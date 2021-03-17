7 Best Corner Toilet of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you feel claustrophobic in small toilets and worry about how to manage space? Corner toilets can come to your rescue!

You do not have to get stuck with conventional toilets anymore in case your toilet is not big. Say no to that awkward toilet that uncomfortably sticks out in your small bathroom, completely ruining the décor.

Corner toilets are efficient and space-saving. They are also geared towards saving water and preventing unnecessary money wastage. If you have an eye for design, you can also choose an item that will add to the beauty of the bathroom.

However, choosing the perfect option is not easy, considering there are so many products on the market. In order to help you, we have discussed the top 7 products that are available out there along with a detailed description of their pros and cons.

You will also find an attached buyer’s guide that will help you further. We hope that this makes your decision-making process smoother.

So, without any further delay, let’s dive right in.

Top Corner Toilet

Document

All you small bathroom owners, we understand your woes! Keeping in mind your requirements, one of our top recommendations is the Signature Hardware 443130 Braeburn. This two-piece toilet is a perfect fit for tiny spaces, and it quite successfully maximizes the space on the bathroom floor.

To know more about this piece, read on.

Why Did We Like It?

This item is good at what it advertises. In case your bathroom is cozy, this toilet would not take up a lot of space that will leave you with no option to fit anything else.

Moreover, if you have an eye for good design, you will surely like this product. With its glossy white vitreous china and chrome flushing buttons, it enhances the beauty of your bathroom. Also, the material used to make it is very strong, thereby making the product highly durable.

Furthermore, it is a blessing for people who hate squeaky toilet seats. This product comes with a seat that closes without any noise and prevents any form of slamming. The mechanism used is of premium quality, and this reduces any form of unwanted noise generation from the item.

Additionally, it is extremely comfortable to use this product. The two-piece setup enables you to easily access all spaces around the toilet without much problem.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s hardly any complaint that we have with the functioning of the product. However, right after unpacking, we realized that it does not come with a clear set of instructions. This becomes a major problem if you are new to corner toilets. In that case, you can simply call a technician and get it installed.

Pros Very comfortable to use

Soft hinges make no noise

Does not take extra space

Good design Cons No detailed set of instructions

For people who are looking for something that saves water and also looks beautiful, Renovators Supply Manufacturing Sheffield Corner 2-Piece is a good option to consider. Even if it is a corner toilet, it comes with all the features of a conventional option. With this, you can save space and enjoy some comfort too.

Why Did We Like It?

As environment-conscious consumers, we understand how crucial it is that we do not waste any water. And with this item, you will not end up wasting water unnecessarily.

It comes with a hi-low dual button flush that makes use of water only to the extent that is needed. It also leaves it up to your discretion how much water you want to use on every flush. On the lowest setting, you will use 0.8 gallons of water per flush, and on a high setting, you will be using 1.6 gallons.

Moreover, this item is completely scratch and stain-resistant. So, when you are cleaning the toilet, do not worry in case you end up scrubbing a little too hard. With this item, there will be no problem with chipping or staining. The gloss prevents all forms of scratching and external damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have nothing negative to say about how beautiful this product looks or how brilliantly it performs. However, we wish it came with better installation tools and accessories. There is a dearth of spare screws too. So, in case you lose any, you might have to drop by at the nearest hardware store.

Pros Helps in saving water

Scratch-free

Brilliant design

Elongated bowl adds comfort Cons No spare mounting screws are included

Next up on our list, we have American Standard 270AD001.020, which is best known for the performance it delivers. American Standard is a reputed name in the market, and there is no way you would go wrong with a choice like this. For an affordable option with a good design, this is a safe bet!

Why Did We Like It?

What caught our attention first was how effective the flush system works. The system is quite full-proof and ensures that your toilet remains spotless and odorless with just one flush. It uses a little more than a gallon water in every flush and uses it in the most efficient manner.

Furthermore, the comfort that this toilet provides is also worth mentioning. The elongated bowl is of the exact height that makes it very comfortable to use. This shape provides a good amount of space for legs. Both of these together make the item extremely easy and accessible to use.

Moreover, cleaning this item is as easy as a breeze. Cleaning becomes very easy when using this item. It has a big flushing valve that is coated with an EverClean surface, which works to fight all harmful germs. Also, if removing bad smell is one of your priorities, this item is very effective.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the noteworthy design and exceptional performance, we hoped that the flush would work better. After a few uses, it starts making noise every time you pull the handle. It performs equally great, just that it starts making noise.

Pros Bowl is of the correct height

Effective performance

Highly durable construction

Easy to clean Cons Flush mechanism makes noise

Troyt Compact Corner Bathroom Toilet 2-Piece makes this list as the elegant win. It is a beautifully designed item that can easily be adjusted in any corner of your bathroom. It saves a lot of floor space and enhances the look of the area where you decide to install it.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the best about this product is that it comes with a WaterSense feature. To put it simply, this feature helps you save a lot of water and prevents any unnecessary wastage.

You get an option to select the low button in case you want to clear the toilet of any liquid waste. This uses only 0.8 gallons for every flush. On the other hand, it also has a high button for solid waste, and in that case, it uses a little above a gallon for every flush.

So, with a little bit of conscious usage, you can save as much as 25,000 gallons of water every year. This way you will save on both water and electricity charges.

Additionally, it is also extremely comfortable to use this toilet since it comes with a round seat. Rounds seats are highly suitable for small toilets and give you the perfect comfort while sitting.

Moreover, the item is highly durable and saves you the trouble of changing toilets every year or so.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is true that it is made of heavy-duty porcelain and does not get scratched or chipped easily. However, we need to mention that the seat is a little small in comparison to the body of the toilet. In case you are very tall and big, this seat might be a little uncomfortable after months of using it.

Pros Helps you save water

Highly durable

Exceptional design

Fits perfectly in small bathrooms Cons The seat is a little small if you are very tall

For our next recommendation, we have WoodBridge T-0020. It is a premium-quality corner toilet in which everything is angled, starting from the bowl to the seat. If you are looking for a deluxe modern design when choosing your corner toilet, this is one of the best options to consider.

Why Did We Like It?

When selecting the best corner toilets, flushing is one of the major considerations. With this item, you can rest assured that there will be no clogs or any problems of leakage. It comes with a highly glazed flushing system that provides powerful flushing without any noise.

Moreover, you also get a high-end experience with this item. The seat hinge is made of stainless steel and thus does not get damaged easily by water. It also has a quick-release seat design that makes no noise when you are lifting it up.

Also, the mechanism is so efficient that you would not have to tighten or loosen the seat at any point in time.

Furthermore, you will not face a hard time when cleaning this toilet. It is designed keeping in mind the user’s convenience. It is extremely sleek and does not have any corners or grooves that can make cleaning difficult.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For a product as brilliant as this one, it would have been better if the packaging was more up to the mark. It arrived in boxes that were quite flimsy, and that could have easily led to breakage. For a premium-quality product like this one, the packaging is quite crucial.

Pros Very easy to clean

Good design

Quite durable

Good flush technology Cons Packaging is not great

We understand that space is a precious factor when it comes to small bathrooms, and for that, we have KOHLER K-6299-0 as our next suggestion. This option hardly takes up any floor space, given that it is hung on the wall. It also helps you to keep your bathroom cleaner as it gets very easy to mop the space under the toilet.

Why Did We Like It?

What really stands out about this product is that it comes with a brilliant design that is geared towards saving space. It does not have a visible tank, and so you can install it in any corner or any side of your bathroom.

This is practically a ‘floating’ toilet. No reason to get confused! It just does not touch the ground, and instead, it is mounted on the wall, thus saving more floor space. This makes your bathroom seem larger and airier. The design is very smart in the sense that it gives an illusion of extra space.

Moreover, this item comes with both a high and light flush. The flush looks pretty plush with the chrome finish button. It is installed on the wall, a little above the toilet bowl. The flushing height is perfect, and it also makes it possible to keep the toilet clean because no one has to touch it with wet hands.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After installation, we realized that keeping the bowl and the lid in place is quite a task in case you do not have quality tiles on your bathroom walls. The screws and mounting brackets can be of better quality that would help to keep the item in place. However, you can always buy better quality replacements from a hardware store.

Pros Flush is on the correct height

Expands floor space

Tank does not take extra space

Brilliant design Cons The accessories are not of good quality

We could not have ended our list without having mentioned American Standard 216AD004.020. With this, you do not have to worry at all if you have space issues in the bathroom. However, just because it is a small space, that does not mean it cannot be elegant. This option brings a unique blend of essential features and stellar looks.

Why Did We Like It?

This product is geared towards saving water and maximizing efficiency. The water pressure is controlled, and so is the speed and power of water when flushing. What makes this possible is the 3 inches wide flush valve. This helps in cleaning larger loads and prevents unnecessary clogging.

Moreover, with this item, cleaning becomes super convenient. It is equipped with power-scrubbing and bowl glazing features. When combined, these two together become a powerful formula that prevents regular toilet streaks and stains.

Power-scrub is a unique feature whereby air bubbles get trapped under the rim of the toilet at very high pressure. The moment the flush is pressed, the bubbles get pushed. And this is what automatically scrubs the bowl.

Also, if you are looking for an option that is simple to use and install, this is the perfect option to consider. If you read the manual correctly, the installation would not be such a challenging task.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem that we faced when we decided on this option was that it did not come with a seat. You need to visit the nearest hardware store to buy a standard toilet seat if you are considering this option. With this little addition, this item will leave you with no other chances to complain.

Pros Easy to install

Cleaning is highly convenient

Flush works very efficiently

Perfect size for half baths Cons Seat needs to be bought separately

Corner Toilet Buyer’s Guide

By now, you must know a thing or two about corner toilets. They help in saving space and are a blessing when it comes to cozy bathrooms.

We have discussed the features of the products in detail, but that is not enough to guide you to make an informed choice. We understand that you still might be confused about how to select the best corner toilet.

There are a few other considerations that you have to keep in mind when you are selecting which option to buy. And here, in this section, we will discuss in detail these factors.

So, let’s check them out.

The Dimension Of The Toilet

While buying corner toilets, you have to keep in mind that not all of them are of the same size. Some are relatively smaller than their competitions. So, before you purchase a particular item, we would advise that you properly measure the space in the bathroom first.

Based on that, go ahead and select an option that would fit that space well. Another small tip to keep in mind is to visit the manufacturer’s website before buying an item. This is where you will get the most authentic information about the sizes.

Height Of The Seat

This is a significant consideration before you decide which corner toilet is the best match to your requirements. Depending on who all are going to use the bathroom mostly, you have to make this decision carefully.

If you know who all are mostly going to use this toilet, you can make a wise decision. For users who are mostly regular-sized or tall adults, higher seat heights are an excellent option. But if it is for kids or people with small body structures, lower seat heights are preferable.

Water Savers

If you are concerned about the environment, we are sure that saving water is on your priority list. For that reason, we suggest that you go for options that come with both the high and low flush. This enables you to use the correct amount of water needed for liquid and solid wastes, respectively.

We recommend that you look for a toilet that restricts water usage to 1.6 gallons for every flush.

Material Used

It goes without saying that durability is always a major consideration before buying a product, and you would want your products to last for a long time.

Toilets that are made of materials such as vitreous china or ceramic are pretty durable and mostly hold for a very long time.

Also, it is advisable that you look into the surface additives that are used. This makes the surface of the toilet smooth and prohibits any unwanted growth of mold or mildew.

Verdict

With this, we have reached the end of our informative guide. We conducted extensive research to curate this guide in the hope that it would help you make an informed choice.

We had great fun compiling all this information about the corner toilets, and we hope that you also enjoyed going through the details.

But before saying our goodbyes, we would like to let you in on our favorites. Signature Hardware 443130 Braeburn takes the award as the best overall. In case you are looking for an item that is very easy to maintain and affordable, Renovators Supply Manufacturing Sheffield Corner 2-Piece is a good bet.

And if a powerful flush and good durability is your prime concern, American Standard 270AD001.020 is an excellent choice to consider.

And with that, it’s a wrap! Let us know about your favorites in the comments section below.

Until next time, take care!

Related Articles

9 Best American Standard Toilet Right Now

8 Best Bidet Toilet Combos Right Now

13 Best Soft Close Toilet Seats

13 Best Toilet Seats

7 Best [Macerating] Upflush Toilets

13 Best Toilet Plungers

11 Best Composting Toilet

13 Best Fogless Shower Mirror

7 Best Toto Toilets

13 Best Septic Tank Treatments

Toilet Won’t Flush, Things to Do

7 Best Wall Mounted Toilet

7 Best Kohler Toilets Reviewed [All You Need to Know]

7 Best Dual Flush Toilet [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Is Kohler A Good Brand?

How to Use a Sauna Right