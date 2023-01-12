Mechanical pencils were originally invented to overcome the drawbacks of traditional ones.

Over the years, mechanical pencils have undergone a lot of variations and oddities, thanks to the development of new technologies. Today, there is no shortage of variety when it comes to mechanical pencils.

Checkout, our previous article on rOtring 800 Mechanical Pencil for more information on this pencil as well.

Of all the options, the Uni Kuru Toga mechanical pencil is popular among students, but does it live up to its claims? Let’s find out in this guide!

Uni Kuru Toga Mechanical Pencil Review

Material: High-Quality Plastic, Lightweight Construction

Available in multiple colors and sizes, the Uni Kuru Toga mechanical pencil has a plastic body, so understandably, it is a lightweight option. Slim and sleek, this pencil may not be as durable as a metal one, but it does deliver a comfortable writing experience.

Thanks to the lightweight design, the pencil is easy to hold, meaning you won’t experience any discomfort even if you use it for long periods. Despite its plastic construction, the pencil isn’t flimsy.

Design: Simple Yet Attractive

Compared to mechanical pencils from several other brands, the Uni Kuru Toga has a simple design without any flashy parts and components. The plastic barrel is available in various colors– blue, black, and rose. So, you’re spoiled for variety when it comes to Uni Kuru Toga, making it the best mechanical pencil for both students and professionals.

What makes this pencil stand out from the crowd is the small window on the grip, which lets you see the mechanism within. At the end of this pencil is an eraser hidden underneath the cap; not to forget, it comes with a pocket clip that adds to the convenience.

As for the inside, the pencil comes with a sliding lead sleeve that protects the lead from damage and also prevents injuries.

Performance: Dependable With A Few Quirks

The Uni Kuru Toga is among the best mechanical pencils currently available on the market, mainly because of its performance. It comes with a high-quality lead that creates smooth, clean marks on paper without variation in the line width, delivering better drawing quality. However, if you use a softer lead, the experience might not be that great due to lead breakage.

This pencil does not have a lot of weight because of the plastic build, which affects its balance. People used to drawing or writing with heavier pencils may take some time to get used to it.

Another thing to keep in mind is its fragile plastic advancement mechanism, which can get damaged easily. And since the barrel is constructed using plastic, the chances of such damage are high.

Recommended Use: Writers And Artists

Unlike most mechanical pencils, the Uni Kuru Toga mechanical pencil is a great option, even if you just need it for writing. While it can be used by artists and drafters for sketches and technical drawings, its clean and smooth strokes make for a pleasant writing experience.

The tiny eraser on the back of the pencil is also good enough for emergencies, though using it too regularly can wear it down quickly.

Price: Neither Too Costly Nor Too Cheap

The Uni Kuru Toga is one of the mechanical pencils that are priced reasonably, which is impressive since it delivers a very satisfactory performance. It performs much better than cheaper mechanical pencils, though not as well as high-end options.

For the price, the features and the performance offered by this pencil are excellent, and most users will be happy with it. But if you’re looking for something really outstanding, we recommend spending a bit more on a high-end mechanical pencil.

Uni Kuru Toga Vs Uni Kuru Toga Roulette

Despite being reasonably priced, the Uni Kuru Toga is very similar to its sibling, the Uni Kuru Toga Roulette model, aside from a few significant differences. For one, the Roulette has a knurled metal grip which adds to its weight compared to the plastic one on the regular variant.

This makes the Roulette variant better balanced compared to the regular one, which is another difference that affects the user experience. Additionally, unlike the regular variant, the Roulette model does not have a fragile plastic mechanism and is, therefore, more durable.

That is why the Roulette is among the costlier Kuru Toga pencils, compared to the regular Uni Kuru Toga mechanical pencil.

Pros Lightweight construction

Versatile

Reasonably priced

Comfortable to use Cons Not very durable

Product Name: Uni Kuru Toga Mechanical Pencil | Product Brand: UniPatch | Weight: 18.1 g |Barrel Material: Plastic | Pencil Models: 0.5 mm | Barrel Color: Rose, blue and black

Uni Kuru Toga Mechanical Pencil Final Verdict

The Uni Kuru Toga mechanical pencil has been designed to meet both professional and casual drawing and writing needs. It has a simple, understated design but several handy features that provide a good user experience. What sets it apart from other mechanical pencils is that it can even be used for writing purposes along with sketching and drawing.

However, owing to its plastic construction, this pencil isn’t as sturdy as metal ones, which may make it unsuitable for some people. If that is the case, we recommend looking at other options. And with that, our Uni Kurutoga review has come to an end.