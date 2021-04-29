13 Best Printers For Cardstock Of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Be it your business card or a personalized greetings card for a friend’s birthday, you would always want it to look great.

As such, it is best to use a cardstock for these purposes as it offers more attractive and long-lasting prints. But it is much thicker and heavier than regular paper; not all printers can handle it efficiently. Besides, more ink is needed to ensure high-quality prints.

Hence, going for an inkjet printer suitable for cardstock becomes essential, as it can easily handle such high-quality paper. Now, there are a ton of options available, so choosing a suitable model according to your needs becomes difficult.

But we have tried to ease the process for you by putting forward a carefully-curated list of the 13 best options to consider. A buyer’s guide has also been included to help you make a well-informed decision.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

Best Printers For Cardstock

HP needs no introduction and is loved by tech-savvy people from across the world. Like lots of other gadgets, it offers a diverse range of printers, among which the OfficeJet Pro 8035 is indeed a pro in printing. It can effortlessly print on cardstock without compromising on precision. That’s why it finds a place among our top recommendations on the list.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we were highly impressed with its large sheet input capacity of 225 sheets. This makes it capable of printing multiple cards much faster than some of its competitors.

Moreover, you can eliminate some steps in the repetitive tasks by syncing the device to Google Drive, QuickBooks, or HP’s own Smart app. This makes organizing all the documents much faster.

Furthermore, the printing speed offered by this unit is commendable. While it produces black-and-white prints at a rate of 20 pages per minute (PPM), in the case of color pages, it is 10 PPM.

Another benefit is that you get 8 months of instant ink, which can be redeemed with a code that comes with the machine. It is provided based on an estimated usage of 100 pages per month, and is delivered to your doorstep.

Lastly, there is a self-healing Wi-Fi feature available to ensure a stable connection and minimize interruptions during use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found the reading on the LCD screen of this printer to be a bit smaller than other models. That’s why it might seem difficult to keep track of the printing initially. However, it is not very big of an issue, especially after you become accustomed to operating the unit.

Pros Can print multiple cards at fast speed

Documents can be organized more quickly

Offers 8 months of instant ink

Minimizes interruptions due to connectivity issues Cons Screen readings are slightly small

The OfficeJet 3830 is another high-performing unit from HP that can print heavy cardstocks with utmost perfection. It delivers consistent performance for the years to come, thanks to a couple of effective and user-friendly features. As such, it can be of great help to DIYers specializing in card-making or owners of home-based card-making businesses.

Why Did We Like It?

This unit lets you unleash your creativity to the fullest to produce colorful and intricate designs on cardstock with ease. What makes this possible is the impressive resolution of 4800 x 1200 pixels on offer. Not only that but if you wish to make personalized cards, this printer can also print lab-quality photos for the purpose.

Added to this is an optional quiet mode that allows you to use it without disrupting the atmosphere in the room. As for the auto document feeder, it has an intake of 35 pages, enabling quicker copying, scanning, and faxing of multipage documents.

Furthermore, the compact design of this unit is praiseworthy as it can comfortably fit on desks, shelves, or any other small space. You can even set-up your printer on the HP Smart App and scan documents from a smartphone or order toner.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The ink that this printer uses is a bit expensive, and it offers instant ink access only for the first two months. Hence, it isn’t the ideal choice to print large volumes of cardstock as the expense might increase significantly.

Pros Can produce intricate and colorful designs

Can print lab-quality photos

Quiet mode controls the sound produced

Comes in a compact design Cons Expensive ink

Looking to produce high-quality black-and-white prints on your cardstock? Then the Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Printer will be a reliable option to go for. You can rest assured that all the printed materials will look their best. It is suitable for both home and office use and is also priced quite reasonably. So, let’s move on and know about all the features on offer.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, this model comes with a print speed of 27 PPM, which is higher than what most printers can offer. And this is delivered while ensuring that the documents are printed with maximum clarity. After all, Brother printers are known for delivering quality results, and this model is no exception.

Speaking of the ease of use, a USB 2.0 interface makes it convenient to hook onto your computer, enabling a smooth performance without any complications. We also liked the adjustable input tray in the unit that has a 250-sheet capacity. It can take care of all your office or home cardstock printing needs quite efficiently.

Beyond that, the printer offers convenient features such as double-sided printing and toner save mode. The latter comes in handy while handling less critical professional documents.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that this model works quite well to give you the desired results. However, the software installation DVD which comes with it may not work properly. But this can be dealt with by logging on to support.brother.com from where you can download the required software package.

Pros Prints documents with optimum clarity

Convenient to connect to the computer

Large sheet capacity

Double-sided printing Cons Installation DVD may not work properly

Up next, we have the TS9521C printer from Canon, which can be your go-to printer for putting various creative ideas on cardstock. Coming with a slew of versatile features, it can give artists and crafters the much-desired peace of mind. You can use this unit for printing on different types of materials ranging from envelopes and CDs to cardstock and many others.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this unit lets you print paper of up to 12 x 12 inches for versatility that you’ll rarely find in the printer market. Hence, there is practically no limit to the artwork you can create.

Another great advantage is the availability of 5 different cartridges, which is again something that isn’t usually offered in other printers. We appreciate the high-quality ink that makes sure your designs last long without fading easily.

Moreover, you can forget about dealing with wasted paper or paper jams while using this printer. And the print speed of 15 PPM, which is quite reasonable for the price tag. Some additional features include built-in printable patterns and a SD Memory Card slot. While the former can be beneficial for crafters, the later lets you print documents directly from an SD card.

That’s not all; using this printer is quite simple as you can connect it through an USB cable, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only disadvantage of this unit is that it takes longer to respond to a print command when you start it after a long time. This might happen especially when you’re using it after a day or two. Nonetheless, this little inconvenience doesn’t really impact the overall seamless operation.

Pros Highly versatile

Fade-resistant ink quality

Easy to use

Doesn’t jam or waste papers Cons Takes longer to respond if not used for a few days

Here’s yet another good-quality model from HP’s OfficeJet Pro series that can print your cardstock effectively. It can increase your productivity substantially by delivering quality prints for a variety of purposes. Notably, it’s an all-in-one model, capable of handling all your scanning, faxing, printing, and copying tasks.

Why Did We Like It?

Obtain quality cardstock prints much quicker than most average models by bringing home the HP OfficeJet Pro 8025. Its superior quality can give a tough competition to many laser printers, so you are sure to get flawlessly printed cardstocks each time.

Speaking of its sheet-capacity, this unit comes with a 60-sheet output and a 225-sheet input tray, which makes it capable of meeting your home and office cardstock needs comfortably.

Furthermore, you can handle all your printing and scanning tasks remotely and even manage the ink requirements using the HP Smart App. Just install it on your smartphone, set up the printer on the app, and you’re good to go!

Apart from that, it also allows you to connect to other devices through ethernet networking. Another great benefit is the availability of quite a few built-in advanced security features, namely basic encryption, Wi-Fi security, and password protection, which help in protecting sensitive data effectively.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The material used to make this printer is not as sturdy as that used for other models on the market. As such, the shine on the surface may not be very long-lasting. We also observed that some of the controls like the start button may not work properly.

Pros Good print quality

Quicker than average models

Smart App enables convenient use

Offers security-enabling features Cons Build material is not very sturdy

If you are looking for a high-end unit for printing business cards, flyers, and other cardstock, the Canon Pixma iX6820 is a good option to go for. Plus, it is ideal for users engaged in creative projects and in need of great printing quality. The use of top-notch technology makes it one of the best models you’ll find out there.

Why Did We Like It?

With the Canon Pixma iX6820 at your disposal, you can produce documents with high-quality print and precise detailing.

What achieves this is the combination of 9600 x 2400 dots per inch (DPI) resolution and 1-picoliter ink droplets. Together, they enable great sharpness and detailing in the prints that all users will love.

Furthermore, this unit is propelled by a 5-color ink system consisting of 4 dye-based inks and 1 pigment-based black ink. While the former helps in creating professional-standard photos, the latter produces crisp text.

You will also appreciate the fast printing speed of 10.4 images per minute for color prints and 14 images per minute for black-and-white. Long story short, achieving stunning prints for invitation cards, flyers, business cards, and many other documents becomes a breeze.

Last but not least, there’s an auto power on feature that automatically powers the unit whenever you send a document or photo for printing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Many customers have complained that they found it a bit difficult to connect this printer to other devices through Wi-Fi. That said, it still works quite well to deliver high-quality prints and is a pretty reliable option to go for.

Pros Exceptional detailing and print quality

Can create professional-standard photos

Fast printing speed

Convenient auto power on feature Cons Wireless connectivity isn’t seamless </li

This economical model from Brother is packed with functionality and features that make it a perfect printing solution for homes and small offices. It offers reliable performance, rendering it suitable for meeting all your cardstock printing needs with great user convenience.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the unit offers versatile connectivity options, including built-in wireless connectivity, ethernet, and USB interfaces. There is a Near Field Communication (NFC) mode that uses a “touch-to-connect” functionality to link to your devices for printing and scanning.

Additionally, this unit lets you scan to and print from all popular cloud services directly. Another noteworthy feature we found was the 2.7 intuitive color touchscreen display, which allows you to navigate on screen menus effortlessly to simplify the workflow.

What’s more, it enables convenient handling of documents, thanks to the adjustable tray with a generous 150-sheet intake. And you’ll be glad to know that it also comes with a 1-sheet bypass tray, which can be used to handle specialized papers.

Lastly, this product comes with a beneficial 2-year limited warranty along with free online and call support, thereby giving users greater peace of mind.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This printer might produce a slightly disturbing sound while being used for a long time. Hence, you might want to keep it away from the high-traffic areas in your home. We felt this issue should be looked into by the manufacturer and improved upon.

Pros Versatile connectivity options

Convenient touch-to-connect feature

Easy-to-operate touchscreen display

Beneficial 2-year warranty Cons Produces a slightly disturbing sound

Next, we’ve picked this stylish model from Canon, which comes with the complete features needed for producing quality prints. It is highly suitable for small office or home desks due to its compact size. As a result, you can obtain quality and precise prints of your designs on cardstock that make for great gift cards.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the most about this unit was its 6 individual ink system that works to deliver the quality printing that users look for. Thus, you will get the desired precision and detailing for all your documents and designs.

On top of that, this system comes with a photo blue ink to reduce the graininess of your photos, which ultimately yields superior photo prints. Be it on personalized cardstock or business cards, rest assured that all your photos and text will look appealing.

What’s more, you’ll appreciate the convenient built-in 5-inch LCD touch screen of this unit. Its slightly larger size lets you monitor the printing comfortably, thereby enhancing its user-friendliness.

Finally, the wireless printing functionality lets you print documents via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, as well as Google Cloud. Plus, some attractive photo filters are offered so that you can modify the look of the photos as per your preferences.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We feel that this unit has a lower sheet capacity due to the smaller size of the bottom input tray. It implies that you would have to refill cardstock papers more often than some other models. Also, the print speed will be slightly lower as a result of this issue.

Pros Delivers quality printing

Yields superior quality photos

User-friendly LCD screen

Offers extra photo filters Cons Low sheet input capacity

The Workforce line of printers from Epson is designed keeping in mind the needs of standard workplaces. And this printer from the well-known series is no different, as it delivers high-quality prints on cardstock with precision. Like some of our other recommendations, this printer is an all-in-one unit capable of copying, printing, faxing, and scanning on its own.

Why Did We Like It?

The Epson WorkForce WF-7710 uses superior PrecisionCore technology to produce professional-standard documents and photos. Plus, you can print documents of up to 13” x 19” and scan the ones of up to 11” x 17”, which gives it considerable versatility.

Coming to the input capacity of this unit, it is equipped with a 250-sheet tray along with a rear feed tray meant for specialized paper. This increases its printing capacity to a large extent, thereby enhancing your productivity.

Additionally, the efficient two-sided automatic document feeder enables faster and high-quality printing.

The unit also uses 80 percent less power than laser printers, meaning it won’t rack up your utility bills. Furthermore, the wireless printing feature is quite commendable, as it lets users print documents from smartphones and tablets with absolute ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem that you might face is with the ink capacity because the cartridges that come with the package are relatively small. Hence, they might not last longer than 2 months, requiring you to buy extra ink when you are purchasing this model.

Pros Produces professional-standard prints

Comes with extra rear input tray

Enables faster and high-quality printing

Facilitates easy printing from tablets and smartphones Cons Smaller cartridges

Another unit from the WorkForce series is the WF-7720, which is capable of delivering optimum clarity and precision in cardstock prints. It offers considerable convenience through its features and can be very useful for small to medium-sized workplaces. Producing vivid, high-quality documents and photographs is made simple easy by this unit, even for first-timers.

Why Did We Like It?

Since this unit belongs to the same brand and is similar to our previous pick, how about a comparative analysis? Notably, the basic features of these two units are the same, such as an easy-to-read 4.3-inch touchscreen and a 2-sided document feeder. Nonetheless, these features contribute towards enhancing its performance significantly.

Another beneficial feature common for both the models is the low power consumption, which helps in reducing the expense towards utility bills.

However, what puts this at an advantage over the WF-7720 is the heavy-duty input capacity of 500 pages. This is made possible by the dual input trays coupled with a rear feed tray for specialized papers. Thus, you can easily print larger volumes of cardstock within a short duration.

In addition to this, the instruction manual you get is more comprehensive than that offered with the other unit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might not get borderless prints with this printer except on very high-quality paper, as it restricts you to using only photo paper for the said print type. Otherwise, it might produce watery or messed-up images if you try using other types of paper.

Pros High sheet input capacity

Easy to set up and operate

Duplex printing

Low power consumption Cons Cannot yield borderless prints on cardstock

This model from Brother is a decent choice for passionate DIYers who have a flair for making uniquely designed cards. Available at a budget-friendly price, this model can be ideal for those willing to achieve quality results without spending too much. It comes in dimensions of 13.4 x 15.7 x 6.8 inches and weighs a mere 19.36 lbs.

Why Did We Like It?

We found this unit to be quite easy to operate, thanks to the convenient and smooth auto document feeder. Having a 20-sheet capacity and coupled with a 100-sheet paper tray, this feeder can be used to yield a generous print output without constant monitoring.

Also, it helps to save paper with the automatic duplex printing functionality.

As for the output quality, you get accurately printed text, colored photos, and decent graphics. For its relatively budget-friendly price, we can’t ask for better print quality! Furthermore, the compact design of this unit lets you place it in small spaces around the home.

And although looks shouldn’t be on the top of the priority list, it may be helpful to know that the unit comes in two attractive shades, viz., black-and-white-chassis.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This printer might take longer to connect to a Wi-Fi network. Aside from that, you might find the connection to be fluctuating, as the Wi-Fi might get disconnected at intervals. In hindsight, these inconveniences will impact the speed, especially if you’re running short on time.

Pros Fits in small spaces

Maintains good print quality

Yields a generous print output

Easy to operate Cons Takes longer to connect to a Wi-Fi network

The Epson SureColor P800 uses advanced imaging technology to produce eye-catching photographic prints. Its high-quality output also remains intact over the years, which makes it suitable for professional artists and crafters. So, let’s go ahead and have a closer look at all that it offers.

Why Did We Like It?

This unit can produce vividly colored prints with superior black shade density, which is achieved by Epson’s UltraChrome HD Inks.They offer better print longevity so that the prints are more long-lasting compared to the output of average printers.

To produce high-quality black-and-white prints, this unit incorporates a three-level black ink technology. An advanced black-and-white photo mode is included for obtaining toned black-and-white or professional neutral prints. We were also impressed with the high print capacity, which is backed by nine 80-ml ink cartridges.

Not only that, but it also offers commendable versatility as it can handle up to 17-inch wide prints. This makes it capable of producing borderless prints on cardstock, poster boards, fine art papers, and many more specialized paper types.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The process of setting up the machine is more lengthy and complicated than some other models mentioned on our list. Also, installing the driver software on your PC is time-consuming and it needs to be updated more frequently.

Pros Produces vividly colored prints

Offers better print longevity

Has a high ink capacity

Enables versatile printing Cons More lengthy and complicated installation

We’ve included another unit from Epson’s popular SureColor series since it offers considerably good print quality. The P400 has been loved by DIYers due to its ability to produce highly attractive and long-lasting image prints. Coming in dimensions of 20.9 x 25.8 x 13.5 inches, this model weighs 27.1 lbs.

Why Did We Like It?

Printing is fun-filled and exciting with this unit as it can produce vibrant and true-to-life images on cardstock with commendable precision. What makes this possible is the set of 8-color pigment inks that include red and orange inks.

Besides, you get considerable versatility as the unit can print up to 13-inch wide borderfree photos. Added to this is a unique gloss optimizing feature that lends a smooth and professional look to your photographs.

Plus, the printer has dedicated channels for Photo and Matte Black inks, which helps produce a deep black color on specialized papers, including cardstock, photo, and fine art papers.Lastly, the included roll paper and cut sheet handling support lets you print artwork on different surfaces with optimum convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although most customers were satisfied with the performance of this unit, they complained that its LCD display didn’t work properly and consistently. They pointed out that the signals and figures shown were incorrect, especially when more sheets were being printed.

Pros Produces vibrant and true-to-life images

Prints up to 13-inch borderfree photos

Produces a deep black color

Suitable for printing on different surfaces Cons LCD display doesn’t work properly

Cardstock Printer Buyer’s Guide

Purchasing the right printer for your cardstock is not a problem if you consider some key characteristic features. Along with that, it is also important to keep in mind your needs and preferences. So, let’s look at some essential points you need to take into account before proceeding to buy a suitable unit.

Sheet Capacity

This is a crucial point to consider while you’re buying printers, as the sheet input capacity will determine how frequently you’ll have to refill the sheet feeder. It also impacts the speed of the unit to some extent.

The sheet capacity that will be the best for your needs will depend on the average volume of cardstock that you need to handle regularly. If a lot of printing work needs to be done regularly, you should go for a model with a large input capacity for fast printing.

So, while going through the details of any model, do remember to check the number of cardstock that it can handle.

Connectivity

Considering the connectivity options that a unit offers is also quite essential. While some printers include all the possible options such as Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and USB, others come with selective ones.

Other than these options, a beneficial connection system is Near Field Communication (NFC), which can link printers with smartphones or tablets to facilitate easy printing and scanning without any internet connection. Here again, you need to consider the best connectivity option that would suit your requirement and check good-quality models offering that particular option, if not more.

Print Quality

Going through the details of the print quality is important so that you get the best results out of it. After all, the quality of your prints will determine the look of your projects. In this regard, bright photos with intricate detailing and clear texts are what users would want to see on their cards.

You can get a fair idea about the print quality by checking the DPI resolution offered by a unit. Some manufacturers express the detailing and clarity of their prints through an inches per second (IPS) measure.

Considering the ink quality is another important factor to determine the print quality. However, don’t forget to take into account the ink technology that the printer uses and the cost involved in refilling ink stocks.

Paper Size

The maximum size of paper that a unit can handle would determine its versatility. We’d suggest going for one one that can print different shapes and sizes of cardstock. Since cardstock papers come in various sizes, you may not know the size that you will have to work with for future or emergency projects.

Machine Size And Construction Material

Do consider the size of the space where you plan to keep the printer, as it will impact the machine size most suitable for you. It is always better to go for a compact and relatively lightweight model to ensure better portability and to conserve more space.

As for the construction material, it should be durable enough to ensure long-lasting performance. Hence, keep an eye on the information about the durability factor while going through the product details.

Verdict

With that, we have reached the end of our guide on printers for cardstock. We hope choosing a suitable model will be easier for you now.

But before we call it a day, let’s take you quickly through our favorites from the list. If you are looking for an efficient yet budget-friendly model that offers great convenience, the OfficeJet Pro 8035 will be the perfect choice.

On the other hand, the Canon TS9521C printer will be an ideal option for those looking for a highly versatile printer for cardstock. However, this model is more expensive compared to others in our list.

Agree with our verdict? Let us know in the comments section down below. Until next time, take care!

