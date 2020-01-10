8 Best Laser And Inkjet Printers For Envelopes in 2020 Reviewed

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Envelope printing is one of the more common specialised printing jobs still in high demand.

With the advent of online businesses, most deliveries still take place by post – and hence the demand for envelopes is burgeoning instead of simmering down.

In this situation, to keep up with your demands, you’ll need a printer which can handle your workload without breaking a sweat or throwing an error. Further, it should also be able to print wirelessly [since it is 2010, after all]. Considering all these factors, we’ve put together a list of the best laser and inkjet printers for envelopes on the market today.

Featured Image via Joanna Kosinska@joannakosinska

These printers all have different feature sets, but what’s common is that they all get the job done better than any other comparable printer when considering envelope printing.

We’ll now proceed towards the product reviews!

Best Laser And Inkjet Printers For Envelopes

Epson WorkForce WF-7720 Inkjet Printer

The Epson WorkForce WF-7720 Inkjet Printer uses rugged and robust inkjet technology to deliver by saving on the electricity costs one experiences from a laser printer. It comes with a whole host of features which are bound to make your printing experience easier and more intuitive.

Experience

The WF-7720 can hold up to 500 sheets of paper at a time and can output up to 125 pages on the output tray at a time. Dual side copying comes as standard, the printing speed is well above the average, and the automatic document feeder can hold up to 35 pages at once. The thicker stock and envelopes are fed through a special rear feeder.

Connectivity options include WiFi, Ethernet, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, USB and the standard Ethernet network cable. The 3.7 inch touchscreen is fairly intuitive and easy to use. Ink cartridges will need replacement much sooner than a laser toner, but the energy costs more than offset this expense in this printer’s case. Overall, a wonderful tool to get the job done.

Pros Can hold a lot of paper and deal with large orders with ease

Automatic Document feeder comes into use fairly regularly and is nice to have

Standard range of connectivity options Cons Setting up fax emailing can be arduous

Brother MFC-J5830DW All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

If all you desire is trouble-free and highly economical printing, this is you go-to option. This printer costs literally a few cents per print to run including electricity costs and ink. The ink lasts for a long, long time before you’d need to get a replacement. The color print is also surprisingly rather accurate.

Experience

This printer for those heavy duty users who don’t want to compromise on speed but need a decent quality of prints as well. The printing speed is a redoubtable 22 ppm for black and white copy and 20 ppm for full color prints. The black and white copies per ink cartridge can reach 3,000 and the color prints per cartridge easily hit 1,500.

The paper capacity is 150, but it doesn’t have different storage areas for different paper sizes – do keep this in mind. All the latest connectivity features as listed out for the last printer are present here as well. It has a touchscreen as well as a manual keypad for precise input. It can print directly from a USB drive as well.

Pros The printing cost is much lower than what you’d expect

The printing cost is much lower than what you’d expect The ink cartridges last ages compared to inkjet printers and even give some laser printers stiff competition

The ink cartridges last ages compared to inkjet printers and even give some laser printers stiff competition Suitable for quick printing with a high printing speed Cons The printer sometimes experiences jams on large printing operations

Image via Joanna Kosinska@joannakosinska

HP OfficeJet 200 Portable Printer

If a lightweight and portable envelope printer is what you’re after, do take a look at the OfficeJet 200. Do not be fooled by the size – it delivers as high quality prints as you can expect from any other printer here. It can deliver up to 300 envelope prints a month, and can serve as a secondary portable printer very easily.

Experience

This printer is slightly different, for the point of this printer is not to deliver high frequency prints – it is more biased towards delivering prints from whenever and wherever. The 2 inch touchscreen, while a bit small, can handle all operations that the printer supports. Further, for remote printing, you can get remote prints over Ethernet connection.

You can expect around 50 pages to be stowed with ease. The cartridges for the printer are relatively inexpensive. The printer is also one of the cheapest that made the list – the power consumption is also negligible. You can expect printing speeds of around 10 ppm for the monochrome prints as well as 7 ppm for color prints.

Pros Relatively cheap to buy and to maintain

Relatively cheap to buy and to maintain Offers good set of connectivity options

Offers good set of connectivity options Very easy to carry around, one of the most portable printers on the market Cons The software setup and the touchscreen are somewhat unintuitive and outdated

Brother MFC-J5830DW All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

The Brother MFC-J5830DW All in One is a daily-use, high volume, high capacity printer that delivers superior per-print value. The ink cartridges in use are recyclable, thus helping you save the environment one cartridge at a time. The Amazon replenishment capability allows the printer to automatically reorder a set of new cartridges when the old ones run out.

Experience

The printer is one of the best all round printers on the market today, and delivers very high value per print – around a penny per black and white print and a nickel per color print. Factor in the lower electricity costs of an inkjet printer, and you have a serious value proposition. It comes with a whole set of connectivity options that you’d expect out of a full-scale printer too.

Coming to the capacity, it comes with a capacity of 250 pages on the main tray, which can be sorted by size. Then, coming to the ink capacity – a single cartridge can deliver up to 3000 black and white prints and 1500 on the color ink. Thus, your printer will last longer than you’d generally expect it to. It also comes with a 3.7 inch touchscreen for easy operation.

Pros Long lasting inks, superior per page value

Long lasting inks, superior per page value 3.7 inch touchscreen allows you to operate the printer independently of the computer

3.7 inch touchscreen allows you to operate the printer independently of the computer Can hold up to 250 pages and 50 pages on ADF Cons Can only print up to ledger size prints

Brother HL-L2350DW Laser Printer

Making the leap from inkjet printers, we come to the first laser printer in our top 7 printers. This is a monochrome laser printer which has been customised for high volume applications such as frequent envelope printing. It is compact, efficient, and the per page cost (varying with frequency of course) comes out to be very low.

Experience

Brother has been the go-to brand for inexpensive, decent quality and high velocity printing for many people. This printer exemplifies all the qualities which define Brother’s positioning in the market – it gets up to 3000 prints on a single toner, it prints at a relatively quick 32 ppm and can handle 250 pages at once with ease.

We’d recommend using the computer or the cloud based interfaces to handle all the common operations, though preferably only on Windows and Linux. It can handle all sizes of pages right from letter to legal. It is also eligible for the Amazon Dash replenishment programme. For printing a large number of envelopes quickly, this is our pick.

Pros One of the best “fit it and forget it” products on the market today

One of the best “fit it and forget it” products on the market today Can handle a large number of envelopes in one go

Can handle a large number of envelopes in one go Per envelope costs are heavily reduced Cons Only prints in monochrome

Canon Office and Business MX922 All-In-One Printer

If you’re looking for a printer that can do high quality designer envelopes as well as satisfy your daily printing requirements, look no further than the MX922. This printer can handle everything you throw at it with the 35 page auto Duplex Automatic Document Feed – you don’t need to sort the documents in any way, the machine does it for you!

Experience

This printer comes with a whole host of options which make it an interesting proposition. First off, we have the built-in LAN and AirPrint capabilities which make printing effortless from any of your nearby devices. Then we have five individual inks (CMYK + Pigment Black) which deliver a high quality finish regardless of the input.

The maximum resolution this printer can go to is a mighty impressive 9600 x 2400 dpi. The Auto Sheet Feed for copying can hit up to 100 pages without any problems. It can belt out up to 15 pages per minute, which is fast considering the quality of prints that come out. Keeping in mind its larger-than-average size, the rest of the printer leaves nothing to be desired.

Pros High quality printing experience, which is also economical

High quality printing experience, which is also economical Makes very little noise compared to the competition

Makes very little noise compared to the competition Comes with a large number of features at a very reasonable price Cons Some users report longevity issues

HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 All In One Printer with Alexa Support

Taking the innovation game a step higher, HP has now introduced printers which can directly fetch prints over voice using Amazon’s Alexa technology on its set of smart devices. These devices have been gaining a lot of popularity. This is one of the latest printers on the market to come with the full set of connectivity features.

Experience

This printer is meant for those who want the best available printer technology but do not want to compromise with either the print quality or have too high a cost per page. The futuristically designed printer can deliver up to 60 prints at a go, with an input capacity of 225 pages. It prints at a smooth 18 ppm for the black and white pages as well as 10 ppm for the color pages.

It comes with print, copy, scan and fax functionalities and has auto duplex printing as well as a 35 page automatic document feed functionality. The 2.65 inch touchscreen, while a little small, delivers a full fledged operation. The cartridge yields up to 300 pages in black and white and up to 315 pages in color.

Pros Get high quality prints and a smooth operating experience

Get high quality prints and a smooth operating experience Can deal with en masse printing easily

Can deal with en masse printing easily Comes with the best of 2018’s connectivity options Cons The instant ink program has seen some controversy of late

Canon imageCLASS LBP162dw Monochrome Laser Printer

Canon has widely been known for producing products that just work, and this is no exception. Coming strong with a capacity of up to 23,000 pages (!) on a single drum, and the ability to belt out 250 prints at once, this machine is best for those looking for a long-lasting, no-nonsense printing experience that lasts for ages without breaking a sweat.

Experience

This printer is one of the best printers on the market for high-volume applications, and this is evident from the fact that it offers a range of 1400 pages per toner to around 4100 pages on the high yield toner. Further, it prints at a steady 30 ppm, which is plenty fast by anyone’s standards. It supports most sizes of documents, from A7 for the smaller prints to legal and letter sizes.

Connectivity options range from LAN Ethernet to WiFi and WiFi direct as well as Canon’s own apps for Android and iPhone. Connectivity for Linux devices is untested. It doesn’t come with much more in terms of features. However, the user experience is intuitive and the print quality is top notch. These factors make it one of the best high-frequency printers today.

Pros Comes with a number of options in terms of frequency of printing

Comes with a number of options in terms of frequency of printing Standard range of connectivity features make it work very well

Standard range of connectivity features make it work very well Print quality is outstanding and shines through the crowd of mediocre printers Cons T he toner option can work out to be expensive, we suggest going in for the drum

This wraps up our reviews of the 7 best envelope printers on the market today.

However, before going in and making that purchase, there are a few factors you must be aware of and keep in mind.

Image via Kelly Sikkema@kellysikkema

Considerations to Keep in Mind Before Buying Envelope Printers

The Type and Volume of Prints

This is perhaps the most important point here, because it will set the base for further discussion. If you only print blacks or text most of the time on your envelopes, you’ll definitely be better off with a monochrome printer. If not, you should definitely go in for a color printer.

Laser printers with monochrome as much as a general inkjet color printer, but can produce exponentially more prints without a replacement of toner. They also cost much lesser per print, all other things considered. A color laser printer will be right up your alley if you require high volume color prints – but the quality will definitely take a small hit.

Inkjet versus Laser

Having introduced the terms earlier, let’s go in a bit more detail. Laser printers are oriented towards compromising quality for quantity – and the opposite holds true for inkjet printers. In the long run, if you’re sure you won’t have to deal with printing in color on the envelopes, you should definitely go in for a monochrome laser printers.

They are much faster, consume less toner ink, and despite the initial outlay, are much cheaper in the long run. You can consider this an analogy to when you should buy a diesel car versus a petrol car – a diesel car is more expensive initially spec for spec, but pays off the costs in the longer run by being much more fuel efficient.

Inkjet printers shine when it comes to quality – if lesser but higher quality of prints is desired in your envelopes, you should definitely give one of the color inkjet printers a shot. The pigment based inks on a few of these printers may well last over hundreds of years!

However, their costs per page are nowhere comparable to laser printers, be it color or monochrome. The low costs of buying an inkjet printer often fool people into thinking that it’s cheaper than a laser printer.

Hence, you should remember this while comparing printers across categories:

Total Cost = Initial Printer Cost + Cost of cartridges * Frequency of changing cartridges

This simple formula can help you estimate which printer is worth buying compared to some other printer, as the second term in that formula can often come out to be much larger than the initial cost of buying.

Final words

This wraps up our discussion on which factors you need to consider while purchasing a printer for your requirements. Make sure your printer supports the size of envelope you print on most often. As sometimes this confusion can lead to hundreds of dollars being wasted.

Otherwise, you’re all set to go out there and get the printer of your choice.

Happy shopping!

If you are looking for more printers for architects on Architecture Lab you can find the best A1 printers, A3 photo printers, best archival and giclee printers, best 11×17 printers for architects, best A2 photo printer, best printers for art prints, 4×6 printers, best printer for heat transfers and the best large format printer for photographers.