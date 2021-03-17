7 Best Wall Mounted Toilet of 2021 Reviewed

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If there is one place where people feel the most relaxed in their home, it is their bathroom.

It’s the first room people go to as soon as they wake up and also the last one before they sleep. Whether it is for a hot shower or just to freshen up, it puts everyone at ease.

Like you would have high-quality furniture for every part of the house, it is necessary to have high-quality bathroom fittings, especially when it’s the one place that relaxes you the most.

Wall-mounted toilets are quite popular these days because of their modern design. Plus, they often do not touch the ground at all, making it easier to clean.

To help you pick the best one for your home and make an informed decision, we have reviewed the top 7 wall mounted toilets that everyone’s talking about.

So, without further ado, let’s get to it.

Best Wall Mounted Toilets

The first item on this list is the wall hung toilet by Swiss Madison. This company is known for designing toilets in various styles while keeping customer satisfaction as a priority. This toilet is extremely sleek and modern looking. It is ideal for anyone looking to incorporate minimalistic elegance in their bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the things we loved about this toilet was its design – it is simple yet elegantly made. The design is smooth, seamless and keeps everything concealed.

Another great thing about this toilet is that it has a soft close. So, every time you use it, opening and closing it will not cause a lot of noise.

Furthermore, it is suited for people of different heights as it is adjustable. This toilet is compatible with all carriers, and the maximum height it can reach is 19 inches.

Additionally, this is one of those wall-mounted toilets that do not touch the floor. This makes it easier to clean the bottom of the toilet as well as the floor.

Overall, this is a great toilet that will undoubtedly enhance the look of the bathroom. Plus, this company has a superb customer service team that can be counted on!

What Could’ve Been Better?

One consistent complaint with this toilet was that the water level was quite low. This ended up making the flush weak and ineffective. Moreover, it is not very easy to install, and we recommend getting professional help for this.

Pros It doesn’t make noise while closing

Sleek design

Great customer service

Adjustable height Cons Flush doesn’t work properly

If you are looking for a toilet brand that is known for its quality and for keeping its customers satisfied, Kohler is the one. The wall hung elongated toilet bowl by Kohler is a top-notch option for anyone looking to have a modern toilet that doesn’t take up a lot of space and is easy to clean.

Why Did We Like It?

There are quite a few things to like about this toilet, and one of its best features is its seamless design. The good thing about the design is that since it is smooth and doesn’t have many curves and edges, it is reasonably easy to clean. Moreover, it looks good and is a fantastic option to consider.

Another great feature is that the size of the toilet allows flexible installation. The 15 x 13 x 21 inches dimension of this toilet makes it easy to fit it into a small space as well.

Plus, the mounting hardware is all concealed. So post-installation, the bathroom would have a clean and sleek look with only the necessary elements visible. This is what makes it great for small spaces.

With multiple color options available, the need to keep hunting for a toilet that does not look like it is out of place is over.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this toilet can add a lot of value to any small bathroom, the main issue is the low water level. The lack of pressure while flushing ends up leaving the bowl dry and is often the reason for foul odor.

Pros Easy to clean under the toilet

Space saving design

Concealed mounting hardware

Seamless design Cons Low water level leading to a dry bowl

The next item on this list is the gorgeous wall hung elongated toilet by American Standard. This sturdy toilet bowl is durable and made to last for a long time. The design is simple and will blend in perfectly with any bathroom interior. It is available in left and right-hand trip lever variants making it accessible and easy to use for everyone.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that stood out for us was the availability of left and right-hand trip levers, which was unique. Since both options are available, it makes the product easy to use for everyone.

Another great thing about this toilet is that it has very easy to follow instructions, so installation is a breeze. Plus, it is not that difficult to clean as well.

Additionally, this toilet has a strong flush with excellent water levels. It allows the bowl to be cleaned thoroughly and thus eliminating any risk of stains and bad odor. It also makes relatively less noise than most of the other toilets in the market.

Furthermore, this toilet can also easily replace any old wall mounted toilet. It makes installation even easier if the toilet is replacing an old one.

To sum it up, this is an excellent option to consider for your bathroom as it is easy to clean and uses less water than other conventional toilets while flushing hence conserving water.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the toilet is a great option and will last long, the customer service team is not responsive. Some have also mentioned that they received unglazed toilets, which can increase the chances of bacteria in the toilet bowl.

Pros Strong flush

Easy to install as new or replacement toilet

Smooth cleaning

Quieter than most toilets Cons Poor customer service

The search for a high quality and durable wall hung toilet ends with Toto’s Aquia dual flush toilet. This toilet has fantastic dimensions making it ideal for any small or large bathroom space. It has a sleek design and elongated shape that allows this toilet to guarantee comfort and style in your bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

This toilet has many excellent features, and it is hard to pick just a few that stood out for us.

For starters, it has a ceramic glaze that keeps the toilet bacteria-free. This SanaGloss glaze ensures that nothing sticks to the toilet bowl, which reduces the chances of bad odor, stains and keeps the bowl clean.

Another great thing about this toilet is that it has a dual flush system. This flush has a lot of force, so there will be no need to flush more than once. Plus, it is also designed to consume less water while flushing hence reducing the possibility of wastage.

Additionally, the bowl’s shape is elongated, enabling a more effortless water flow and allowing a deeper clean. It also has a universal height, making it an excellent choice for people of all ages and heights.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this can be a great addition to any bathroom space, but installation can be a herculean task. Everyone who has this in their homes advises getting professional help to install this. Also, the in-wall tank and seat are sold separately, which might increase the overall cost.

Pros Consumes less water

Appropriate for all heights

It weighs lesser than most toilets

Compact space saving design Cons Self-installation can be difficult

If style and comfort are necessary for the toilet in the bathroom, the Homary wall hung toilet is the ideal choice to consider. This toilet has a sturdy make and will amp up the way the bathroom looks. The elongated bowl and adjustable height ensure every trip to the bathroom is super comfortable.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the first reasons we loved this toilet was because of how sleek and seamless the design is.

Additionally, it has an elongated bowl that gives it a better look and also ensures better cleaning while flushing. The toilet bowl includes a seat, so there is no need to spend extra on that.

Another great feature this toilet has is that it has a slow-close lid. This feature makes sure that if you do close the lid in a hurry, it won’t come crashing down on the bowl and gently lower itself.

One interesting thing is that the bowl and the tank are sold separately. So, if you are purchasing this for the first time, the parts can be bought together, but it can be purchased individually too if there is no need for both parts.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As mentioned earlier, the mounting hardware is included with the toilet. However, the installation is not easy and can be tedious. Much like for the toilet by Toto, it is advised to seek professional help to have this installed in the bathroom.

Pros Good looking design

Elongated bowl

Slow close lid

Adjustable height Cons Installation is not easy

Toilets can get really messy, and in those situations putting in too much effort into cleaning can be off-putting. This is why the Duravit wall hung toilet is an ideal choice for anyone who needs an easy to clean toilet. The make of the toilet bowl ensures that minimal effort is put on your part!

Duravit 2533590092, Large, White Washdown Model

Only in Combination with SensoWash

Why Did We Like It?

Sometimes, cleaning a toilet bowl can be quite a task, and that is why this one stood out for us.

With its elongated shape, this toilet bowl has very few curves and crevices that allow any toilet brush to go in smoothly. With this one, there is no need to exhaust yourself tugging and adjusting the brush.

Another great feature about this toilet is that it has a wondergliss coating that reduces the chance of anything sticking to the bowl, allowing a smoother cleaning process. The glaze also keeps the surface smooth and shining.

Additionally, the 21×33 dimension of the toilet bowl is excellent for small and large spaces. It has a compact design and can easily fit anywhere. It also has an adjustable height feature that makes this toilet bowl comfortable for everyone.

Furthermore, for a better and more effortless clean, the toilet can also include a dual flush model that helps remove anything that sticks to the toilet’s inner surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This toilet bowl is known for the fact that it is easy to clean. However, the water levels in this are relatively low, which leads to the bowl remaining dirty even after flushing and also leaves it dry. But, since it is easy to clean, it will barely take any time to make it look spotless.

Pros Ceramic coating

Adjustable height

Optional dual flush mode

Compact design Cons Parts of the bowl remain dirty due to low water levels

The last item on this list is the Cerastyle round wall mount toilet. Ideal for smaller spaces or people looking to save space for other bathroom fittings, the round shape of this toilet will give an old school feeling to your bathroom but with a touch of sophistication.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the main reasons this toilet has made it to the list is because of its simple yet elegant make.

A great thing about its design is that it has a 5 liter cistern capacity ensuring that each flush will have a fair amount of water with enough force to get rid of everything in one go. Plus, the round bowl allows it to be fitted in the smallest of spaces.

Moreover, the toilet bowl comes with a seat and a cover that is comfortable and won’t leave you with numb legs. The inclusion of these parts also reduces additional expenditure.

Furthermore, the toilet bowl is simple, easy to clean, and even easier to manage. It is a simple product for people who do not want anything fancy yet want to retain that element of elegance in their bathroom fittings.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the main drawbacks to this toilet is that the tank is not included and has to be purchased separately. Moreover, while the round bowl has its benefits, it is not ideal for taller people and more suited to elongated bowls.

Pros Large cistern capacity

Modern and minimalistic

Dual flush

Compact

Seat & cover included Cons Tank not included

Not ideal for tall people

Buyer’s Guide

Now that we have finished reviewing these products let’s get into what makes a toilet worth considering for any bathroom space.

Wall mounted toilets have gained sudden popularity and for a good reason. They are stylish, easy to clean and since it doesn’t touch the floor, even cleaning the area around it is a breeze.

But, there are too many manufacturers with amazing toilets to look into within a considerable amount of time. This is why we have made a list of features that make certain toilets stand apart from the rest.

This buyer’s guide on wall mounted toilets will help you with specific things that will undoubtedly help in changing the way your bathroom looks.

Let’s get into it!

Size And Height

This is one of the essential features to look at. The last thing anyone needs is a toilet that takes up too much space (unless they enjoy sitting on the toilet and showering at the same time).

Additionally, a toilet bowl shouldn’t be too high or too low from the floor either. The perfect toilet bowl will allow comfortable seating based on its size and height for long periods.

The perfect way would be to have an idea of the bathroom dimensions so that the size of the toilet bowl can be judged accordingly.

Shape Of The Toilet

This is another vital aspect of the toilet as it decides whether or not the seating will be comfortable.

Unless you are absolutely sure of what shape is ideal, the best thing would be to go for an elongated shape as that is usually suitable for people of all shapes and sizes.

A round-shaped toilet is also comfortable, but the main benefit is that it saves a lot of space. So, while it will definitely not take up too much room, it might not be as comfortable as an elongated bowl.

Cost Of The Toilet

It is evident that no one wants to spend a whole lot of money while buying a toilet. That is why it is essential to have a set amount of money kept aside for everything that’s essential.

Most wall hung toilets are a bit on the expensive side but aren’t always unaffordably expensive. Keep in mind that most toilet bowls do not come with a seat or a tank, and those expenses are additional.

If you are on a budget, look for a basic model with a seat or tank included so that further expenditure is relatively less.

It is also advisable to set aside a certain amount of money to take care of the toilet’s installation. Although it can be done by yourself, these fittings can be heavy and often require professional tools. So it is best to hire some help.

Modern Features

Wall hung toilets are a relatively new concept, which is why many toilets come with some additional new features. These features aren’t necessary but definitely make the whole fitting more attractive and better.

If you are looking to go all out while buying a toilet, features like an automatic open and close lid, toilet bowls that light up, and seat warmers are great additions. Many toilets flush themselves after it’s done being used, which can be a fantastic feature to have.

Verdict

With that, we come to the end of our reviews of the 7 best wall mounted toilets of 2021. We hope that these reviews and our buyer’s guide has given you a little more clarity on the subject.

Before we leave, let’s revisit some of the top recommendations. If you are looking for a stylish, modern, and efficient option, then the American Standard wall hung toilet is the best. It is excellent as a new fitting and even better as a replacement toilet.

However, if you are looking for a toilet bowl for your home that is great for all heights, then the Homary wall hung toilet would be perfect, thanks to its adjustable height and comfortable design.

We’ll be back soon with more product reviews and comprehensive guides.

See you next time!

