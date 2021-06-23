Niagara Stealth Toilet Review [All You Need to Know]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The Niagara Stealth Toilet range has taken the market by storm ever since it was introduced in 2009. Let’s find out if it’s worth the hype!

The importance of a comfortable toilet with high-tech features is lost on no one, which is why Niagara Stealth has intrigued buyers with its water-saving design and innovative operating system.

Moreover, the company’s trademark Stealth technology ensures a near-silent operation and sets it apart from all its competitors. In addition, the comfy elongated bowl is a winner among users who prioritize ergonomics. However, is it ideal for you?

If you’re looking for a comprehensive review of the product, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we’ve highlighted all the features and included a buyer’s guide for your convenience.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Niagara Stealth Toilet Review

Did you think buying a water-saving, low-maintenance toilet with a strong flushing mechanism will cost a fortune? Think again because the Niagara Stealth toilet is a low-budget model packed with highly advanced features and an exceptionally durable frame.

In this section, we’ll discuss all the reasons you should buy this product! Let’s begin.

Water-Saving Technology

There’s no dearth of water-guzzling toilets out there, with some consuming up to 3.5 gallons of water per flush. Given the growing emphasis on water conservation globally, it is essential to opt for toilet models with water-saving technology.

So, one of the biggest attractions of the Niagara Stealth Toilet is its low water consumption. It uses only 0.8 gallons of water per flush and is powerful enough to clean the entire bowl in one go. In fact, it is the only ultra-high efficiency (U-HET) toilet model available on the market.

Not just the toilets, even the aerators, showerheads, and other bathroom fixtures manufactured by Niagara Corporation are known for their minimal water wastage.

Low-Noise Operation

Staying true to its name, Niagara Stealth has soundless operation. While we initially thought this was a mere exaggeration, we can back the claim after testing the product.

The model comes with a noise-canceling tank that doesn’t let any sound escape from the toilet. Besides, the tank doesn’t empty all the way through. This allows the Fluidmaster 400A Fill Valve to remain submerged throughout, further preventing any noise during operation.

Powerful Flush Mechanism

Unlike other toilet models that use the gravity-fed method, Niagara Stealth has a unique and powerful pressure-assisted flush.

In this system, the product has an air transfer tube between the cistern and waste pipe. This additional air channel exerts pressure on the trapway and prepares your toilet for a powerful flush.

As soon as the flush button is pressed, water leaves the tank and flows downward at an accelerated pace. Once the flush cycle is complete, the system goes back to preparing for the next flush.

Although the pressure-assisted flushing systems are notorious for being noisy and difficult to repair, that’s not a problem you’ll face with this toilet. What’s unique to the brand is its low-noise operation, which remains constant without compromising its flushing efficacy.

Single/Dual Flush Options

Further adding to its water conservation efforts, Niagara Corporation introduced toilet models with a dual-flush system that makes provisions for a full and a half-flush.

The single-flush system dispenses 0.8 gallons of water in one go. On the other hand, the dual flush option comes with two buttons. The primary chamber dispenses 0.5 gallons of water that can efficiently deal with liquid waste.

In contrast, both the primary and secondary chambers work together to dispense 0.8 gallons of water for flushing down solid waste.

No Flapper Design

For the unversed, the flapper is a flush system that helps water flow to the bowl from the tank. It is attached with a chain and is pulled out of place every time you flush. Although the flapper system has a simple operation, it is prone to leakage and has become quite outdated.

As a result, the 360-degree valve has replaced the flapper design in modern toilets. There are many advantages of this system but what’s commendable is that it allows water to flow seamlessly and quickly into the bowl. Also, the 400A Fluidmaster fill valve distributes pressure evenly and ensures that there is no water leakage.

Long story short, the no flapper design minimizes water wastage, facilitates powerful flushing, and eliminates chances of leakage. Therefore, its addition to the Niagara Stealth model is a huge win for the potential buyers!

Additional Features

There are certain additional features present in the bowl that improve the overall flushing efficacy of this model. Let’s see what they are.

Fully Glazed Trapway



The trapway fitted into the toilet has a diameter of 2 inches and allows streamlined water flow. This unique configuration improves the water pressure and ensures no changes in its direction.

Furthermore, it is glazed. This reduces friction and minimizes the chances of water absorption into the ceramic surface. As a result, water flows smoothly down the flush, increasing the flushing efficiency, and minimizing water clogging.

Siphon Jet And Rim Holes



Thorough rinsing of the bowl is a must for keeping the toilet in fantastic condition. The Niagara Stealth Toilet has carefully positioned holes near the rim. The larger holes direct water straight away to the trapway, and the smaller ones clean the rest of the bowl by allowing water to flow in from all directions.

The siphon jet is conveniently located at a spot where it can quickly channel water from the bowl to the trapway. A direct siphon action enables passing the waste matter from the bowl to the tube with ease and also helps in refilling the tank.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite its high functionality and efficiency, the Niagara Stealth Toilet is not without flaws. For starters, although the minimalist design is an attraction for some, it is pretty basic.

So, if you are looking for a toilet that will enhance the overall look of the bathroom, then this model might not be suitable for you. Simply put, it can complement any décor but cannot add to it. Besides, there are no color options available – just the standard white variant.

Also, even though the toilet has a suitable height for adults, it might be difficult for children or people with short stature to hop over.

Lastly, we’d like to point out that sometimes, you’d have to flush twice to remove all the solid waste. This might seem contradictory to its claim of water conservation but remember that it uses just 0.8 gallons of water per flush, which is still significantly less than most high-efficient toilets.

Pros Minimalist, durable, and comfortable design

Water-saving, dual flush system

Doesn’t make a lot of noise during operation

Highly affordable pricing

Fully glazed trapway minimizes friction during flushing Cons Doesn’t remove all the waste at once

Seating height is not convenient for children

Niagara Stealth Toilet Buyer’s Guide

Now that we’ve reviewed the product and highlighted its pros and cons, here are a few factors you must keep in mind while purchasing a toilet set.

Material

The material of the toilet bowl should be such that it can withstand frequent wear and tear, stains, and scratches. It shouldn’t dent or discolor with use. Also, it should be easy to clean.

Vitreous china is one of the most robust materials, as it is resistant to cracking and dents. Even ceramic is a popular option for toilet bowls due to its ease of cleaning.

Bowl Shape

You’ll find different toilet bowl shapes – elongated, round, and square. Although round bowls are space-saving and square ones are stylish, elongated bowls are highly comfortable. This is why it is a popular pick among buyers.

The Niagara Stealth model has an elongated bowl that adds to the ergonomics of the product.

Water Consumption

Investing in sustainable products should be your priority, and therefore remember to check the GPF or gallons per flush for the toilet you choose to buy.

The flushing technology should adhere to the WaterSense guidelines and focus on conserving water. In addition, it also helps in lowering your utility bills. Most toilets that are considered highly sustainable have 1.6 GPF.

However, some other toilets with 0.5 or 0.8 GPF consume minimal water and are considered ultra-high-efficiency models.

Flushing System

Toilets come with various flushing systems: pressure-assisted flushing, rear flush, gravity flush, double cyclone system, etc.

Each of these flushing systems has its benefits and drawbacks. For instance, pressure-assisted systems are robust but slightly noisy. Similarly, a gravity flush system doesn’t make a lot of noise but can lead to clogs.

So, it is crucial to pick a flushing system that fulfills your requirements and can refill quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

If you still have some questions on your mind, we have the answers to them right here.

Is The Toilet ADA-Compliant?

Yes. all Niagara toilets come with an ADA certification.

Is It Completely Noiseless?

Nearly so! The noise it produces during flushing is no louder than a whisper. It is unlikely to escape the walls of your washroom.

Can I Install It Myself?

Installing this toilet is no rocket science. However, if you’re not adept with DIY jobs, we strongly recommend hiring a professional plumber to save time and money.

How Much Water Does It Conserve?

While the amount of water consumption depends from person to person, on average, Niagara Stealth toilets conserve 77% more water than a regular toilet that isn’t EDA certified.

Verdict

With that, we come to the end of this review. The simplistic design, noiseless operation, and eco-friendly technology make Niagara one of the leading toilet brands.

All these contemporary features come together to deliver a product that is durable and robust at a very affordable price. Also, its scratch-resistant surface ensures that you wouldn’t need a replacement for years to come.

Isn’t that great? This product has left us impressed, and we’re sure you’ll like it too. Do let us know what you think in the comments below.

Until next time, take care!

Related Articles

9 Best American Standard Toilet Right Now

8 Best Bidet Toilet Combos Right Now

13 Best Soft Close Toilet Seats

13 Best Toilet Seats

7 Best [Macerating] Upflush Toilets

13 Best Toilet Plungers

11 Best Composting Toilet

13 Best Fogless Shower Mirror

7 Best Toto Toilets

13 Best Septic Tank Treatments

Toilet Won’t Flush, Things to Do

7 Best Corner Toilet [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

7 Best Kohler Toilets Reviewed [All You Need to Know]

7 Best Dual Flush Toilet [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Is Kohler A Good Brand?

How to Use a Sauna Right

7 Best Wall Mounted Toilet

Toto Neorest NX1, 550H & 700H [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Kohler Santa Rosa Toilet Review [All You Need to Know]

11 Best Toilet Seats [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Convenient Height Toilet Review [All You Need to Know]

11 Best Toilet Flapper [Buyer’s Guide]

5 Best Gerber Toilets Reviewed [All You Need to Know]

11 Best Toilet Clog Remover [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

11 Best Automatic Soap Dispenser

Kohler vs American Standard [All You Need to Know]