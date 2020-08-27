28 Best Online Kitchen Design Software Options | Free & Paid

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you bored with the look of your conventional kitchen? Well, then it’s time for an upgrade!

That being said, before you begin your kitchen makeover, it’s critical to have a proper plan of action. This includes creating a detailed layout and design.

No, I don’t mean investing your money in hiring professional architects and interior designers. That’s all in the past! We’re living in interesting times – technology has evolved to a point where we can easily plan and design a kitchen on our own.

For this, all you need is a software program that can help you remodel your kitchen as per your style and preference. But here’s where the problem lies. With the availability of a wide range of software options in the market, choosing the best one is not a piece of cake.

And it’s not that opting for a paid one solves all your problems. There are many free design tools that offer even better features. For this reason, we bring you some of the best free and paid online kitchen design software options to consider.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Top Free Kitchen Design Software Options

Let’s face it; we all love it when we get something for free, don’t we? On that note, we’ll kickstart our list with the best free kitchen design software options that offer superior quality and amazing features. So, let’s get going!

Backsplash and Cabinet Design Software

Like the name suggests, this software focuses on designing backsplashes and cabinet designs for your kitchen. Despite being free, it’s effortless to use. Moreover, it allows you to test cabinet colors, backsplash patterns, and countertop designs against one another to help you play around with colors, shapes, and patterns.

That said, the only downside to this kitchen design software is that its graphics aren’t as crisp as premium software providers. But it helps you get a basic idea of how your kitchen will look with various cabinet designs.

Sketchup

Sketchup is a free basic design tool that’s moderately easy to learn compared to its paid and powerful cousin – Sketchup Pro. Developed by Google, the software was later acquired by Trimble Navigation in 2012. And today, it comes with a strong fan base and supportive community that widely utilizes its features for home remodeling.

In fact, you’ll be pleased to know that even Ana White, aka woodworking guru, makes use of Sketchup to create her award-winning furniture designs. What’s more? Thanks to this versatile design tool, you need not create kitchen designs from scratch.

This is because it offers a wide range of exceptional 3D designs, which are uploaded by fellow designers. However, you can play around and customize any of the available designs as per your style and preference.

Ikea Home Planner

Formerly, Ikea’s Planner was explicitly created as a kitchen design tool to help design an Ikea kitchen. Now it has expanded its scope by introducing the Ikea Home Planner.

The web browser-only tool enables you to start designing instantly without setting up an account. But it can be temporary, so we’d suggest creating your account before planning kitchen designs.

Having said that, the software is a high-scorer when it comes to cabinet placement. It helps you understand whether the cabinet fits a particular spot or not.

Coming to another crucial factor, Ikea’s Home Planner is a free retailer-sponsored software. As such, it’s likely to steer you to only Ikea kitchen products. But this isn’t a major concern as you can still use the tool to design your kitchen without buying any product.

Planner 5D

Planner 5D is an app available for both iPhone and Android devices. Offering a catalog of over 3,000 elements, it allows you to create photorealistic 3D renderings of your dream kitchen. Not only that, but it also excels in floor plans for offices and homes. That said, it is the perfect tool that teaches you how to plan your room.

But it doesn’t just end there; Planner 5D also comes with a 2D mode. In fact, this is the reason behind its cryptic name. However, the app does have a downside to it. Its design options for kitchens are comparatively limited. And accessing its catalog of elements and other premium features will require you to pay.

Home Hardware Kitchen Design Software

In our opinion, Home Hardware offers one of the best kitchen software platforms that’s free of cost. Now, the entire software is available online, so there’s no need to download anything. It comes with several pre-designed templates dedicated to kitchen designs.

Simply load the ones you like, and proceed from there. That’s not all. You may also easily create your own design from scratch on this online software.

Lowe’s Virtual Kitchen Designer

Lowe’s Virtual Kitchen Designer Software is similar to Home Hardware. It’s totally free and easy to use. And the best part is that it supports 3D design and rendering with pretty good illustrations.

In fact, you can also enlarge the images to see the level of quality and detail it offers. However, this may take some time because the designs and illustrations are slow to load. As a result, it may feel a bit clunky to use.

Roomstyler

We now come to another easy-to-use 3D design software option that includes a kitchen module. Unlike other platforms that require you to start with the layout, and then add individual design elements, Roomstyler is more direct and quick. All you need to do is choose a kitchen module to complete the kitchen design.

Moreover, with this software platform, you can create a detailed design of your kitchen. This is because it is one of the few options that allow you to play around with the placement of cookware, dishes, glassware, and small kitchen appliances.

Prodboard

Prodboard is a dedicated online kitchen planner created by a company based in Ukraine. So, don’t panic if you’re confronted with Russian texts when it loads in Chrome. Simply right-click, and hit “Translate to English.” That’s it!

Moving on, Prodboard is primarily white-labeled to furniture stores and home-related companies under their own brand. That said, you won’t be able to purchase products within the software.

Nonetheless, a consumer can still use it to create kitchen designs, thanks to crisp and clear 3D graphics. But it doesn’t allow you to walk-through the overall plan.

Homestyler

You must have come across Homestyler a lot while looking for online kitchen design tools. Well, to be honest, it’s quite popular because it offers 3D output free of cost. That being said, the diverse program comes with a kitchen module that you may choose after planning a layout or footprint.

Once that’s done, you can input kitchen-specific items, such as sinks, cabinets, appliances, tabletops, etc. to get a basic idea of how your kitchen would look. That’s not all. Homestyler is also available in a mobile version for your convenience.

Hence, you can easily plan your kitchen design on your phone without worrying about the deterioration of the graphics and illustration quality. It’s designed to offer a smooth and user-friendly experience.

RoomToDo Software

Next up, we have an impressive online design software option that helps you create stunning 3D room and home designs. This not only serves as a viable option for those looking to design their own kitchen, but it’s also widely used by businesses dealing with interior design, furniture retail, and real estate.

Furthermore, RoomToDo offers a kitchen design portal in the navigation option on the right of the design canvas. Once you click the option, it takes you through a vast list of design options that will help you create a terrific kitchen plan. That being said, like Homestyler, RoomToDo is also available in a mobile version for a user-friendly experience.

Planning Wiz

When remodeling your kitchen always start by drawing a layout of the entire space using a room or floor planner. Along with this, you’ll need an intuitive and user-friendly tool that will also help you draw and visualize your kitchen.

On that note, we decided to introduce you to the Planning Wiz 3D Floor Planner as it allows you to visualize your plan from a more realistic perspective. But for us, the highlight of this software is its ability to create an interactive layout that you can redecorate.

In other words, Planning Wiz enables you to upload a background image or a pdf with the blueprint sketch. Once that’s done, utilize the generic objects it provides to get a basic idea of how you’d want your kitchen to look. Moreover, all the items are resizable so you can fit each object in the required space.

Caesarstone’s Kitchen Visualizer

You can use Caesarstone’s Visualizer to remodel your kitchen, bathroom, or any other commercial space of your dream. The best part of this program is its simplicity, which makes it easy to use, even for a beginner.

All that’s needed to do is click a kitchen area you wish to design, and the design options slide in automatically. For instance, you can try out a variety of backsplash design options when you simply click on the backsplash.

What’s more, the software allows you to compare countertops, cabinets, backsplashes, flooring, and wall colors against each other. This helps you play around with colors, patterns, materials and shapes to finalize a design that best meets your home decor’s style requirements.

Formica “Design A Room”

What makes the Formica “Design A Room” Software stand out from the rest is its customization options. That said, it allows you to either upload your own photo or use the room photo provided to create a personalized layout.

You can test out different colors and materials while designing your room or kitchen by simply hovering your cursor over the specific parts. It doesn’t just stop there. Formica also offers a wide range of nuanced design options that lets you enhance your creative skills. For example, you can compare the island against the other cabinets, and choose colors for it accordingly.

Furthermore, this free online software enables you to design various kitchen-specific objects as well, including backsplashes, floors, shelves, island countertops, cabinets, and walls.

Floors And Kitchens Today Virtual Room Designer

The Floors and Kitchens Today Virtual Room Designer Software is quite similar to Caesarstone’s Visualizer. It allows you to utilize the “mix and match” technique to create a design plan that’s visually and aesthetically pleasing.

For this, all you need to do is click an area of the kitchen you wish to design, and the design options will appear instantly. That’s not all. You can also test the flooring, cabinets, backsplashes, and countertops to see if all of these objects blend well with your overall kitchen decor. If not, you may make changes accordingly.

Colonial Kitchen Visualizer

Can’t afford to invest a ton of time in creating a design for your kitchen? No worries! Using the Colonial Kitchen Visualizer, you’ll be able to plan your kitchen layout within no time.

The online software comes with a list of default kitchen design options to choose from. Simply select a preferred design, and then progress with the customization of countertops, backsplashes, cabinets, flooring, and appliances like refrigerators and microwave ovens. As such, it manages to speed up the entire designing process.

Floor Planner

Floor Planner is an excellent online software that lets you try out different layout and blueprint ideas for your kitchen. However, it allows you to create only one design for free, while additional plans come with a fee. Also, we’d suggest trying out a different option if you’re looking for fancy 3D rendering of graphics.

Southern Stone Surfaces Visualizer

The Southern Stone Surfaces Visualizer is another remarkable free online software that can bring your kitchen to life. It allows you to try out a variety of different materials and textures for your countertops, backsplashes, and cabinets, including graphite, marble, and quartz.

That being said, we’d definitely recommend this design tool for those looking to create a contemporary kitchen design with a touch of class and sophistication. In fact, like the other software options on the list, this visualizer from Southern Stone Surfaces also enables you to play around with the placements of appliances, countertops, backsplashes, and cabinets.

WilsonArt

We now move on to this straight-forward kitchen designer from WilsonArt, a global manufacturer and distributor of engineered composite materials like laminates used in making countertops and furniture. With the help of this software, you can customize various areas of your kitchen design, including countertops, cabinets, and walls.

Houzz Home Design & Remodel App

For those who don’t know, the Houzz Home Design & Remodel App was awarded by the New York Times as one of the best home improvement and design tools. And it deserves the spotlight it gets.

You’ll easily find this app on Google Play Store for Android phones and on the Apple Store for iPhones. Once it’s downloaded, use the planner to click pictures of your kitchen. You can then superimpose objects like cabinets, stools, sinks, and lamps. This gives you a rough idea of how your kitchen will look.

However, we weren’t quite impressed with the layout and design of the app since it lacked intuitive and user-friendly features. This made it difficult to use.

Renuit Kitchen Design Software

The Renuit Kitchen Design Software is another tool that allows you to start by choosing a layout from a variety of options. Once done, you can individually design the kitchen objects, which include the countertops, flooring, backsplashes, and hardware. Not only that, but it also enables you to decide the style and color of each element of your kitchen.

Top Paid Kitchen Design Software Options

Looking for a more reliable design software option that offers better premium features? In this section, we bring some of the best-paid kitchen design software options for you to try out. So, without wasting any more time, let’s dive in.

Chief Architect – Home Designer Suite

It’s not only us, but many users also consider Chief Architect as one of the best design software options under $100. That said, it’s both popular and a reliable tool that can help you design any area of your home, be it the kitchen or full home blueprint.

We loved its attention to detail! It offers a wide range of designs and layouts to choose from. And each option has been carefully created so that it doesn’t miss out on crucial elements.

What else? Well, Chief Architect is quite robust. Hence, it comes with a learning curve, but once you’re accustomed to its functions, the sky’s the limit. Just make sure you purchase the right version for your Mac or PC.

SmartDraw

SmartDraw is more than just any kitchen or home design tool! It has been around since 1994 only to steadily improve over the years. And today, it’s widely used by Fortune 500 companies, and innumerable public and private sector institutions.

Furthermore, designers and programmers have managed to come forward with a designated section for home and kitchen plans. You can choose from the 70+ types of visuals it offers, including graphs, flowcharts, and schematics.

Even though SmartDraw is a bit steep in price compared to the other paid options on the list, it’s clean, and user-friendly interface makes it worth the investment. Plus, it isn’t cluttered with exhortations to purchase products, which is usually seen in free programs.

ProKitchen Software

The ProKitchen Software is compatible with both Mac and PC. That being said, it helps you create 3D kitchen plans for a more realistic design approach. This also increases the level of detail of your design plan.

For us, the highlight of the program is its catalog of designs and layouts. In fact, it includes kitchen products and appliances from over 300 different manufacturers.

As such, you can visualize the exact placements of all your kitchen elements to get a basic idea of the final outcome. This, in turn, allows you to be sure about the product before committing to its purchase.

2020 Kitchen Design Software

Without a doubt, the 2020 Kitchen Design Software is an impressive option that helps you create and view 360-degree plans, and import 3D designs. But that’s not all it’s capable of.

We loved its advanced design options, including its ability to adjust the lighting in the graphic design. Furthermore, you’ll be amazed by its realistic images and illustrations.

Now, the 2020 Kitchen Design Software is widely used by professional interior designers, but that doesn’t mean a first-timer can’t use it. However, for this, you’ll need to request a 30-day free trial, before going ahead with its paid premium features.

HGTV Kitchen Design Software

HGTV is every interior designer’s inspiration. That said, for those who don’t know, HGTV is an American pay TV channel owned by Discovery Inc. It primarily broadcasts reality programs related to real estate and home improvement.

So, even if you’re new to the world of designing, you can rely on this channel for home decor, landscape design, and remodeling ideas. Now, taking its passion to the next level, HGTV has come forth with several interior and exterior design software programs like this one!

It costs money, but it isn’t pricey. You can instantly download it, and get new and innovative ideas to design your kitchen.

Punch! Software Home Design Studio

Punch! Software offers a variety of design software options available for the web, and for both Mac and Windows download. However, you’ll only need the Home Design Studio to design your kitchen. It’s relatively inexpensive and simple to use. Not only that, but it also comes with a variety of design tools to meet your style preferences.

Like the previous options, you can try out the various kitchen elements Punch! Software has to offer, including cabinets, countertops, sinks, and more. What’s more? It comes with a significant bonus pack that includes a wide range of kitchen design plans and layouts for you to consider.

Space Designer 3D

Space Designer 3D is another widely used home design tool that’s available online. As such, you need not download it. Simply load it on your web page, create an account, complete the payment, and start designing.

The award-winning software offers 3D photorealistic graphics to provide a detailed and accurate representation of what your kitchen will look like. In other words, it enables you to be sure of the design before you commit to any investment or purchase.

Also, like Prodboard, the program is white-labeled by other companies. But you can use it to create designs without having to buy its products.

Final Words

A kitchen is always considered to be the heart of your home. So, when creating the perfect design plan for your kitchen, always pay close attention to its details. For this, you’ll need a reliable kitchen design software that will enable you to customize each and every element of the area accordingly.

That said, we understand that choosing the best software from a vast list of options is not that easy. This is why you should avoid conflict between paid and free. Instead, consider the features and interface of the program before committing to it.

On that note, we’ll now take your leave. Till next time, take care, and be creative!