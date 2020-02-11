Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

So it’s been years since you did up the bathroom, and now are you looking to modify the interiors?

Whether it is about renovating an existing space you are interested in or a new area you want to set up, the classiest budget-friendly option is wainscoting or using beadboards. It is a very cheap option to go with while it looks very authentic.

Bathroom Wainscoting – What It Is And How To Use It?

After surfing through tons of articles, we have found out that most people today are not aware of wainscoting. So we decided to write our own piece about what wainscoting is and how you could use it. This will help you if you want to create a unique space and give your washroom a personal touch.

Being the perfect method to spice up your bathroom walls, wainscoting is something that can improve the decor to another level.

What is wainscoting you are asking?

If you do not already know what it is, wainscoting is a method of using wood panels to do up the walls or corners of your bathtubs and sinks of your washroom. The paneling can be used for various purposes, depending on your needs as well as the area that needs to be covered.

Do you live in a place with harsh or long winters? If so, you should definitely go with wainscoting as an alternative to using basic tiles because tiles often become very cold as they cannot hold heat for long. The cold surface leads to a bathroom that is unwelcoming, not how we would want to feel when we step inside!

The moment you shift to wood, the walls remain warm for a long time, making the place more welcoming. Add in a rug and matching towels, and you have a washroom, your guests cannot forget!

Wood paneling is not only a significant decor element but also a form of insulation that will keep your walls in good condition. If you are living in a rain prone area or if the weather conditions are not right and you face issues with damp walls, wainscoting would be a great option to shift to as it can be used at any height. You can also cover up pipelines, which may go around the walls in your bathroom, giving it a classy look while creating a cohesive and equalizing design linking with the other parts of the house.

With multiple design options, you can do up your bathroom in a traditional way, or you can go for the rustic look. Did you think of white paneling the moment we spoke about? We would suggest you to color coordinate the paneling with the color of the walls. If you have dark-colored walls, you can go with pastel or whiteboards while if you have lighter shaded walls, team it up with darker shades of wooden planks.

The best part about wainscoting is that you can color the planks according to the bathroom needs. Painting out patterns and designs on the wooden board is also a fun way to build the ambiance of the room. Start with deciding a theme for your bathroom. If you want it to have a nature-inspired look emanating a zen ambiance, go with colors like moss green, off white, beige, grey, and the like.

Storage is something we cannot do without in bathrooms, and the more storage space, the better. The wooden paneling can be made in such a way so as to incorporate shelves, towel rings, toothbrush holders, and such accessory holders. This makes it a plausible choice instead of trying to drill into walls. You would just need to make the paneling to a certain height so as the ledge can hold the accessory holders.

There are two ways to place the boards. Mostly, people go for a vertical arrangement of boards, but according to us, the horizontal arrangement also has its charms. Also, you would not find it in too many houses, and this will make your washroom look unique.

There is a science behind the use of the two angles in which the panels are placed. Placing it horizontally will make the room look broader, and so if your washroom is not big, you can use these boards to give it a relatively more significant effect. If you are going to opt for vertical boards on the walls or furniture, it will make sure that your bathroom looks elongated. This is an excellent choice for washrooms with a lower ceiling or if you have a slanting roof design.

When individuals mostly opt for tiles in the bathroom, separating it from the rest of the house, wooden boards will bring in the sense of continuation with the rest of your home. If a lot of wood is used in furnishing your house, there is no point in separating the washroom. Make it feel like a place you want to go to! Build an atmosphere that makes you feel like taking a long shower or settling in a hot bath.

If you are wondering if smooth walls are a necessity when it comes to installing wooden panels, you are absolutely wrong. Any cheap material can be used to cover up the broken or damaged part of the walls on which these panels will be attached.

You can depend on wainscoting to beautify your washroom as you select textured panels as a part of your decor. If you have installed a statement sink cum dresser that catches the eye as soon as somebody enters the washroom, pair it up with French vintage-themed striped wooden planks and create a boutique washroom space. Create Smart Style Bathrooms while you pair up different color shades and textures to create a multitude of combinations.

Matching the wainscoting with bathroom cabinetry is also a great way to play with the interiors. You could mix and match the colors wherein the cabinetry and the wainscoting on the walls are of the same color. The flooring of the bathroom, on the other hand, is in a contrasting color tone. A turquoise color for the bathtubs and cabinets could be complemented with ivory white flooring.

Now that you have a clear idea as to how to go about with bathroom wainscoting, it is time to hit the stores and get your bathroom decked up. If you have the creative bone, choose preferred colors and create a wonderworld of your own.

If you are in need of recommendations, this guide must have helped with the basics and for more information, you can look up different designs and patterns on Pinterest.

Build your own aesthetic paradise with wainscoting!

