7 Best Kohler Toilets Reviewed [All You Need to Know]

When you gotta go, you gotta go! But you can at least make sure that the toilet is a clean and comfortable one.

That said, we often fail to put enough thought before buying bathroom fixtures. And when it comes to something as indispensable as a toilet, such a hasty decision can really cost you. Therefore, you must explore multiple options before finding the ideal one.

However, if you don’t have that kind of time, use this guide to choose from the top-performers right now. Obviously, there are several brands and products available, but we have decided to focus on Kohler, one of the top players in the industry. It has a wide range of products, but we’ve handpicked only the 7 best Kohler toilets.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Best Kohler Toilets Reviewed

The 3810-0 Santa Rosa is an excellent option for users looking for a high-quality one-piece toilet. Therefore, if you’re looking to fit a new and upgraded model that seamlessly combines comfort and functionality, this one will not disappoint. Besides, it has a range of user-friendly features, making for a reliable unit in the mid-price range.

Sale Kohler 3810-0 Santa Rosa Comfort Height Elongated 1.28 Gpf Toilet with... One piece toilets integrate the tank and bowl into...

Compact elongated bowl offers added comfort while...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the Santa Rosa model is a cinch to clean and maintain, which is a major relief for homeowners. After all, you’d want the toilet to stay in pristine condition for the longest time. Furthermore, it features a compact, elongated bowl, offering more support and comfort to users.

The best part about it is the perfect sitting height, accommodating most adults, thereby making it easier to sit and stand after use. Therefore, if you want a more inclusive model for home purpose, we suggest buying this right away.

Other than that, it includes a brevia quiet close seat, eliminating the unpleasant dropping sound. Meanwhile, the AquaPiston canister enables powerful and effective flushing, so you can clear the bowl in one application.

Lastly, it’s a water-saving unit, supplying 1.28 gallons per flush, which meets the standard EPA criteria.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not have any complaints about its performance or design, as it does well in both departments. However, we couldn’t help but notice how noisy the flush is, which might be problematic for some users. Since it uses a gravity flush system, the toilet makes a gurgling sound after application.

Pros Features a compact and comfortable elongated seat

Perfect sitting height for most adults

Comes with a brevia quiet close seat

AquaPiston canister enables powerful and effective flushing Cons Makes gurgling sounds after flushing

Next up, we have the K-3999-0 Highline Two-piece Elongated toilet, designed for heavy-duty and long-term use. While its sleek appearance is the first thing most buyers notice, what actually puts it ahead of competitors is its performance. Therefore, if you’re looking for a dedicated unit for home or office use, check this out.

Sale Kohler K-3999-0 Highline Comfort Height Two-piece Elongated 1.28 Gpf... Comfort height elongated toilet bowl with a seat...

12 inches rough in. Water sense toilets meet...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, we’re very impressed with the simplicity and ease of use this two-piece model provides. Featuring an elongated toilet bowl, the K-3999-0 is the ideal option for users looking to save space without compromising comfort.

As far as the seat height goes, it’s comparable to that of a standard chair. Therefore, it makes sitting and standing up way easier, which is a significant advantage for people with knee or back problems. Honestly, this bit alone puts it ahead of competitors since many users complain about their toilet being too low and uncomfortable.

Apart from that, it uses about 20% less water than 1.6-gallon units while also ensuring powerful bulk waste flushing with each application. Lastly, it’s a cinch to set up, thanks to the 3 pre-installed tank bolts, saving time and effort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s hardly anything not to like about this model as it more or less works as described. However, the package does not include a toilet seat and a wax ring, meaning you’ll have to buy these parts separately. Given the price, we would have liked it better if it was all-inclusive.

Pros Elongated toilet bowl provides more comfort

Seat height suitable for adults with back and knee pain

Uses about 20% less water than 1.6-gallon units

3 pre-installed tank bolts enable easy setup Cons Package does not include a toilet seat and wax ring

It won’t be an exaggeration to describe the K-3609-96 Cimarron as ‘sleek and sophisticated’. That said, this model is the ultimate choice for anyone looking to keep things simple and low-maintenance in the washroom. So, if you too are thinking along the same lines, add this to your shopping cart now.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this is one of the most water-efficient models on the market, saving up to 16,500 gallons a year. And this is not a mere manufacturer claim since it’s WaterSense labeled, which is granted only when the product meets EPA criteria.

Furthermore, with this, you’re unlikely to experience any back or knee pain as the sitting height is almost as high as that of a chair. However, what seals the deal for us is the innovative AquaPiston technology, delivering quick, forceful, and clog-free flushing.

Long story short, it might use less water, but you can depend on it to efficiently clear away waste in a single flush. That aside, we also like the Drylock installation system that prevents leaking while assembling the two-piece. All in all, it’s a reliable model that brings more comfort to your daily life.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We could hardly find any faults with this high-performance unit, but the one thing that bothered us is its size. Basically, the Cimarron is not the best option for smaller washrooms or stalls as it takes up substantial floor space. While it also indicates more room for users, the model is not suitable for compact areas.

Pros Water-efficient unit saves up to 16,500 gallons a year

AquaPiston technology for forceful and clog-free flushing

Drylock installation system ensures leak-free assembly

Comfortable sitting and standing experience Cons Not suitable for small washrooms or stalls

We’re halfway through our recommendations, and now is a good time to introduce the K-5401-PA-0 Veil Skirted One-Piece Intelligent Toilet. If the home unit is giving you a hard time, we suggest replacing that can with this premium-quality model, designed for luxury and comfort. It may not be the most affordable option, but it sure has some incredible features for the price.

Why Did We Like It?

The K-5401-PA-0 Veil is a top-tier smart toilet that streamlines your experience from the get-go. For starters, it’s a remote-controlled unit with a full suite of features that brings convenience to your fingertips.

That said, it includes a stainless steel wand with adjustable water pressure, spray settings, temperature, and patterns. It also has a self-cleaning function that relies on electrolyzed water and UV light to clean the wand surface. Apart from that, it provides a front and rear wash mode for cleansing with warm water.

But that’s not all; it comes with a warm air drying system, so you can use the toilet comfortably even in winters. However, what took us by surprise is the motion-activated toilet seat and lid operation. Therefore, it can sense your presence, and you don’t need to lift the cover or seat manually.

Lastly, it features a built-in deodorization system, which keeps your toilet fresh and odor-free for next use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’re not the ones to nitpick when dealing with something this advanced and cutting-edge. However, it’s a pain to install this one, and your local plumber may not know their way around it. So, it’s best to keep that in mind before buying this, as you’d want to hire someone familiar with installing such high-end systems.

Pros Stainless steel wand with adjustable water functions

Front and rear wash mode for warm water cleansing

Motion-activated toilet seat and lid operation

Built-in deodorization system keeps toilet fresh and odor-free Cons Model is difficult to install

If you think we have run out of one-piece models, then let’s just say we’ll be discussing the K-4007-0 San Souci Toilet next. This is another water-wise unit, designed to deliver consistently for years. Therefore, if you’re looking to invest in a good-quality model that can handle regular and intensive use, this one will work just fine.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we’re very impressed with the streamlined one-piece design, integrating the bowl and the tank in one compact system. Therefore, if you have limited space in your bathroom and want a space-saving model, this is undoubtedly one of the best options.

Other than that, it’s easier to clean and maintain, which is frankly a life-saver for busy homeowners. However, despite its unassuming appearance, it has a powerful AquaPiston flushing system that eliminates waste without a glitch.

Furthermore, the 360° flushing mechanism ensures powerful and maximum cleaning while minimizing water usage. But if that’s not enough to convince you, let’s just say that the San Souci carries the WaterSense label, which goes on to prove its efficiency.

Feature-wise, we really like the quiet-close seat and lid, enabling noise-free use throughout. Lastly, the overhanging lid is an excellent design element, which conceals the seat’s ring to enhance overall aesthetics.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating this, but the toilet seat is just 16.5″ high, which is insufficient for most users. Therefore, this can be especially uncomfortable for taller users or people with back or knee problems. So, you might want to think about that before getting this model.

Pros Space-saving, one-piece model for smaller bathrooms

Equipped with a powerful AquaPiston flushing system

Quiet-close seat and lid enables noise-free use

Product carries the WaterSense label Cons Toilet seat is uncomfortably low at just 16.5″

The K-3950-0 Tresham Two-Piece Elongated Toilet deserves all attention for its stylish design and unparalleled performance. The superior craftsmanship and minimalistic appearance make it the perfect addition for small to medium-sized bathrooms. Therefore, if you’re looking to invest in a highly functional model with a smaller footprint, we recommend buying this one.

Why Did We Like It?

At first, we were not sure about including the Tresham model in our list. But once we tested all its different features, there was no going back. For starters, it effortlessly combines comfort and aesthetics in one neat package.

Usually, two-piece models have a very conventional appearance, often unsuitable for modern-day bathrooms. However, this unit is unlike any of those dated models, and as such, it has some incredibly sophisticated features that are exclusively found in top-tier products.

As far as the flushing system goes, its performance meets EPA criteria, thereby ensuring maximum water saving throughout its service life. To explain further, the large canister flush valve supplies water to the bowl, creating a powerful vortex action to clear all waste. Meanwhile, it also conserves water to reduce wasteful flushing.

Apart from that, we really appreciate the comfortable seating height, allowing users to sit down and get up with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For something with such reduced dimensions, it sure is quite expensive. This might be a deal-breaker, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Besides, the package does not include the seat, meaning you’ll have to purchase a branded one separately. This simply adds to the overall costs and, in turn, discourages potential buyers.

Pros Compact and stylish model suitable for modern bathrooms

Flushing system is in compliance with EPA criteria

Canister flush ensures powerful action and water conservation

Comfortable seat height accommodates most users Cons A tad expensive

Now that we have reached the end of our list, we’d like to finish off with the K-6299-0 Veil Wall-Hung Elongated Toilet Bowl. If you want to take things to the next step by adding a modern touch to the bathroom, it’s time to replace the old-school, floor-mounted model with this next-generation unit.

Why Did We Like It?

The K-6299-0 Veil is truly one of its kind, providing an unparalleled user experience, both in terms of comfort and aesthetics. That said, if you detest cleaning the bottom of floor-mounted models and would rather keep things low-maintenance, this unit indeed checks that box and more.

Since it’s meant to be wall-hung, users can actually save on bathroom space and keep the area underneath clean and accessible. Furthermore, it has a one-piece configuration, meaning it combines both the tank and carrier in the same unit.

However, if you’re unsure about the comfort level, let’s just clarify that the elongated seat provides sufficient space and support for users of all sizes. Besides, you can set the bowl height anywhere between 15⅜” up to 28½” from the floor to get the ideal height.

Lastly, it includes a dual-flush actuator, allowing users to choose between a 0.8-gallon and 1.6-gallon flush, thereby keeping water wastage to a minimum.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are, for most parts, satisfied with the performance of this unit, except for this one flaw in its function. The water sits pretty low in the bowl, and we would have liked it better if it was slightly higher. Therefore, at times, you may need to flush more than once to clear away bulk waste.

Pros Easy to clean and maintain wall-hung model

Takes up minimum space and keeps floor accessible

Bowl height can be set between 15⅜” up to 28½”

Dual-flush actuator for increased water saving Cons Water tends to sit low in the bowl

Kohler Toilet Buyer’s Guide

Knowing all about the 7 best Kohler toilets may seem enough information to go ahead and buy one. However, you still need to figure out which one will work best for your washroom before proceeding with the purchase.

That’s why we have put together a brief buyer’s guide to walk you through some essential points. So, let’s get to that now.

Configuration

When we talk about configuration, we’re essentially talking about the two types of toilets – one-piece and two-piece models. The latter is the traditional variety, which includes two separate parts, namely the bowl and the tank.

They’re usually heavier and require regular cleaning and maintenance. Meanwhile, one-piece models integrate the tank and bowl in one system, and they usually have a smaller footprint than their two-piece counterparts.

Flushing Mechanism

This is the next thing you should check, and as such, it’s best not to skimp on flushing performance. That said, most models on our list are WaterSense certified, so you can expect high efficiency throughout.

However, you must also look for powerful and high-clearance flushing, as that will ensure bulk cleaning without any clogs. Besides, you’d want noise-free flushing action to avoid embarrassing gurgling sounds altogether.

Style And Design

Each of these Kohler models ranks high on style and has distinctive features that separate one from the other. That said, if you’re looking to upgrade your bathroom, we suggest investing in a sleek and compact model with clean lines and a defined profile.

You’d also want to look for an elongated seat as it not only improves aesthetics but also provides more comfort and support.

Toilet Seat Height

This may seem like a no-brainer, but the toilet seat height will determine your overall comfort level while sitting on the bowl. Therefore, you don’t want to make a mistake while choosing the ideal option. If you’re not too sure, it’s always better to opt for a higher model as that will accommodate most users.

However, if you’re shorter than average, you might want a lower seat to avoid climbing too high. No matter which product you buy, check the specs for the seat height and figure out what works best.

Verdict

That’s all from us!

We hope you could find the most suitable Kohler product from our top recommendations. However, before you go ahead and place an order, here’s a piece of advice.

Make sure that the toilet offers sufficient room and does not strain your back or knee. After all, using the toilet should not turn into a stressful session. On that note, we’d like to sign off with a quick recap of our findings.

The 3810-0 Santa Rosa Elongated 1.28 Gpf Toilet is the best overall, and the K-3999-0 Highline Two-piece Elongated 1.28 Gpf Toilet is the best two-piece option.

Other than that, the K-3609-96 Cimarron Elongated 1.28 Gpf Toilet has the best features, and the K-5401-PA-0 Veil Skirted One-Piece Intelligent Toilet is the best premium buy.

Till next time!

