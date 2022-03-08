Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

There is no denying that Revit by Autodesk is one of the most commonly used modeling software currently available.

Besides allowing users to review, edit and create 3D models in impeccable detail, it helps them generate elevations and floor plans, making designing more efficient and straightforward. Understandably, all these various uses make it the go-to BIM software for structural engineers, contractors, designers, and architects alike.

So, if you plan to pursue any of these professions in the near future, learning Revit is an absolute must. However, with the availability of various online Revit courses, zeroing in on the right one could be quite time-consuming.

That is why we have compiled a list of some of the best Revit tutorials currently available on the Internet to help you choose the one that works best for you. Furthermore, we have included an FAQ section towards the end of the guide to help clear any other doubts.

So, let’s begin!

Best Revit Tutorials, Courses & Trainings

1. Udemy: Revit Architecture II Course

This is one of the most popular and comprehensive Revit learning courses out there. Upon purchasing it from Udemy, you will get lifetime access to around 19 hours of value-for-money learning material and additional course content, which includes more than 20 downloadable resources.

Naturally, this makes the course perfect for those who are already familiar with the basics of architectural designing and are looking to hone their Revit skills further for professional purposes.

If you plan on taking this course, you must have some previous knowledge of Revit. Rest assured, by the time you finish the course, you will be able to develop building models from conceptual masses and produce component families in the family editor.

Moving on, the course consists of 54 lectures, which are further divided into 12 lessons. Plus, it comes with three mandatory assignments that will most likely help you learn all the skills that are mentioned in the video tutorials.

So, be prepared to test your Revit skills and become a Revit expert in less than a week.

Pros Course completion certificate is provided

Comprehensive

High average ratings

Lifetime access to course materials

All learning materials are downloadable

Ideal for professionals Cons Previous knowledge of Revit required

2. LinkedIn Learning – Revit: Advanced Techniques For CAD

This advanced course by LinkedIn Learning promises to teach you pretty much everything about linking and importing CAD drawings into Revit. Not only that, but it also teaches you the use of CAD data to create your Revit model.

It features 2 hours and 33 minutes of video-based tutorials that are further divided into eight sections so that the instructions are easier to follow. You will be pleased to know that the tutorials have been watched over 33,000 times, which is truly fascinating.

LinkedIn instructor Shaun Bryant starts off this course with a blank project. He will eventually build upon the project by introducing you to new tools and techniques for fulfilling essential tasks. These essential tasks include creating levels from a CAD drawing and positioning the CAD drawing upon import.

Apart from that, the course has been explained in simple language, and hence you should have no problem following along. But, if you want to try the techniques for yourself, we strongly recommend giving the practice exercises a try. Don’t worry; they are a part of the course learning materials.

Finally, the high level of difficulty and the outstanding interactive format of this course make it one of the leading Revit courses currently available on the market. In other words, it is an ideal choice for those looking to learn and work with Revit at an advanced level.

Pros Can be completed in one go

Effectively free

Low time commitment

Includes practice exercises for better learning

Can help develop specialized Revit skills Cons Might not be ideal for beginners

3. LinkedIn Learning: 3DS Max And V-Ray

Next, let us introduce you to a 3-hour long Revit course that you can find on LinkedIn Learning. This course has been specially designed for intermediate-level learners, teaching them how to effectively move a model from Autodesk Revit to Autodesk 3ds Max.

In this course, Adam Crespi talks about the application of 3ds Max and how to use it to optimize design visualization and communicate design intent. In addition, you will be taught skills like adjusting exposure and light, exporting the Revit model, and optimizing Revit files for export — all of which are quite valuable.

Moving on, this illuminating course has been watched over 25,000 times, which is an excellent feat in itself. It is divided into four sections consisting of numerous shorter video tutorials and practice files and exercises. Safe to say, you will be amazed by how much a 3-hour course can teach you.

Pros Ideal for transitioning from Revit to 3ds Max

Easy to follow

Comes free with LinkedIn Learning trial

Highly informative and educational Cons Not beginner-friendly

4. Skillshare – Autodesk Revit Architecture Masterclass

This Revit-learning course from Skillshare features 90 video tutorials that span over 7 hours. It is a beginner’s course made for those who are starting from scratch.

On that note, the instructor will teach you the absolute basics, like handling the start screen. Plus, they will give you detailed instructions on the process of placing elements such as railings, stairs, curtains, windows, and walls.

Apart from that, the instructor delivers practice files during the runtime of the course so that it becomes easier for the learners to follow the demonstrations. From our experience with this course, we can assure you that Revit won’t feel too complicated anymore by the time you complete it. Indeed, you will soon be confident enough to create your Revit project.

Pros Ideal for beginners

Features extensive and detailed content

Downloadable course materials

Includes practice exercise for hands-on experience

Available for free with Skillshare free trial Cons Relatively time-consuming

5. Autodesk Design Academy – How To Use Revit

If you are looking for a unique course, you can’t go wrong by choosing this one. What sets it apart is the format, which is divided into three sections: advanced, intermediate, and beginner. Thus, you can start this course as a beginner and slowly work your way up to the advanced level.

However, it is worth noting that it is completely self-paced, and it is entirely up to you to decide when you want to move on to the next step.

Moving on, you will be pleased to know that the course is entirely free. It consists of numerous short YouTube videos that have been put together on the Autodesk website to give you an in-depth understanding of Revit. Plus, Autodesk promises that the advanced level lessons are designed in a way so that you can use Revit professionally.

To follow along with the videos, you’ll need to download the Revit program on your laptop. Lastly, you’ll be pleased to know that a few of the videos have more than 60,000 views on YouTube. Thus, it clearly shows that many people from across the globe have found this course useful.

Pros Entirely free

Can be accessed without logging in

Prepares learners for Revit certification

Has advanced, intermediate, and beginner levels Cons Learners might lose interest

6. Pluralsight – Revit Design Fundamentals

Been learning Revit for a while now? Looking for the ideal Revit course that would help you move on to the intermediate level? If your answer to both these questions is a yes, we strongly recommend giving this course from Pluralsight a try.

According to the course instructor, Pierre Derenoncourt, learners should be well familiar with the architectural design process before signing up. So, the course is great for putting your prior Revit knowledge to the test.

Moving on, it is three-hour-long and hence can be effortlessly worked through in one go. After completing it, you will be equipped with interesting new skills, such as testing the effect on a site using solar studies to develop building forms. On top of that, you will have learned how to start engineering architectural design projects in Revit.

Long story short, you will need to spend just three hours in order to level up your Revit skill level from beginner to intermediate. And the best part? Pluralsight provides a free 10-day trial. So, you can use this offer and learn new skills without spending a penny — now, isn’t that grand?

Pros Comes with transcript

Doesn’t require users to spend much time

10-day free trial

Ideal course for honing skills Cons Requires users to have some Revit knowledge

7. LinkedIn Learning – Revit: VR and AR Workflows

This course brought forth by LinkedIn Learning is for those looking to learn Revit but don’t have much time on their hands. In fact, the duration of the entire course is a little over an hour and a half, so people can easily complete it in one sitting.

Taught by Logan Smith, an immersive technology expert, it caters to those people who want to learn how to integrate VR and AR into their Revit toolkit. Additionally, it will teach you how to efficiently use 3D shortcuts with Revit and make you familiar with tools like Umbra mobile app and Enscape.

After completing this course, you will be surprised by how improving your Revit skills even a little could open up a whole new world of architectural design possibilities. So, make sure you do not miss out on this one.

Lastly, since it is offered by LinkedIn Learning, you can get it for free if you sign up for the one-month free trial.

Pros Comes with transcript

Viewed more than 18,000 times

Can be availed for free

Low time commitment

Ideal for those interested in immersive technology Cons Requires intermediate skill level

8. Skillshare – Autodesk Revit From Beginner To Professional

This course from Skillshare is the ultimate place to begin your quest to learn Revit. Although designed for beginners, it can be a perfect resource for those already familiar with the Revit software and want to sharpen certain skills.

As far as the class modules are concerned, they cover pretty much everything that you could think of, from adding slopes, reference points, levels, gutters, roofs, windows, doors, and walls. And all of that within just seven hours, which means you don’t have to spend weeks to complete the course, which is often the case with ordinary courses out there.

Ray Philips, the instructor, will guide you through the process of creating an entire Revit project from the ground up. Plus, you will learn how to use the Revit software in detail, which will eventually help you become a seasoned pro in no time.

Talking about the price, you can avail of it for free if you sign up for the free one-month Skillshare trial. Not to mention, if you sign up for it, you get access to numerous other Revit classes, so that’s a bonus.

Pros Can be accessed for free

Beginner-friendly

Materials can be downloaded for future reference

No previous knowledge of Revit required Cons Can’t be worked through in one sitting

9. Udemy – Revit Architecture Zero To Hero

People who are already on their way to becoming a Revit expert and are looking for the ideal course to test their skills should check this one out. Featuring BIM expert Munir Hamad as the instructor, this special course from the house of Udemy is the perfect fit for intermediate students that want to improve their skill level.

Thus, it means that the instructor will cover more advanced areas such as the path of travel, project phases, and mass modeling instead of the basics of Revit.

Although there are more than 15 hours of educational material, you won’t get bored throughout the duration of this course. And while there are several practice exercises that you can try to hone your skills, there are numerous videos that help learners follow along with the lessons.

Rest assured, after having completed this course, you will be equipped with all the necessary skills to take on the world of architectural design. And don’t worry if something slips out of your mind, as you can always come back and review the course materials because this Udemy course comes with a lifetime access.

Overall, it is one of the best Revit courses available on the Internet.

Pros Has an incredibly high rating of 4.8 stars

Offers users a certificate of completion

Users get lifetime access to the course materials

Comes with intriguing practice exercises Cons May not be ideal for beginners

10. LinkedIn Learning – Revit 2020 Essential Training For Architecture

On the hunt for a valuable course that is taught sincerely in Imperial units? Then this one by LinkedIn Learning might just be what you have been looking for. Suited for beginners with no previous experience with Revit, this course ensures that you get familiar with the nitty-gritty of the platform.

The course instructor is Paul Aubin, who will initially just teach you the basics and then slowly guide you through the process of setting up a project. Plus, he will show you how to add dimensions, levels, and grids that will anchor your model.

Apart from that, during this course, you will learn how to output your sheets to PDF in order to share them with clients, which is undoubtedly an invaluable skill. And by the end of it, you are bound to have an in-depth understanding of the Revit software, and you won’t most certainly feel like a newbie anymore.

Additionally, the course is divided into 14 main sections and numerous sub-sections that comprise a total of a whopping 11 and a half hours of educational material. Thus, it is safe to say that this course provides all-round information about Revit to the students.

So, how much does it cost? Well, you can get it for free if you sign up for the 1-month free trial on LinkedIn Learning. Really, what more could you ask for?

Pros Features extensive and in-depth content

Taught using imperial units

Can be downloaded for future reference

Ideal for beginners

Can be availed free of cost Cons Requires users to devote time

11. Udemy – Autodesk Revit: Beginner to Intermediate

Boasting a rating of 4.6-star, this course by Udemy is a popular course among beginners. And while it is not free like most other options on this list, it is certainly worth every buck you spend.

With the help of Revit and AutoCad expert Steve Fagan, you get to learn how to work through a Revit project from start to end. Besides, you will be introduced to various concepts like adding datum elements, basic Revit terminology, minor and major components such as floors, windows, and walls.

The lessons are divided into 90 video-based lectures that span over seven hours. So, take some time amidst your schedule to complete this course. You will need the latest Revit software and a two-screen PC, and soon you will no longer be a beginner.

Another key highlight of this course is that it offers lifetime access to all the learning materials, meaning you can view the course content wherever you want. Plus, you get a certificate of completion upon finishing the course, which you can boast in the CV.

Pros Contains extensive content

Ideal for beginners

Has garnered positive reviews

Lifetime access to course materials

Course completion certificate Cons High time commitment

12. LinkedIn Learning – Learning Revit 2021

Next, let’s take a look at Learning Revit 2021, which is another great course that allows you to learn Revit right from its basics. Through it, you will be able to learn the process of adding grids and dimensions, choosing a template, setting up a basic level, and many more.

Apart from that, you will learn to create documentation and views that work with your project.

Being four and a half hours long, users might find this course a bit difficult to complete in a single sitting. However, it is still shorter than many other courses that we have mentioned so far.

Upon signing up for the free one-month trial of LinkedIn Learning, you can get this course for free.

Pros Can be accessed on tablets and phone

Free of cost

Certification of completion available

Easy to follow

Ideal for beginners Cons Not useful for learners with intermediate skill level

13. LinkedIn Learning – Revit: Troubleshooting, Tricks, Tips

This is a course where you will learn to import CAD files to accomplish consistency in Revit projects. In addition, it will make you familiar with the different techniques and tools that are used in Revit.

The course features 234 project files that can be accessed on a tablet and a phone. So, even if you don’t own a computer, you can still learn this course using other electronic devices, which is seldom the case with other Revit courses.

Finally, the course duration is nearly 39 hours, so it goes without saying that you will have to make time to complete it diligently.

Pros Ideal for all learners regardless of their skill level

Can be accessed on phones

Easy to follow

Effectively free Cons Requires users to commit time

Revit Tutorials FAQs

In this section, we have tried answering some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Revit and the online courses. We hope you find them useful.

Q1. What is building information modeling? It is nothing but a software modeling process used by contractors, engineers, and architects to collaborate on building operation, construction, and design. Q2. Is LinkedIn Learning a reliable platform? Yes, it is. In fact, LinkedIn Learning is one of the best e-learning platforms that you can use for acquiring a new skill or focusing on a career track in either business or technology. And while other e-platforms charge a hefty amount for their courses, LinkedIn Learning courses are affordable and even free sometimes. Final Thoughts There you have it; those were some of the most popular Revit courses out there. So, what are you waiting for? Choose a course according to your skill level and start honing your modeling and designing skills. Having said that, if you have zero knowledge about Revit, we strongly recommend hiring a tutor or an expert in real life rather than trying to learn everything by yourself. On that note, it is time for us to call the curtains. Hope to see you soon!

