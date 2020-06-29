5 Best Drawing Arm for Tablets Today

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Drawing or working on tablets for hours often results in a stiff neck and back, which in turn disrupts overall productivity and creativity.

But this can be avoided! How? Well, it’s pretty simple, to be honest, just invest in a well-made, flexible arm mount for the convenient positioning and placement of your tablet.

Having said that, the availability of a wide range of options can make the selection process quite challenging. So, what should you do? First things first, breathe a sigh of relief!

We know that as a digital artist or working professional, you may not have the time needed to carry out extensive research. For this reason, we have shortlisted five top-notch options for you to consider.

Through this guide, we bring you detailed reviews of the best drawing arms for tablets to help your decision-making. Along with this, you will also find our comprehensive buyer’s guide provided towards the end of the article insightful.

Top Drawing Arms for Tablets

HUANUO Single Monitor Stand

Being one of the most inexpensive and ergonomic single gas spring stands out there, the HUANUO Single Monitor Stand is undoubtedly our topmost recommendation. And despite featuring a space-saving and fully-adjustable design, our numero uno pick manages to maintain high quality and security.

Why Did We Like It?

The HUANUO monitor stand is a gas spring single arm mount, which allows you to adjust the spring tension according to the weight of your monitor. And that being said, it supports tablets or monitors weighing between 4.4 and 14.3 lbs, making sure that your device is stable and secure at all times.

Apart from this, you will be pleased to know that the unit features a space-saving design. In other words, it takes up very little space on your desk, keeping your workstation more spacious and organized. And that’s not all; the dual stand comes with two installation options, as it includes grommet kits and a C-clamp.

This makes the entire installation process as easy as a breeze. How? Well, you have the convenience of clamping the mount on your desk without drilling a hole, or you can use the grommet kit to fix it if there is a hole on your desk. It also acts as the perfect integrated cable management system, preventing the wires from getting tangled.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Truth be told, this is the perfect option for your workstation, thanks to its space-saving and ergonomic design. The only minor issue we had was related to its adjustment. You might have to manually adjust the unit using an Allen wrench to keep your tablet in the desired position.

Pros Easy to find an optimal viewing angle

Ergonomic and space-saving design

Easy to install

Keeps cables tidy

5-year warranty Cons Requires manual adjustment

Wacom, a brand dedicated to inspiring creativity through its graphics tablets and related products, comes forth with the Wacom ACK62804K. Designed to support Cintiq Pro 24 or 32 when attached to third-party arms, the unit is a sturdy and secure option to consider buying.

Sale Wacom ACK62804K Cintiq Pro VESA Mount Stable support for your Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 or 32

Fits VESA 75/100 hole patterns

Why Did We Like It?

With the compact and ergonomic design of the Wacom ACK62804K, you can create an ideal workspace at home. And this, in turn, will help improve productivity, especially during a long and busy day.

Having said that, the VESA mount, when attached to a third-party arm or bracket, provides a stable and secure fit to your Cintiq Pro 24 or 32. This gives you a complete hands-free and comfortable working experience along with more desk space. So, you can organize all your work-related accessories conveniently in order to find what you need in no time.

And not just that, but it also comes with clips at the bottom to serve as an integrated cable management system, even without Cintiq Pro Engine. Thanks to its design, you no longer have to worry about tangled cables and wires. The Wacom mount keeps them hidden from view in order to provide a tidy and clean look to your workstation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside of this Wacom stand is that it does not come with an arm or a bracket. Instead, you will have to pay an additional amount to buy the arm separately. Now, this is definitely not a significant drawback of the product as a whole. However, we would have preferred Wacom to offer a complete and economical package.

Pros Sturdy construction

Secure and stable fit

Integrated cable management

Provides more space to work Cons Not a complete package

From the beginning of this guide, we have promised to introduce you to the best options out there. And in order to live up to your expectations, we bring you another exceptional unit from Wacom, designed to offer a comfortable drawing and working experience.

Wacom Flex Arm (ACK62803K) For comfortable drawing and working

Ultimate FLEXIBILITY in positioning and placement

Why Did We Like It?

The Wacom Flex Arm is designed to be better than any other display arm on the list. That being said, it allows you to mount your Cintiq Pro on your desk without facing any challenges. In fact, thanks to its reach of 30 inches, it can also be used as a free-floating monitor. Impressive, right?

Well, apart from this, the unit is sturdy enough to withstand the pressure and weight of your device. And this is why you can place it on the edge of your desk without having to worry about stability.

Furthermore, keeping your comfort in mind, Wacom ACK62803K offers ultimate flexibility to ensure the best drawing and working experience. It can pan, tilt, and incline in any direction to meet all your requirements, making it a worthy investment option, despite being pricey.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The first thing we noticed about this unit was its hefty price tag. So, it may not be a suitable choice for those under a tight budget. We also found it to be a bit shaky, especially while using it for drawing purposes. But nonetheless, it is an excellent tablet arm, worth every penny!

Pros Offers ultimate flexibility

Easy installation

Sturdy design

Ensures comfort and convenience Cons Lacks stability

CTA Digital is a Brooklyn based company that provides a wide range of innovative and top-quality accessories, designed to integrate tablets and other devices. On that note, we bring you this tabletop arm mount from the brand to serve as a perfect customary mounting solution.

Why Did We Like It?

Being one of the most versatile options on our list, the CTA Digital Arm Mount supports all 7 to 13-inch tablets. From iPad Pro to Surface Pro 7 to Galaxy Tab A, the fixture can hold any tablet, thanks to its two adjustable grips. This makes it the perfect accessory for your table, desk, or countertop.

Apart from this, it can be used with tablets having 1/2-inch thick cases. And not just that, but the frame also features five hinges for easy adjustability and multiple viewing angles. In fact, this flexibility is what allows you to elevate your tablet to a maximum height of 12 inches for a comfortable drawing or working experience.

We were also quite impressed with aircraft aluminum construction, which ensures durability and sturdiness. That being said, it does not compromise on its fashionable, yet convenient design that is capable of accentuating your home decor. Furthermore, it is equipped with a quick-release button to make unloading and loading of tablets hassle-free.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We couldn’t really come across any major issue, which compromised its functionality. But it is critical to note that the unit is not capable of securely holding heavy tablets like the Surface Pro 4. It sags, failing to elevate bulky devices to the maximum required height, despite featuring a tightening screw for height adjustment.

Pros Includes a cable routing system

Comes with a complete installation kit

Durable construction

Soft, rubber grips

Multiple joints and height adjustment feature Cons Not suitable for bulky tablets

For those who don’t know, Yiynova is a technology company based in Taiwan, which specializes in embedded LCD tablets and graphics tablets. And this mount arm from the brand is a noteworthy option without which our list of the top 5 drawing tablet arms would be incomplete.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, the Yiynova Mount Arm is one of the most heavy-duty and durable options, specially designed for drawing tablet monitors, weighing up to 22 lbs. As a matter of fact, featuring high-quality aluminum construction, it is undoubtedly built to last you for the years to come.

Apart from this, the unit provides a patented motion technology along with easy adjustability. In other words, it can easily tilt +75-degree and -15-degree for improved ergonomics and comfortable viewing. It also swivels both 45-degree left and right for reducing eye, back, and neck strain.

What’s more? Well, the Yiynova tabletop mount includes a 1-year warranty, making it a reliable investment option to consider. It does not compromise on both performance and looks. And this is why the good looking unit is capable of holding, even heavy, and bulky tablets without sagging.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being the last recommendation on the list, this mount arm from yiynova does not fail to meet our expectations. Now, the unit is quite easy to install, but it did not come with the right screws to ensure a secure fit. Apart from this, we also came across some minor quality control issues, which further brought it down to the last position.

Pros Supports bulky and heavy tablets

Easy adjustment

Durable aluminum construction

Ergonomic design

Ensures comfortable drawing experience Cons Quality control issues

Doesn’t include the proper screws

Drawing Arm for Tablets Buyer’s Guide

So, with this, we conclude our list of the best tablet arms! But were you able to find the option that best meets your requirements? Well, we understand that making a choice may still not be as simple as it sounds.

Various factors need to be considered if you wish to make an informed purchase. For this reason, we have gone ahead and written this buying guide to simplify the selection process. Read on.

Compatibility

This is probably the most vital factor that needs to be considered when purchasing a tablet drawing arm. You obviously wouldn’t want to invest in a unit, which is incapable of holding your device securely, right? So, it is essential to check the weight and size of your tablet. And then see if the arm mount is compatible with it.

Adjustability

By now, you must know that the primary function of this accessory is holding and elevating your tablet for versatile viewing and a comfortable work experience. Hence, ensure that the positioning screws of the mount arms are easy to adjust. You should be able to adjust the height, tilt, or rotate the unit conveniently as and when required.

Build Quality

A unit made of plastic may reduce expenses, but it does not guarantee quality! And this is why we urge you to opt for an all-metal mount, featuring an aluminum frame. Being resistant to corrosion, it will ensure sturdiness and durability. In other words, the unit may be a bit pricey, but it will last you for the years to come.

Stability

Ensure that the unit you buy comes with a rubber base to ensure maximum stability for a comfortable hands-free experience. A wobbly arm will compromise its overall functionality, which, in turn, may disrupt productivity. This is something no digital artist, student, or worker can afford.

Installation

Installation and placement of the tablet arm also is a critical point to keep in mind. C-clamps and grommet kits make the entire installation process quick and convenient. So, make sure the unit you buy includes these accessories to help you install it on the edge of your desk or as a free-floating monitor stand.

Verdict

When it comes to accessories like tablet arms, we all expect comfort and convenience! Hence, each unit is ergonomically designed to hold and elevate your device to a suitable position and height. This, in turn, ensures a comfortable hands-free experience while drawing or working.

On that note, we now come to the end of our informative, review-based guide of the best drawing arms for tablets. And we hope that our buyer’s guide was able to help you find the best pick from the 5 top-notch options.

Before concluding, we would like to take a quick run-through of our favorites. HUANUO Single Monitor Stand is our topmost recommendation, thanks to its space-saving design. Wacom ACK62804K helps create an ideal station, while Wacom ACK62803K ensures ultimate flexibility.

Ready to bid stiff necks goodbye? We’ll leave you to it!