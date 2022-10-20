Tushy Vs Toto Bidet | Comparison & Ideas

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Finding the best bidet cover kit can be a challenging task and might leave you exasperated. But Tushy and Toto Bidet are widely considered among the best bidet brands, catering to different needs.

Trust us- once you get used to the comfort of using the right bidet, there’s no going back to using toilet paper! These bathroom accessories or bidet converter kits are pretty simple and use a jet of water to clean your posterior after you visit the toilet. And there are many useful features that set the two best bidet brands (Tushy and Toto) apart.

And today, we will help you take the right pick. So, let’s dive in!

Tushy Vs Toto Bidet

Tushy Bidet

This US-based company has made quite a good name in the bidet market, and for all the right reasons. The brand aims to reduce toilet paper consumption by transforming your regular toilet seat into a super-efficient one. With a Tushy bidet, you will never again have to experience toilet paper shortages and will be able to do your bit for the planet.

What makes this brand stand out is that it comes with super interesting features, which we are going to discuss in the next sections.

Tushy Bidet Pros

If you are on the lookout for a bidet that looks great and does not cost as much as an electronic bidet toilet seat, go for a Tushy bidet. All the models are pretty sleek and will clean your rear with utmost precision after you go to the toilet.

Also, you would be happy to know that they can be installed in almost all standard two-piece toilets, even the ones that come with a separate bowl and toilet tank. And for people who are on the lookout for warm water bidets, the Tushy Classic 3.0 warm water spa Bidet is an excellent bet.

The best part is that none of the Tushy bidets require plumbing or electricity for the installation process. If you have basic plumbing DIY skills, you can get one installed in less than ten minutes without using any special tools!

Tushy Bidet Cons

Just like most other products on the market, Tushy bidets are not completely free of drawbacks. For instance, there is no water temperature control in the classic 2.0 tushy bidet. So, the cold water that comes out of the faucet might feel a little uncomfortable, and there’s no way to make it warm.

Additionally, unlike a bio bidet, it does not come with a warm air dryer. If you reside in an area where the weather often gets cold, you might feel a bit uncomfortable washing up after every toilet visit. However, this issue can be tackled by opting for the premium Tushy Spa model.

Also, as we have mentioned, Tushy bidet models are suitable for all regular two-piece toilets. But they are not compatible with all types of one-piece toilets. If you are looking for other options in this regard, refer to Tushy vs Luxe Bidet for a comparative review.

What Are The Best Models From Tushy To Buy?

Are you looking to upgrade your lifestyle and use the best bidet toilet seat for utmost comfort? Then look no further as the TUSHY Classic 2.0 Bidet toilet seat attachment can well fit the bill. Not only is it easy-to-install, but it also comes with an attachable bidet.

It’s compatible with most standard two-piece toilets, as it requires no electrical hook-up or additional plumbing. And because of the exceptional bidet attachments, installation is faster than a smartphone update!

This is one of those bidet toilet seats that features a spray nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob. Hence, you can easily customize the self-cleaning stainless steel nozzle angle and water pressure to your desired intensity.

Additionally, it enables you to cut down toilet paper usage by 80%. So not only will it help save money, but it will also help you do your part to save the world.

As the name suggests, with this bidet, you can enjoy both cool and warm water in the toilet. This easy-to-install attachment is perfect for rear wash and keeps unwanted diseases like hemorrhoids, dingleberries, and skid marks at bay.

Moreover, the knobs on this bidet seat are made of sustainable bamboo (or brass, depending on the variant) making them convenient to grip for choosing the required pressure. The knob range has also been cut down on for better ergonomic effects and temperature control functions.

Additionally, this unit protects against accumulation of grime in the bidet seats. And it self-cleans the nozzles after every use. You would be surprised to know that it’s suitable for all standard toilets and certain one-piece toilets too.

One of the things that makes this unit stand out among its contemporaries is the trademarked SmartSpray nozzle. This bidet attachment gives your rear the cleaning it deserves and retracts automatically after the device is turned off.

Unlike an electric bidet seat, there is no need for electricity or additional plumbing to get this one installed. Be it a standard toilet or a skirted one, this bidet goes well with everything, even your existing toilet seat.

Moreover, it comes with an adjustable water pressure feature that enables you to choose the intensity of the water flow. The unit is suitable for both front and posterior wash because of the precision nozzle adjuster that it features.

And because of the patented build-up-resistant design, you can rest assured that this bidet will last long. It will ensure that there is no grime buildup, which will make your toilet bowl look clean as well as prevent it from stinking.

Toto Bidet

Toto is one of the leading producers on the plumbing market and has managed to win the hearts of users with its unique Washlet feature. This brand is mainly popular because of the innovation and technology that make lives comfortable. Once you use a Toto bidet, you will experience the best cleaning and utmost comfort in the bathroom.

These bidets come with settings that control water pressure and temperature. With the adjustable spray position feature, your bottom will get the ultimate cleaning so that you can leave the toilet feeling refreshed.

Toto Bidet Pros

The brand ensures that all its products closely follow the state-of-the-art designs and engineering specifications. With controlled production standards, the company ensures that all their products are top-notch and every homeowner who plans to install them has the best experience to enjoy prolonged maintenance-free product life.

Apart from that, the Washlet feature introduced by the brand has taken the market by storm. Not only does it provide the best personal sanitation but it also contributes to overall cleanliness. Also, the Toto bidet models range in terms of the style, like contemporary, traditional and transitional, which makes them perfect for bathroom remodeling purposes.

Toto Bidet Cons

While you may be impressed with the design and features that Toto bidets offer, they are honestly a bit on the costlier side. This is especially true if you are opting for some of the high-end models on offer.

Bsides, the stand-alone bidets might not be suitable for all types of users, especially those with mobility or other health issues. And it is important to note that most of the bidet seat attachments of this company are electric. So, if you are looking for energy-saving options, this brand might not be your best bet.

What Are The Best Models From Toto To Buy?

Consider getting your hands on the Toto washlet electronic seat to ensure a lavish bathroom experience . Equipped with a special air-in wonder wave feature, it will provide a gentle and thorough cleaning every time you visit the toilet.

TOTO SW3036R#01 WASHLET K300 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat, Cotton... A REFRESHING CLEAN FOR EVERYONE - Instant and...

STEP INTO A LAVISH STANDARD OF LIVING –...

Also, you can rest assured that the SoftClose heated bidet seat will allow you to enjoy warm coverage throughout. And the warm air dryer will ensure that you’re clean and dry within seconds.

Apart from that, keeping your toilet clean will become super simple once this unit is installed. Because of the pre-mist feature, the waste will never stick to the toilet bowl. Moreover, there is an air deodorizer that combines with powerful air filters to keep your bathroom free from unwanted odors.

First and foremost, this unit is equipped with a contoured heated seat that keeps the user feeling warm and cozy, even if it is cold outside. With the adjustable temperature setting of this bidet, you can get just the right amount of warmth according to your preference.

Sale TOTO SW3084#01 WASHLET C5 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat with PREMIST... A REFRESHING CLEAN FOR EVERYONE - Gentle yet...

STEP INTO A LAVISH STANDARD OF LIVING –...

Apart from that, the comfort of using this unit gives it an edge over many other models in the price range. For example, the angle of the self-cleaning wand on this bidet reduces the chances of annoying splashbacks. And after each use, this wand self-cleans with EWATER.

Furthermore, the Washlet C5 is super convenient to use. There’s a wireless remote control that is included in the package, which will enable you to change the bidet settings according to your requirements without reaching out for any knobs or dials.

The Toto Washlet A2 will make you see how all bidets are not difficult to install, as it can be set up easily within a few minutes. And with just a touch of a button, you can get the Washlet removed. The quick-release feature not only makes it easy to remove the seat but also makes cleaning less time-consuming.

TOTO WASHLET A2 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat with Heated Seat and... A REFRESHING CLEAN FOR EVERYONE - Gentle yet...

STEP INTO A LAVISH STANDARD OF LIVING - This smart...

Additionally, with a side control panel, you can adjust and modify the settings with utmost ease. You do not have to look for remotes anymore, as you will find the control panel attached to the Washlet for easy access.

We were also impressed with the energy-saving feature of this bidet. In case you do not use it for a long time, the Washlet will successfully detect infrequent use and automatically lower the seat temperature to save energy.

Tushy Vs Toto Bidet Conclusion

When it comes to key features, both these brands don’t fail to impress. And the best part is that both of them will make you use less toilet paper, as their bidets are highly efficient.

But when it comes to choosing between these two brands, it all boils down to your requirements and preferences.

If you are on the lookout for energy-saving bidet attachments, the non-electric Tushy bidets will come in handy. However, to enjoy hot water and warm seats, the electric bidets from Toto are a better choice. We’d also suggest going through the product reviews to understand more about their efficacy and performance. Or, you can read about Boss bidet vs Tushy to learn more about the latter.

See you next time!