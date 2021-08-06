Architecture Interview Attire Dissected | What to Wear to an Architecture Job Interview

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

It’s imperative and quite apparent that you must put effort into what you wear to a job interview. We all know this, right?

But quite often, potential candidates seeking jobs in the architectural field fail to dress accordingly and end up creating the wrong impression. This is because they focus too much on preparing for the interview itself, forgetting the impact an outfit can leave on the minds of their interviewers.

At the same time, most prospective employees are not sure about what they should and shouldn’t wear to an interview. That’s where we come in.

After a ton of research and experiences of our own, we’ve carefully created this comprehensive guide, sharing our thoughts on what to wear to an architecture job interview. We’ve dissected the attire for both men and women to increase your chances of getting hired.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Creating A Good First Impression

You must have heard the quote – “the first impression is the last impression.” Going by that statement, it’s important to create an excellent first impression that will leave a positive impact on your prospective employer for the years to come. And the key to this is presenting yourself appropriately in front of your interviewer.

Showing up smelling of cigarettes or alcohol is a strict no-no; there’s nothing worse than attending an interview intoxicated. It’s crucial to look smart and well-presented to increase your chances of getting hired.

Now, the architectural profession is a creative field; as such, many firms cut their employees some slack when it comes to the dress code. But that doesn’t mean you’ll blindly match the office attire for the job interview. Why? Well, the employees of your prospective firm have already earned the right to dress down, but you haven’t.

However, this doesn’t mean you need to overdress for landing the job offer. Just make sure you look sharp, confident, and appealing for both in-person and virtual interviews on Skype or Zoom. In fact, dressing up for a phone interview can also help in boosting your confidence, so always look your best.

We’ll now move on to our next sections, which will focus on how men and women should dress for an architecture job interview. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get going.

Men’s Architecture Interview Attire Dissected

For men, nothing beats a suit, be it for a job interview or any other occasion for that matter. You can never go wrong with this simple yet sophisticated attire, guys! However, stick with dark colors like black, navy blue, or grey; and please avoid pinstripes.

We’d also suggest wearing a suit that fits; in fact, this is a common mistake made by most men during job interviews, which can be a huge turnoff for most employers. You’ll be better off with a cheaper suit that fits well rather than an expensive one that fits like an oversize blazer.

That said, you can be sure about your look before the big day by following our tips mentioned below. Take a look…

Trial

If you already own a suit, make sure you try it on well ahead of time so that you don’t have to make adjustments in order to make it fit at the last moment. In case you’ve grown out of it, take it to a tailor for alterations; instead of spending a lot more on a brand new suit.

Visit The Dry Cleaners

You obviously wouldn’t want to smell like your closet now, would you? Well then, get your suit dry cleaned before the big day to look and smell fresher.

Selecting A Tie

We’re sure you’ll agree that a suit is incomplete without the proper pairing of a suitable tie. A simple solid color like red or blue will do just fine. Just ensure it’s tied as per the appropriate length; it should be in line with your belt.

Polished Pair Of Shoes

Men always put in a bit of extra effort in choosing shoes, and it’s no different for a job interview. After all, a lot can be said about a person just by looking at his shoes.

That said, make sure you invest in a simple and sleek pair of black or brown high-quality shoes that go well with your suit. This will give you the perfect professional look to help you land the job.

Proper Grooming

It’s always advisable to be clean-shaven for any job interview, but if you have a beard, just keep it neatly trimmed. For hair, avoid trying out new hairstyles; instead, stick to what you know best. Also, don’t forget to get a haircut a week or two before.

Women’s Architecture Interview Attire Dissected

To all the beautiful ladies who are about to enter the architectural industry, make sure you wear something that’s both classy and professional. A two-piece navy blue, back, or grey suit paired with a light-colored blouse or cotton shirt is probably your best bet while interviewing with an architectural firm.

Avoid going for strapless, spaghetti straps, and tees; wearing a black pantsuit or skirt suit with a sleek pair of shoes and appropriate accessories is the way to go! That brings us to our next section…

Pantsuit or Skirt Suit

Ideally, a pantsuit is an acceptable choice for architecture interviews, but there can be exceptions, depending on the firm. You may also consider wearing a sophisticated and elegant skirt suit paired with a white tailored shirt, an interview staple.

Just make sure you accessorize it well with a necklace or any other piece of conservative jewelry to complete the look.

Pairing With A Sleek Pair Of Shoes

Like men, women need a sleek pair of shoes to enhance their overall appearance, irrespective of the event or occasion. We’d recommend opting for a mid-heel, closed-toe pump as it’s always a safe choice that goes well with all attires.

Also, remember that regardless of the current shoe trends, the pair of shoes you decide to wear for your job interview should be clean, well polished, professional, and understated.

Tattoos & Piercing

We aren’t against expressing yourself, but an interview isn’t the right time or place for this. Try covering your tattoos, and take out nose rings, if you have any.

There’s no telling what kind of a person your interviewer will be, broadminded or conservative. So, we’d suggest weighing more on the conservative side for improving the odds of appreciation from the prospective employer.

Other Details That Matter

Avoid overdoing it with makeup; instead, opt for a more minimalistic look that blends with your overall professional attire. Manicured nails with a neural polish and neatly groomed hair worn away from your face are a few other details that we’d like you to take note of.

Finally, finish it off with a leather purse or briefcase, and of course, a timeless and elegant watch. And that’s it; you’re all set to land your dream architecture job.

Final Words

Let’s face it; all of us like dressing up as it helps boost our self-confidence. That’s something you should keep in mind while going for a job interview. But that doesn’t mean you’ll go over the top.

Always opt for a professional and sophisticated look when deciding what to wear to an architecture job interview. However, you can also add a few accessories to complete the look while enhancing the overall style factor.

On that note, we have reached the end of our informative guide. Here’s hoping you’ll be able to land your dream job in your desired architectural firm by dressing appropriately for the interview.

With this, we’ll take your leave while you prepare for your job interview. Till next time!

