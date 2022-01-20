Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you a digital artist who has to travel a lot? If yes, then you must check out standalone drawing tablets.

These devices have an inbuilt computer, so you don’t need to connect them to a desktop. Besides, many standalone drawing tablets can work as multipurpose devices, making them quite useful when you need the functionality of a PC.

At the same time, some people are skeptical about getting used to the touchscreens and other features present in these standalone devices. Anyhow, there’s always some uncertainty when using a new device.

However, it’s time to beat the fear and embrace progressive technology. Hence, we thought of coming up with a list of the best standalone drawing tablets available on the market. We’ve also added a buying guide to help you choose the right portable tablet for your needs.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Standalone Drawing Tablets

Document

Digital artists worldwide have been raving about the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro since it was launched. In this device, Apple has managed to squeeze in the power of a computer, making it a brilliant standalone drawing tablet. Let’s have an in-depth look at it.

Why Did We Like It?

The very first thing we noticed in the Apple iPad Pro was its display. At 12.9 inches, this device has to have one of the largest screens available on a tablet. Moreover, Apple has given this device the Liquid Retina display, which will take your drawing to the next level. This display also comes with a wide color gamut which lets you make more elaborate drawings.

However, the real world of opportunities opens up if you get the second-generation Apple Pencil, which turns the Apple iPad Pro into a handy sketchbook. The Apple Pencil glides on smoothly on the screen, and the superior pressure sensitivity lets you create more dynamic drawings.

What’s more, the M1 chip included in the Apple iPad Pro makes the device 50% faster than other tablets. So, the iPad won’t crash even if you keep piling on layers in drawing apps like Procreate.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have to agree that the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is one of the best standalone drawing tablets available on the market. Having said that, our only gripe about it is that the stylus, Apple Pencil 2, isn’t included with the tablet. However, there’s always an option to go for several other styluses compatible with the Apple iPad Pro, and they usually cost less.

Pros Color accuracy

Extremely powerful device

Lightweight and compact

Great palm rejection Cons The stylus isn’t included with the device

Have you ever wanted the convenience of your PC in a drawing tablet? If yes, you will be surprised by the Microsoft Surface Pro as it’s a powerful and sleek device that’s meant to be used as a laptop and doubles up as a tablet. So, let’s check out its features.

Why Did We Like It?

While searching for the best standalone drawing tablet, you may think that it’s too much to ask for the specs of a desktop. But, in the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you get all the features of a powerful laptop, including enhanced graphics from Intel. Equipped with 8 GB RAM, it is enough to run powerful desktop apps like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

We also appreciated the sleek design of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet. And, it comes with a built-in kickstand that can transform the device from a tablet to a laptop. Additionally, you can set the kickstand at a 15-degree angle, making the drawing experience on the tablet more comfortable.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with the Windows 10 Home operating system to make it more accessible for budding artists and students. It also proves to be a useful multipurpose device for editors and graphic designers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As a digital artist, you’ll need to have a stylus to draw on any standalone tablet. However, the company doesn’t include the Microsoft Surface Pen with this device, and it’s sold separately. So, make sure to include the stylus’ price while purchasing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

Pros Sturdy design

Lots of ports for connectivity

Fast performance

The stand provides more stability Cons Surface Pen not included in the pack

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a refreshing entry into the market of Android tablets because of its convenient size and the ability to use it as a PC. So, if you have been meaning to get a standalone drawing tablet, this product is worth considering.

Why Did We Like It?

First, we need to talk about the form factor of this tablet. Samsung has done a great job in keeping this tablet thin and lightweight. The device also has narrow bezels, giving you more drawing space. Moreover, the AMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ provides an aesthetic edge due to its bright and colorful look, allowing you to get better tones while drawing.

However, the best thing about Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ has to be the S Pen included with the tablet. This enhanced stylus has a 9ms latency which makes the writing and drawing experience more natural. Pairing and charging the pen is also relatively easy as it attaches to the magnetic strip placed on the back of this standalone drawing tablet.

And, we need to appreciate the storage size, as it comes with an expandable memory of up to 1TB. Hence, you’ll never be out of space when working on this standalone tablet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When it comes to drawing, one of the key aspects to look for is tilt support. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ only has a handful of apps that can recognize tilt. So, if you are a sketch artist or would like to have tilt sensitivity, this might not be the best drawing tablet for your use.

Pros Easy to navigate the operating system

Smooth drawing experience

Provides convenience to sync and send files between devices

Great palm rejection Cons Tilt recognition isn’t great

Have you been thinking about getting into digital art? If yes, then consider going for the Apple iPad Air, which remains one of the more well-reviewed standalone drawing tablets available on the market. And, its affordability makes the device a good choice for amateur artists as well as students.

Why Did We Like It?

For this device, we have to acknowledge the changes made by Apple in the fourth-generation iPad Air. To begin with, it has a much larger screen size of 10.9 inches, so you’ll be able to create detailed illustrations without any problem. Moreover, the design has been revamped to give it a metal case, square appearance, and sleek body.

And, this Apple iPad Air supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which comes with enhanced pressure sensitivity. Moreover, the Liquid Retina display has an anti-reflective coating so that you can draw in peace outdoors.

However, the combination of iPadOS 15 and the A14 Bionic chip steals the show, as it makes the Apple iPad Air faster than ever before. Hence, you can use your favorite drawing apps for hours without facing a lag. And when you need a computer, use the smart magic keyboard with the Apple iPad Air to get the most work out of this tablet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the Apple iPad Air has to be one of the best standalone tablets in its price range, we would have liked it if the Apple Pencil came included with the device. That said, we highly recommend it for the best drawing experience.

Pros Affordable price point

Smooth drawing experience

Durable design

Long battery life Cons Apple Pencil not included

Are you looking for a sleek and highly portable drawing tablet with the convenience of an Android operating system? If yes, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has got you covered. So, let’s have a look at the features of this drawing tablet.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we noticed about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was its modern design. This Android tablet is even thinner than your usual drawing notebooks, and it has a weight of just ‎1.01 pounds, so carrying the table shouldn’t be a problem.

Moreover, the screen size of 10.4 inches gives you enough real estate to work on large art pieces. And, the screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 provides vivid and colorful pictures. We also found that the S Pen works beautifully with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet’s screen, and there’s no delay in the lines or writing showing up.

What truly makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite a worthwhile product for artists is the battery. Even when you constantly work on this tablet, the battery life should last for 12-13 hours on a single charge. It also comes with fast charging, so you don’t have to wait around too long before getting back to work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an Exynos 9611, an excellent multimedia usage processor. However, if you’re working on a project with several layers, there might be a lag while running the programs. So, while using this tablet, be wary of keeping multiple apps running in the background.

Pros Responsive stylus

Excellent battery life

Bright and clear display

Works well for multimedia use Cons The processor could have been more powerful

If you’re someone who likes two-in-one laptops, then the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will be a great drawing tablet for art as well as heavy work. We especially recommend this model for graphic designers who often need to multitask. Let’s check out how this tablet can really be helpful to you as an artist.

Why Did We Like It?

When looking for standalone tablets for artists, we try to find devices with decent power that can run multiple programs. The Microsoft Surface Book 3 comes as a surprise because it combines the power of a complete PC and a screen that supports drawing and responds well to pressure sensitivity when the Surface Pen is used.

One of the best things about this product is how easy it is to change between the modes. We are often scared to use folding laptops because of the hinges, but the technology present in the Microsoft Surface Book 3 is pretty smooth. You can seamlessly detach the keyboard for the tablet mode, and the screen part lies flat like any other standalone drawing tablet.

The 13.5-inch screen of this tablet is meant for those who like a larger drawing area. Also, the Microsoft Surface Book 3 variant that comes with a 15-inch screen is another excellent option.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Before buying the Microsoft Surface Book 3, you need to remember that it’s supposed to work like a laptop and a drawing tablet in one. Hence, it has a heavier body as it houses a lot of hardware, giving it extra power and storage. But if you’re looking for a graphic tablet for beginners, then do check out our other recommendations.

Pros Large screen

Great for artists and graphic designers

Runs desktop drawing applications smoothly

Easy to transform from one mode to other Cons A little heavy

In the world of drawing tablets, Wacom reserves the leading position in innovation and variety. At the same time, it develops drawing tablets that are comfortable and useful for artists. Let’s have a look at what the Wacom Mobile Studio Pro has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

The Wacom Media Studio Pro drawing tablet’s most impressive feature has to be its color support. With a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the screen shows up to 82% Adobe RGB colors, which are useful for artists to make diverse drawings.

Like many other Wacom products, this standalone drawing tablet also comes with a stylus. Indeed, the Wacom Pro Pen 2 has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, so creating thin or thick lines will never be a problem. Moreover, there is lag-free tracking and excellent tilt-response to give a natural drawing experience.

What makes the Wacom tablet stand out are the shortcut buttons present on the side of the screen. You can customize these buttons with shortcuts that simplify your tasks and save time while doing extensive projects. Other than that, the screen also has multi-touch, so you can use your free hand to zoom, scroll, or navigate a page.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We liked the Wacom Mobile Studio Pro as it has been designed to be a dedicated drawing tablet for artists. However, Wacom needs to work on the battery life of this product, as it lasts for only about three hours when used continuously. So, it might not be great for those who are looking for a portable device.

Pros Large drawing space

Stand makes drawing more comfortable

Useful shortcut keys

Matte screen avoids glare quite well Cons Low battery life

Are you looking for the cheapest standalone drawing tablet options available on the market? If yes, you can try out this RCA Atlas 10 Pro 2-in-1 tablet which comes at an affordable price. It has some great features that should be useful for all budding artists. Let’s look at them more closely.

Why Did We Like It?

We have seen a lot of two-in-one laptops, but the RCA Atlas 10 Pro has to be one of the best available on the market. With this product, you can keep the keyboard detached if you’re more into drawing. And, when you need a computer, the keyboard fits right into place without any struggle.

Anyhow, the 10-inch display provides enough space for drawing and note-taking. Additionally, the resolution of 1280×800 lets you have a top-notch view of your art. We also loved how bright the display is compared to other similar drawing tablets available in the market.

Another great feature of this tablet is the battery. You can easily get six hours out of it even when running it continuously for a long duration. Charging the tablet is never a problem as it comes with micro-USB support, and it also comes with a travel charger.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Considering its affordability, we wouldn’t complain about this product’s inability to run heavy apps. But, if you’re going to buy it, do remember that it won’t support popular desktop drawing apps like Adobe Photoshop. So, this standalone drawing tablet is better for beginners and students who want to dabble in digital art.

Pros Affordable option

Easy to use

Lightweight and portable

Runs apps efficiently Cons Unable to run desktop apps

If you’re looking for an excellent standalone tablet at an affordable price, then this one from Simbans PicassoTab may be an ideal choice. And, as an Android tablet, it’s convenient to use for anyone familiar with phones having a similar operating system. So, let’s check out this drawing tablet.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to the best standalone drawing tablets, the Simbans PicassoTab stands out because of its simple approach. It runs an Android operating system that most people find familiar and easy to use. The tablet already comes with nifty pre-installed drawing apps, and you can even download more from the Playstore.

This standalone drawing tablet runs on 4 GB RAM and a 2 GHz MediaTek Quad-Core processor, so you won’t notice any lag in the apps even while dealing with large files. What’s more, there isn’t any delayed reflection while drawing on the screen, which helps you make fewer mistakes.

We appreciated the inclusion of a leather case along with this tablet that lets you put the device on a stand. Along with providing a different angle for drawing, it’s also excellent for viewing videos or playing games.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the problems we noticed in this Simbans PicassoTab drawing tablet was the low battery life. Even after a full charge, it can only last for about five hours, which might be inconvenient for those who prefer to draw on the go.

Pros Accessories are quite useful

Active pen stylus works well and is responsive

Good build quality

Prompt at replacing device when under warranty Cons Low battery life

Do you want a standalone drawing tablet that’s larger than your phone but comes with a similar amount of portability? If yes, then the Apple iPad Mini will be the best option as its display measures only 7.9 inches. So, let’s have a look at how the tablet is useful for digital drawing.

Why Did We Like It?

If you already have a regular drawing tablet at home, this Apple iPad Mini can be a good travel buddy for making small sketches and taking down notes for future projects. It provides the most form factor among all the iPads from Apple. Moreover, it has remained a favorite drawing tablet for graphic designers and architects, who often need to make rough sketches.

And don’t get fooled by its small size; Apple has still managed to include a Retina display with true tone quality along with a wide color visibility range. Moreover, you’ll get the best experience using the Apple Pencil because of the adequate pressure and tilt sensitivity needed for detailed drawings.

The iPad also comes with a sleek body, and it’s only a tad bigger than your phone, so it can easily slip into a handbag while traveling. It also has a long battery life that can easily last more than 10 hours.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only complaint we have about this Apple iPad Mini is the thick bezels that surround the screen. You may have seen that most drawing tablets that we have recommended come with thinner bezels as it increases the size of a display. But, it won’t be a huge problem once you get used to drawing on the tablet.

Pros Screen responds fast to Apple Pencil

Drawing apps don’t face lag

Good battery life

Compact size for added portability Cons Thick bezels around the display

This drawing device is the second Simbans PicassoTab we are recommending, primarily because it comes with a detachable keyboard. A great thing about this tablet is that it comes with accessories, such as the stylus and screen protector. Hence, you won’t need to spend more money on getting the essentials.

Why Did We Like It?

There are many things to like about this standalone drawing tablet, the first being the superior display. At its price point, we couldn’t possibly have asked for a better screen. That said, the resolution of 1280 x 800 does make every detail of your digital drawing stand out.

We also appreciate large screen space on drawing tablets, and this one offers a 10-inch screen, which is good enough for beginners. Moreover, the stylus is pressure-sensitive, so the lines appear on the screen without lagging. For added convenience and increased palm rejection, the company has included a drawing glove with this tablet.

Furthermore, this is one of the most user-friendly drawing tablets that we have tested. As it comes with Android 10, the tablet would be a great starting point for those who may have never tried digital drawing in the past.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem we came across in this Simbans PicassoTab was that the battery lasted only five hours on a single charge. And, it can even be lesser if you’re planning to do heavier drawing projects on the tablet.

Hence, it might be helpful to carry an adapter with you while traveling with this device.

Pros Large drawing space

Great for multipurpose usage

Easy to use for beginners

Compact and lightweight Cons Low battery life

Standalone Drawing Tablet Buyer’s Guide

If it’s your first time buying a standalone drawing tablet, it can be overwhelming to go through the various options. People often end up buying a drawing tablet that’s out of their budget without thinking if the features match their requirements or not.

Hence, we have assembled this buying guide to steer you in the right direction while purchasing a device. So, without further delay, let’s have a look at the must-have features of the standalone tablets.

Key Features Of Standalone Drawing Tablets

1. Screen Size

One of the most crucial aspects of a standalone drawing tablet is the screen size. A larger display lets you create more elaborate pieces, while a smaller one makes a device more portable. Usually, the screen size can range anywhere between 7.9 inches, like the Apple iPad Mini, and 12.9-inches, like the Apple iPad Pro.

Most artists prefer a bigger canvas, but the optimal size is still based on personal preference. However, 10 inches is the average size, and finding a standalone drawing tablet with the same screen size is easy. Also, note that some companies denote the screen as the “active area,” similar to those present in traditional drawing tablets.

We would recommend you try out the device in a store before making the final purchase. The reason is that apps can act differently based on the screen size. Moreover, you should be aware of your comfort level with a device, as in most cases, the screen size is lesser than the size of the whole tablet.

2. Display Quality

In a standalone drawing tablet, the quality of a display plays a crucial role in giving the best drawing experience. You want it to have the ability to support a lot of colors to make your drawings more diverse. Similarly, you want a display with the right amount of brightness, and a nit value usually defines this.

Moreover, it’s best to go for tablets with an anti-glare coating on the display as it reduces the light reflection. This feature is helpful for those who work outside in sunlit environments or heavily lit spaces.

Alternatively, most artists prefer to have a matte display for the finish because of the paper-like feel. But since matte displays can be dull, the next best thing is to put a matte screen protector on the regular screen.

The resolution of a display should also be a deciding choice for a drawing tablet. Resolution is measured in LPI (Lines Per Inch), and usually, tablets with a bigger screen size have a more diverse resolution range. Simply put, a tablet with a higher resolution value allows you to make detailed and elaborate art pieces.

3. Stylus

Standalone drawing tablets may come with a stylus, or you may need to purchase one separately. This stylus or pen lets you draw on the tablet’s surface with precision. So, while you’re buying a portable drawing tablet, you should also try out the stylus to make sure it’s comfortable to use.

The styluses come in different styles, but the most common ones include the rechargeable variant like the Apple Pencil or the EMR variant sold with Wacom drawing tablets. Irrespective of the style, you need to ensure the compatibility of a stylus with a standalone drawing tablet.

And when it comes to quality, Apple Pencils from both generations have been well known for their enhanced pressure sensitivity and tilt support. But, remember that the first-generation Apple Pencil still has an old form of charging where you need to connect it to the lightning port of the iPad. Moreover, the latest iPads, including the Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro, support only the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Anyhow, the market is now teeming with stylus pen options that are much more affordable and work just as well. Besides, another point to note is the tip of a stylus that can make or break your drawing.

You may refer to our information guide on the best drawing stylus pens available right now to have a look at the variants.

A small piece of advice — always keep a stock of stylus pen tips as you’re going to need a lot of them while working on bigger art pieces.

4. Operating System

When it comes to choosing a standalone drawing tablet, you should always pay attention to selecting the right operating system. The OS dictates the overall experience of a tablet and the apps and programs that you will be able to use on the device.

So, if you’re a beginner, it’s best to go for a drawing tablet that runs on an Android or a Windows OS. However, if you already have devices like an Apple iPhone or a Macbook, choosing something that goes well with the Apple ecosystem might be better.

It’s important to remember that there are pros and cons associated with each operating system. But, as you spend more time with a particular device, things will soon start to fall into place.

We especially like standalone drawing tablets that come with Microsoft Windows OS as it’s closest to having a desktop operating system in the device. So, it should allow you to smoothly run heavy software like Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator without any crashes.

Similarly, opting for an Apple iPad of any range opens up the ability to run drawing apps like Procreate, which has been designed for the Mac OS. And, with each update, Apple is trying to turn the iPad into an independent device like a PC, so it’s often the preferred choice of drawing tablets for graphic designers and artists.

Having said that, we do have to agree that Android tablets are sometimes the most cost-effective standalone drawing tablets available on the market. They are also great for amateur artists who may not have the budget to spend on a tablet with huge specs. Also, many people are familiar with the Android system because of its wide availability on smartphones.

And if you’re opting for an Android variant, try to select a model with the latest version of the operating system.

5. Battery Life

If you have noticed, we have given a lot of priority to the battery life while choosing the best standalone drawing tablets. While traveling with a tablet, there will be times when you can’t charge your device. Yes, you may carry a power bank, but tablets usually take more time to charge than phones.

Hence, choosing a device with a minimum battery life of five to six hours is essential. A company usually mentions it as the playback time in a tablet, which often includes playing videos, gaming, and other activities that drain the battery drastically. However, if you’re just drawing on a tablet, the battery life would significantly last longer than for someone who has to multitask.

Needless to say, try to choose a standalone drawing tablet with a battery life of more than ten hours if you’re going to travel with the device. We also appreciate companies that include fast charging, as it saves the day when there’s an emergency.

Among our suggestions, Apple iPads consistently perform the best when it comes to long battery life. Nevertheless, a device’s battery life depends on several factors, including the apps you run, the file sizes of your projects, and the frequency of use.

6. Additional Features

Apart from these, there are some other features that you should look for in a tablet. One of the foremost is the graphic component that lets a tablet support heavier programs and files. A lower-end standalone graphic tablet will most likely lack a graphic card, but higher-end models, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, come with Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

Another critical component is the keyboard and trackpad that might come with the tablet. If you are a graphic designer or an animator, the keyboard and trackpad will matter to you as much as a responsive screen. Hence, try to find tablets that come with the accessories. Some tablets even feature pen holders, which make carrying everything much more manageable.

Lastly, we would like to mention that do check the warranty of the standalone drawing tablet. Usually, like any other electronic device, these tablets come with a one-year warranty, but they may vary across brands. Some even come with a lenient return policy or money-back guarantee.

7. Budget

Coming up with a budget is quite important while shopping for a standalone drawing tablet. Because of the sheer number of options, it’s easy to get confused about choosing the right one for your needs. And, as new models with better specifications keep coming up every other day, it’s challenging to pick just one device for yourself.

To make the process easier, you should start by jotting down your requirements. For instance, a beginner will probably do fine with using a tablet with less storage and a lower-end processor. But, a professional artist or a graphic designer would need to focus on getting a tablet with the latest specs to support the heavy graphics.

Anyhow, we have tried to recommend products from a diverse range of budgets. Also, do remember that a higher price doesn’t always mean you’ll be getting a better product. So, consider the other points we have mentioned in the buying guide before purchasing a standalone drawing tablet.

For a better idea, consider how the average price of a low-range standalone drawing tablet can be around $200-300, while high-range devices can cost $1000 or more.

Standalone Drawing Tablet Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What Is A Standalone Drawing Tablet? Those who are acquainted with digital art will know that drawing tablets are devices that let you draw on them with a stylus. You have to connect the drawing table to the computer to make the art. On the other hand, standalone drawing tablets are designed to be used without attaching the device to a computer. It’s usually said to have an inbuilt computer that lets you draw on it. These devices may come with a touchscreen or pressure-sensitive surface and their very own operating systems. Moreover, standalone drawing tablets are meant to be portable, and popular companies like Wacom and Simbans have hopped on the bandwagon to produce more options. Additionally, more tech companies, such as Apple and Windows, have introduced excellent tablets for drawing and note-taking. Q2. Are Wacom Tablets Standalone? Wacom is a well-known manufacturer of drawing tablets, and professional artists have been using its devices for a long time. The company produces an array of devices based on different budgets. Hence, the cheap drawing tablets may not be standalone. Having said that, Wacom has upped its game in the past years to develop more standalone drawing tablets. In fact, our list also includes the Wacom Mobile Studio Pro. After all, it’s a great tablet with a 13-inch screen powered by an Intel chip with a Windows 10 operating system. Q3. Are iPads Good For Drawing? Yes, iPads are good for drawing. And although they have been created to operate as tablets, the company keeps making it better for artists with each update. Indeed, many artists prefer Apple iPads for their pressure-sensitive screen and tilt function. Moreover, the laminated and anti-glare screen of Apple iPads makes using the Apple Pencil feel like writing on a notebook. And while we have mentioned three popular options in our list, the Apple iPad Pro has to be the most loved device among all. The huge screen size and the tablet’s compatibility with popular drawing apps make it a practical choice for many. Not to mention how the Apple iPad transforms into a PC with the help of the appropriate accessories.

Verdict

That’s everything we had to tell you about the best standalone drawing tablets on the market today. If still in confusion, refer to the buying guide which details all the specifications you need to look for before picking your favorite.

Among our recommendations, we will suggest the Apple iPad Pro to professional artists who have the budget to afford a high-tech portable device.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is definitely an all-rounder for those who like working with the Windows Operating System. And if you’re on a budget, do check out our recommendations for regular drawing tablets.

Don’t forget to leave us a comment below if you have any other queries about choosing the right standalone drawing tablet for your art project. Till then, take care and have fun making beautiful art!

Best Wacom Alternatives To Consider

18 Best Cheap Drawing Tablet

The 4 Best Tablets for Architects

5 Best Drawing Arm for Tablets Today

6 Best iPad Pro Drawing Case Options for Artists

7 Best Monitors for Artists and Architects Today

8 of the Best Mouse For CAD

9 Best Graphic Tablets for Beginners

9 of the Best Smart Pens for Artists Right Now

10 Best Laptop for Architects and Designers

10 Best Stylus Pens For Drawing Today

11 Best Drawing Tablets Today

XP Pen Artist 24 Pro Review

XP Pen Vs Huion [Drawing Tablets For Architects]

Huion Vs. Wacom [Leading Drawing Tablet Brands]

Dell Vs. HP [Two Laptop Legends Compared]

Cintiq Vs Surface Pro [Choose The Best Drawing Table]

41 Best Gifts For Graphic Designers Right Now

25 Best Gifts for 3D Animators Right Now

23 Best Gifts for 3D Artists Right Now