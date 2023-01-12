Mechanical pencils offer several advantages over regular ones.

They don’t need to be sharpened, have a consistent balance, and are available in a wide variety of materials and styles. And rOtring is among the topmost brands on the market, known for its wide selection of offerings that deliver outstanding performance.

The rOtring 600 mechanical pencil is the most sought-after option from the brand, but is it worth the money? Let’s find out in this guide.

ROtring 600 Mechanical Pencil Review

Material: Sturdy Brass, Knurled Grip

Having originated in the late 1980s, the rOtring 600 mechanical pencil has undergone a process of continuous evolution. But it has retained its iconic build quality, which is possible because of its brass construction. The full-metal body pencil comes in two finishes– silver and black, both feature superb knurling.

Despite being constructed of metal, the balance and weight of the pencil are perfect– neither too heavy nor too light. The knurling on the grip part and the top add to the aesthetics and make it easy to control the pencil.

However, the pipe isn’t retractable, unlike other rOtring writing instruments, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

Design: Elegant Yet Practical

One key feature that differentiates the rOtring 600 from other drafting pencils is its iconic design. Where most competing options have a rounded body, this one is hexagonal, except for the parts with knurling. This prevents the pencil from rolling off the desk while working compared to rounded ones.

There is a lead hardness indicator at the top, which makes it easy for users to figure out the grade of lead being used. Furthermore, a small inbuilt eraser is present underneath the removable cap, which comes in handy for erasing mistakes.

The rOtring 600 also has a pipe, allowing you to use it with a straightedge while keeping the lead inside protected. And like all rOtring pencils, it has a red ring that lies between the cap and the lead grade indicator.

However, unlike the rOtring 800, it doesn’t come with a retractable tip, which might be a bummer for some.

Performance: Smooth, Well-Balanced, And Precise

Honestly, rOtring mechanical pencils are known for their impressive performance, and the 600 is no exception. Despite being a drafting pencil, it can be used for regular writing and note-taking, but the experience is unmatched when it is used for sketching, lettering, or drawing.

This is due to the construction and the design of the pencil– the knurled metal grip offers superior control, whereas its ergonomically shaped barrel balances the weight. Hence, you can use the pen for long hours without experiencing hand fatigue.

However, due to the mechanical nature of the pencil, you may need to keep rotating it to ensure that the sharp end of the lead remains on the paper.

Recommended Use: For Draftsmen, Engineers, And Artists

The rOtring 600 is a drafting pencil best suited for precise drawing, which is why it is an ideal choice for drafters, artists, and engineers. It can be used for technical drawings, sketches, architectural drawings, and similar purposes.

And while it can be used for regular writing, the writing experience is not the best. However, this is subjective, meaning it depends on personal preferences.

Price: On The Higher End

The rOtring 600 mechanical pencil is not an affordable option, and several factors contribute to its high price. From the premium metal build to the timeless design and fantastic performance, this can be the perfect pencil for those who don’t mind spending a tad bit on writing instruments.

So, if you’re looking for mechanical pencils for writing or note-taking, this might not be the right pick. However, there are many affordable options available for those purposes.

ROtring 600 Vs ROtring 600G

There is often a lot of confusion between the rOtring 600 and the rOtring 600G, which is an older variant of the knurled grip pencil from the brand. The G stands for Gold, and the rOtring 600 Gold had certain features that distinguished it from the recent model.

It came with a gold ring at the top, a gold tip, and a retractable pipe that could be twisted to extend it. The rOtring 600G was a collector’s item that was later replaced by the rOtring 800 mechanical pencil.

But while the rOtring 600G came with all metal parts, the 600 and other rOtring models have some plastic components.

Pros Durable construction

Elegant and sophisticated design

Well-balanced and highly precise

Ensures a fatigue-free experience Cons Expensive

Not for regular writing

Product Name: rOtring 600 | Product Brand: ROtring | Weight: 22.7 g |Barrel Material: Metal | Pencil Models: 0.5 mm, 0.7 mm | Grip Color: Black, Silver | Lead Color: Graphite

ROtring 600 Mechanical Pencil Final Verdict

If you’re an artist or engineer or work in a similar profession and can afford to shell out extra bucks, the rOtring 600 is an excellent option. Its high-quality, durable construction, clean and elegant design, and unmatched performance make this pencil a worthy addition to your desk.

However, those who do not have specialized requirements and are looking for more affordable options should look for other alternatives. With that, our rOtring 600 Review has come to an end.

Checkout our exclusive article on other mechanical pencils such as on Pentel Graphgear 500 or 1000 Drafting Pencil to know more. Goodbye!