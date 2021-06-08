11 Best Sublimation Printers of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you’re on the lookout for sublimation printers that’ll produce vivid, stunning images, then you have come to the right place!

Widely used in businesses to print logos, graphics, and posters, sublimation printers have also gained prominence in households, among hobbyists and craft enthusiasts. It allows you to instantly print gorgeous photo booth images and cherish memories through high-quality copies of your favorite pictures.

You don’t need us to tell you about the multiple benefits and functionality of these printers. We’re sure you’ve done enough research yourself. But, since there are numerous options available on the market, choosing a highly efficient model that meets your requirements can be tricky.

That’s where we come into the picture! In this guide, we’ve reviewed the 11 best sublimation printers available out there.

So, without further ado, let’s look at our first recommendation!

Top Sublimation Printers

Document

Sleek and compact, the Canon Selphy CP1300 is a wireless device that produces vivid pictures on the go. Unlike traditional printer models, it doesn’t utilize ink cartridges but uses the innovative dye-sublimation technique to print high-quality photographs. Besides, it comes with an optional battery that makes this unit fully portable.

Sale Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer with AirPrint and... Not only will your photos be instantly dry, but...

Enjoy the simplicity of connecting your smartphone...

Why Did We Like It?

Love photo booth pictures? Then this Canon Selphy CP1300 will be a delightful purchase! Its compact size allows you to carry it to parties and instantly retrieve your favorite images through the photo booth mode.

Besides, it is compatible with a wide range of devices, such as android phones, tablets, and iPhones. It can also work with a USB cable or the SD card of your camera.

Not just that, you can use the Canon print app to print directly from your social media platforms. The best part is that your photo will be ready in a minute, and you wouldn’t have to wait for it to dry.

Moreover, this device lets the user alternate between different layout options – from square labels for Instagram to postcard size photographs for picture frames.

Lastly, we have the Party Shuffle print option that lets multiple people send images to this model from their device simultaneously, and the printer makes a collage out of it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A significant drawback of this device is that you have to purchase add-ons such as the battery and USB cable separately. Since portability is one of the chief features of this device, you will need to buy the battery to make it fully portable. This can be a bummer since the battery is pretty expensive.

Pros Sleek and compact design

Facilitates quick printing

Multiple layout choices

Permits wireless printing Cons Battery doesn’t come with the device

Up next, we have the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025, which will be the ideal device for your home office, with its fast printing rate and compact size. Also, this inkjet all-in-one printer permits remote operation and has in-built security features like password protection to safeguard your sensitive documents.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a suitable printer for your medium-sized office, then this OfficeJet Pro model from HP is the way to go. With its minimalist black-and-white build, this device can print nearly 25 pages per minute and occupies 39% less space than its predecessors.

Furthermore, we have two input paper trays with a capacity of 250 sheets each and another pop-out tray that can hold up to 100 sheets. In addition to this, all your scanning tasks will be a breeze with the automatic document feeder that can scan two-sided documents in a single pass.

Perhaps its best feature is the Smart Tasks technology, which saves time and effort by organizing documents quickly, making them editable, and syncing them to Cloud or Google Drive. Besides, the HP smart app gives the user easy access to the printing and scanning options and also helps monitor the ink levels of the device.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the 9025 is a brilliant model with numerous advanced features, it has a few minor drawbacks. First, it has several close competitors, and all of them cost less than it. Also, the LCD is merely 2.6” and could’ve been larger for a more comfortable user experience.

Pros Ink-saving technology

Quick printing and scanning

Multiple connectivity options

High-quality images Cons Expensive

Our next recommendation is this WorkForce 7710 model from Epson. This all-in-one inkjet printer allows wireless printing and can easily be connected to multiple devices, including Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks. The high-quality printing enhances productivity, and the 4.3″ color touchscreen, simplifies navigation and improves user comfort.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, this WF-7710 model is highly versatile and features a sheet tray with a capacity of 250 sheets, a specialty paper rear feed, and an automatic two-sided document feeder. As a result, it can manage a large number of papers simultaneously, making it a brilliant addition to your office space.

Like our previous recommendations, this model has excellent wired and wireless connectivity and can connect to various third-party mobile applications, such as Google Cloud. In addition, it comes with a USB port for a hassle-free connection.

Moving on, you can create highly professional 13″ by 19″ borderless prints and scan 11″ by 17″ documents using the PrecisionCore technology. This makes it a brilliant choice for printing spreadsheets, posters, and pamphlets. Besides, the large LCD control panel gives this unit a very sophisticated look and is responsive, thus enabling quick operation.

Lastly, to keep the printer software up-to-date, Epson provides firmware updates and regularly resolves all security issues and minor bugs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To begin with, the printer head gets clogged when the device is not in use. To unclog it, you have to run the cleaning cycle multiple times, which can be pretty inconvenient.

Moreover, many buyers have often complained about the black ink smearing on the paper. However, you can solve this by frequently cleaning the printer.

Pros Wide printing area

All-in-one device

Excellent print quality

Conserves energy by up to 80% Cons Printer head gets clogged

If you despise replacing printer ink frequently, then this Brother MFC-J995DW model is for you. Its INKvestment tank system can hold more ink and provides an uninterrupted supply for a year. It comes with an installation CD, user guide, and four ink cartridges that help in easy setup.

Sale Brother MFC-J995DW INKvestmentTank Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer... Up to 1 year of ink in box: Using the MFCJ995DW...

Inkvestment tank system: Reengineered ink...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for a printer that consumes relatively less ink, then this Brother J995DW model is for you. The INKvestment tank system has cartridges that can hold more ink and print for a year without needing replacement. Even after replacement, the ink consumption remains minimal, and the unit thus has low operating costs.

Moreover, the Brother Page Gauge feature monitors ink usage and keeps track of the number of pages you can print with the remaining ink.

Besides, the device has a paper tray that supports up to 150 sheets, an output tray that can hold 50 sheets, and an automatic document feeder with a capacity for 20 sheets. The automatic duplexer, on the other hand, permits double-sided printing.

The print quality is impressive, and you can get attractive graphs and flowcharts. Also, the device can produce 12 pages per minute (ppm) in black-and-white and roughly 10 ppm in color. If you use the duplexer, you can print up to 4 pages per minute.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For starters, the specialty media tray can hold only one sheet. Furthermore, the USB and Ethernet ports are on the inner side of the device’s body and require more cable wire for easy access. Unfortunately, the reference guide doesn’t specify where these ports are, and it might confuse a new buyer.

Pros High-quality printing and scanning

Low ink consumption

Excellent wired and wireless connectivity

Effective ink monitoring system Cons Specialty media tray holds a single sheet

Next on our list is another exceptional wide-format printer from the WorkForce range by Epson. With its sleek black design and 4.3″ LCD screen, this all-in-one wireless device is compatible with a wide range of android and apple devices. Besides, its energy efficiency makes it an economical purchase.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this 7720 model can print, scan, and fax tabloid-size documents. It can produce 13″ by 19″ documents with ease while also delivering high-quality print.

This model is a successor of WF-7620, and perhaps the most striking upgrade is the LCD control panel. The display measures 4.3 inches and has well-spaced-out buttons for convenient navigation.

Furthermore, this printer has multiple connectivity options. It can be linked to your android or iPhone device using Wi-Fi, Ethernet, a simple USB cable, or the near field communication (NFC) option.

Also, the brand has numerous apps of its own, like the Epson iPrint, and can connect with third-party apps.

Lastly, it is one of the most versatile printers out there, equipped with two 250-sheets input trays, a two-sided automatic document feeder, and a one-sheet specialty tray at the rear. Moreover, it can print 18 ppm and 10 ppm for monochrome and color pages, respectively.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since it is a wide-format printer, the running costs are substantially high and warrant frequent ink replacement. Besides, the printer takes up considerable space, but that’s justifiable given how it can print, scan, and fax many papers, some of which are posters and tabloids.

Pros Wide-format printing

4800 DPI high-quality scanner

Two paper trays

Low electricity consumption Cons High cost per page

Another Epson model on our list, this XP-15000 unit, produces ultra HD borderless pictures. With its wide-frame capacity and six pre-included Claria dye inks, it is a photographer’s delight and can deliver premium quality 13″ by 19″ prints. However, despite its wide-format capacity, the printer itself remains pretty compact.

Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Wireless Color Wide-Format Printer,... This printer is designed for use with Epson...

Professional ultra HD photo quality get brilliant...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the XP-1500 model from Epson produces a range of vibrant colors and vivid pictures. Photographers can utilize it for businesses to make posters, graphs, and charts, and homeowners can use it for their craftwork or for printing images.

Moreover, it comes with a 200-sheet input tray, a 50-sheet rear tray, and a double-sided ADF printing. That said, the number of documents the printer accommodates depends on the paper type. For instance, the input tray can only take in 50 photo papers, and the rear can accept only 20.

Furthermore, the device has multiple connectivity options, from Wi-Fi to Ethernet, and supports third-party applications too. Besides, the dash replacement option monitors the ink levels and orders replacement on your behalf.

So, with this printer model, you wouldn’t have to rent a professional photo printing service every time you want wide-format prints. It successfully does the job for you, printing 9.2 and 9 pages per minute for monochrome and color prints, respectively.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There is hardly any drawback in this near-perfect unit. However, we’d like to point out that it doesn’t have a scan or fax option. Moreover, it doesn’t use a touchscreen interface but has push buttons instead. Many buyers find this odd, especially since printer models today have a touchscreen control panel.

Pros Ultra HD pictures

Wireless connectivity

Easy to assemble

Compact design Cons No touchscreen panel

Next on our list is a heavy-duty printer from DNP. This DS-RX1HS model operates, like its predecessors in the list, on the thermal dye technology to produce high-quality pictures. Unlike most printers that utilize sheets of paper, this unit uses 4 x 6 and 6 x 8 paper rolls that are placed inside the device.

Why Did We Like It?

Meant exclusively for high-quality photo printing, this DNP model uses consumable ink ribbons to produce high-resolution 300 x 600 DPI images. It uses paper rolls to achieve different picture sizes and can print around 700 sheets of 4-by-6 inch media per roll.

Since it is a high-speed printer, it can handle an extensive workload and produces up to 290 4 x 6 prints per hour. This makes it ideal for offices that require high-volume prints. The best part is that the ink dries relatively fast, and your photos will be ready for use in no time.

Besides, it can produce both glossy and matte finish, and the consumable ink ribbons have an overcoat that prevents smearing.

Lastly, the printer can seamlessly connect to both PC and Mac through the 2.0 USB cable and supports iSerial functionality.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The printer is designed for heavy-duty printing jobs. Naturally, this makes it quite bulky and difficult to move around. Furthermore, this unit doesn’t come with a control panel or offer wireless connectivity. So, if those are the features you’re looking for, this model might not be ideal for you.

Pros Allows high-volume printing

Excellent photo booth pictures

Glossy and matte finish

Fast-drying ink Cons Bulky

Another wide-format inkjet printer on our list, this Epson Artisan 1430 model, has easy-to-access control buttons, wireless connectivity, and several in-built solutions for quick printing.

This thermal dye-based printing model has the efficacy of pigment-based systems and produces highly durable, long-lasting images.

Epson Artisan 1430 Wireless Color Wide-Format Inkjet Printer... Borderless, Hi-Def photos up to 13 inch x 19 inch

Wireless printing with Wi-Fi

Why Did We Like It?

Marketed as a photo printer, this Artisan model produces vibrant, wide-format images. It can print 13 x 9 borderless pictures, ideal for enormous posters and banners, on different paper types.

It comes with an input tray that can hold 100 sheets of plain paper and 20 sheets of photo paper. With it, you can print high-quality pictures for your scrapbooks, photo galleries, and business charts. Furthermore, this unit can also help print attractive CDs and DVDs, mugs, and T-shirts while giving them a highly professional touch.

Moreover, it uses six Claria HD inks that last for a long time and produce images that are not susceptible to scratches, smudges, or water damage. Besides, it also auto-corrects pictures and adjusts the lighting to get exact skin tones and grain-free prints.

Lastly, the multiple connectivity options allow you to connect the device to your smartphone and send images to it for easy printing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the significant drawbacks of this Artisan 1430 model from Epson is that it cannot print on thick paper. You will need to purchase papers that are less than 10mm thick for proper printing. Besides, the printing speed is slow. However, this is unlikely to be an inconvenience since it is primarily used to print pictures.

Pros Long-lasting Claria ink

Multiple connectivity options

High-quality pictures

Supports borderless printing

Auto-correction feature Cons Cannot accommodate papers thicker than 10mm

Slow printing

Now that we are nearing the end of our list, we’d like to talk about this Epson Stylus C88+ model. It is perfect for households and light office work, thanks to its compact shape and windows and macintosh compatibility. In addition, it can print on numerous paper types.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, this model has a pigment-based ink system that uses fine ink droplets to produce high-quality images, up to 5760 x 1440 DPI. Moreover, the documents are smudge-proof, fade-resistant, and waterproof with a fast-drying formula that enhances longevity.

In addition, you can print on both sides of the paper without worrying about the ink bleeding through. The inclusion of several photo editing software allows you to adjust picture dimensions to create photo books, calendars, etc.

Furthermore, it contains an input tray with a capacity of 120-sheets and can produce 23 ppm and 14 ppm for black and color prints, respectively. This ranks it among the fastest printer models on the market.

Besides, it can print borderless images, and you can use this to get graphics, charts, and frame-ready pictures.

Lastly, the ink cartridges can function independently, so you can replace only a single cartridge if needed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the unit offers excellent USB and parallel ports connectivity, it doesn’t have wireless connectivity, NFC, or Ethernet. So, sending the pictures from your phone to the printer through Wi-Fi networks won’t be possible. You will have to connect the printer to a computer for operation.

Pros Fast-drying ink

Smudge-resistant pigment-based ink system

Can print on different papers

High printing speed Cons Doesn’t support wireless networks

Next on our list is this Mitsubishi CP-K60DW printer that produces stunning images and consumes less electricity. This eco-friendly model has gained widespread popularity in offices and pharmacies where the printer is kept on standby mode for lower utility bills. Besides, its compact size makes it ideal for small spaces.

Why Did We Like It?

The CP-K60DW printer from Mitsubishi has a small footprint and can produce glossy and matte images without any special adjustments. Besides, the digital image processing technology ensures that you get excellent, high-quality photos at about 300 DPI. Hence, you wouldn’t have to waste time adjusting the setting to get the streamlined prints.

If your area is prone to dust accumulation, then you’ll be pretty impressed with the advanced cooling system of this unit. In-built separators provide adequate air circulation and keep the printer in proper condition by preventing dust buildup.

Moreover, we have the rewind function that minimizes wastage by allowing optimal use of the unused ink ribbon to create remarkable details while printing. Also, this K60 model can print two different sizes – 4 x 6 and 6 x 8 – from the same paper roll.

Finally, it has in-built storage space for documents, thus enabling quick printouts.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this device is compatible with most windows and mac versions, it doesn’t support wireless transmission. So, you’ll need to keep it connected to a computer for printing. Besides, setting up this printer might be quite a challenge for some, given its numerous technical features.

Pros Energy efficient

Compact design

High-quality images

Minimal ink wastage Cons Doesn’t support wireless connections

Our list would be incomplete without the inclusion of this affordable P525L model from HiTi. Ideal for on-site photo printing, you can use it for events, on-location pictures, and photo booth prints. Not just that, it comes with many advanced features that make it one of the best sublimation printers on the market.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a versatile printing device that can accompany you to all events and instantly provide stunning on-location pictures, then this HiTi model is perfect! It produces high-quality images with a resolution of up to 300 DPI, which can generate massive earnings for your business.

Besides, its compact and lightweight design makes transporting this unit from one place to another easy.

Moreover, we have a monochrome LCD and five push buttons that allow you to monitor the device and navigate its features with ease. Also, it comes with in-built RFID chips that enable quick printing and eliminates the need to change the printer settings for printing different media types.

In addition to this, this unit supports both wired and wireless connectivity and has a Prinbiz app that permits seamless transmission of images from your mobile to the printer.

Lastly, the setup is easy, and it supports multiple languages for convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a few minor problems with this unit. For starters, it cannot print a large number of pages in one go. In addition to this, several buyers have complained about connectivity issues when connecting the device to mac products. However, if you are willing to overlook these issues, this printer would be perfect.

Pros Affordable

User-friendly features

Offers wireless connectivity

Compact design Cons Cannot print a large number of pages

Sublimation Printer Buying Guide

With that, we have come to the end of our detailed reviews. We understand you are eager to purchase a printer right away. However, you must make an informed choice.

In this section, we’ve highlighted certain salient factors that you must keep in mind before buying a sublimation printer.

Use

Although sublimation printers have several similar features, some are meant for professional use, while others are created for hobbyists, home users, craft enthusiasts, etc. So, before making a purchase, consider what you’re planning to use it for.

Some models can print images onto mugs, plaque, and t-shirts and are primarily used in businesses. These are more expensive and produce highly accurate and smooth prints. As such, you’ll often spot them in photo booths, digital printing centers, professional events, and so on.

In addition, they also have a wide-format printing option, making it ideal for producing graphs, business charts, and posters.

Some other models can merely produce smudge-proof pictures for your scrapbook or picture frames. Although the printing quality is not as efficient as professional models, these printers are easier to operate and have low running costs.

Print Resolution

Sublimation printers are expensive, and you shouldn’t settle for one that delivers sub-par image resolution. Dots per inch or DPI refers to the clarity, density, and sharpness of the picture.

A higher resolution will give you well-lighted images with smooth gradations, exact colors, and reduced grains. Ideally, a printer that offers 300 DPI will be sufficient for most consumer models.

However, if you’re on the lookout for greater clarity and ultra-high-resolution images, then choose a printer that produces 600 to 1200 DPI.

Connectivity Options

The latest sublimation printer models work flawlessly on several devices. However, we still recommend browsing through the product specifications and determining whether the printer you’re purchasing is compatible with your device.

While most printers offer wireless and Bluetooth connectivity today, specific models still need a 2.0 USB port or parallel port for functioning. These printers need to be connected to a computer for image transfer and printing. In addition, they need advanced versions of windows or mac for smooth operation.

Wireless models facilitate the direct transmission of images from your mobile device to the printer for quick printing. Also, they can connect with your cloud device and come with certain in-built apps for faster transfers and remote printing.

Certain printers also come with a slot for SD cards. So, remember to invest in a model that works with your device.

Verdict

That’s all, folks!

Those were our recommendations for the best sublimation printers out there. We hope our guide has helpfully detailed the features of each of the models, and you can now purchase one without any confusion.

It is crucial to properly maintain your sublimation printer by cleaning the nozzle heads and using original ink cartridges. Doing so will enhance the longevity of your device.

Although all the models we have recommended are really good, here are our favorites. The Epson WF-7710 will be a brilliant purchase for medium to large-sized offices and comes with excellent wired and wireless connectivity.

However, if you’re on the lookout for a portable and budget-friendly model for printing pictures, then the Canon Selphy CP1300 will be your best bet.

With that, we will take our leave. But let us know which model impressed you the most in the comments below.

Until next time, take care!

Related Articles

13 Best Printers For Cardstock [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

8 Best Laser And Inkjet Printers For Envelopes

5 Best Printers for Heat Transfers

5 Best Printers for Art Prints and Artists Today

The Best A1 Printer Plotters | Best 24” Printers Reviewed

Best A3 Photo Printers

10 Best Printers for Giclee Prints & Archival Prints

Simply the Best 11×17 Printers for Architects

The Best A2 Photo Printer Today | Epson P800 vs Canon Pro 1000

4 of the Best Large Format Printers for Photographers Today

The 3 Best 4×6 Printers for Studio Use Right Now

Learn How To Print On Plastic Bags

How To Effectively Separate Colors For Screen Printing

13 Best Printer For Screen Printing Transparencies

11 Best ID Card Printers

9 Best Printers For Heat Transfer

11 Best Printers For Cardstock

5 Best Screen Printing Machine

13 Best Printer For Screen Printing Transparencies

15 Best Binding Machine

5 Best Screen Printing Machine

11 Best Button Maker Machine

11 Best Sublimation Printers