11 Best Toilet Seats of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Toilet seats do not really expire, but changing them now and then can make the bathroom look a lot better.

There is no denying that the bathroom is an essential room in the house as most people start and end their day there. Not only does it have to have efficient bathroom ware, but it needs to be comfortable and relaxing too. This is why people tend to keep updating their bathroom accessories like taps, sinks, and showerheads.

However, why should toilet seats be left behind, right? The rise in demand for bathroom accessories has led to upgraded and uber comfortable toilet seats too. Today we are here to review the 11 best toilet seats available in the market right now.

Best Toilet Seats

Plain white toilet seats are a thing of the past now. If you are looking to add some color to your bathroom, look at this Kohler toilet seat. Other than black, it is available in multiple colors like cashmere, almond, gray etc., and adds a hint of elegance to the bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are one of those people who want to add a splash of color in the bathroom, these toilet seats are perfect. The Kohler 4636-7 is a black toilet seat with a glossy finish that will elevate the look of your bathroom. While this one is the elongated toilet seat, it is also available for round bowls.

We were particularly impressed with the quick release hinges. These allow the seat to be removed quickly and conveniently. However, that does not mean it sits loosely on the toilet. The seat has grip-tight bumpers that firmly hold it in place. Both these features ensure that the seat stays put and only comes off when released using the hinges.

Additionally, the seat has a quiet-close feature and won’t come crashing down. This reduces noise as well as damage to the seat. Plus, all the hinges and hardware are in the same color as the seat, offering a seamless look.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Installation is relatively easy with this toilet seat, but the quick attach hardware seems to be where the problem lies. It is a bit flimsy and tends to loosen after prolonged use, so you will need to reattach it from time to time. Other than that, it is a great toilet seat for the house.

Pros Multiple colors available

Made for elongated and round bowls

Lid lowers slowly to reduce noise and damage

Easy to install Cons Low-quality hardware

Upgrading the look and feel of your toilet has been made easier thanks to the Mayfair 13EC toilet seat. Although this one is in black, it also comes in many other colors. Mayfair has been a leading name for many years, which shows in the high-quality seat it offers.

Why Did We Like It?

Comfort is a priority for many when it comes to toilet seats, and for a good reason. No one wants to be sitting on an uncomfortable seat for even a minute, and toilet trips can be longer than that. This is why the Mayfair toilet seat is so popular; it has a wooden core for stability and a cushioned seat for comfort.

The cushion is soft and well padded. Plus, the seat is a bit on the heavier side, so you know it will stay in place. It is also pretty straightforward to install and has a twist cap hinge that easily removes the seat. Even cleaning it is effortless as you only need warm water and a cloth.

As we mentioned, it is available in multiple colors, but that’s not all. These colors are vibrant and don’t fade easily, so you can maintain the look of your bathroom for a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Firstly, it is a bit expensive compared to its competitors. While this can be an issue for some, it does provide tremendous value in the long term. Secondly, the vinyl covering the seat tends to develop signs of cracks after some time, but these are minor and not very noticeable.

Pros Comfortable cushion

Stable wooden core

Easy to remove

Effortless cleaning

Color does not fade Cons A bit high in the price range

Minor cracks on the vinyl after prolonged use

Next on the list is the elongated toilet seat by Delta Faucet. This is a reasonably standard toilet seat with no bells and whistles, ideal for people looking for just a sturdy toilet seat. It is made with high-quality plastic and offers everything that you will need. Let’s move on to the features, shall we?

Why Did We Like It?

Sometimes, it is not about the seat warmers or the cushions but just about having a seat that does the job right. This toilet seat by Delta Faucet is a no-fuss option that comfortably fits on any standard toilet and is available for elongated and round bowls. Since it is made with hard plastic, it is bound to be durable and sturdy.

You will appreciate that the seat has a slow close lid, preventing damage and noise. Additionally, it has non-slip bumpers under the seat that keep it in place, making sure it does not shift around. Not just the seat, but even the lid is made of hard plastic so you can easily sit on it without worrying about damage.

Moreover, the seat is resistant to fading and staining. The plastic is high quality and so will not chip or peel either.

What Could’ve Been Better?

All in all, this is a great toilet seat to have if you are looking for something simple. However, it is important to note that the opening is a bit smaller than standard toilet seats, which can be a problem for some. For some users, the plastic bolts for installation broke quite easily.

Pros Non-slip support keeps the seat in place

Made with hard plastic

Lid closes slowly

Fade and stain resistant Cons Seat opening is a quarter inch smaller than other seats

Another great Mayfair toilet seat to consider is this one. It is a standard slow close seat that is ideal for residential use. As we already know, it is made only with high-quality wood. This guarantees that it will last for a long time. It fits all standard toilets and can be bought for elongated and round bowls.

Why Did We Like It?

With this particular toilet seat, Mayfair has really thought it through and included a feature that makes installation an easy experience. This seat is installed from the top, which means tightening/loosening of bolts is done from the top instead of under the bowl. This makes it a no-bending installation process that anyone can do.

Another notable feature is that the seat has a precision set fit that can be adjusted to make sure the seat fits the bowl accurately. Moreover, the seat is sturdy with no wiggle room, thanks to the fastening bolts that keep it firm. This wooden seat has a coating that keeps it looking shiny and makes it fade and stain-proof.

The seat and lid have a whisper-close feature that fulfills two purposes. First, there is no chance of fingers getting caught, and second, it does not slam down.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the top installation is a great feature, it takes away another feature. If you are looking to give the seat a proper clean, that will not be possible since it is not removable without completely dismantling it. Moreover, you need to use a wrench for tight fastening.

Pros Top installation

Glossy finish on sturdy wood

Fade and stain resistant

Shuts slowly and quietly Cons Seat is not removable

Next on the list is the Bath Royale premium toilet seat in white. The company is a small family-owned business that has slowly become a household name by supplying products to leading brands. All their products are made with high-quality materials that enhance the look and feel of the bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to bathroom seats, the last thing you want is for it to crack as soon as you sit on it. Plus, if you have a cabinet behind the toilet, standing on the seat to access it is the only reasonable option. This is why the Bath Royale seat is made with high-grade polypropylene that supports up to 400 lbs.

Not only is it strong, but it is also long-lasting. The hardware with this toilet seat is made out of stainless steel that will not get damaged with prolonged use. Plus, the paint on the seat is fade, chip, and peel resistant. Cleaning the seat is quite effortless, too, as it has a stain-resistant coating.

The seat also has a quick-release button that removes the seat so you can clean the bowl properly as well. Additionally, it is a slow close seat so that it won’t slam, but it can also be pushed down for faster closing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the most common complaints with this seat was that it scratches easily. Since the seat is made with polypropylene, it will not crack or break but it is not scratch-proof. It’s not a significant flaw, but you will have to be careful with belts and hard objects.

Pros High weight capacity

Removable seat

Easy to clean

Durable and sturdy Cons Scratches easily

A toilet seat slamming is definitely one of the most annoying things to happen, especially when you’re half asleep. Not only is it loud, but there is a chance of hurting your fingers. TOTO has come out with a smart seat made to minimize injury and noise.

Why Did We Like It?

We were impressed to see that this seat by TOTO was made mainly to combat the issue of slamming toilet seats. This seat has an advanced hinge system that allows the lid to lower down quietly and slowly onto the seat. Additionally, even the seat has this soft-close feature, so in case both are up, they can both lower down slowly.

TOTO does not compromise on the design, which is another impressive feature. The seat has a sleek and elegant design that seamlessly blends into any bathroom interior. It also has rubber pads underneath the seat to make it more stable and reduce any wiggling.

It is also very easy to install since all the hardware is included. Plus, the bolts are top tightening, which reduces the need to bend down for too long to install it. Since TOTO has a range of products that are interchangeable, this seat is easy to remove if you plan to upgrade to a different one.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This seat is quite popular in most households for being sturdy and long-lasting. However, the white color of the seat tends to become yellow over prolonged use. But, this is not something you need to worry about for a good 2-3 years.

Pros Shuts quietly and gently

Both seat and lid have the soft close feature

Advanced designing for ease of use

Easy installation with a top fastening system Cons Seat becomes yellow over time

One of the most crucial learning periods in a child’s life is when they are potty training. Not only is this crucial for the child, but parents too put in a lot of effort for this. Why spend extra money just to buy a spare toilet seat when you can have the 2-in-1 TinyHiney seat by Top seat.

Why Did We Like It?

Buying a separate toilet seat for your kid while they potty train can become a hassle to install. Most of the time, parents end up buying the ones that hook onto the side. The problem with that is that it moves around a lot. Thankfully, this issue has been resolved with this 2-in-1 seat which is for adults and kids.

The toddler seat attaches to the lid magnetically so that adults can use the full-size side without any problem. We also found it impressive that Topseat has included bumpers under the toddler seat to prevent pinched fingers. Moreover, it attaches firmly to the lid with no risk of falling down.

The seat is made out of wood and has a smooth finish for an elegant look. It even has metal chromed hinges that do not damage easily and keep the seat sturdy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a highly recommended seat by parents to anyone with young kids. However, the only issue is that it is not a soft close one which can be risky for the kids. Apart from the inconvenient slamming noise, fingers and clothes can get stuck too.

Pros Comes with a three-year warranty

Ideal for toddler and young kids

Sturdy metal hinges

Bumpers to prevent pinched fingers Cons Does not close softly

This Bemis toilet seat is quite like the cushioned one by Mayfair, and there is a reason for that. Mayfair is part of Bemis, the parent company and primary manufacturer of high-quality toilet accessories. This Bemis toilet seat is the more affordable version yet retains style and elegance.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a brand that manufactures stylish and user-friendly toilet seats at an affordable cost, then Bemis is the one for you. This particular one is easy to install and even easier to remove. All the hardware is included and is made out of non-corrosive metal, which is guaranteed to last long.

This seat is ideal for residential use, which is why the installation is an easy process. It has a twist cap that locks the seat in place after the bolts have been tightened. All you need is a screwdriver and 10 mins in the day. But that’s not just it; the seat is made with enameled wood that makes it chip and scratch-resistant.

Although this one is in white, it is available in multiple colors, allowing flexibility in the bathroom’s customization. The seat can fit any standard toilet and is available for both round and elongated bowls.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This Bemis toilet seat has glowing reviews, which is why it was difficult to fault it. However, some reviewers have mentioned that the lighter-colored seats stain easily over prolonged use. Moreover, since the hinges are made with plastic, it tends to loosen over the years.

Pros Stylish and comfortable

Durable metal bolts and nuts

Easy to install and clean

Chip and scratch-resistant Cons Stains easily

Comfort does not have to come at a price, and the Ginsey toilet seat is proof of that. This padded seat is made to make long bathroom trips more comfortable and enjoyable. Plus, it is available in multiple colors so that it blends with the bathroom decor more seamlessly.

Why Did We Like It?

If cushioned toilet seats are your thing but you do not want to pay more than the market price of any average seat, take a look at this one. The Ginsey toilet seat in gray is ideal for any residential bathroom. It is oval and has a seamless construction that is sturdy and long-lasting. Plus, it is aesthetically pleasing.

Not only is it available in multiple colors, but a few models also have patterns on them too. It is an excellent option for people that like out-of-the-box toilet seats. Additionally, cleaning is an effortless task. All you need is a warm cloth and soap water to keep it free from any stains and dirt.

The construction is durable since the nuts and bolts are made with metal. Moreover, it has protective bumpers under the seat that prevent it from slamming down too hard. It also helps reduce noise and pinched fingers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might be able to tell that this is the more affordable version of the cushioned Mayfair toilet seat. But since it is lower in the price range, it also lacks certain vital features like a slow closing lid. Moreover, it wiggles a bit every few weeks and needs to be tightened.

Pros Comfortable padding

Multiple colors and patterns to choose from

Easy to clean

Effortless installation Cons Not slow-closing

If you are looking for a mid-ranged toilet seat with all the essential features that also looks stylish, search no further. The HIMIMI toilet seat is the perfect blend of efficiency and style at an affordable price. Let’s have a look at some of the features it has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

We found this to be an excellent choice for people looking for luxury without spending a fortune. This HIMIMI toilet seat is made for elongated bowls but is also available for round bowls. It is made with earth-friendly plastic that can take up to 440 lbs of weight, so you know it won’t crack or break under pressure.

The soft open and close feature is also quite impressive with this toilet seat. It is made to eliminate slamming noises and also prevents fingers and clothes from getting stuck in between. Additionally, the seat does not turn yellow even after prolonged use and is easy to clean. The gloss finish keeps it looking new for many years.

It also features a two-button release design which makes it easier to remove. This way, you can clean the lid and the bowl more thoroughly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While there are many great reviews regarding this toilet seat, the one consistent complaint is that it is hard to install. The instructions are provided along with the hardware, yet it will take more than one person to get the job done.

Pros No noise closing feature

Effortless cleaning

Release button makes it easy to remove

High weight capacity Cons Installation is challenging

Finally, we have this incredibly stylish toilet seat by J&V Textiles. This one is ideal for people who like to see a bit of texture on their toilet seat. While this one is in black, they are available in multiple colors, and all of them have the same marble finish.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the reasons this toilet seat stood out for us was because of its look. It has a solid wooden make and the patterns on it makes it stand out, no matter what kind of bathroom interiors you have. Other than looking good, the high-quality material also guarantees durability. It fits all standard toilets with round bowls.

The seat and lid are slow closing and hence do not slam down with a loud noise. Plus, the seat has plastic bumpers underneath it, creating enough space to reduce the chances of fingers getting in between. In addition, the bumpers also keep the seat stable despite prolonged use.

Even cleaning the seat is effortless as you do not have to spend hours on it. Just use a warm cloth with soap water to wipe it down.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the nuts for installation are bigger and sharper than most others, few users have had trouble tightening it from underneath. And although the vinyl covering is excellent, there are cases where it has developed air bubbles.

Pros Closes quietly and gently

Fits most standard toilets

Plastic bumpers keep it in place

Aesthetically pleasing Cons Plastic nuts have sharp edges

Toilet Seat Buyer’s Guide

Buying a toilet seat is more challenging than one might imagine. It’s not just about comfort, but many things need to be taken under consideration when looking for the perfect “throne”. This is why we have decided to put together this buying guide.

Besides reading the reviews we have for you, we do believe that you must know what made us choose these 11 toilet seats. There is, after all, a sea of seats to choose from but not all meet the mark.

But what exactly makes one better than the other? Let’s find out!

Shape

This is one of the most important aspects to consider, mainly because no one wants an ill-fitted toilet seat. The shape of the seat has to match the shape of the bowl. It would be advisable to measure the bowl before picking out a seat.

If you are trying to figure out which shape will be ideal for you, here is a quick tip. Elongated bowls are best suited for adults and people with mobility issues, while round bowls are better for kids. However, the only problem is that elongated bowls take up space in the bathroom. So choose wisely!

Installation

Now that you have figured out which shape is best suited for you, the next thing to consider is the installation. There are multiple reasons why the installation is a factor worth considering; however, two reasons are most important.

First off, no one likes to spend hours with multiple nuts and bolts to get the seat fixed. It is time-consuming and tedious. Secondly, bending down and installing the seat from under the bowl is not possible for many people.

Hence, the best thing to do is either look for a seat with a simple installation process or one with less hardware to deal with. In addition, many seats are installed from the top that make the process a lot easier.

Material

When it comes to the material, it’s not just the seat but also the hardware. In terms of durability, stainless steel is better preferred over plastic when it comes to bolts, nuts, and hinges as they won’t damage easily. For the overall construction, high-end hard plastic is better since it is easier to clean and maintain.

Add-on features

Some people like to look for additional features like warmers, bidets, and massage streams, since they enhance the experience. You can also pay extra and get water temperature controllers or dryers fitted in the seat. However, all that is purely for luxury.

We find that the noiseless open and close feature is trendy and required in most seats. It is a practical feature to have and if you wish to upgrade from it, getting sensor activated open and close lids are an option too.

Verdict

And there you have it, a detailed review of the 11 best toilet seats on the market right now. We know how important it is to have a comfortable and efficient toilet seat at a reasonable price. This is why we hope this review has been informative.

Before we leave, we would like to reiterate some of our personal favorites to make the buying process a bit easier. If comfort is the priority and you do not mind spending a bit more than usual, we recommend the Kohler 4636-7 or the Mayfair 13EC 047.

However, if you are looking for a no-fuss seat that does what it says, we recommend checking the Delta Faucet 811903-WH. It is a simple yet efficient and durable toilet seat that is ideal for any house. And on that note, we shall take your leave but will be back soon with more guides and reviews.

See you next time!

