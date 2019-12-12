15 Types of Windows Shades for Your Future Home

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When you’re visualizing your future home, it’s usually the bathroom, large furniture, and gadgets that get the most attention.

But since you’re reading this post, you’ll know that window shades, too, can make a significant difference! Kudos to you for recognizing that. We share the same sentiment as well.

Now, if you can’t quite decide which design will suit your home the best, our picks for window shades should surely give you some ideas.

Let’s get started then, shall we?

Types of Windows Shades

Shutters

If you’re looking for a classic window treatment option, then you should consider shutters. This is a timeless design that works for almost every interior. And it looks attractive from both the outside and the inside.

Shutters are considered to be a timeless accessory, as it offers an upscale look, which adds more value to the property. It’s among a handful of items that leave an impression on any home buyer. For instance, your guests might not vividly remember the color of your furniture, but they will remember whether you have shutters or not.

Even though they are among the high-end of window treatments, they are well worth the price. In fact, many fans of classic decor prefer having shutters on their windows, because they realize that shutters score high in terms of form and function.

Moreover, shutters are custom made to ensure that they fit the window correctly and have a flawless appearance.

Pros Increases the value of the property

Increases the value of the property Provides a customized look

Provides a customized look Great functionality Cons Regular maintenance

Regular maintenance Prices differ according to the color, material, and texture that you select

Roller Shades

Roller shades are getting more popular for both residential and professional use. That’s mainly because they are effortless to use. And if you’re someone who prefers to have natural sunlight in your home, then you’ll appreciate the design of this product.

In most cases, the shades can be rolled up manually as they feature a pulley or some cord that can be easily operated. However, in recent times, you can also find the advanced versions of roller shades that are equipped with motors. You can automatically roll up or roll down these window shades by pushing a button on a remote control.

We have found a few homeowners who are pretty satisfied with the remote control roller shades; on the other hand, some prefer the manual operation. If you are a tech enthusiast, there are even smart motorized options for added convenience using automations, scheduling, or even voice control. That said, the best thing about roller shades is that you’ll find a range of styles and color variants to select from.

You can also incorporate different design ideas by adding tassels or trims onto these shades. And if you prefer having window blinds that block out the daylight completely, then do check out the blackout roller shades with sheers.

Pros Can add or reduce light according to your convenience

Can add or reduce light according to your convenience Available in a variety of styles, textures, colors, and materials

Available in a variety of styles, textures, colors, and materials Easy to install and use

Easy to install and use Provides the right amount of privacy Cons Not suitable for old Victorian windows

Not suitable for old Victorian windows Requires special cleaning

Roman Shades

Roman shades are one of the most popular window treatments that are being used in most American homes. This traditional style of window shades offers some really good benefits – they are stylish, reliable, and you can find a variety of fabric options to match the decor of your home. And it’s also available in a vast range of patterns.

If you want more light to come in through the shades, then you can opt for the sheer or light filtering fabric. On the other hand, a thicker fabric or room darkening liner blocks out most of the outside light.

Moreover, roman shades generally come as a single piece of fabric, which drops down, giving a smooth appearance, but when raised, it stacks to form an evenly-spaced ribbed structure. This eliminates the need to incorporate a window valance in most cases.

Nevertheless, if you want to raise the shades without creating any obstruction to the window, you’ll find variants where the shades take up less space when it’s rolled up.

Unlike cellular shades, they don’t offer a high level of insulation, and there is no way for adjusting the amount of light that gets in through the shade without any additional curtain. Overall, it’s a great option considering the range of customization that it offers.

Pros Easy to install

Easy to install Affordable price

Affordable price Available in a range of fabric options

Available in a range of fabric options Full light control Cons Doesn’t provide as much insulation as a cellular shade

Balloon Shades

Balloon shades have a distinct style that complements all types of house decor, be it traditional or contemporary. They are quite charming, but this again depends on the type of fabric that you’re selecting.

It comes with cords running through them, and they have rings placed at the back of the window shades. Because of these design aspects, the look and feel of balloon shades are different.

When you pull open the shades, they tend to form little puffs on the top, which look similar to a balloon. That’s precisely where they get the name from. It’s generally considered to be a favorite in cottage-style homes, as the sheer and silky fabrics give off a very cute and traditional vide.

Moreover, the style of balloon shades generally stands out because it’s quite interesting. Balloon shades tend to work as a brilliant design element with an undeniably high aesthetic appeal. You should use them in rooms where you prefer to have access to direct sunlight. But if you’re someone who loves to sleep in late, then this might not be a viable option in the bedroom.

Pros Quick installation

Quick installation Unique design

Unique design Convenient to use Cons Provides less privacy

Provides less privacy Requires regular maintenance

Tie-Up Shades

If you’re a fan of cute decor accessories, then you’re going to love the tie-up shades. These window shades are aesthetically pleasing, and you can tie it easily to let in more sunlight. One of the best aspects of these shades is that you can use it according to your preferences.

We can’t deny that this window shade has the most simple design when compared to the other units on this list. This is because it comes with a very thin fabric window shades that hang comfortably from the curtain rod.

Plus, you also have the option to select a mounting board instead of a rod for hanging the tie-up shades. The decision boils down to what you think looks better in your home.

Since it doesn’t come without any cord or supporting rollers, you need to tie them up manually. For which you need to use some little ribbons or ties that can be attached to the end of the shade. And you can also decide how you want to tie up the shades, this gives you enough room for customization.

But if you’re used to opening your window shades using cords or the simple roller options, then you might find this unit to be a little inefficient. In truth, the tie-up shades will take you longer to open and set up. All in all, you can create a gorgeous environment in the house by just spending a little time in tying up the shades.

Pros Elegant and unique design

Elegant and unique design Looks good in all homes

Looks good in all homes Suitable for small windows

Suitable for small windows Can be customized according to individual preferences Cons Not convenient for everyone

Skylight Window Shades

Nowadays, most modern homes have a skylight, and if you’re one of those homeowners, then you’ll understand the importance of having a window shade for it. This not only keeps the light out of your room when you don’t want too much brightness but also makes the skylight look more fashionable.

These shades are known for their hassle-free installation, which allows you to make the best use of it without having to go through a cumbersome process.

Moreover, you’ll not run short of design ideas when it comes to finding a style that matches the surrounding area of your skylight. The usage is also relatively simple, and it’s more or less like the normal roller shades.

On top of that, it has an affordable price tag, so you don’t have to worry about busting your budget. You also have the option to choose the fabric and have it customized to suit your needs if the readymade ones are not your ideal type.

With the rapidly expanding home furnishing industry, you’ll rarely run out of options. For instance, you can find skylight window shades that are completely motorized and are made in the cellular style. All in all, the skylight window shades are a pretty convenient option for homes that have vaulted ceilings.

Pros Most of them are weather coated

Most of them are weather coated Available in two lift types- motorized and manual

Available in two lift types- motorized and manual Easier to install when compared to the fixed options

Easier to install when compared to the fixed options Can be easily opened and closed according to the weather Cons Need to be cleaned regularly

Cellular Shades

Cellular shades are known to be the workhorse of window treatments because it leaves no stone unturned when it comes to quality and function. One of the highlight features of this shade is the type of insulation that it adds to the window. Their thick honeycomb cell fabric traps air at the window, which helps to protect the interiors from cold winter winds and hot summer air.

Another feature that most homeowners appreciate is the excellent privacy that it offers. Unless you’re opting for the sheer fabric, cellular shades are entirely private. You also have the option to choose between the bottom-up or the top-down feature. This allows you to either lift the shade to the top of your window or lower it down to the window sill.

Light control is also considered to be a positive feature of cellular shades. That’s because you have a variety of fabric options lined up for you, so according to your requirements, you can opt for them. For instance, outside-mounted blackout cellular shades can provide complete darkness, which is suitable for media rooms, children’s bedrooms, etc.

Although cellular shades are great in terms of functionality- insulation, privacy, and light control, it goes a little downhill due to its appearance. They don’t belong to the list of most fashionable window accessories, but you can pair it up with other decorative window treatments. After all, the utility of cellular shades is unbeatable.

Pros A higher level of privacy

A higher level of privacy Child safety

Child safety The insulating feature is highly beneficial

The insulating feature is highly beneficial Multiple fabric options for better light control Cons Not the most fashionable option

Solar Window Shades

This window shade is designed to reduce the amount of sunlight that enters the room while retaining a bit of your view. You can use the solar window shades both indoors and outdoors to protect yourself from the harsh sun rays.

This unit works only to reduce sunlight, not block it out entirely, this being the main difference between the blackout shades and the solar window shades. You will still have a considerable amount of sunlight coming in through this shade, but the intensity will be slightly less. This helps you retain natural light in your home without too much glare or UV coming through your windows.

The overall construction of the solar shades is on point, as it offers the right amount of strength. It’s made with durable woven polyethylene, which gives it a lightweight feel. But if you’re looking for a stylish window shade, then this model might not be the one.

It has a straightforward design that gives a very traditional vibe and will help you create an environment that doesn’t require too many decor items to stand out.

However, you should note that solar window shades don’t necessarily complement all types of home furnishings. Especially if you have products with varying designs placed in the same room, then you shouldn’t opt for this unit. We say this because it will create a sense of clutter. You also have limited options for customization, so weigh out the different factors before ordering it.

Pros Reduces the sun’s glare

Reduces the sun’s glare Provides privacy

Provides privacy Supports your long-term health

Supports your long-term health Protects the quality of your indoor furniture Cons Doesn’t look attractive from the outside

Pleated Shades

When you look at pleated shades and cellular shades, you might see that they are designed with similar fabrics, and so they have the same appearance. They also have the same function and operation. But pleated shades do not offer the same insulation as the honeycomb ones.

Plus, when you pull the shades up, you’ll notice that they have a very small stack height. The shades tend to compress tightly when you raise it to prevent the shade from blocking your view through the window. And you don’t have to worry about it not matching the overall aesthetics of your home, because you can have it customized with your choice of fabric.

You can also upgrade the pleated shades by opting for the cordless style as it provides more child safety. But if you’re worried about insulation during the summers and winters, then this might not be the absolute best option.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t fail to do its job well. It provides the required privacy, again it depends on the quality of fabric that you’re selecting. So, make a wise decision to reap the maximum benefits from the pleated shades.

Pros Affordable price tag

Affordable price tag Wide range of fabric options

Wide range of fabric options Small stack height

Small stack height Can upgrade to the cordless model Cons Less light control

Less light control Low energy efficiency

Sheer Shades

Sheer shades can gently diffuse the natural light that comes in through your windows. So, you’ll still have beautiful light flooding your room with a warm, soft glow even at midday. And if you want a window shade that will block more light, then you can opt for the room darkening sheer shades. But you should note that it doesn’t provide a complete blackout during the day.

It also comes with multiple lift options. You can opt for the standard continuous cord loop or the remote-controlled motorization system for smooth operation. If you have windows that have mobility restrictions or are hard-to-reach, then we recommend the remote operation.

Moreover, one of the many great features of sheer window shades is that they’re pretty versatile, design-wise. Since they are the perfect combination of modern shades and traditional horizontal blinds, they tend to complement any style.

Just because sheer shades look slightly delicate doesn’t mean that they’re not sturdy or durable. This instead makes maintaining them a breeze. Thus, if you like the look of light curtains, then sheer shades will be the perfect alternative for you

Single Cell Window Shades

Single-cell shades are the common styles of window shade found in most homes as it provides a clean and less busy look. They look good in both contemporary and traditional settings.

When you check out the design along with the function of this product, you’ll be able to understand why it’s widely prevalent. They not only prevent the room from being too bright but also gives the privacy that you’ll need in your home. Some window shades may feel a little too sheer, so you should select the fabric accordingly to get the right level of brightness.

Plus, when you install this unit, people from the outside won’t be able to see the insides of your home. Most homes have this type shades because it helps to keep the home cool even during the hottest summer months. All in all, single-cell shades provide a ton of benefits for its affordable price.

Double Cell Window Shades

The dual cell windows have the same function as the single-cell window shades. But the main difference is that this unit offers an extra layer of protection because of the way it has been designed. This further allows for a better insulation, which helps to keep out even more sunlight when compared to the single-cell units.

They are constructed in a way that traps the air inside the house, without allowing it to seep through the windows. Therefore, it works effectively in keeping your home warm in the winter and cool during summers.

Moreover, you’ll notice that your air conditioning will be cooling the home faster in the summers, and the heat won’t escape as easily during the freezing winters. It works wonders in keeping you comfortable during the months with extreme temperatures, which is nothing less than a pleasant surprise.

It also comes in a range of different colors and styles; this allows you to pick the design that will complement the decor of your home. And you don’t have to sacrifice the aesthetic appeal to have the right functionality.

With a range of benefits that it provides, we’ve found double cell window shades to be a popular choice among people who sleep during the day. Finally, the level of insulation that this window shade offers helps you increase your energy efficiency.

Bamboo Window Shades

Bamboo shades are one of the special window covering trends that have made a huge mark in this modern era of home decor. It pairs perfectly with curtains or drapes and blends into almost every home style. Oh, and the highlight feature is that they are made using recyclable and renewable resources, which makes them a super eco-friendly option.

You can also find bamboo shades for every budget, which makes it worth all the hype. The awesome part about selecting bamboo shades is that they are available in a variety of textures and colors. On an interesting note, the texture and thickness of the bamboo shade differ according to the color that you’re opting for.

Moreover, bamboo shades tend to blend in easily with most traditional and contemporary homes. And they are generally designed in the Roman style. So it hangs down like the other window shades and also gives a more plated look when you pull them up for better ventilation. This window shade adds an elegant glow to the room without making it too bright during the day.

If you’re someone who takes preventive measures to opt for sustainable products and loves the natural look, then you should consider purchasing these shades. Overall, it has a pretty impressive design that stands out for its earth-style quality and reasonable price.

Remote Control Motorized Shades

If you’re in the market looking for the most convenient window shade style, then you should check out the motorized designs. With this unit, you don’t have to deal with any loose cords or tie-up models. By clicking a button, you’ll have your window shades rising or descending. This gives you control over the amount of sunlight that you allow inside the room.

The main operation is powered by a motor that has incredible durability and can withstand the test of time. We had to mention this feature because there are people who avoid purchasing the motorized window shades thinking it won’t last for long.

But the new motorized units are made with quality materials, so you can rest assured that you’re putting your money in the right place. You can use them regularly without having to worry about it breaking down within a few months.

And since it features a remote control, you get to adjust your window shades from wherever you’re seated. The best aspect of having motorized window shades is that it’s convenient to use in the windows that are hard to reach with bare hands.

Moreover, if your window is placed pretty high from the floor, then the manual window shades might not be the most convenient option for you. In the end, it’s always advisable to look into the product in more detail to find what suits your needs.

Cordless Cellular Window Shades

If you have children or pets around the house, you have to think about safety and child-proof features all the time. You can’t always focus on aesthetics or how well the design will suit your sense of style.

Plus, many window shades come with cords and tassels, which can pose a lot of threat to children if they try playing around with it. But you can always keep your children from touching or playing with the cords that are attached to the window shades. The most suitable option is the cordless units that don’t have any dangling lift cords that can pose a safety risk or hazard.

The main reason as to why people opt for the cordless cellular window shades is because they don’t have to stay on guard when their kids or pets are playing at home near the window blinds. They provide peace of mind. For instance, your kids won’t be getting tangled in the cordless models: they won’t be a strangulation risk, and they won’t run the risk of pulling on the strings causing damage to the shades or causing them to crash down. Thus, it makes a great choice, especially for children’s rooms.

It also provides the user with all the advantages that are generally found in the standard cellular window shades. And you don’t have to worry about the insulation part, because it’s suitable for even the harshest of weather conditions. Finally, the form and utility are up to the mark that makes it more convenient for any home.

Final words

So, there you have it – our picks for the best contemporary window shades.

Till next time! Cheers!