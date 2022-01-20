Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

It is vital for businesses engaged in shipping products to ensure accurate and timely delivery of packages to consumers.

One of the best methods to achieve this is by labeling packages using a thermal label printer. But selecting the correct shipping label printer involves adequate research, as there are hundreds of products to choose from, and finding the right product requires a lot of time and effort.

Fortunately for you, we have handpicked some of the best shipping label printers available on the market. We selected these products after extensive research, and this list contains detailed reviews regarding each one.

Best Thermal Shipping Label Printers

iDPRT is one of the biggest names in the thermal printing industry that specializes in manufacturing several types of thermal printers. The SP410 is one of the brand’s top products that offers high-speed printing and is ideal for meeting the requirements of various e-commerce businesses.

Why Did We Like It?

The iDPRT Thermal Label Printer is one of the thermal printers we most enjoyed using. The high-speed printing capability allows printing of up to 72 labels per minute, which is a most impressive feat in its own right. It will help save time and is highly advantageous in situations of urgency.

Additionally, it has one of the sturdiest builds and is sure to last a long time. Add to this the customized print head with which the thermal printer comes, and you can easily print up to 160,000 standard labels.

One of the most impressive features of this printer is the intelligent paper return function, which allows automatic positioning of the paper accurately. This feature also helps prevent wastage of paper by ensuring correct printing on each piece. Overall, we found this to be one of the best shipping label printers currently available on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did not come across any significant drawbacks regarding this product during the testing period. However, setting up the device for the first time requires some time and patience. Once the installation process is complete, this printer delivers unmatched results.

Pros Easy to operate

Economical

Fast printing capability

Compatible with several platforms Cons The installation process is not simple

Next on the list is a thermal label printer from Rollo, one of the most famous brands to manufacture shipping label printers. The company offers one of the best thermal printers and has an excellent all-in-one solution for meeting all your shipping requirements.

Why Did We Like It?

Rollo claims to be the most loved printer, a claim we find hard to deny due to several factors. First of all, the X1038 has one of the most compact builds of any thermal label printer, making it easy and convenient to use.

Another critical point to note is that there is no compromise regarding the build quality despite having a smaller form factor. It is certainly one of the most durable and sturdy machines we have across in the entire segment.

The X1038 also works flawlessly with any Thermal Direct label, including free UPS labels, which will help you save costs. Additionally, it helps save time by offering high-speed label printing at one shipping label per second. There is also no restriction on the label’s height, making it suitable for printing different types of shipping labels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Rollo Label Printer X1038 provides exceptional results for printing a variety of shipping labels. The only thing to keep in mind is that printing barcodes using it is a challenging task. There are no clear instructions, and you need to work the process out for yourself manually. For all other types of labels, this is one of the best printers.

Pros Fast and reliable printer

Suitable for heavy-duty purposes

Patented high-performance design

Exceptional customer support Cons Difficult to print barcodes

The 1755120 LabelWriter from Dymo is one of the thermal label printers that focuses on simplifying the process of online selling on various platforms. What sets this product apart from the competition is that it allows the printing of extra large labels for different purposes.

Why Did We Like It?

The Dymo LabelWriter 4XL brings a surprising breath of fresh air in an industry where most manufacturers design products for small-size labels. The 1755120 is one of the few thermal printers that allows printing of XL size shipping labels.

This printer also offers a very high level of customization, allowing you to select from over 60 professional label templates. Additionally, the free Dymo software can help customize graphics and text for the shipping labels.

We were also very impressed that the label printer allows the printing of labels directly from the most commonly used platforms like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and others. This feature not only helps save time and effort but also reduces cost.

Besides offering this excellent product, Dymo also provides original labels in several different sizes that can be used with this printer.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For printing large-sized shipping labels for various e-commerce platforms, the Dymo 1755120 is an excellent choice. The only downside we noticed during the research process was that this printer has no On/Off button. You will have to manually remove the plug from the socket to turn it off.

Pros Direct printing from online sellers

Perfect for extra wide labels

Cost-effective

Crystal clear prints Cons Lacks On/Off Switch

Next up on the list is the Munbyn Label Printer which is a commercial-grade thermal shipping label printer. Munbyn focuses on providing one of the best performing thermal printers on the market, along with exceptional customer support and service.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a brand that specializes in manufacturing products that simplify corporate activities and make the process much more convenient. The MU-ITPP941-US is a testimony to that fact as it is one of the most accessible thermal label printers to work with. The single-click installation process gets the product ready to use in a matter of seconds.

The Munbyn Label Printer is fully compatible with all Windows and macOS systems and can create customized labels easily from any application. The Auto Analyze feature learns your frequently used labels to improve convenience and efficiency.

As mentioned above, Munbyn excels in providing the best-in-class customer service, and you get free lifetime support with this device. Any queries or issues can be resolved quickly and conveniently through live chat, phone calls, emails, and even remote assistance, ensuring you have a worry-free experience while using the printer.

What Could’ve Been Better?

With unmatched customer support and exceptional print quality, the Munbyn MU-ITPP941 is one of the best thermal shipping label printers to buy. Just keep in mind that the wires at the back of this device tend to get in the way while inserting labels. You have to be careful while lining up the labels so as not to disconnect the wires.

Pros Fast and easy setup

Ideal for most thermal direct labels

High-speed printing

Affordable Cons Not a user-friendly design

While searching for the best thermal label printer, we came across the Polono Label Printer, one of the best-reviewed products online. It makes printing shipping labels a simple process and is suitable for printing shipping labels and warehouse labels.

Why Did We Like It?

The Polono PL60 is a high-speed label printer capable of printing up to 72 labels per minute, helping save time. Additionally, it only takes about a minute to set up, getting you ready for business quickly. For small businesses, this is a must-have device.

The printer works well with all major e-commerce and shipping platforms, including Amazon, DHL, USPS, etc. Also, you can use it on iOS, Windows, and even Android, which enhances the level of convenience it offers.

The Polono Label Printer can automatically catch and feed the label using advanced direct thermal technology. What makes it even more impressive is that the customized print head can print up to 160,000 standard labels without wearing out.

The device comes with one of the best battery backups and all the required accessories, making installation and use a simple and easy process.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The PL60 does an excellent job printing warehouse and shipping labels if you follow the instructions provided correctly. It is critical because deviating from the provided instructions can lead the printer to malfunction. Getting the desired results is just a matter of understanding and following the user guide.

Pros It comes with complete instructions

Highly durable build

Multi-compatibility

Small form factor Cons Essential to follow instructions

For those who do not know, Arkscan is one of the leading American manufacturers of a range of office products. It offers barcode readers, scanners, table mounts, printers, etc. The 2054A Shipping Label Printer is one of the brand’s premium products providing a fantastic experience.

Why Did We Like It?

While testing the product, we expected awe-inspiring results from the 2054A Shipping Label Printer and are happy to say that it does not disappoint. The thermal printer comes with a tough and durable build which makes it reliable for heavy use. In simpler terms, it can be said that the printer can print up to 30,000 meters in length of labels.

Being a multi-function printer, the Arkscan 2054A is suitable for shipping labels, barcode labels, product labels, etc. Additionally, it supports both roll paper and fanfold paper for quickly printing different types of labels.

You also get free software that helps design labels using the Windows platform and has all the commonly used features, including complete design capabilities. One of the best things about using an Arkscan product is the excellent customer support available at all times of the day.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This printer is meant for heavy use and performs well with all popular operating systems for all label printing purposes. However, we would like to point out here that the Arkscan 2054A needs to be manually configured for every platform. There is no simple plug-and-play procedure available.

Pros Supports different types of labels

Real-time US-based tech support

Inexpensive

No clutter Cons Lacks plug and play support

Further down the list is another superb product for printing shipping labels. The Brother QL-1110NWB is a professional thermal shipping label printer suitable for various types of businesses engaged in online selling activities. This product supports wide format label printing as well.

Why Did We Like It?

When looking for the best thermal label printer, finding a device that offered wireless connectivity was complicated. The QL-1110NWB Wide Format Printer is one of the few shipping label printers that provide a truly wireless experience. In addition to being wireless, it also offers several other connectivity options to select from, including Bluetooth, Ethernet, and USB.

We were also very impressed by the printer’s automatic crop function, which helps save time for quickly printing labels from A4 label sheet templates. While the device prints each label one by one for clarity, you can easily print the entire sheet of labels or a selected section with the snapshot feature. It not only helps simplify the process but also makes it faster.

The manufacturer also provides a collection of network management tools and free software development kits to help you manage and integrate the printer on a network. Additionally, SDKs are also available for all major platforms such as iOS, Windows, and Android for integration.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Brother Wide Format Printer delivers exceptional results for printing different types of shipping and warehouse labels. However, those with a limited budget may not find this the best choice as it is pricier than most other options. Those who can afford it will find this product to be worth the price.

Pros Versatile thermal printer

Allows network integration

Automatic heavy duty cutter

Easy to use Cons Not very affordable

Another product with a very high rating online is the Phomemo PM-201 professional shipping label printer. It is a 4×6 thermal label printer that is the perfect choice for small business owners. It offers high-speed desktop label printing and is compatible with all thermal labels.

Why Did We Like It?

The Phomemo PM-201 is one of the most cost-effective professional heat label printers on the market currently. It is compatible with all types of thermal labels as well, making the printer highly versatile. Additionally, the manufacturer has made the setup process easy by including How-To videos for easy installation.

The PM-201 supports both fanfold and roll labels and is compatible with macOS and Windows, and Android. What makes things even easier is that you get two free software that includes a Label Editor and a Diagnostic Tool for printing shipping labels. You will find these tools handy while designing and editing labels.

For high-speed printing, this is one of the best thermal printers to get. All labels are printed in high resolution, and it can even print food nutrition labels, warehouse labels, bar code labels, and more.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Phomemo PM-201 is an excellent device that is ideal for printing several different labels. The only thing we noticed is that the printing process is very loud, and the noise is distracting. It is best to use this thermal printer where sound is not an issue.

Pros High-resolution printing

Multi-platform compatible

Free label design software

Reasonable pricing Cons Loud printing process

LabelRange is a manufacturer that specializes in developing high-performance thermal shipping label printers. The LP320 is one of the best label printers from this brand, which is why it is included. It can print labels in several different sizes and is perfect for most online selling platforms.

Why Did We Like It?

The LP320 from LabelRange is one of the brand’s best-selling label printers, and with good reason. It supports fan-fold and roll labels and can be used for printing warehouse labels, shipping labels, bar code labels, and more in various sizes.

We liked most about this device because it can run continuously for up to 12 hours, which is due to the industrial-grade heat dissipation technology it utilizes. This feature makes it perfect for high-volume printing purposes.

The LabelRange Label Printer comes with a 1 Year Warranty and Technical Support. Additionally, you get 24 hours of customer service through various methods, including email, chat, and phone. We were very impressed by the speed and efficiency of the customer service team, who responded to our queries.

Finally, the manufacturer makes the installation process simple by including an easy-setup driver with the package.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The LP320 is an excellent option for printing high-quality shipping labels with ease. However, the LabelRange also offers the LP620 at a slightly higher price point. The LP620 outperforms the LP320 in almost every way and is a much better option if you are willing to spend a bit more.

Pros Easy to use

Versatile application

Superb customer service

Compatible with many online platforms Cons The costlier LP620 offers better performance

K Comer is a sub-brand of RayCloud, a company that dedicates itself to offering high-quality office products. The CX418 Label Printer is another example of how impressive the brand’s products are, combining cost-effectiveness with superior performance and a sleek profile.

Why Did We Like It?

The CX418 comes with the newest Thin-film direct thermal printing technology, making the printing process stable and faster. At the same time, it can also support up to 83 thermal labels per minute, giving you the quickest printing speeds on the market.

Apart from this, the thermal label printer also has the newest generation of high-temperature print heads, which can run continuously for long periods and print up to 500,000 labels during its lifetime. It means you won’t need to replace the head to retain the high print quality of the device.

Another thing we liked about this product is the Precision pickup roller system, which ensures a smooth printing process. Also, it means that you won’t have to deal with uneven paper jams and low printing speeds. This device is suitable for home as well as office use and offers excellent results.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The K Comer CX418 Label Printer delivers excellent results once it is properly installed and set up. However, compared to many other thermal printers, the installation process is not very easy. It takes hours to get the device up and running. Post-installation, the results are excellent.

Pros It comes with a label holder

Super-sleek

High-speed operation

Affordable Cons Installation not very user-friendly

As we near the end of this list, we bring you a product from Offnova, a premier supplier of office supplies. The N-6140 Thermal Label Printer is one of the most famous thermal label printers on the market for commercial and household use.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that we were very impressed by regarding this product is the excellent build quality. The N-6140 is a very sturdy and durable device, which implies that it can survive accidental knocks easily. Also, the form factor is very compact, which makes it highly portable. You can take it with you wherever it is needed.

The Offnova IM Print Thermal Printer works flawlessly with most thermal direct labels and even printing wide labels. The product is also compatible with all the most popular operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

The installation process is a breeze with the help of the included driver, and the printer supports labels from all the top online sellers. One of the unique features you will appreciate is that the N-6140 allows printing labels using a smartphone, helping save a lot of time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you are looking for a thermal printer that offers excellent quality labels, this is a great option. The only downside is that operating this device is relatively cumbersome and requires prior experience with thermal printers. For first-time users, this would not be the best choice.

Pros Easy to carry

Allows printing using smartphones

Multiple connectivity options

Wide compatibility Cons Not for first-time users

The final product on the list is the Fangtek Thermal Label Printer. Guangzhou Fangtek Industrial is a leading professional manufacturer and supplier of label printing devices. The brand focuses on offering the most effective devices that deliver the best label printing experience.

Why Did We Like It?

Despite being the final product on this list, the Fangtek Thermal Shipping Label Printer is an excellent thermal label printer. It offers high-speed label printing and is built for heavy-duty usage. Additionally, this printer has a compact design which helps in saving space on your desk.

Another impressive feature is the auto-calibration technology, which allows the printer to detect the printed media type and make required adjustments. With the help of this feature, it is possible to save a lot of time and effort during the printing process.

The Fangtek label printer is a multifunctional one fully compatible with various online shopping platforms like Amazon, Etsy, eBay, and more. Besides, the printer has two status indicator LED lights that are very helpful during printing operations.

Last but not least, the printer is installed and set up using the provided instructions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One point to note when going with this option is that this printer is not compatible with the Windows OS legacy versions. Only Windows 10 and later versions are supported. If you have an older version, it would be best to go with alternative thermal label printers.

Pros Multifunctional capabilities

Value for money

Simple set up process

Clear and high-resolution printing Cons Compatible with Windows 10 or newer

Thermal Shipping Label Printer Buying Guide

With the help of this list, you must have become familiar with some of the best thermal label printers on the market. However, we understand that that is still not enough information for selecting the right product. Several additional factors need consideration before you make the final choice.

Some of the most critical elements that you should take into account are listed below:

1. Compatibility

Compatibility is the first factor that you should consider before selecting a shipping label printer. There are two aspects to compatibility that require attention.

The first aspect considers how well the thermal label printer works with different online platforms, such as Amazon, Etsy, eBay, and others. In general, the wider the compatibility with different platforms, the better it is for your business.

Once you have decided which platform to use, look at the different printers available on the market that can print labels for that seller.

The second aspect involves determining how well the thermal printer works with different operating systems like Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Most printers work fine with Windows, as it is the most popular operating system. However, keep in mind which version of Windows is supported by the manufacturer. Most brands do not provide support for older or legacy versions.

Additionally, if you use a different system such as macOS, a compatible printer with that platform would be the best choice. Not all companies support all operating systems.

2. Ease of Use

Ease of use is another vital element that determines the choice of a shipping label printer. Some printers come with a complete set of instructions as well as drivers for installation. In such cases, the installation and the setup process becomes much more manageable. It also makes things simpler for first-time users who lack the experience and technical know-how to get the printer up and running.

A plug-and-play system also plays an essential role in getting your business started quickly by saving time. Devices that are easy to use both design-wise and operation-wise can help avoid a lot of hassle and frustration.

On the other hand, certain manufacturers provide drivers and installation software online, which must be downloaded. Plugging in and setting up the printer also requires prior experience and some knowledge regarding the process.

Similarly, there are some printers whose day-to-day operation does not offer such an easy experience. It becomes inconvenient to use such devices for a more extended use period, and it is best to look for alternatives.

Overall, shipping label printers that are simple to install and use are the perfect choice for both new and experienced users to save time and effort.

3. Usage

Various thermal label printers from different manufacturers have varied in how long they can continuously operate at one time. For businesses that require huge volumes of shipping labels to be printed, it is best to go with printers that offer more than 12 hours of runtime. It ensures that there is minimum wastage of time while the machine is lying idle.

Manufacturers that use the latest technologies in their printers can offer more prolonged periods of use without gaps. The printing operation is highly efficient in the dissipation of heat which keeps the printer relatively cooler. Keep in mind that generally, such label printers are costlier as well.

Alternatively, businesses that require fewer labels to be printed can do well with a printer that needs to cool down more between usage cycles. For newer or smaller business models, these types of printers are more suitable. Such devices are available at a comparatively lower cost.

4. Connectivity

Almost every shipping label printer available on the market offers two or three connectivity options. A wired Ethernet connection is the primary means of connecting to computers and is available in every type of thermal printer.

USB connectivity is also a common feature present in most thermal label shipping printers. USB hosting offers configuration capabilities as well.

Additionally, some printers nowadays are offering Bluetooth connectivity also. It may allow only the configuration of software or may also enable wireless operation. Wireless connectivity also helps connect and operate the device using smartphones. That is why wireless thermal printers are also becoming increasingly popular.

Select the label printer depending upon which type of system you use and how crucial wireless connectivity is for your purposes.

5. Customer Support and Service

When selecting the right label printer, keep in mind that having a great customer system is as crucial as other factors. A good support service will help you deal with any issues after purchase, such as problems during installation or operation.

Some manufacturers not only offer excellent product warranties but also lifetime support for their products. It is beneficial for your business as you can contact the manufacturer for any queries regarding the product as long as the company uses it.

Proper customer support also comes in handy if you wish to return the product or get a replacement. It also makes availing of the warranty easier and makes procuring additional accessories or spare parts easier.

Verdict

For businesses engaged in online selling, printing and preparing shipping labels in an efficient and timely manner plays a significant role in achieving success.

For this purpose, using the right thermal printer that fits the needs of your business is essential for getting desired results. On that note, we have come to the end of this comprehensive guide about label printers, and hope it proves helpful in selecting the right product for your needs.

Before signing off, we would like to mention some of our favorites from this list. The best shipping label printer overall is the iDPRT Thermal Label Printer. The Rollo Label Printer is the perfect choice if you are looking for a compact and portable device.

Finally, the Dymo LabelWriter 4XL offers maximum customization and flexible use. Please tell us what you think of our recommendations by leaving a comment below.

