7 Best Home Fire Escape Ladder [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Fire hazards are the most unpredictable; you will have to act very fast to protect yourself and your family during such situations.

Precautionary steps must be taken beforehand to deal with such unforeseen emergencies quickly. As such, a fire escape ladder is one of the most important fire safety equipment you need to keep at home. It will help you climb down safely from a window in case a fire breaks out.

But purchasing a suitable ladder becomes difficult when there are a ton of options to choose from. Hence, we have tried to make things easier for you by compiling this list of the 7 best options to consider.

Best Home Fire Escape Ladders

Provide your family with the ultimate protection by bringing home this fire escape ladder from Kidde. It comes with a durable build and impressive features that work to offer the best quality service during any emergency at home. Also, you get a beneficial 5-year warranty along with the product.

Why Did We Like It?

An escape ladder should be easy to put up, as there is limited time during emergencies. This Kidde product is a great choice in that regard since it can be deployed quickly as well as easily. What does the trick is its anti-slip rungs and its tangle-free design. Also, it requires no tools or assembly for its set-up.

As for its durability, you can be rest assured that it will render a long service, thanks to its sturdy and flame-resistant material. You can even attach it quickly to any common window as it’s also provided with a perfectly safe and worry-free descent.

Moreover, this product can bear a load of up to 1,000 lbs., and can be folded into a compact size for convenient storage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt the product was relatively more expensive than many other fire escape ladders. The price is higher owing to its impressive features which help it deliver great performance. However, this may be a disadvantage for those who have a tight budget.

Pros Easy to put up

Attaches to any common window

Sturdy and flame-resistant material

Can bear load of up to 1,000 lbs. Cons More expensive than other products

Next, we’ve selected yet another product from Kidde, the KL-2S ladder, which is just as sturdy and effective as you want it to be. It helps you stay protected in case of an unforeseen emergency at home and comes at a more affordable price than many other products. Note that this ladder is available in heights of 13 feet and 25 feet.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, we really liked the material used in making this ladder, as it was more sturdy, long-lasting, and flame-resistant than any average product. It ensures the complete safety of the users while they have a worry-free and quick descent.

As for its design, we found it to be totally tangle-free, which made it easy and fast to deploy. We also loved the anti-slip rungs of the ladder, which enhanced its safety further.

Furthermore, it comes with a warranty of 5 years to ensure that any issue faced with the product is treated in the best way possible. You’ll be glad to hear that the customer service of the brand is also very prompt; you’ll get a reply within just a couple of days.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We didn’t face any major issues with this ladder during use. However, we found that the parts which were painted red faded slightly after a year. It may have happened since the paint wasn’t durable enough. This problem can be dealt with by repainting it using some paint at home.

Pros Long-lasting

Flame-resistant

Easy to use

Warranty covers all issues Cons Red color on some parts may fade slightly

First Alert is among the most trust-worthy brands in the world of home safety products. And this fire escape ladder from the brand upholds that reputation perfectly, as it ensures maximum protection of the users. Coming with advanced features, this product measures 14 feet high and includes a 6-year limited warranty.

Why Did We Like It?

This ladder comes in a length of 14 ft, which is more than the majority of products available out there. Hence, homes that have the upper floor at a greater height than normal can easily use it. Also, it can hold up to 375 lbs at once and remains stable throughout, which facilitates worry-free and safe descent.

What’s more, the ladder is built with superior-grade steel, which provides the ultimate strength and durability. Plus, its rungs prevent any slipping and are coated in epoxy to offer maximum traction.

Additionally, the ladder is available in a fully-assembled form and can be folded back after being opened. Thus, it is perfect for storing under a bed or in any closet, making it easy to keep a ladder in each of the rooms for ensuring safety.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product delivers a highly satisfying performance, it might be difficult to handle for kids. It is a bit too heavy for them to deploy; hence it may not be the ideal product for their fire drills. So, it would be best to go for another product if you’ve to purchase the ladder for such purposes.

Pros Suitable for slightly higher buildings

Maintains stability throughout

Strong and durable

Easy to store Cons Difficult to handle for kids

Be fully prepared to face any emergency situation with this premium-quality product from Hausse. It always keeps your family secure with its top-notch features that ensure long-lasting performance as well. Note that this ladder can be extended to 25 feet and comes with a red canvas bag for convenient storage.

Hausse Retractable 3 Story Fire Escape Ladder, 25 Feet DESIGNED FOR AN EMERGENCY, MUST HAVE FOR EVERY...

No assembly or tools are required, easy to use and...

Why Did We Like It?

We were impressed to find that this ladder could be deployed in a few seconds. As such, you can escape from a fire quite easily and quickly.

Note that it is also very easy to use since no tools or assembly are required. You just need to hook it to the window sill or frame, and you can be sure that it will never slip off.

Another great benefit of this product is that it can be extended to a length of 25 feet. Thus, you can easily use it for three-storey rooms as well.

Additionally, its rungs are perfectly slip-resistant, thus providing a steady foothold during the descent. So, you can always have a safe and worry-free descent.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The warranty included with the product is not very effective, as it doesn’t cover any issue that you might face from time to time. Especially if the fault is minor, you are unlikely to get a repair service free of cost. Also, the customer service is not very prompt as the manufacturer might take a month to respond to your query.

Pros Can be deployed in seconds

Very easy to use

Can be used for 3-storey rooms

Slip-resistant rungs Cons Warranty doesn’t cover all issues

Our next pick for you is this product from Sharewin that comes with a range of amazing features. Designed to provide maximum stability and strength, it offers long-lasting performance without showing any major problems. Note that the ladder measures 15-foot high and weighs 11.12 lbs.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, the central brack of this ladder is v-shaped, which makes it more stable and strong. In addition to this, the braided rope facilitates a durable performance as it is least likely to be strained. Plus, the screws are of the highest quality, which makes all the fixtures very strong.

Also, this ladder is surprisingly more lightweight than the majority of products you’ll find out there. As such, it becomes very comfortable to handle and can be easily fitted onto most window frames. You can be rest assured that these clips would never slip.

What’s more, it saves a lot of storage space as it can be folded easily to fit in a closet or under the bed. Lastly, it comes with a maximum capacity of around 990 lbs., thanks to its strong construction.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While in storage, the ropes might be tangled sometimes, so you may have to untangle them after opening the product for a fire drill. This is a disadvantage during emergency situations, though the problem may not occur in all cases.

Pros Strong and stable

Easy to use

Comfortable to handle

Clips will never slip Cons Ropes might be tangled during storage

This uniquely designed fire escape ladder from Hynawin lets you and your family move out of the home safely during emergencies. It guarantees maximum convenience of the user, thanks to all its beneficial features. Note that this product measures 25 feet high and is equipped with an EN131 security certification from the EU.

Why Did We Like It?

Constructed with aluminum, this ladder is durable enough to last for years. It fits the majority of window frames and can be hooked easily by any user. Note that the hook has a central support of the V-shaped bracket makes the ladder more sturdy and stable.

Also, you can be rest assured that it wouldn’t slip off. An added benefit is that the rungs are designed to prevent any slipping, which enables a safe descent.

Furthermore, the product can hold up to 990 lbs. of load and can be used by 3 people at the same time. As such, it does the job of protecting your family quite well.

Additionally, it can be folded entirely to save considerable space. You can comfortably keep it in a closet or even under the bed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The velcro strap that holds the ladder together in the closed position may fall off sometimes. That’s because it is not as durable as the other parts. However, the ladder can be folded back easily and stays closed even without the strap.

Pros Can be hooked easily

Rungs prevent slipping

Can be used by 3 people at once

Easy to store Cons Velcro strap might fall off

Suitable for all homes, this ladder keeps your loved ones secured during any possible fire hazards. It provides easy escape through the window during such emergencies and comes with an EN131 certification as well. Note that this product measures 13 feet high and weighs 11 lbs.

Sale LUISLADDERS Fire Escape Ladder 2 Story with Anti-Skid Rungs Portable... ❀ DESIGNED FOR AN EMERGENCY, SUIT FOR EVERY HOME...

❀ NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED - Tangle free design fast...

Why Did We Like It?

The most appealing feature of this product is its convenient design, which makes it easy and quick to operate. As such, you can also fold it very easily and store it within a small space. Additionally, it features rungs that are perfectly resistant to slipping.

Plus, this ladder is quite lightweight, allowing you to carry it along anywhere almost effortlessly. It also comes with a V-shaped bracket at the center, making it easy to hook it to any window frame. This makes it more sturdy and stable, besides ensuring that it doesn’t slip off.

Furthermore, it is made from durable aluminum material that can bear a load of up to 1,000 lbs. Even its runges are robust and prevent slipping by always facilitating a steady foothold.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The warranty included with this product is not very efficient, as the response from the manufacturer is often delayed a lot. Also, only major issues will be covered under warranty, so if there is a minor problem with the product, it won’t be addressed without additional charges.

Pros Easy and quick to operate

Perfectly portable

Can be hooked easily

Strong and durable material Cons Warranty not very efficient

Fire Escape Buying Guide

Your family can always be protected during an emergency if you have the right fire escape ladder at home. Thus, buying a good-quality product is essential, and for that you need to consider some factors.

Primarily, a few key features common to all fire escape ladders should be kept in mind. Also, taking into account your needs is important. So, let’s look at each of the points that you must consider before proceeding to make a choice.

Height

Fire escape ladders come in different heights, so you should ensure that you’re choosing the right height. Check the height of your window from the ground level so that you can find out how high your ladder should be. Note that for two-storey homes, normally 12 to 15ft high ladders are sufficient, while three-storey homes will require at least 25ft high ladders.

Durability

The materials used and the design of a fire escape ladder determines its durability. For example, some that are fit for one-time use are made with material that don’t possess the sturdiness required for regular use. So, you should make up your mind on the type that you want to go for.

Ease Of Use

This is another crucial point to be kept in mind, since you need to act quickly during an emergency. Hence, such ladders must be easy to open and deploy. Having to fiddle around when a fire breaks out will amount to wasting crucial time.

So, you must ensure that the ladder is designed to make the deployment easy and quick. Ideally, ladders should be assembled entirely, so that they are ready for use. Note that the lightweight products which feature hooks are easier to use.

Storage

You should be able to store the ladder conveniently, and it also shouldn’t take a lot of space. Generally, high-end products come in completely foldable designs, so that you can hide them under your bed or in a closet. A few models also include canvas bags for easy storage.

Attachment Style

Fire escape ladders can be either attached using carabiners and V-hooks. Note that V-hooks are more reliable and effective, thanks to their secure gripping and fast deployment. On the other hand, it takes longer to deploy ladders that are attached using carabiners. Also, the ropes might twist and prevent quick escape.

Verdict

So, here was our guide on the best fire escape ladders. Each option has its own list of pros and cons included, which will help you make a wise decision.

But before we call it a day, here’s a quick recap of our favorites from the list. The Kidde 468193 KL-2S Fire Escape Ladder is an ideal choice if you want a good-quality product which is priced reasonably.

However, if you don’t mind spending a bit more to get the ultimate protection, theKidde Three Story Fire Escape ladder will be a perfect option. The First Alert EL52-2 Fire Escape Ladder is also a great choice in that case.

That’s all the time we have for you today. Till next time, take care.

