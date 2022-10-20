Tushy Vs Luxe Bidet | Comparison & Ideas

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Tushy bidets are available in multiple styles that are compatible with most toilets, but are some of the costlier options on the market. On the other hand, Luxe Bidet keeps its offerings competitively priced, though these may offer limited features.

With numerous options on the market to choose from, finding the best bidet converter kit isn’t easy.

However, two brands stand apart from the rest by focusing on providing an unmatched customer experience. These include Tushy and Luxe Bidet, both offering several bidet attachments for customers looking for sustainable alternatives to toilet paper.

Here, we’ve reviewed the two brands and their best offerings to help you decide which one to pick. So, let’s get started!

Tushy Vs Luxe Bidet

Tushy

If you’re looking for a reliable bidet attachment for your bathroom, chances are you’ve come across the Tushy brand. Founded in 2015, this brand has built a remarkable reputation for itself by offering premium products that promote sustainability and has become a leading manufacturer of bidets and bidet accessories.

The company focuses on developing toilet attachments to help reduce water consumption, cut down on toilet paper use, and save energy. It offers products that are compatible with most toilets and can be installed easily. And to cater to different needs, it offers bidets in a wide range of styles and designs.

Tushy Pros

One of the reasons that have made the Tushy brand so popular is its focus on quality. It uses the highest-quality materials to construct its range of bidet attachments, ensuring durability and delivering an exceptional user experience. Additionally, the products are available in a wide variety of designs so that they can fit almost any type of bathroom décor.

Most bidets from the brand are available in multiple color options and come with excellent return options. And they can fit almost any type of toilet seat, including round, elongated, or other styles, and can be installed very easily without any hassle.

Customer feedback regarding Tushy products is also very positive, and you can find a lot of helpful information on the website regarding bidet use. This is because the brand puts a great deal of emphasis on educating customers about the importance of adopting eco-friendly toilet practices.

Tushy Cons

Tushy bidets are undoubtedly some of the best in the segment and can deliver an unbeatable experience. Unfortunately, such an experience comes at a high price as the prices of many of the offerings from the brand are higher than competing products. This means that finding an affordably priced option is not very easy.

And the products that are available at competitive prices generally lack many features that make the costlier options stand out from the crowd. These include temperature adjustment settings, heated seats, and more.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while Tushy has some great options for customers to select from, their product range is a bit limited compared to other brands. So, finding the perfect bidet for your bathroom may not be as easy.

Because of these reasons, it is best to conduct proper comparisons, such as Tushy vs Bio Bidet, before making a decision.

What Are The Best Tushy Products To Buy?

As the name indicates, the Tushy Classic toilet seat attachment comes with a traditional design that is perfect for all types of bathrooms. Being a non-electric bidet, it does not need to be connected to any power sources and does not require any plumbing for installation. This makes the installation process simple and easy, and it can be completed in a matter of minutes.

The Classic bidet toilet seat features a pressure control knob and a self-cleaning nozzle adjuster, which can be used to control the water pressure and spray angle. At the same time, it makes it easy to clean and maintain the bidet without requiring a lot of effort.

Apart from that, this bidet uses clean tap water for washing, ensuring maximum cleanliness so you can have the best experience. And the brand offers a 12-month warranty on the bidet and all parts, so replacements and refunds will be hassle-free.

The Tushy Classic 3.0 is among the latest offerings from the brand and is available in two variants. These include the platinum and bamboo variants, both complementing different types of bathroom decors. The platinum variant has control knobs made from brass metal, while the bamboo one comes with bamboo knobs.

These knobs have been designed in such a manner that they are easy to grip and make it easy to adjust the water pressure. The updated design also provides a wider range of temperature control functions and better ergonomics.

Additionally, the knobs are smudge-proof and do not attract fingerprints, which helps your bathroom maintain a clean appearance. This bidet also offers a warm water option that is absent from many competing products and can be really useful in colder weather.

And since it uses just a single pint of water, it is one of the most eco-friendly options on the market.

With its sleek design and compact form factor, this Tushy bidet is a great option for everyone and is particularly suited for those with small bathrooms. And despite the slim design, the bidet does not compromise on comfort and delivers an unparalleled user experience.

This design also ensures universal compatibility, and the bidet can work with any toilet seat that has adjustable fasteners. Because of this, the installation process is simple and does not require any plumbing or special skills. It also features the Smart Spray technology of the brand, which keeps the nozzle clean, and the Shmutz Shield technology, which prevents grime buildup.

There is also an antibacterial bamboo control knob, which helps keep your bathroom germ free. And for ease of use, there is a spray angle switch, which makes it easy to control the spray angle and target the areas that require cleaning effectively.

Luxe Bidet

Luxe Bidet is another one of the most popular manufacturers of bidet attachments and focuses on developing products that improve personal hygiene. One of the main aspects that distinguish this brand from others is that the company aims to provide quality products to everyone.

That is why the prices of most Luxe Bidet products tend to be highly competitive. But this does not affect their quality, as the brand uses the best materials to manufacture its products for maximum durability and an enjoyable experience.

Also, most bidet attachments from the brand are designed to ensure quick and easy installation and come with impressive warranties.

Luxe Bidet Pros

There are several reasons why Luxe Bidet is such a popular brand when it comes to bidets and bidet accessories. And one of the most important ones is the use of high-quality parts and materials for manufacturing its products. This ensures that the offerings from the brand not only look amazing but also last a long time.

Apart from that, the brand has put in considerable effort to ensure that its bidet attachments are easy to install. They do not require additional plumbing or electrical connections and can be easily installed using DIY methods. All the parts and accessories required are included in the package, along with easy-to-understand instructions.

Then, there is the price of the products. Luxe Bidet offers a wide range of toilet seat attachments while focusing on ensuring affordability. This makes it possible for those with limited resources to enjoy the latest technologies and adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

Luxe Bidet Cons

While Luxe Bidet products are generally not very costly, they do tend to miss out on some of the high-tech features that other brands are now offering. Such features may include hot water options, pressure adjustment, feminine wash, and more. There are very few offerings from the brand that come with such features.

Additionally, users have pointed out that certain bidet attachments from the company release a powerful spray of water, which can be quite harsh. And if the existing water pressure is already high, these problems become much worse.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Luxe bidets are not compatible with smaller toilets that are not oval-shaped. This means that users with elongated or circular toilet seats will need to look for alternative options.

Similarly, lack of customizability can be an issue as many bidets from the brand do not offer customizable options like competing brands.

What Are The Best Luxe Bidet Products To Buy?

The Luxe Bidet Neo 120 offers a great combination of price and performance and is a great option for almost everyone. Made of high-quality products and coming with a sleek design, this bidet can provide a modern appearance to any bathroom.

It is compatible with all standard two-piece toilets and can easily be installed using DIY methods. Also, all parts and accessories required for installation are included in the package.

Coming to its construction, this bidet features high-pressure valves constructed using ceramic and metallic cores along with steel hoses. These provide it with impressive durability, so users can rest assured that it will last a long time.

Similarly, the nozzles are retractable and come with a guard gate that keeps them protected when they are not in use. They can be adjusted to provide a gentle or powerful spray, providing you with a fresh and clean bathroom experience.

Offering some fantastic features, the Luxe Neo 320 is another amazing offering from the brand. It comes with adjustable water pressure functions so that you can enjoy warm water during the colder months and cold water in the summer. In fact, this is one of the few Luxe Bidet products that feature a hot water connection.

The valves of this bidet are constructed of ceramic or metal cores that ensure durability, while the high-pressure faucets of this bidet feature a sleek design. Thus, you get durable construction along with a modern design.

Moreover, the Neo 320 has a nozzle guard gate that protects the nozzles as they retract behind it after every use. This offers greater convenience and reduces the need for maintenance, helping save time and effort.

Other noteworthy features of the Neo 320 include the posterior wash function and nozzle clean mode, which further improve the user experience.

One of the most innovative products from Luxe Bidet is the Neo 185 Plus, which comes with a 360-degree self-cleaning mode and EZ-Lift hinges. This design allows the bidet to be highly effective in cleaning hard-to-reach areas while minimizing the effort required by the user.

It has a compact, low-profile design and is available in three finishes: Rose Gold, Chromium, and White, all of which work well to enhance the appearance of your bathroom. Having multiple color options also makes it easy to find an option that goes well with the existing bathroom décor.

Apart from that, it has U-shaped, patented adjustment plates that make installation very simple and quick. This design means there is no need to remove the toilet seat, and the stainless steel hinges allow easy adjustments even after installation.

Lastly, the Neo 185 Plus has dual nozzles and ergonomic control knobs and comes with an impressive 18-month warranty.

Should You Get A Bidet From Tushy Or Luxe Bidet?

While both Tushy and Luxe Bidet offer some very compelling bidet attachments, finding the right one requires considering several factors, such as personal requirements, type of toilet, features needed, etc.

Those willing to spend a bit more on products that offer high-quality construction and are compatible with most toilets should check out the bidet attachments from Tushy. These offerings offer a high level of compatibility and are available in multiple style options.

On the other hand, Luxe Bidet might be a better choice if you’re looking for more affordable options that can still deliver a great experience. Products from this brand are more competitively priced and come with good warranties and can be a great investment.

It is also a good idea to compare other options, such as Tushy vs Toto Bidet, before making a decision so you end up with the most suitable one. With that said, it is time for us to conclude this guide.

Until next time!