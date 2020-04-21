19 Best Green Laser Level of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Gone are the days when you had to slog with a physical scale! It is time to move on to ultra modern laser levels.

They provide perfect accuracy and precise leveling to make the right measurements in one go. We were baffled by the ease of aligning and measuring a space, no matter how big or small they were.

But with so many types of laser levels in the market, there was confusion about which one to buy. We went through several product reviews to find the one which fit our needs, and that’s when we decided to write this guide.

You will get a detailed analysis of the 19 best green laser levels while listing out the pros and cons of each. It is time for you to scroll through and find the product of your dreams.

Top 19 Green Laser Level of 2020

Document

If you want a foolproof laser level, which can be used in broad daylight with its vibrancy, this is the product to go for. Leica is one of the best producers of cameras and lenses, and we already trusted the brand before choosing this product.

Why Did We Like it?

Designed for professionals, we found this to be exceptional when it comes to accuracy. It was precise and helped us measure with ease. We had been working on our outhouse and renovating it completely. A green laser level was very much needed when we came across this product.

It measures entirely, giving a precise range for a few hundred feet, which is brilliant even by DeWALT and Bosch standards. It is always inevitable for the line to slant when you are working with 300 feet on average. But with this product, be assured that you will always measure with utmost precision.

Also, the device comes with a solid Lithium-ion charger, which will give you two days of proper usage without needing to recharge again.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is by far the best engineered of the lot and comes with no errors. Every product usually has a margin of errors, but this one is perfect. The only thing which made us a little impatient was the process of assembling and understanding how to use it. However, this is only because we had never used a laser level before, and a guide solved the problem.

Pros Compatible with sunlight

Bright points and laser planes

Rechargeable battery makes it last longer Cons Slightly time-consuming assembly

We were looking for support for 360-degree leveling when we came across this product. This is one of the most advanced laser levels in the market, which is best used if you want to measure a full room layout.

Why Did We Like It?

One of its crucial features is that it does not shut down on its own. If you are working for hours, it will stay on until you manually switch it off. This is much needed because often, it becomes a hindrance to handle the switch continually. You will have it ready for use throughout your workday, if need be.

It also comes with rechargeable batteries, hence you need not worry about replacing them regularly. If you are into very long hours of work, buy one extra pair of batteries and use them alternately so that one charges while the other is being used.

With a robust magnetic base and clamp style bracket, you can be sure that the measurements are always correct. The green light is also very sharp and would be visible even if there is already an intense light nearby.

What Could Have Been Better?

The device functions exceptionally well but is slightly bulkier than other products in the same range. It is also not a perfect fit for smaller spaces like bathrooms and storerooms. If you have significant measuring needs, go for this product without a second thought.

Pros Battery charger and battery is rechargeable

Switch for pendulum locking

Efficient magnetic base helps you affix the level on most bracket units

Complimentary green glasses Cons Slightly heavier and not suitable for small spaces

If you are anxious about the batteries getting drained out too soon, the Bosch GLL3-330CG is a fantastic option to consider. We bought this device for heavy work at our house, and it has worked exceptionally well without the batteries dying.

Why Did We Like It?

This product came with Visimax power-saving technology, which made it more efficient and was able to save more power. We could easily use it for more extended periods of use. Also, it can be positioned anywhere from drywalls, wood, ceiling, and the floor. The setup process was straightforward, and we could do it quickly using screws.

To add to it, the 360-degree level measurement is something beneficial. With one horizontal and two vertical lasers, it manages to cover a whole three-dimensional space without any hindrance. We took measurements of our bathroom before changing the tiles, and the work was done in one go.

Further, the power control feature adds a cherry on the cake. It allows you to operate the machine through a smartphone from anywhere in the room. This helps a lot as one person can manage it from their phone and give directions while the other one works on the ground.

What Could Have Been Better?

We cannot complain about this product as it worked exceptionally well. The only issue we had was that the batteries did not come with our package. So we had to source it separately, which led us to wait another day. Make sure to see if your package includes batteries while ordering or order them separately on the same day.

Pros Bright 360° laser lines

Can be positioned at any location

Lithium-ion battery provides longer run time and can be recharged

Remote control feature through the smartphone app Cons Batteries were not included

We needed a device that would fit both our professional and household needs, and that’s when we came across this device. The green light emitted works well indoors as well as outdoors. And it doesn’t get difficult for you to see its green light even in the afternoon sunlight.

Why Did We Like It?

This device comes with multiple add-ons, which honestly justify the price tag. With an extended bracket, enhancement glasses, magnetic base, target card, a ceiling clamp, and a blow mold case, this kit is worth the price. We did not have to buy anything extra as the package was sufficient.

Also, it is a hybrid device where you get both points and lines for leveling. This will make it easier for you to take measurements.

To top it off, it is a modern device that can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth. This enables you to control the device from afar and is best suited for working with hired laborers. You can control the measurements with your phone while they make the marking and work accordingly.

What Could Have Been Better?

The only issue we found with this device is that it does not fine-tune by itself, which has to be done manually. If you are going to use it to measure a new space, make sure that you adjust the machine accordingly. Other than this, we have no complaints as this product has been working fine for months now.

Pros Accurate and simple to operate

Bluetooth connectivity

Can monitor machine activity through smartphones Cons Needs to be fine-tuned manually

This is one of the best devices for professional use. With a range extending up to 2,000 feet, we experimented with it on a vast field behind our house in daylight. Needless to say, it performed very well, and we now have a good understanding of our yard.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved some of the features that came with the DEWALT tool connect app. You can connect your device through Bluetooth and then enjoy some of the most enormous benefits.

The tool tracking feature was our favorite as it let us exactly understand measurements. Bump notifications, fall, and drop indications make the job much more comfortable. We also loved the slope and line direction calculator and notifier, which exactly told us the inclination degree.

The dual-axis slope mode helped us, especially when we were trying to renovate our garage with a sloping ceiling and floor. The machine is additionally designed to work in the toughest of conditions. You can rest assured that it would not break if it falls out of your hands while at work.

What Could Have Been Better?

The device functions pretty well, and we would not complain about its efficiency. But with high efficiency and this level of reliability, comes a higher price tag. This laser level is more expensive than the previous ones on this list. But if its higher price is not a problem, then it will serve you well.

Pros Bluetooth connectivity

Can monitor machine activity through mobile notifications

Best for professional use Cons Higher price tag

When visibility is a concern, and the ambient light is too much, the DeWALT DW088LG Cross Line Green Laser Level can be your partner in crime. Equipped with 12-volt green beam laser and rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries, this product will make sure the green light stays bright and lasts throughout your work time.

DEWALT (DW088LG) 12V MAX Line Laser, Cross Line, Green Self leveling cross Lines that projects bright...

Green beam laser Technology which is four times...

Why Did We Like It?

It has a range up to 100 feet and can calculate the area of your backyard or front porch easily in broad daylight. We have previously faced problems with some devices where the light fades towards the line’s end. But we did not face any such issues with this one.

You can expect the same level of sharpness even at the endpoint. This feature was very much appreciated because our room was big enough, and the end had to be visible to mark that point.

Also, you can select whether you want to use the vertical or horizontal line for accurate measurement manually. This, accompanied by a magnetic bracket for easy mounting and locking pendulum, made the job a lot easier for us.

Moreover, you will love the laser enhancement glasses, which will help you see the line more clearly than ever!

What Could Have Been Better?

The only thing we thought could add to the product is a set of batteries. You will get one, and that will suffice for a certain amount of time. But if you want to use it for more extended periods, order another set of batteries along with.

Pros Green cross-line beam working at 12 volts

IP65 water and debris resistance

Rechargeable battery and battery life indicator

Big, durable kit with space Cons Only one set of batteries provided

We were in search of a device that would be perfect for small tasks while not burning a hole in our pockets. The PLS 3G 3-Point Green Tool is a great choice when it comes to efficiency and affordability. It worked well when we wanted to make some small changes in our outhouse.

PLS 3G 3-Point Green Tool 3-Point green laser level

For easy plumb alignment

Why Did We Like It?

This product worked wonders when it came to false ceiling installation and contour framing. We decided to work on our own to save a few bucks when it came to putting up the ceiling. The laser level with its bright green light helped us to measure with perfect alignment.

To add to the features, this product comes with a pendulum lock for easy and safe transport. This also helps in tilt mode functionality. The pendulum is self-leveling and gives you an accurate point of reference for ease of working.

Moreover, this device is safe to work with kids around. It has passed through a drop test of 1m and will not break if you or your kids drop it.

To add on, the device is self-leveling with a three-point red and green laser level, including plumb, level, and square horizontal and vertical points. We could perform multiple functions with this device.

What Could Have Been Better?

At this price range, the device gave us complete satisfaction. The only thing that could have been better is if we could replace the alkaline batteries with something more durable. These batteries are suitable for a short period but will not suffice for longer periods of working.

Pros Durable and efficient build

Bright green laser level

Drop tested up to one meter Cons Alkaline batteries not ideal for long term usage

If you are looking to measure a large area, the PLS HV2G Z Green Rotary Laser Tool will enable you to do just that. With a wide range and efficiency that tops the charts, this device will keep you satisfied until the end of your work hours.

Sale PLS HV2G Z Green Rotary Laser Tool Manual slope green rotary laser with point

For easy level or slope alignment

Why Did We Like It?

This device is designed to live through harsh conditions. It is sturdy and stands out for its proofing quality. We were happy to find out that the device is dustproof and water-resistant. To top it off, it is also drop tested and will not break even when dropped from a height of one meter.

This device works very well with professional builders, and if you are into architecture and work with a lot of laborers daily, this device will provide you with peace of mind.

One will find an elevating tripod in the pack itself accompanied by a 16-foot grade rod. This helps fix the position of the device so as there is no hindrance to getting the perfect precision.

What Could Have Been Better?

The device is handy and will be perfect for any professional work that needs to be done. But this comes at a price. The equipment is expensive, but again, it is pretty sturdy and resistant to external conditions. It will last longer, and you do not need to worry about replacing this for a long time.

Pros 1,000-feet range

3-year limited warranty

Dustproof and debris resistant

water-resistant Cons On the costlier side

Are you looking for a device that will be prone to rough usage? If yes, you have found the product you need. With a rugged build, this device is for those who want to fix wall-mounted shelves or want to change tiles of the whole house.

Spectra Precision Lasers/Trimble LT20G Green Laser Tool Crossline Bright green lines – 4 times more visible than...

Rugged – Robust design allows work to continue...

Why Did We Like It?

We used this device while renovating the house, and the bright green two plane laser level helped us to work comfortably in broad daylight. Our ceiling had been broken down for renovation, and the room was flooded with sunlight throughout. The green laser helped us work even in the brightest of lights.

Also, the rugged build of the product makes it an excellent choice for engineers who work in chaotic environments. Also, the class-2 laser operates correctly to give you a substantial range for large rooms and open spaces.

Further, the kit comes with several accessories, including a ceiling clamp and bracket. This enables a smooth workflow for both professionals and beginners.

What Could Have Been Better?

The issue which bugged us a little was the presence of 4 A4 batteries, which did not last long, and they were getting discharged too often. We recommend you stock up on these batteries if you plan to use the device for a longer time.

Pros Rugged exterior build

3-year, no-cost warranty

Class-2 laser is bright and long-ranging Cons Quick discharge of batteries

We loved this product because of one of its key features. It can run both on alkaline and Lithium-ion batteries. As you have read earlier, there have been battery-related issues that we have been facing, and this product solves them all. If you run out of juice, keep 4 A4 batteries in store.

Why Did We Like It?

The product met our expectations when it came to battery issues, as we discussed. Along with it, the device is pretty efficient with two vertical and one horizontal line. To top it all, it gives 360-degree support for both the planes, which is of tremendous help while measuring.

To add on, the model comes with a magnetic pivoting base, which we think should be highlighted. This makes the tool versatile as it can be fixed over almost any surface without the worry of tipping it over.

Lastly, the device comes with a power-saving outdoor pulse mode. Besides being a completely visible green beam, a power-saving pulse mode extends laser range up to 200 feet.

What Could Have Been Better?

The machine is reliable, but the body is made with average quality material. Thus you need to be careful about dropping it as it may not be able to withstand very high impact. This is the only problem we had with this device, and if you are extremely careful around your equipment, then choosing this should not be a headache.

Pros Best for home use

Lithium-ion and alkaline batteries can be used

Affordable price Cons Average quality enclosure

If you like all things premium, we have a top-class option for you. This device is best suited for professionals. With amazing features and packed with everything you may need, this device does not come alone, A kit is sent, which includes all the things you may be needing for exceptional performance.

Why Did We Like It?

This device is a rockstar when it comes to operationality. It provides an all-in-one solution and meets all your leveling and alignment requirements. If you are a professional who wants a device for daily use, this is a good choice.

Made for extreme use and sturdy enough to handle every day’s rough usage, this device is built to withstand a lot. With a long-range, green beam, and rotary mechanism, the product will provide you with the best.

We loved the fact that the supported range-extended till 2000 feet with dual axis slope mode. You can easily take measurements of a hall with this device. Along with it, it has self-leveling features that make the job easier.

It is also water-resistant and does not let debris cause a problem in its inner functionality. This is a very needed feature considering the type of job we are discussing. Adding to it, with enhancement glasses and remote control to manage the device from afar, you will get your job done in no time.

What Could Have Been Better?

The device has no issues with functionality with its truckload of features. It is only that the machine is a little bulky and weighs more than most tools in the list. This does not have to be a hindrance if you are not required to carry it around too much.

Pros Sturdy build ensures that it can be used in all types of adverse conditions

Comes with enhancement glasses, detector, target card, and remote control

Four different rotary speeds Cons Slightly bulky at 15.6 lbs

Are you looking for a simple machine which is not big but is sturdy enough for you to do the job? The Firecore Cross Line Green Laser Level can be of a great choice with its simplicity, inventive features, and minimalist design. In a world of complications, this device lets us breathe in peace.

Why Did We Like It?

The best part about this feature is that it allows you to project horizontal, vertical, and cross lines on a plane. This enables you to take measurements as smoothly as possible.

To add to it, the ingenious tilt function can be very beneficial for specific jobs, and the presence of an off-alignment alarm lets you measure without hindrances. This alarm goes off whenever there is a slight change in the alignment.

The device is easy to carry, as it is small and lightweight. If you are looking to work at different places back to back, this device will make it pretty easy for you to take around.

We had to take care of construction work at three places, and it was tough to carry around bulky devices. This device proved to be our best friend all along.

What Could Have Been Better?

Though this device has proved to be advantageous, the only issue we had was with the laser level being fragile. This made it susceptible to damage and had to be kept carefully. If you can hold your gadgets very carefully, then there is nothing to be scared about.

Pros ⅙ inch bright green fine laser line

Durable case, magnetic mount, and self-leveling pendulum

Alarm alerts for misalignment and low battery

Completely rubberized for heavy-duty use Cons Fragile and susceptible to damage

If you want high-quality performance at a very affordable rate, the SKIL Self-Leveling Green Cross Line Laser is the product for you. It promises to make your meticulous tasks more straightforward with its high tech features. We were delighted with it and will recommend you to try it too.

SKIL Self-Leveling Green Cross Line Laser with Projected Measuring... Projects up to 65 ft. – this Laser level tool...

Projected measuring marks cross the horizontal and...

Why Did We Like It?

The project measurement marks have been a boon in disguise as it shows markings after equal intervals on the laser line itself. This makes it easier to measure something and helps you work faster before the battery finishes up its charge.

To add on, the device comes with a battery level indicator, which will make sure that you are aware of the juice left in your batteries.

The Skil LL932401 proved to be of great help when we were building a shelf in the kitchen and creating hooks on them. The measurement marks helped us with placing our hooks at equal distance on the shelf. The bright laser light helped us place the shelf with complete ease.

Lastly, the machine is pretty affordable and is not going to incur a hefty expense. You can go for it without a second thought.

What Could Have Been Better?

The only thing which was causing a slight nuisance was battery life. It can extend up to 6 hours when charged fully. This is not too long a period, and thus it is vital to keep a second battery in case you are looking at hefty work.

Pros Projected measurement marks

Simple and easy to use

Affordable

High-quality laser level performance Cons Very short battery life

This is one of the best square lasers that are available in the market, which has us thrilled with its seamless operability and smooth functioning. We were thrilled with the fact that it is consistently visible and accurate throughout the operating range.

Sale Johnson Level & Tool 40-6622 Heavy Duty Flooring Laser with GreenBrite... Projects a self-leveling laser cross on your work...

Generates two lines on the floor at a 90° angle...

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, this equipment provides an accuracy of up to 1/2-inch and has a range of 30 ft. The specs may not seem extraordinary, but to be honest, given the price of this product, we’re impressed. Apart from that, it enables you to calculate and modify angles for 90° layouts.

Therefore, you can use this leveling and aligning laser tool on the wall or floor to get the desired angle with a click of a button. Also, we liked the adhesive mounting strips included with the product that allow you to secure the tool on smooth surfaces without leaving marks or any residue.

All in all, it’s a very efficient device that can guide you through multiple home applications while also not being too heavy on the pocket.

So, if you need a dependable and precise tool for wallpaper hanging and molding work, you can count on this handy piece of equipment for desirable results.

What Could Have Been Better?

We are satisfied with the overall functioning of the device, and we recommend using it for leveling pictures, wallpaper, and wall tiles too. However, this model comes in a low-quality pouch that can tear off easily. We recommend you to buy a more efficient one if you wish to carry the device around.

Pros One-button operation

Robust housing with metal feet

Powerful green beam Cons Low-quality pouch

If you are looking for a laser level that offers precise leveling solutions required for household use, we have got the perfect product. This compact low-profile device is capable of projecting bright horizontal, vertical, or cross green lines onto a flat surface. So if you prefer green lights to red ones, we recommend using this dependable gadget.

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, we liked how visible the laser beam is, regardless of whether it’s used in a bright or low-light condition. We were impressed by the cross-line mode on the device as it allows you to take on multiple projects across different elevations in your home.

For instance, if you’ve a leveling requirement on the stairs, you can use this model to get the desired alignment. Also, it features a unique Lock Manual mode, wherein the cross line laser can be placed to project lines at any angle with the help of an adjustable mounting clamp.

Therefore, regardless of the leveling application, you can attach the HLCLG01 to a variety of surfaces. This includes the stair railing, back of the chair, and other preferred areas.

Furthermore, we liked the red indicator on this handy tool that turns on whenever the device is positioned beyond its self-leveling range. All in all, it’s a great product that can work correctly for tile alignment, wall studding, and other home DIY tasks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are satisfied with the overall functioning of this unit, but we would’ve liked it better if the clamp was more comfortable to use. Unfortunately, it’s too tight and needs to be adjusted depending on the clamping surface. Nevertheless, it is still quite strong and does an excellent job of staying attached without any slipping or unwanted movement.

Pros Works in both vibrant and low-light conditions

Unique Manual Lock mode for leveling at any angle

Comes with clamp for flexible use

Red light indicator Cons Clamp is too hard to use

This device works very well when it comes to plumbers, electricians, and construction-related issues. If you have a red beam laser level and cannot use it outdoors because the light isn’t quite visible, it is time to shift. This product will enable you to work in broad daylight.

PLS 180G Cross Line Green Kit Cross line green laser level

For easy level and perpendicular alignment

Why Did We Like It?

This gadget is made for short and mid-range interior layout tasks. We were reworking on the kitchen tiles, and this product worked efficiently.

Apart from that, we like the durable build of this model that elongates the shelf life of this device as it renders it dustproof, waterproof, and shockproof. Therefore, you can confidently use it for a variety of remodeling projects at home without worrying too much about damage.

Moreover, the product features two 180-degree fan angles, which enabled it to project laser beams either from ceiling to floor or wall to wall. This made the job easier and quicker to complete.

Lastly, we should add that the product is very sturdy and has survived a 1-meter drop without a scratch. It comes with this guarantee, and so we can switch off our panic mode every time we use the gadget.

What Could Have Been Better?

The reason we placed it lower on our list is because of the high price. We have had no complaints regarding the performance or design of the device, but we would have liked it better if it came with a reasonable price tag.

Pros Bright green beam even in well-lit conditions

Compact design and lightweight

Pendulum lock for safe transport Cons Expensive

This is for those who would not look beyond Bosch to buy any kind of electrical or mechanical tools. We have friends who swear by this brand, and so we tried out their green rotary laser level model. Fit for both professionals and household use, the Bosch Self-Leveling Green Rotary Laser is a great choice to go with.

Why Did We Like It?

Bosch has an undeniable fan following for the finesse they offer, and we sure were impressed. It is self-leveling and projects a 90-degree plumb. This essentially makes sure that we meet the requirements.

To top it all, the gadget uses smart laser technology, which monitors luminosity during rotation. To manage it efficiently, you will also get a full-functional remote, which will give you the power to operate the device even from a distance.

Other than that, we liked the included mounting bracket, wall mount, target, laser glasses, and batteries with a battery case. This gave us almost everything we might have needed during our work process.

Furthermore, it’s compact design allows you to carry it anywhere around the house so you can put it to maximum use. To make the task easier, it comes with two large easy-to-grip handles.

What Could Have Been Better?

We were thrilled with the simple operations and leveling performance of this model, but we’re not happy with the battery runtime. If you do not plan to use the device for long periods, then this is one of the best gadgets to go with.

Pros 90-Degree plumb and layout beam

Rugged design with a protective case

Equipped with a remote control Cons Does not come with rechargeable batteries

If you are looking for versatility in use with a wide array of level and plumb sizes, this device is for you! The most notable feature that defines this Bosch tool is its highly visible laser lines compared to other laser units at the same price point.

Why Did We Like It?

The most significant feature of this product is that it makes leveling a single person’s job. With horizontal leveling, vertical alignment, and plumb point transfer application, one does not need to worry about hiring another person for help.

Further, the Bosch exclusive VisiMax technology helps a lot in understanding the tool temperature and power consumption. This served to be a benefit because we could switch off the device as soon as we saw it heating up. This benefit came to use when we were using it on a hot summer morning outdoors.

Also, the device uses Bosch 12V max Lithium-Ion power for extended laser runtime. This enabled us to use it for more extended periods without worrying about depleted battery levels.

What Could Have Been Better?

The product comes with a lot of notable features, but we were disappointed with one flaw. The only thing we did not like about this product is that the laser lines are thick, and that could lead to a problem in accuracy.

Pros Optimizes energy efficiency

12V max Lithium-Ion power – features long runtime

Class II laser product

Visible range of 100 ft. Cons Thick laser lines

With one 360° horizontal and two 360° vertical planes, this product gave us accurate alignment and made the whole work process quicker. It is user-friendly and is a pretty decent unit to go with. We had some tile work in the bathroom, and this product gave us instant measurements of the space.

Wokeline 3x360° Laser Level Rechargeable Self Leveling Three Plane... Enter code 7FDEDVIN at checkout to save off 70% of...

WARRANTY WITH CLEAR INSTRUCTION- The manufacturer...

Why Did We Like It?

One of the prominent features is the smart pendulum system. It self levels and shows indication for out-of-level conditions so as you never go wrong with the layout. The lines can also be locked at any angle, and this is a remarkable feature when it comes to measuring inclined surfaces.

To top it, the device comes with low power sound warning, which is significant, considering it is not easy to keep a watch over the battery level at all times. The sound made us aware and gave us enough time to pause our work and put it to charge.

Also, the product is scratch and wear-resistant. Made from high-quality materials, this gadget has a metallic feel to it. This gives it a perfect look and feels while also establishing the fact that it is sturdy.

What Could Have Been Better?

We again faced a battery issue here. This product comes with one battery, which is not sufficient for long term or heavy usage. This is worrisome and could easily delay work because the cells need to be changed at intervals. We recommend you to keep a set of extras if y6ou plan to buy this device.

Pros Tilt line mode

Outdoor pulse mode for a brighter beam

High quality TPU plastic used

Locked position for manual mode Cons Battery would not hold charge

Buyers’ Guide

Laser levels are a necessity when it comes to accurate measurements. Now that you know about the 19 best green laser levels, you are halfway through. You must keep some points in mind before making a buy decision.

Below we’ve listed the various factors you need to consider when buying a laser level. Read on to know more.

Accuracy Level

As you know by now that most laser levels either provide a self-leveling function or you need to do it manually. We recommend opting for the former option as it automatically ascertains the right level and eliminates unnecessary guesswork, primarily owing to a built-in pendulum system that ensures high accuracy.

However, self-leveling models are expensive compared to the preset ones. Therefore, if you do not have the budget for one, you can go for a preset model with a high precision rating.

Ease of Use

Regardless of the laser level model you choose, it will always have some difference in operability from the next model. While some devices feature one or two buttons, other advanced models require you to configure settings each time before using.

If you want your device to be easy to handle, opt for a model with fewer buttons. They may be slightly expensive, but it’s worth it. Nevertheless, if you prefer having more features and flexibility, you can always go for a high-end option with multiple uses.

Mounting Capability

You already have an idea about the different mounting equipment available and the options you could choose from. But the systems can vary from model to model, and with that, the applicability of this device also changes. Some products come with magnetic bases, meant to be used on tripods, while others come equipped with clamps.

Regardless of the mounting system you choose, make sure that you can position the item on different surfaces for increased ease of use.



Verdict

A green laser beam is 3x more vibrant than red beam laser levels and is the best choice for outdoor measurements. Fiddling with measurement tapes, rulers, and other measuring tools to better your accuracy levels is a thing of the past. With this list, you are aiming for more than mediocre. To reiterate, here’s the best of the lot…

The Leica Geosystems 864435 LINO L2P5G Green Beam Point & Cross Line Laser was the best according to us in case of household, DIY, or professional purposes. This device gave us perfect leveling, and after using it for months and monitoring its performance, we found no errors to discuss.

If you are looking at long runtimes, the Bosch GLL3-330CG 360-Degree Green Beam Laser Level is a top-notch option to go for. After all, it’s a Bosch product, and that already classifies it to be a tad above the rest.

It is time to hit the stores. Happy shopping!