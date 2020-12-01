Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

In a highly competitive yet creative field like architecture, the most crucial factor is knowing how to do your job well. But is that enough?

Getting straight to the point, no, it isn’t! There’s a need to stand out among other architects who are all quite good at what they do. For this, it’s imperative to present your skills and work in the best possible way.

However, most architects don’t really consider it essential to promote themselves, let alone knowing how to go about it. That’s what we’ll be addressing today through this informative guide.

First things first, we’ll be highlighting the importance of personal branding, followed by a compiled list of online tools and platforms for architects to increase their authority on the web. And finally, we’ll progress to the tips for architectural professionals to expand their network and attract potential clients.

So, without further ado, let’s get going!

How Can Architects Promote Themselves?

Personal Branding| Why Is It Important?

Architects can elevate their credibility and authority in the field with an effort to influence public perception about themselves. That’s what personal branding is all about!

It allows you to present your work and expertise in front of potential clients from the get-go to let them know that you’re the right person for the job. Now, an absolutely flawless and exceptional portfolio will undoubtedly add a ton of value to your profile.

But we also strongly believe in the importance of bringing a “branding” strategy forward in these fields. That said, promoting yourself as an architect is easy, provided you make the most out of certain online tools and platforms.

Now that you’ve understood the importance of personal branding, it’s time we introduced you to a few online tools and platforms to help build your reputation as an architect.

Behance

Architects and designers tend to spend hours taking inspiration from this creative platform. It’s popular primarily because of its efficient filtering options, which makes it easy to find interesting topics related to art, photography, illustrations, and conceptual work. However, professionals also use Behance to upload their projects and work.

The platform is more suitable for graphic designers than architects, but it helps everyone find sources and new networks. And the best part is that it comes with a tool to directly create a site-portfolio, provided you have access to the required materials to upload.

500px

If you ask us, 500px is basically like Instagram for professionals. It allows passionate photographers to showcase their skills by selling pictures related to travel, research, or any other field.

Architects also benefit from this platform by presenting their portfolio in the most convenient way. All they have to do is upload a pdf file or paste links in the section dedicated to self-promotion.

Now, in order to get noticed, it’s critical to insert specific skills without being too vague. Be clear and tell people what you can do instead of putting CAD as a skill.

On the contrary, putting Autocad, Revit, Rhino, or uploading a sustainable design could enhance an architect’s popularity. Use this to your benefit and be a part of an active group, connecting with people interested in the field.

Issuu

An aspiring or affirmed designer has to be good at what they do in order to find a job or gain authority over the industry. For this, a beautiful portfolio presenting past projects and outstanding content is a must.

But what about those who have just graduated? They might not have a ton of projects to submit as part of their portfolio. If you’re in this situation, then the best thing to do is create one as it’s fundamental to personal branding.

After that’s done, upload the portfolio on Issuu, an online platform that allows architects and designers to create free accounts. It ensures accurate presentation, making your portfolio easy to read like a book.

There’s no need to send email attachments with a limit of 10 MB as this platform makes the portfolio shareable through links.

Archilovers

Archilovers is a platform for those who’re already quite successful and wish to upgrade their network. It allows architects or designers to introduce themselves in detail by providing a ton of relevant information.

What’s more, you can feel free to upload projects and interact with other architects all over the world. Use Archilovers to tell exciting stories related to the design world.

Branding Mock Up

Mock-up files are useful for architects on the path of personal branding. They’re actually PSD files graphic designers provide for free or at a very low price.

And, if by any chance, you own a Behance page or a website to advertise with image communication, work on Photoshop using Smart Objects.

Social Media For Architecture

We tend to underestimate social media, but as a matter of fact, it’s a powerful tool for everyone, irrespective of their professional field. Architects can utilize this tool for personal branding and enhance their authority on the web. They just need to know how to present themselves on diverse online platforms.

Creating A Website

Expression of opinions and ideologies are equally important in self-promotion. That’s why we strongly believe in the significance of creating your own website using any one of these three tools: WordPress, Blogger, and Tumblr.

Now, WordPress may need hours of dedication to acquire the relevant knowledge of the field. On the contrary, Blogger and especially Tumblr can be opened easily within a few minutes.

However, with WordPress, architects can create real professional websites to present their studies and portfolios. In turn, this helps attract a ton of customers and complements.

Tips For Architects To Promote Themselves

For any architecture student or aspiring architect planning on starting their career as a business owner, building a reliable network is crucial to support their work. This section will highlight a few tips and tricks on getting noticed and acknowledged to attract potential clients.

Competitions

We definitely consider competitions to be a great way to learn and enrich resumes. Younger architects can utilize them as amazing opportunities to add something extra to their portfolio, thereby increasing the chances of landing a dream job.

Competitions result in good projects that not only stand out but also allow students to show other skills that employers may find attractive. That’s not all; an interesting take on the competition can give practicing architects and their studios the desired recognition and worldwide acknowledgment with a boost of new clients and projects.

Victory in competitions also provides the opportunity of working with other successful architects and publications. So, find the perfect competition that sparks your interest. A great place to begin your exciting search for architectural contests is competitions.archi.

Online Portfolio

Architects need to get their name out there, and the best way to do this is by creating an updated online portfolio. It’s a great tool for people to find and select architectural professionals and their work.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, sites like Behance and Issuu can help young architects create their portfolios to present themselves to potential clients. In fact, storing old projects in one place can also help in the development of personal style.

Instagram is another great tool to present projects aesthetically. All you have to do is create an account and use it as your portfolio. And as the social media platform is widely used all over the world, creating a steady community to promote yourself and your work should be relatively easy.

That said, it’s critical to note while creating an online portfolio, interesting content comprising gifs, clean sketches, 3D schemes, and visualizations is key to attract clients. Avoid over technical drawings and focus more on the idea behind the design to land your dream project.

Workshops, Training Courses & Events

Students participating in workshops get to work with a group of people for a couple of weeks to design something as per the theme. It can be a building or an idea addressing certain problems.

The program can be a great place to learn new tricks and get to know people and their perspectives on architecture. It definitely adds value to your resume as you get to add something interesting to your portfolio.

Plus, during workshops, your team works under the guidance of an experienced architect, allowing you to get to know them and promote yourself as a prospective employee.

Training courses and architectural events can also help both students and practicing architects promote themselves. Moreover, these events will definitely educate you on the field since the lectures are given by well-known architects.

Learning & Adapting To Latest Technologies

Architects are generally slow to adapt to the latest innovative technologies. So, if you learn visualization and modeling software, there’s surely an edge over your competition. These tools help architectural students and professionals make great renderings and 3D animation to create impressive presentations for potential clients.

In addition to getting the job done with perfection, 3D software is capable of managing the expectations of customers. It helps convey ideas and present projects within no time. And with BIM technology, work on several aspects of a building can be done at once.

To sum up, architects should never stop learning. It’s crucial for them to be up to date with the latest trends to find the best-suited tools for the job. Acquiring knowledge of the latest technologies, building plans, and designs will help you get to the top faster.

Press Release

It’s a good idea to reach out to press release distribution services to publish your upcoming projects. This helps in promoting your studio and its work over the years. We also suggest writing to local newspapers about your work and the events you’ve been a part of.

Build relationships with print and publications in the architectural world to spread the word about yourself. You may even create a newsletter to further encourage the press to publish your work.

Getting The Job Done

Finally, we’d like to take a moment to lay emphasis on the importance of doing your job well because it’s always about the client at the end of the day. Remember, a happy client means that they’ll not only return for more work but also tell their friends about you.

Getting a recommendation from a client is the ultimate tool for architects to promote themselves. So, manage their expectations, deliver on promises, meet deadlines while creating plans and designs that make you happy as well.

Doing the job well is probably one of the best forms of personal branding, but remember to take up projects that interest you. This will also enhance productivity and creativity.

Final Words

The architectural world is dynamic, with architects competing against each other to land potential clients. Now, getting recommended by top architects or important clients is not that challenging for experienced professionals who have been working in this industry for years.

But the same can’t be said for students and aspiring architects who are just getting started. This brings us to the need for personal branding. For any architectural professional, their work should be considered a form of marketing to increase credibility in the creative field.

On that note, we’ll now conclude our informative guide on the ways in which architects can promote themselves. We hope our tips and tricks will help you land your dream project within no time.

With this, we’ll take your leave; but feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

Till next time!

