a vibration-shock proof model. For heavy duty construction sites that are bound to have a lot of wear-and-tear, we will suggest a model that has a metallic body.

Convenience

An instruction manual accompanies most of the transit levels available in the market today to guide the user for operating the instrument. However, some models which do not have an instruction guide are generally easy to operate. On the other hand, other models may have a manual but can still be difficult to understand.

If you are a beginner or do not want to spend a lot of time figuring out the set-up and operation, you can buy a more user-friendly model. Complicated transit levels are more suitable for professional-grade work, or for users who have prior experience in handling one.

Additional Features

Apart from all the necessary elements that are needed to carry out accurate measurement and leveling, many other features also assist the transit levels. One such common feature is the presence of in-built sunshades, that facilitate clear sightings for outdoor projects. Outdoor construction-related survey and leveling can be executed better with such features.

Most transit levels offer such additional features at an affordable price. We recommend such transit levels that employ mechanisms to improve visibility, leveling and accurate measuring.

Verdict

If not for transit levels, carrying out construction-related measurements would have been extremely laborious.

Our carefully curated list of the 13 best transit levels ticks the boxes of affordability, clear sightings, and of course, accuracy. Before we call it a day, let us summarize our findings for you.

The David White LT6-900 Meridian Transit and NWI NSLP500B Siteline Transit Level are both affordable and user-friendly. AdirPro 22X Automatic Speed Line Optical Transit Level, on the other hand, is a professional favorite.

Nikon Ac-2S Automatic 24x Automatic Transit Level leads the race of optical superiority, while the SitePro 25-TL20X 20-Power Transit Level works well for basic surveying and leveling needs.

The Johnson Level & Tool 22x Builder’s Level Transit and Bosch 32x Optical Level Kit are some of the most value-for-money transit level packages.

With this, we bring down the curtain today. Hope our detailed list and the buyers’ guide can help you make the best buying decision to meet your needs.

Let us know your verdict in the comments section.

See you next time!

