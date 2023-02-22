Looking for the best home office desk to increase productivity?

Then check out standing workstations, as they are all the vogue nowadays. With long hours of working taking a toll on our health, the best standing desks can reduce back pain, lower the risk of obesity, and help us take breaks.

The Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk can be a viable option in this regard. So, read this review to know if this sustainable standing desk is the right fit for you!

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk Review

Assembly: Easy Setup Process

The assembly process of this standing desk is pretty easy and straightforward. All you need to do is follow the instructions provided in the package, and soon, the Fully Jarvis desk will be ready for use.

If you’re having difficulty following the instructions, you can also watch the assembly video uploaded by the manufacturer. This will make the assembly process easier and hassle-free.

The desk components are built in such a way that they fit together pretty easily, and as a result, the entire desk setup process doesn’t take more than an hour. All you’ll need for assembly are – a Phillips head screwdriver, a handheld power drill machine, screws, components, and fasteners that come with the package.

One of the best things about this stand-up desk is that it comes with additional components. If any component is damaged or lost, you won’t have to look for the same-sized component to fix your desk. This saves a lot of your time, effort, and money and enhances the user experience.

Once you’re done with the entire desk assembly and setup, it’s time to stand the desk up. Though you can easily do it single-handedly, you can also take the help of your friend to reduce the chances of any mishap.

Lastly, the only thing left is to connect the power surge protector and plug in your gadgets. You can easily place all your wires in one place and avoid mess. Fully also provides a wire tray to keep your wires detangled and organized, so your desk looks neat and clean.

Those who choose the sophisticated desktop options, such as the electrical grommets instead of the standard ones, must exchange the two. This won’t take a lot of time if you complete the swapping process well in advance.

Material: Sustainable And Sturdy

The most important part of the Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is the table top that enhances the look and sturdiness of the desk. Made up of high-quality and natural bamboo, it is highly sustainable. Since bamboo is cultivated through a natural farming process, it is free from any chemicals or pesticides.

While ensuring that the sturdiness of the desk is increased, the bamboo top also gives a smooth finish to the table. The woodwork has distinct stripes that add to the overall appeal of the standing desk. In addition, to give the tabletop a smooth and glossy finish, a polyurethane coat is applied to the tabletop, which is water-based and UV-protected.

Due to this unique coating on the surface, the tabletop becomes glossy and easy to clean, requiring little maintenance. In addition, due to its customizable features, the table is also available in a dark bamboo shade. The darker-colored wood choice also features a water-based stain that enhances the aesthetic of the standing desk by making the grain evident.

The standard frame is made up of metal bars, increasing its ability to withstand a weight of up to 350 lbs. Just like color variations are available for the desk surface, the metal parts are also available in a wide range of colors like silver, white, alloy, and black. Additionally, there are three height ranges that you can choose from according to your convenience.

Despite the height-adjustable feature, Fully Jarvis is a stable standing desk, as it can carry heavy mechanical and electronic components. The table comes with a cable management tray, which is made of coatings of powdered steel and can keep cables hidden.

Performance: Effective And Steady

It doesn’t matter where you use the Fully Jarvis standing desk – in your office or work-from-home setup; the desk is a very reliable option. Students can conveniently place their books and stationery on this electric standing desk. And if you’re an office goer, you can easily keep your desktop PC on it.

The top surface of the desk is coated with a water-based polish that protects your desk from dust and spills. If you spill something accidentally or dust accumulates on the tabletop, you don’t have to worry about it. You will need a soft cloth to clean it up, and the pristine appearance stays.

The dual motors in the frame make the adjustable height desk easy to use. You can use it in any way you like- standing or sitting, according to your convenience. While adjusting the height, it makes little to no noise, minimizing disturbance and distractions. Also, the height adjustment is convenient and quick and takes only a few seconds.

One of the best features of this height-adjusting standing desk is that it has a good amount of space. It can easily accommodate all your office accessories and stationery items, such as speakers, a monitor, a laptop, and a printer.

The cable management system is one of the main reasons behind the availability of such a good amount of space on the tabletop. The wires of all your gadgets are arranged systematically and properly, so a considerable amount of area is free for use.

Lastly, if you use customization features like the height modification toggle, the procedure may become even more straightforward.

Features: Functional And Simple To Utilize

The Fully Jarvis Desk has numerous innovative, functional features that can improve your work lifestyle, and one of its best features is its height adjustability. You can manually adjust the desk’s height with the help of the console provided with the package. According to your convenience, you can either increase or decrease the height range and adjust its sensitivity to collisions.

Numerous presets are also available for this purpose, and it further makes it simple to choose the most appropriate sensitivity and height settings. You have the freedom to change these preset settings with a simple touch and create your comfort zone where you can sit or stand and adjust positions without any hassle.

The stand-sit workstation has a touch-sensitive programmable console with numerous control modules. While it lacks a screen and other complex capabilities, it is useful when you only need to change the elevation of the desk.

One of the most interesting features of this desk is the OLED screen that shows the desk height, and it becomes handy while adjusting the table height. You can also opt for a standard switch toggle instead of an OLED screen.

The wire management box can be easily upgraded to a well-organized wire management system. The tray has unique tools that keep your wires neatly organized and detangled.

Recommended For: People Looking For Sustainable And Adjustable Standing Desks

If you’re looking for sustainable and eco-friendly options to set up in your home or office, then the Fully Jarvis is the best standing desk for you. Its sturdy construction and use of sustainable materials like bamboo make it extremely sturdy and increase its weight capacity.

Due to the premium materials used for its construction, the durability and the desk’s stability is high. Its metal frame lowers the central gravitational force and ensures that the desk easily supports all your office equipment.

The surface is 72 x 30 x 0.8 inches in size, and the desk frame is 74 x 27 x 21 inches. It means you get a lot of space in your working room to keep other things or take a stroll. Due to this unique feature, it can be accommodated in any small room, making it a perfect addition to your work setup.

Likewise, desk elements and attachments, including those for cable management, have been appropriately developed. Furthermore, since the desk can be moved easily, people who like to work standing up or simply sitting will have no complaints.

You can easily tailor the desk according to your needs and convenience. The wide range of color options, power grommets, wire management tray, and OLED screen make it an all-in-one desk.

You may add a bottle opener to the desk, which is a convenient alternative and gives a lovely finishing touch. However, if this option seems too expensive, check out my Ikea Trotten review for an affordable alternative.

What’s There To Like About It? Monitor mounting arm available

Sustainable design

Hassle-free cable management system

Excellent for tall users

Numerous customization options What’s There Not To Like About It? Limited variety of designs

Might feel wobbly when set at the tallest setting

Product name: Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk | Product Brand: Fully Jarvis | Tabletop Dimensions: 72 x 30 x 0.8 inches |Desk Frame Dimensions: 74 x 27 x 21 inches | Available Colors: Natural bamboo and dark bamboo desktops | Material:Bamboo tabletop and metal frame

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk Verdict

The Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk excels in various ways.

To begin with, it is an excellent choice for anybody who wishes to keep heavy equipment on their desk without fear of damage. In addition, it’s customizable, enabling you to make the most of your restricted home office space. However, the more ergonomic accessories you add to the sit-stand desk, the more expensive it will be, and obtaining the base version will not provide the same level of functionality.

That said, if you enjoyed reading this article and want to explore more standing desk frames, I recommend checking out my Uplift V2 review.