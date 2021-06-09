19 Best Torpedo Levels Of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to construction or designing, it’s important to get the angles right.

The greater the accuracy, the more chances of the project standing out. But playing with angles means looking at the project from a different perspective, and for that, you need the right tools.

So, in today’s review-based guide, we will be looking at torpedo levels. For those who don’t know, these units help you accurately measure angles on different surfaces. Be it decorations, furnishings, or wall installations; you can use these levels for various jobs, even in the tightest corners.

All you need to do is securely attach it to the surface with its built-in grooves or magnets and take the reading from the vials. But choosing the right unit from the many available options is difficult.

So, we’ve narrowed down 19 fantastic products to help you make the right purchase. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Top Torpedo Levels

Document

One of the top choices of customers is this model from CRAFTSMAN for its accuracy, durability, and versatility. You have units of varying sizes, while its magnetic strength makes it ideal for hands-free operation. No wonder it has received mostly positive responses from professional designers.

Sale CRAFTSMAN Torpedo Level, 9-Inch (CMHT82390) ACCURACY: Block vials of the level tool provide...

DURABILITY: Shock-absorbing end caps of the...

Why Did We Like It?

The primary purpose of any torpedo level is to deliver accuracy. So, how does a popular brand like CRAFTSMAN stand out in the market? The designers have opted for versatility to tilt potential buyers in their favor. You’ll see that this model is available in three different sizes – 9, 24, and 48 inches, giving it an edge over other models.

Irrespective of the size, it’s an incredibly accurate tool, thanks to its block vials, delivering precise results up to 0.0005-inch/ feet. Long story short, you can place it in narrow spots without encountering maneuverability issues.

Now, you may be worried about damage from bumps and scratches. But rest assured because it has shock-absorbing end caps to withstand heavy use. Additionally, these non-marring end caps make for easy viewing, ensuring that the vials are easy to read for users of all ages.

Overall, this hands-free magnetic device is the perfect equipment to have when working on metal surfaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Coming to its disadvantages, we found that the 9-inch variant of this product is rather small; as such, it isn’t suitable for large-scale tasks. It can handle small projects with ease but may not produce the desired output otherwise. Also, you’ll find it challenging to cut in straight lines.

Pros Easy to read

Versatile

Three different sizes

Hands-free use

Heavy-duty tool Cons 9-inch model is small

Not suitable for straight-line cuts

The fascinating thing about the Milwaukee Billet Torpedo Level is that you can use it to measure weld joints. We have seen units that can measure sloping edges, pipes, and conduits, but this is unique. Understandably, buyers are quite excited to check out the rest of its functions.

Sale Milwaukee 4932459097 Billet Torpedo Level, Red/Black Reinforced acrylic vials offer durability and...

Weld Clearance, esily level over weld joints in...

Why Did We Like It?

Many people think that the acrylic vials are only good for accuracy; this model from Milwaukee proves them wrong. The vials are essential for getting the correct value, and they also impart durability, raising the overall valuation of the unit. And as for being accurate, the crystal clear liquid makes it easy to read the bubble.

An interesting addition is weld clearance, allowing you to use it on weld joints available in pipes. This is similar to the Empire Level EM81.9 but goes a step further, ensuring that you get accurate results on uneven surfaces.

Now, it uses magnets for stability; what about non-ferrous pipes where magnets won’t work? For that, the designers have added V-grooves, sticking to the surface and reducing wobbling.

Thanks to its laser-etched ruler, users won’t have difficulty taking precise measurements irrespective of the material. And after work, simply slide it into the pocket or pouch.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We should warn you that this model has sharp edges that can easily slice your palm or rip your jeans. So, once it arrives, make sure to check the edges and scrape off the edges if needed. Moreover, this is a small unit, and as you already know, it has its limitations on large-scale projects.

Pros Laser etched ruler

Portable

Tapered design

Quick measurements

Lightweight Cons Sharp edges

Small

This tool is a favorite for customers as it strikes the right balance between innovation and performance. While most brands get it wrong, Swanson has developed a modern device without making the functions too complicated. It comes with powerful neodymium magnets and an LED display at affordable prices.

Why Did We Like It?

The Swanson TL043M is quite the rage in the market, and there are several reasons why. Firstly, you’ll notice that it’s available in numerous sizes, ranging from – six to nine inches. Interestingly, the nine-inch variant has a digital and an LED unit, making it the go-to product for many buyers.

Speaking of choices, this brand has produced three different models with varying areas of expertise. After deciding the size, you can choose a robust, digital, or LED unit based on your requirements. However, there are attributes that all three variants have in common.

Let’s look at the numbers. All three have – four strong neodymium magnets, three solid billets for durability, and four leveling vials. And the latter allows you to use it for conduit bends.

Moreover, with its circular vials, you can read the results accurately up to 029°/0.0005″/inch.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The issue with this unit is that the battery doesn’t last long as there is no auto shut-off function. Rather you may accidentally press the switch, causing the screen to power on. When this happens, the battery will drain faster than normal. Also, it’s slightly inaccurate at times.

Pros Digital display

Circular vials

LED for better viewing

Laser etching

Anodised viewing Cons Battery doesn’t last long

Slightly inaccurate

While it’s not uncommon for torpedo levels to have a thumbscrew, very few top brands include it in their design. That’s why this Klein Tools model is generating substantial buzz in the market, as this simple inclusion makes it easy to work on sloping surfaces.

Why Did We Like It?

It’s no secret that over time some of the magnets fall out from torpedo levels. So what’s the solution? Klein tools’ engineers have designed a patented magnetic track, preventing the magnets from falling out. Hence, these powerful rare earth magnets will keep delivering optimum performance, longer than other units.

Another significant addition is the thumbscrew, allowing you to securely attach the unit to the conduit edge for accurate measurement up to +/- 0.029°. You can read the results, thanks to four large dials, each displaying different angles – 0, 30, 45, and 90 degrees. Moreover, the vials are large and visible even when placed in a corner.

Users have also liked the bright orange color of the tool, making it noticeable on job sites. But underneath the attractive hue is an aluminum coating, delivering durability for heavy-duty tasks. Meaning that this electric-powered model is incredibly reliable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Do you have money in your wallet? Because you’re going to need more than a few bucks to purchase this unit. It’s costlier than other models, which is a letdown. However, if you consider it as an investment, rest assured its performance won’t disappoint. Other than that, take your time calibrating before starting work.

Pros Long-lasting performance

Aluminum body

Four large dials

Top view for easy reading

Attractive orange color Cons Calibration needed

Expensive

If you’re looking for a versatile model, this tool won’t disappoint. You can use it on different surfaces with its specially designed vials covering most angles. Thanks to its magnets and V-shaped grooves, it’s a highly reliable unit, adhering to metals for much-needed stability.

Why Did We Like It?

The Kapro 227-08 nine-inch model is suitable for most surfaces. Users who have used it have spoken about its versatility, making it an invaluable piece of equipment on construction sites. A major reason for that is the three easy viewing injection-molded acrylic vials arranged horizontally, vertically, and inclined.

Now, when you place it on metal surfaces, the device will remain firmly in place, thanks to its V-shaped groove. With help from the magnets, it sits flush on the surface, ensuring that you get accurate results. Moreover, when you’re positioning the leveler in a narrow spot, its rubber end caps absorb impact to protect the frame and vials.

But despite its high durability, the engineers have made sure that the model is lightweight, thanks to its molded plastic body. And you can maneuver it without any hassle, making it easier to get accurate results.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s smaller than most other units, having its advantages and disadvantages. So, while it’s suitable for domestic purposes, it would not be best to use it on construction sites. One of the reasons for that is that the magnets don’t have much power and won’t work on large metal pieces.

Pros Rubber end caps

Lightweight

Robust

Three vials

Suitable for metal surfaces Cons Small

Magnets need more power

Most noticeable about this model is its T-shaped design, not seen in other brands. The reason for its unique shape is to improve readability without compromising on performance. Rather than including a plethora of functions, the designers have tinkered with the shape, ensuring that it meets modern standards.

Why Did We Like It?

When choosing a torpedo level, the key is flexibility, meaning that the tool must be ideal for different projects. That’s why this model is one of the top choices for customers, available in two sizes – six inches and nine inches. However, what’s eye-catching is the T-shaped design and strategically positioned vials for easy viewing.

In total, there are three acrylic vials – 45 degrees, plumb, and level – making them suitable for various job site applications. You can place it down on steel or iron strips with the powerful magnet, holding onto these surfaces. As the device remains still, it’s easy to view the readings from above, delivering accurate results.

Now, if you want to use it in tight spots, there are bound to be bumps and scratches. To tackle this, the body features a high-impact plastic shell for long-lasting performance. But it doesn’t carry much weight so that you don’t feel fatigued.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The overall dimensions of this unit are quite thick, and it feels bulky when you hold it in your hand. Although it’s not a problem on large-scale projects, it might be difficult to operate in tight spaces. Besides, remember to calibrate it daily before working, preventing fluctuations in value.

Pros Easy to read

High-impact plastic shell

Sturdy

Two sizes

Powerful magnet Cons Thick

Needs calibration

Sleek models don’t usually have much durability, but that’s something this product has managed to change. It looks modern while retaining its sturdiness, making it worth the investment. Moreover, the engineers have added storage holes which is a nice touch and improves the overall impression of the tool.

DOWELL 9 Inch Magnetic Box Level Torpedo Level,3 Different... 3 different bubbles for leveling,level and 45...

Strong holding magnetic edge can be attached to...

Why Did We Like It?

We highly recommend using the Dowell 9-inch model due to its sleek design, with three bubbles on top offering a clear view. These bubbles are for measurement and allow you to get the angles right – namely zero, 45, and 90 degrees – on various jobs. Speaking of jobs, you can place this unit on iron with strong magnets keeping it stable.

We also loved its portable design, making it stand out. To ensure that users can carry it around, the body of this leveler comes with a hole. Moreover, it doesn’t weigh much as the magnets are present on the edge rather than on the body. It conveniently fits into your pocket, or you can hang it from a utility belt.

Thanks to its many quality functions, it’s used for decorating homes, furnishing, and measuring locations on walls. That means you’ll have to operate it in tight spots for which the aluminum frame proves useful.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the magnets are present on its sides, you may feel that it’s slightly uneven. Users have complained that it doesn’t align properly when they place it on the metal surface, thereby affecting the readings. This is a letdown that won’t make the buyers happy.

Pros Portable

Top opening design

Sturdy

Strong magnets

Sleek Cons Uneven sides

Inaccurate at times

WORKPRO is a well-known brand, constantly pushing the boundaries to innovate. Not surprisingly, it’s one of the few tools having four vials, delivering wide coverage and excellent precision on most tasks. Furthermore, its body features an anodized grit blasting technology which is as cool as it sounds.

Why Did We Like It?

With this WORKPRO model, you get readings from four different vials. These vials have bubbles at different angles – zero, 90, 45, and 30 degrees – highlighting the area of coverage. You can view them, even in tight spots, making it easy to get accurate readings on job sites.

Speaking of visibility, the unique design enables users to view the vials from the front, back, or top. For that, the acrylic green colored liquid proves useful; we must praise the engineers given their keen eye for detail.

Now, when you place the leveler on metal surfaces, the thumbscrew allows you to fix the unit to the conduit edge. This ensures that you can measure the angle even if the surface bends. Moreover, we must not forget the magnetic strength as it enables the device to sit flush on the surface without wobbling.

Lastly, its aluminum body delivers durability due to anodized grit blasting technology.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Due to its durability, the model feels bulky, but it doesn’t affect performance. Having said that, a major part of choosing the right torpedo level is down to feel, so we understand if you’re hesitant. Moreover, the added weight means that it isn’t very portable and needs more space in the pouch.

Pros Wide coverage

Durable

Thumb screw

Aluminum body

Clearly visible vials Cons Bulky

Not portable

At times even the simplest innovations can change the perception around a tool. Take, for example, this model from Stabila, which comes with non-fogging vials. Although it may not be a striking upgrade, this simple addition shows attention to detail, increasing its popularity among customers.

Why Did We Like It?

The beauty of the Stabila 25100 lies in the simplicity of its design. The designers have used rare earth magnets for strength that perfectly fit into the body, allowing you to place it flush against the surface. Once you do the crystal clear, acrylic vials come into play, displaying precise measurements.

These vials are non-fogging and have incredible strength, making this unit highly popular among buyers. Be it on construction sites or in extreme weather conditions; you won’t have trouble getting the desired performance. Plus, its small size ensures that you can carry it in the tool pouch without any hassle.

Speaking of size, its diminutive design makes it ideal for use in narrow spots. Moreover, with an accuracy reading of 0.029 degrees, users will get the measurement right on most occasions.

Finally, it features heavy-duty aluminum construction, meaning that it will last a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

With time the magnets tend to fall out, rendering the device ineffective. This is extremely frustrating as the overall functions at par with the best models. You can try to make reinforcements, but there’s no guarantee that it will work. Also, this is a heavy-duty model not ideal for measuring small pieces.

Pros Acrylic vials

Crystal clear viewing

Accurate up to 0.029 degrees

Rare earth magnets

Portable Cons Magnets may fall out

Not suitable for small pieces

This is the second model from Swanson, so let’s look at how it’s different? Firstly, the designers have used a magnetic strip, and we’ll tell you all about it in the review below. Apart from that, its aluminum frame and overhead windows are perfect for use on construction sites, decorations, and wall hangings.

Why Did We Like It?

The design of this model is pretty old-school, but attractiveness aside, it’s highly sought-after among potential buyers. Why? For starters, it looks sturdy and has a heavy-duty extruded aluminum frame, suitable for all types of projects. This guarantees reliability, making it worth the investment and adding to the accuracy.

Adding to the precise performance is the use of a magnetic strip rather than individual magnets. The magnetic strip sits flush with the metal surface, delivering strength and stability. Moreover, this strip extends up to the edges so that you can place the device at various angles.

Once the leveler is stable, simply read the white vials to get the value. Even if there’s a lot of light in the room, the reflective properties ensure that you’ve no trouble viewing the bubbles.

Now, you can either purchase only the leveler or a carpenter’s square to handle different tasks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The downside to using this model is staining, which is highly unusual. However, having taken feedback, people reported that the magnet leaves marks on light-colored surfaces. Another disadvantage is that the bubble tends to crack, so it would be best to conduct regular maintenance for long-lasting performance.

Pros Reflective vials

Acrylic, clear color

Carpenter’s square

Provides stability

Measures 12 inches Cons May leave stain

Bubble may crack

In terms of accuracy, the Empire Level EM81.9 matches the best units, with a value of 0.0005 inches. But accuracy isn’t enough to gauge the performance of a unit. So, having looked at its other attributes like the durable construction and viewing slot, we feel that it has most bases covered.

Empire Level EM81.9G 9 Inch Magnetic Torpedo Level w/Overhead Viewing... OVERHEAD VIEWING SLOT built into the top of this...

MAGNETIC EDGE lets you mount this on metal or on...

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, its multiple color options will grab your attention, but there’s more to this model than just-style. For instance, the engineers have added a sturdy aluminum body, combining looks with robustness for the best results. And present on its aluminum body is an overhead viewing slot to check the bubbles from above.

Complementing the viewing slot is two acrylic vials filled with clear blue liquid, delivering accurate results at different angles. To manage this, the designers have included magnets on the side for hands-free performance. While the positioning has its disadvantages, the advantage is that you can use it on metal or piping.

You’ll find special grooves built into the surface, enabling you to slide the leveler on top or underneath the piping, irrespective of the angle. After securing it in place, it shows results up to 0.0005 inches of accuracy, so that you can get the job done quickly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the magnetic strength is weak compared to other units, so you can only use it on ferrous surfaces. Even then, make sure it doesn’t slide off by securing it firmly. Along with the weak magnet, the fluctuating values don’t make it easier for professionals to complete work quickly.

Pros Multiple color options

Two acrylic vials

Hands-free performance

Side magnets

Pipe grooves Cons Slightly inaccurate

Weak magnetic strength

This model helps make life easier for constructors, allowing them to take accurate measurements. So, the engineers have developed the necessary attributes like easy viewing, bright colors, or acrylic vials. You can rest assured that it will deliver precise output in different conditions.

Why Did We Like It?

To get accurate results, it’s important to view the bubbles in tight spots. That’s why it comes with green acrylic vials, allowing you to measure 45-degree angles effectively. This intuitive design ensures maximum readability with the aluminum alloy frame, further adding to its precision. But how exactly?

Well, the aluminum body lends sturdiness to the unit, preventing external factors from influencing the results. Besides, you’ll find TPR rubber at the end caps for shock absorption.

Like the CRAFTSMAN CMHT82390, TACKLIFE has also opted for a magnetic body for hands-free use. You can use it on iron, among other things, with the metric ruler providing a wide scope of operation. Be it decorations, room furnishing, or alignment, this tool delivers an eye-catching performance.

Lastly, it’s available in two sizes – 12 and 24 inches – with its bright orange color, ensuring an easy view.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The end caps, which are present as shock absorbers, tend to wear off, leaving the model exposed from the sides. Regular maintenance could reduce wear and tear, but it’s advisable to keep additional end caps in stock. We also noticed that the manufacturers have painted the markings rather than engraving them.

Pros Available in two sizes

Bright orange color

Aluminum alloy frame

Intuitive design

Wide range of applications Cons End caps come loose

Paint wears off

We loved the design of this model, thanks to its structo-cast construction. This is another unique addition, showcasing how Johnson Level & Tool is constantly evolving to stay relevant in the market. What’s more, its vials are specially treated in the lab, delivering crystal clear viewing along with much-needed longevity.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for a unit tailor-made to handle small-scale jobs, the Johnson Level & Tool 7500M will surely please you. This 9-inch model comes with a structo-cast construction for durability and has three visible vials for precision output. The bubbles in these vials represent different angles for improved accuracy on construction sites.

You can place it on ferrous surfaces, thanks to the magnetic edge that prevents wobbling. This offers stability, which is further enhanced by the V-groove edge, increasing the area of operation. Plus, thanks to its metal body, it’s easier to get a tight fit with pipes and conduits; you’ll find that it sits flush on the surface.

We found that that high-impact frame is non-corrosive and non-conductive, delivering long-lasting performance. And on top of that, the brand offers a one-year warranty, helping you maintain the tool in top shape.

Overall, this compact model proves highly versatile and efficient.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the addition of the hanger is a nice touch, the fact that it’s plastic won’t make buyers happy. Plastic may wear out soon as it doesn’t have the longevity of more durable materials. Also, we noticed that its magnetic strength needs improvement, preventing it from falling off.

Pros Structo-cast construction

Metal body

Magnetic edge

High-impact frame

Measures nine inches Cons Plastic hanger

Poor magnetic strength

If you remember, SKIL has featured earlier on our guide, but we couldn’t help but add this unit to our list of top choices. It has an LCD screen, supported by real-time leveling guidance, making it highly convenient for construction workers. So, you get a detailed idea about the angles, delivering precise output.

Why Did We Like It?

There are three variations to this model – 12 inches, 24 inches, and a compact unit – all of which come with a digital display. Along with that, the blue vials are strategically placed, allowing you to measure the horizontal and vertical levels with ease. The color of the liquid makes it convenient to spot the bubbles from the side or from above.

These blue vials are incredibly accurate, helped by the LCD screen, which is backlit for working in different conditions. Now, if you change how you’re holding the device, the screen automatically adjusts and displays values for accurate orientation.

A terrific addition is the real-time leveling guidance, with down and up arrow indicators displaying the fluctuating values. You can also enable voice guidance which lets you know whenever you hit the correct angle – zero, 45, and 90 degrees.

Lastly, it has a dual scale, centimeters and meters, on either side.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The bumper ends fall off, reducing its shock absorption properties. While it’s not difficult to get replacements, potential customers may think twice about the purchase. Additionally, the vials and the LCD screen readings don’t match, which is confusing and frustrating. You can try recalibrating it, but the problem may persist.

Pros Blue liquid

Backlit screen

Voice guidance

Arrow indicators

Dual scale Cons Bumper ends fall off

Readings don’t match

The most significant attribute of this model isn’t visible to the naked eye, but that doesn’t make it any less important. To reduce maintenance, ensuring that you can use it for several years, the designers have added an IP54 dust coating. So, it will remain clean even after daily use.

Why Did We Like It?

Some tools feel sturdy, simply in their design, and this is one such unit. Even if you haven’t used it, the shape, pattern, and colors convey a sense of robustness, backed up by its excellent functions. The designers have included a solid I-beam aluminum frame and rubber end caps for shock absorption and longevity.

Further adding to its durability is the IP54 dust and waterproof coating, suitable for working in extreme conditions. Speaking of working, you’ll love the large, green LED display, making it easy to take readings from different angles. This is also called the smart display, which automatically adjusts if you use the device upside down.

Another interesting addition is the electronic inclinometer/ protractor, ensuring that you can measure the angle between different surfaces. What’s more, it’s accurate up to +/- 0.2 degrees for use on roofs, ADA ramps, and rails, with the magnetic groove attaching to ferrous metals.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may encounter battery issues as the charge decreases rapidly. It would help if you kept spare batteries in stock but, most importantly, check that the device doesn’t accidentally turn on during storage. Besides, every day you must calibrate the device, which is an inconvenience as it takes time.

Pros LED screen

Green vials

Smart display

Robust

Electronic protractor Cons Battery issues

Calibration required

There’s nothing outstanding about the SOLA LSTFM, and frankly, it doesn’t need to be. We love a product, focusing on the basics without trying anything flashy, and this tool is all that and more. Don’t get us wrong; it’s still an efficient device, available in numerous models.

Why Did We Like It?

It’s good to have options before making the purchase, and this unit has done well when it comes to variety. You can choose any model, from its many sizes, ranging from three inches to 96 inches, and it delivers the best results on most projects. Moreover, you can further decide if you want a digital, magnetic, or non-magnetic device.

Now, there are three acrylic vials in a block display, reinforced with non-breakable material. So, it’s incredibly durable while providing easy viewing, thanks to its improved contrast and 60% magnification. Furthermore, even if you’re working in dim conditions, the backlit vials ensure that you can work smoothly.

Apart from that, we loved its milled measuring surface supported by an aluminum die-cast spirit level. All these factors come together, delivering accuracy and improved performance.

Lastly, the designers have used an exceptionally strong neodymium magnet, sticking to metal surfaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This model, too, comes with raised metal burrs, even more, dangerous than sharp edges. Therefore, first things first, blunt the edges to ensure that you don’t accidentally cut your hands while working. Other than that, like the SOLA LSTFM, battery consumption is a recurring problem, so keep this in mind before making the purchase.

Pros Three acrylic vials

Numerous sizes

Block display

High adhesion force

V-groove Cons Raised metal burrs

Battery consumption

While most products have an aluminum body, this unit features an ABS plastic construction. It’s still durable, but the advantage is that it weighs less, meaning it’s portable and can fit into your pouch or pocket. We also loved its three vials filled with clear liquid, ensuring that you can measure various angles accurately.

Why Did We Like It?

The Jacent 19859 is an affordable unit that does most things well. You won’t get much variety, but it delivers accurate results on job sites and construction work. The designers have built an ABS plastic body consisting of an aluminum alloy frame for longevity, guaranteeing reliability even in harsh conditions.

We must mention that this is a compact unit, ideal for small-scale jobs. Added to that, the vials help measure three different angles – vertical, horizontal, and 45 degrees for wide coverage. The position of the vials shows the attention to detail, as you can read the value from overheard, sideways, and from behind.

Most important is the magnetic strength, as the device needs to sit flush against the surface for a stable performance. Luckily, this unit has magnetic edges that adhere to ferrous surfaces for a hands-free operation. As a result, it’s perfect for taking wall measurements to hang photos, artwork, and shelves.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s one primary problem with this model with respect to its size, which leads to other issues. This is a small unit and more suitable for small tasks rather than construction purposes. And as it’s more compact, it won’t deliver the best results on large metal pieces.

Pros Compact

Portable

Magnetic edge

Durable

Easy to use Cons Small

Unsuitable for heavy-duty purposes

This model is highly talked about among customers because it comes with a 65-foot laser measure. On top of the bubbles, this product shoots a laser to help you get the angles spot on. But that’s just one of the many cool features that have made it popular; read the following section to know more.

Why Did We Like It?

If the Jacent 19859 was a basic and simple unit, the Prexiso AG PLL20 is the opposite, having a plethora of functions. For instance, you can measure accurately with the torpedo level as well as the 65-foot laser measure. This laser measure helps gauge the distance better, providing an alternative to reading the bubbles.

Users can switch between its two modes of operation: distance and real-time continuous measuring. With the latter, the laser turns off after 30 seconds and delivers an accuracy of ±1/4 inch.

Moreover, there are two buttons on the body of the unit to use the LED screen. The backlit LED is perfect for working in dim conditions, displaying both meters and inches for greater convenience.

Now, we have seen how the battery drains on most devices, but on this model, the screen turns off after 120 seconds of no operation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The laser is a fantastic addition, but unfortunately, it shoots at an angle. So, you need to make the necessary adjustments because it’s challenging to make straight-line cuts. For this reason, we don’t recommend it for interior designing as no one wants to end up with unaligned photo frames.

Pros Backlit display

Auto shut-off

Pocket sized

Solid block vials

ABS material Cons Laser shoots at an angle

Unsuitable for interior designing

There are two defining attributes of this model – its durability and user-friendliness. You’ll find that the vials provide a clear view while being UV-resistant. However, it’s the 180-degree rotating view that gives it the edge over other products. Overall, users will enjoy the reliable output it delivers.

Why Did We Like It?

This model features an extremely modern design, having three measuring vials to get the angles right while working. The vials have green bubbles in keeping with the black and green design, but more importantly, the clear liquids allow easy viewing. Overall, it covers three angles – vertical, horizontal, and 45 degrees – making it suitable for most jobs.

Another attribute of the bubbles is that they are UV-resistant, meaning that the measurement won’t be affected by external factors. Speaking of measurement, you can use the model upside-down for improved accuracy, as the vial has a 180-degree rotating view.

Like some of the other units, the designers have added a magnetic strip for stability, ideal for use on metal surfaces. In fact, you can also use it on pipes and conduits, delivering an accuracy of +/- 0.5mm.

Finally, it’s highly portable and has two holes for hanging or carrying the unit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The problems with this model are common to other torpedo levels but are frustrating nonetheless. Its designers have failed to include a powerful magnet to accommodate the 180-degree rotating view. So, depending on your preference, you may not find it useful. Furthermore, calibration is necessary before work, without which you won’t get the correct value.

Pros Clear bubbles

180-degree rotating view

Magnetic strip

Portable

Carrying holes Cons Needs greater magnetic strength

Calibration

Torpedo Level Buying Guide

Let’s proceed to the buyer’s guide section, where we’ll discuss some of the indispensable attributes of a torpedo level. This will help you choose between two similar units.

Magnetic Strength

As many units don’t have the requisite magnetic strength, potential buyers have cause for concern. Magnetic strength ensures that your device adheres to the surface while you note the angles to make the desired cuts.

Also, a weak magnet won’t sit flush on the surface, making the tool uneven, thereby leading to inaccurate observations.

Versatility

After magnetic strength comes versatility. Try to choose a unit that will consistently deliver accurate results even while working in different conditions. It must be suitable for small-scale and large-scale tasks for which the designers need to make units of many sizes.

Ease Of Use

Although this is the last point, it’s as important as the other two factors. Any torpedo level must be easy to use; otherwise, it’s money down the drain. To ensure that buyers get their money’s worth, the device must be user-friendly, irrespective of the number of functions.

So, it’s important to include the necessary instructions detailing each part in an uncomplicated manner.

Verdict

Are you confident about buying the best torpedo level?

If no, there’s no need to worry. We’ve decided to help you by highlighting our favorite models in different categories. We feel that the Craftsman CMHT82390 is highly accurate, occupying the top spot on our wish list.

That’s all there is to know about torpedo levels, and it’s now time to bid you goodbye. But we’ll leave you with a few tips. First, remember to clean your model daily after use to prevent dust from settling on it, and check for cracks before working the next day.

Also, clean the vials and LED screen with a smooth, dry cloth, while keeping extra batteries in hand.

That said, whenever in doubt, feel free to consult the buyer’s guide before making a purchase. Until next time, when we’ll look at some other popular tools in the market. See you soon!

13 Best Transit Levels For Surveying

13 Best Laser Levels on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

10 Best Laser Level For Home Use

How to Install Ceiling Grid Perfectly Using Rotary Laser Level?

10 Best Laser Measuring Tools in

11 Best Digital Calipers

11 Best Measuring Wheels

11 Best T-Square Rulers Right Now

13 Best Light Meters on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

19 Best Green Laser Level

DEWALT DW088K Review Laser Level Under the Microscope

13 Best Laser Levels

9 Best Laser Level For Hanging Pictures

16 Best Torpedo Levels [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]