Imarku’s knives are manufactured in the company’s China and Japan manufacturing units, expertly forged using premium materials and top-of-the-line modern techniques. They also have shipping warehouses in Germany and the USA.

As a home cook or professional chef, knowing where and how your knives are created leads to a more personal connection with your cooking companion.

It also gives a deeper understanding of the characteristics and foundation, resulting in better care and maintenance.

Let us unfold the greatness forged in Imarku knives in this article to answer the question: Where are Imarku knives manufactured and made?

Where Are Imarku Knives Made?

The premium knives from Imarku are made in China and Japan’s manufacturing units, and they are composed of quality craftsmanship and high-quality carbon stainless steel. Some also have high-grade engineered Pakkawood for extra absorbent-resistant features.

Imarku is a name derived from the girlfriend of the company’s CEO, Mark Liu.

The brand’s name is the person who helped Liu persevere in creating, designing, marketing, and producing sharper tools to cut fish, bones, and other food, despite his initially chalked five-year plan’s failure.

The company offers a vast assortment of world-class knives, helpful in every culinary creation, such as (but not limited to) the following sharp knives:

Chef knife

Santoku and paring knife

Japanese kitchen knife (chef’s knife)

Nakiri and Serbian chef’s knife

Sushi and butcher’s breaking scimitar knife

Serrated bread and meat cleaver

These knives are made in sets to provide beginners, home cooks, and professional chefs with a COST-EFFICIENT way since they will have different German and Japanese knives for different cutting needs, all in one set.

Some of the things Imarku makes that are included in sets are wooden kitchen blocks and kitchen sharpeners which are favorable for kitchen productivity and ease of use.

Where Are Imarku Knives Manufactured?

As mentioned in the previous section, Imarku knives are manufactured in China and Japan. Their manufacturing units are located in these countries, while they also have shipping warehouses in Germany and the USA.

Manufacturing each Imarku blade takes approximately 45 days, more than the 40-hour processing of standard knives, which shows how much detail the company puts into every knife.

With the Japanese and German blades’ manufacturing process, Imarku achieves TOPNOTCH blade quality with these characteristics:

Durable because of the forging, honing, and sharpening techniques and methods

because of the forging, honing, and sharpening techniques and methods Rust-resistant because of the heat treatment technology each item has undergone

because of the heat treatment technology each item has undergone Corrosion-free because of the engineered Pakkawood handles

because of the engineered Pakkawood handles Resilient because of the recission-tempered Rockwell hardness of over 58+ in each product

FUN FACT Imarku’s CEO, Mark Liu, has these standards because of his story that dates back to his younger years.

Liu pushed forward his dreams of learning about Japanese art and culture to design and create world-class knives (mainly chef knives) after his friend, Bolton, was disheartened in trying to find a single chef knife that was best for his needs.

His friend’s situation motivated Liu to create knives that effectively carry out their purpose while having the intricacies of Japanese culture and the arts.

How Are Imarku Knives Made?

The knives Imarku offers (whether they’re made in China or Japan) are designed with unparalleled skill and created through different methods, such as:

The forging of high-carbon stainless steel blade

of high-carbon stainless steel blade The hand-sharpening and hand-polishing of the edge and spine

and hand-polishing of the edge and spine The honing process for blades’ prolonged sharpness

To give you a glimpse of how these knives are made in China and Japan, here is the knife-making process in a nutshell:

First, they forge the German or Japanese steel blades into their designated length and style using the appropriate tool. Second, they hand-sharpen and polish the blades and each edge. Third, they incorporate the wooden handle and lock-in rivets tool into the blades. Fourth, they hone the edge using a sharpening stone tool, a stainless steel rod tool, or a ceramic honing rod tool. Fifth, they hand-polish the knife by using a leather-made stropping block.

However, their manufacturing is not only limited to these five steps because it also includes other state-of-the-art methods to achieve a sharp and robust stand, such as:

High-heat treatment technology

Vacuum treatment

Electrophoresis technology

Nonetheless, given the extensive knife-making process of this brand, these knives surely take on the tasks of chopping meat, cutting vegetables, and slicing bread professionally, efficiently, and precisely.

What Kinds of Knives Does Imarku Make?

If you’re looking for the best knife, the perfect chef knife, Japanese knife, or other good knives fitted for slicing raw meat, fish, or fruits, Imarku’s knives got you covered.

Imarku Japanese knives are some of the best knives out there in terms of craftsmanship, and they usually come in Imarku knife sets, which include the following:

Chef Knife, Paring Knife, Santoku Knife

Nakiri Knife, Butcher Knife, Steak Knives

Boning Knife, Bread Knife, Fillet Knife

Cleaver Knife, Sushi Knife

Moreover, these sharp German and Japanese knives have varying sizes, ranging from 3.5 to 12 inches.

Not just that, these quality knives have unique designs for each of them, which alternates from the following design choices:

Hammered design, Unibody steel design

Pakkawood-handle design, V-shaped knife design

Tapered blade design, Straight and plain design

Sharp serrated design

Most importantly, these designs are visually aesthetic, which also benefits how precise, even, balanced, and controlled your cutting is, particularly from their full-tang feature.

FUN FACT Full-tang knives have blades secured between handles, making their culinary chopping and cutting experience enjoyable because of the tang’s control and balance.

Are Imarku Knives Worth it?

Imarku knives are good and worth it. With all the processes and quality materials this brand has, it’s safe to say that their chef knives and other products are worth buying.

For your convenience, we want to reiterate that Imarku’s knives are created from high-carbon, high-quality stainless steel, and it goes through quality craftsmanship with a hint of modern technology.

In addition, Imarku delivers products that are beautifully presented with ergonomic designs that redefine the traditional image of a knife in the knife industry today.

Imarku also ensures that their knives are:

Comfortable to slice and cut through fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, and bread

to slice and cut through fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, and bread Controllable to create thin slices or thick dice of food

to create thin slices or thick dice of food Sharp and quality blade

and quality blade Absorbent-proof , rust-resistant, and corrosion-free handles

, rust-resistant, and corrosion-free handles Well-riveted full tang for blade security

FAQs

A better understanding of how Imarku’s knives are made and manufactured includes asking other questions.

We want to ensure you are satisfied, so we’ll answer some of your questions below:

Is Imarku a Japanese Company? Imarku did not specify on its official website whether or not they are a Japanese-based company, which confused most customers, as evident in their reviews. However, Imarku clarified that it has manufacturing units based in Yangjiang, People’s Republic of China, and Japan. Yet, their major distribution and shipping warehouse is located in their China manufacturing unit. Also, other warehouses are located in Germany and the United States of America (USA), making it possible for Imarku’s operations to go across five continents, including Asia and Europe. Moreover, Imarku’s CEO started young and designed and manufactured these knives inspired by Japanese culture and the arts. However, while these knives are primarily Nippon-inspired in design, they sometimes use German steel with high carbon for the blades. Are Imarku Knives Worldclass Knives? Yes, it’s safe to say that Imarku offers world-class knives that are forged and honed to sustain their durable and sharp cookware nature. However, it is not only the knives’ valuable craftsmanship that screams intricacy and detail that makes Imarku a first-class brand; it’s also their customer service. In Amazon, customer reviews and testimonies showed that Imarku’s representatives handle feedback very well, as they quickly address the wrong and give appropriate and proper action. Some reviews even show that the after-sales service gives them a smooth-sailing process in availing Imarku’s lifetime warranty for the knives. In fact, two of the reviews say: “I have had a terrific experience with Imarku. They are highly alert with a prompt ready willingness to assist their customers. This was a great experience for us.” – Anonymous, Amazon “Wooden handle split, but Imarku stands behind their products. [I] sent [an] email with [a] picture and got [a] same-day response from customer service. [The] knife [is] being replaced under warranty. Great customer service! I will buy again.” – Anonymous, Amazon Not just that, the company also offers a money-back guarantee, which makes users feel at ease, as the company is confident that their products can stand the test of time and their competitors.

Conclusion

Imarku’s knives, knife set bundles, prep tools, and other products are made in China and Japan, with distribution and shipping warehouses in Germany and the USA.

With the fame the brand has achieved today, Imarku’s growth continues, along with its stellar craftsmanship, value for materials, value for money, and service to customers.

However, these points can be improved, especially when comparing them to other knives. You can take a look at our Imarku vs. Wusthof Review and Imarku vs. Henckels Guide if you’re interested. Nevertheless, this company may surprise us with more exquisite cooking tools that elevate the preciseness of your culinary creations and the greatness of your culinary experience.