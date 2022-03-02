Towel Bar Height | All You Need To Know

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Bathroom remodeling is not an easy job, and you will find yourself considering a lot of things before proceeding. Well, we are here to help!

You may need to hang hand or oversized towels along with bathrobes and other clothes. Hence, the height should be enough to accommodate them all.

Also, the bars lie very close to the wall, and it is best to ensure that the towels do not touch the wall directly. If you have a tiled wall, there is no problem, but otherwise, the wall color could be affected.

Moreover, you will want to spread your towels over the bars to dry them faster. The upper bar needs to be accessible to everybody who plans to use the bathroom.

Also, you will have to consider the bathroom layout before moving on. In this guide, we will help you in making an informed decision about the towel bar height.

So, dive in to know more!

What Is The Standard Towel Bar Height?

The industry-standard height of a towel bar is 48 inches from the floor. This can be reached by adults of an average height easily. You can fold your towel in half and hang it from the rod to check before attaching the bar. Some people believe in using double rods for towels as that provides more space.

Remember that the people using the bathroom should be able to reach out and grab a towel while they are standing. Also, if you have a vanity cabinet over which you want to place the towel bar, then measure its height beforehand. It should typically be between 30 to 32 inches.

If that is the case, the towel bar needs to be placed at least 18 inches above the cabinet. Wet towels should not touch the vanity countertop as that could lead to discoloration or decaying of the cabinet top over time.

Things To Consider When Purchasing Towel Bars

For those who are wondering, let us tell you that there cannot be a standardized towel bar height. When deciding upon the towel bar height, you need to check the bathroom for a number of things. Every person has a different-looking bathroom with fixtures in certain places. In this section, we will be listing down all the essential points to remember before making a choice.

1. Size Of Towel Racks

If you are using a single towel rack, then there should not be much problem attaching it to the wall. You can just attach it, keeping in mind the standard towel bar height. But if you are planning to get a model with multiple towel bars, you will have to be more careful.

Furthermore, the lower bar should be at a height where the hanging bath towels will not touch the ground. You can keep your hand towel in the lowest rack as they are smaller.

Also, the highest towel bar should be easily reachable by you and every family member. Kids may not be able to reach them. Hence, you can just keep their bath towels in a lower towel rack.

So, we will recommend that you first hold the structure against the wall to ensure that it is at least 15 inches above the floor. This will vary depending on the number of racks and the size of bath towels. Some people also hang towel rings along the side of towel bars if there are many things to hang.

2. Placement Of Bathroom Fixtures

Please check the height of your bathroom fixtures before attaching the towel bar. A few people believe in perfect symmetry and would want the bathroom towel bars to be the same height as the bathroom mirror or a towel ring.

Additionally, you need to consider the toilet paper holder height if you are going to place the rack over it. The towel should not hang over the toilet paper holder in any case. Take the help of another person and ask them to hold the towel bar for you. You can then mark the height with a pen before attaching the towel bar.

The lower towel bar height should be at least 20 inches more than the toilet paper holder if you are placing it right above. Moreover, check the height of your light switches, and you can keep the towel bar in line with them.

3. People’s Heights

The height of the people who are going to use the towel bar needs to be checked. If people in your house are of average height, then they will be able to reach the standard towel bar height according to the general rule.

However, kids may not be able to reach high up. If you have many kids in the house, then the towel bar height could be between 30 to 36 inches. Next, we will also be considering people in wheelchairs. For them, it is best to lower the height further so that they can reach for their own towels.

4. Length And Number Of Towels

You may be using many towels of different lengths, and making a note of the sizes is essential. For instance, standard bath towels can be easily accommodated if you maintain the general towel bar height.

However, if you use extra-large towels, then they might not fit on lower shelves. In this case, fold the towel in half and hang it on a towel bar. Then place it at a proper height where the towel does not touch the floor. Once you do that, you can proceed to attach the bar to the wall.

On the other hand, you can hang the smaller hand towels on the lower shelves. That will give you ample space to hang large items on the top shelves. For a guest bathroom, you might not need to keep too many towels, and hence, you can use towel hangs and towel rings along with one towel bar. The towel ring height can be the same as the bar making it more convenient.

5. Décor And Tiles

Some people have tiles or wainscoting done in the room, and the placement of the towel bar then becomes a personal preference. You should hold up the bar on the wall to check. Then see if you want the towels to be touching the tiles. If not then, you might have to go for a slightly higher height than the standard 48 inches.

However, please take into consideration the wall colors and tiles before making a decision. For wet rooms, the towels will need to be placed outside or in a corner. Towel rings are the best option in this case. The last thing that you would want is for the towel bar to be standing out.

Remember to check out the color of the towel bar so that it matches the bathroom colors. Wooden towel bars will match taupe-colored bathrooms very well. You can take ideas from the internet as inspiration before beginning the project.

Final Words

If you have a small bathroom, then space management is a key factor that needs to be taken care of. You will need to consider the placement and the towel bar height from the floor. Also, ensure that the towel bars are at least 4-5 inches away from the power switch.

Wet towels should not come in contact with electric switches, and this is something you should be very careful about. Also, the lower bar should not be very near toilet seats or toilet paper holders.

With this, we are ready to wrap up, and you should be able to attach a towel bar easily by now. If you have any other concerns relating to the placement of a towel bar, leave us a comment below. We will try to address it in our future guides.

Until next time!

