5 Best Toilets For Basement of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Any home is incomplete without an efficient sanitation system, and a basement toilet is one of its integral components.

Thus, getting a good quality basement toilet installed is essential to ensure that the waste generated is discharged properly through the sewer. However, all products won’t be ideal for your home, and won’t yield effective performance as well. So, making the right choice is important when it comes to purchasing a basement toilet.

But there are hundreds of options available out there and as such, choosing a suitable product becomes difficult. That’s why we’ve compiled this comprehensive list consisting of the 5 best options. We’ve also included a buyer’s guide to help you make a wise decision.

Read on to know more.

Best Toilets For Basement

Document

If you are on the lookout for a toilet that is easy to install, this product from Saniflo will be an ideal buy. It is currently one of the most popular models from the brand and is designed to meet all your requirements. Note that this toilet kit comes with a macerating pump, an extension for installing behind the wall, and toilet seat.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, the best part about this toilet is that it allows you to install a bathroom anywhere without having to break the floor up. And you can easily install this product up to 15′ below the sewer line as well as at a distance of 150′ from the soil stack.

Moving on to the ease of installation, this product just needs four connections to be installed in the drainage system at your home. All you have to do is connect it to the spigot of a toilet with a horizontal outlet, a small diameter discharge pipe, the water supply system and the electric supply.

Besides, this toilet system is built with a high-quality pressure chamber while its pump has efficient stainless steel macerator blades. When you activate the flush, the water flowing into the toilet activates a switch in the pressure chamber, which starts the motor instantly.

As a result, the macerator blades rotate at 3,600 RPM and reduce the water or the organic waste into a slurry that is discharged into the septic system.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue we had with this product was that the tank wobbled a little sometimes. However, this problem can be dealt with by getting hold of plastic stabilizers for the tank, which cost just a few dollars. And you are sure to get this problem solved completely with these stabilizers.



Pros Easy to set up and install

Can be fixed at a distance of 150 feet from the soil stack

Can be installed 15 feet below the sewer line

Functions efficiently to break down organic waste Cons Tank may be a little wobbly

Next, we’ve picked this strong and efficient product from Sanimove for you, which delivers a superb performance throughout. It does the job just the way you want, flushing all waste materials away with its highly advanced components. You get this toilet in an elongated round shape and in dimensions of 35.04” x 30.31” x 23.03”.

Why Did We Like It?

We begin by discussing the macerator pump of this product since it seemed to be its most beneficial feature. This pump is built with a powerful electric motor and also consists of copper wires inside, which work together to provide effective performance.

Plus, the clog-proof blades of stainless steel help to control the noise while the flush is being operated. Further, with this product, you can install a bathroom up to 8’ beneath the sewer line or a distance of up to 150’ from the soil stack.

Finally, the waste slurry resulting from decomposition by the macerator blades is efficiently discharged through a grill and collects in a container. There, the waste is picked up by an impeller pump fixed below the motor. Besides, the macerator is also capable of discharging wastewater generated by other sanitary systems such as bathtubs, urinals, bidets, and hand basins.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt the packaging could’ve been better, as the tank, pump, and bowl of the toilet were stuffed together in a box not big enough to hold them. As such, any damage caused during delivery cannot be ruled out. Therefore, you should check the package thoroughly as soon as it arrives, and reach out to the manufacturer immediately if you spot any damage.

Pros Macerator pump provides effective performance

Clog-proof blades of macerator control noise

Enables efficient discharge of organic waste

Can also discharge wastewater from other sanitary systems Cons May not be properly packaged

Another most sought-after product is this macerating toilet system from Liberty Pumps, which is powered by unique and advanced technology. It comes with effective components that enhance its performance substantially and is ideal for remodeling bathrooms or additions to the toilet.

Why Did We Like It?

What we loved about this product was the RazorCut technology which enabled most effective maceration of wastewater as well as organic waste. It helps to bring about advanced emaciation of the waste and also removes all solids from the wastewater.

Further, this toilet has dimensions of 29.8” x 20” x 32.2”, which signifies that it comes in a standard size and hence is suitable for bathrooms of all sizes. And it also comes with an elongated bowl, which makes it all the more comfortable to use. Note that this product takes the same amount of space as any other toilet to offer such ease of use and comfort.

Besides, this toilet has a removable service panel to provide quick and easy access to the cutter without having to disconnect the plumbing. Lastly, it uses as little as 1.28 GPF of water per flush and helps to save a lot of water.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this toilet works perfectly to provide a clean and efficient sanitation system, it might not be very long-lasting. That’s because the control board of this product might show some problems after regular use for about 6 months. In such a situation, it needs to be replaced, which is why many people prefer to go for toilets which use float systems rather than those applying control boards.

Pros Brings about advanced emaciation

Suitable for bathrooms of all sizes

Provides quick and easy access to cutter

Saves a lot of water with each flush Cons Not durable enough

Our next pick for you is this upflush toilet system from INTELFLO which completely solves the issue of sending the waste uphill to the sewer. It comes with a modern design to give your toilet a classy look that most of you would love. Also, you can install this toilet at any place without any heavy construction.

INTELFLO Macerating Toilet Kit Included 500Watt Macerator Pump and... This is a update version of 500 Watt upflush...

New Model 500W maceraotr pump constructed with...

Why Did We Like It?

The most noteworthy feature of this product is its sturdy wastewater pump that is made from high-quality PP material. It also consists of a strong electric motor, which enables quick and effective decomposition of organic waste. Plus, with this product, you can be assured of getting a more long-lasting performance than most other toilets.

Further, the built-in stainless steel blades of the impeller prevent any clogs and work to dispose of the waste quite easily. Added to this, it also has a reversal design that will take away all the rubbish that the blades can’t shred.

Moreover, this product comes with an entirely automatic flushing system which produces low noise. So, you can forget about having to operate the flush manually.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A drawback of this toilet is that sometimes the package may not include all the parts. In our case, the bowl was missing from the package, so we reported the issue to the manufacturer immediately. We were pleased with the prompt response from INTELFLO though, and got the bowl within a couple of days.

Pros Provides a highly durable performance

Enables effective decomposition of organic waste

Efficiently takes away the waste that cannot be shred

Comes with low noise automatic flushing system Cons Some parts may be missing in the package

This toilet system from INTELFLO is very simple to use and delivers a superior-grade performance which makes it a top favorite of consumers. It comes with a sturdy built that makes it last longer than many average-performing products. Note that this toilet system comes in dimensions of 32.5” x 25.5” x 20” and weighs 104.5 pounds.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this toilet system has a highly efficient macerator pump that comes with three inlets to connect to three sanitary systems. Thus, you can easily connect the pump to the toilet, a bathtub as well as a sink, giving result to a whole bathroom.

Moving on to the waste treatment system, this toilet consists of macerator blades that are tough and sharp, to ensure ultra-fine cutting of the waste. This way, it is chopped off properly to be discharged effectively through the tiny pipework which connects back to the sewer.

Furthermore, the toilet also comes with a soft closing seat cover which helps to maintain a silent closure each time you finish using it. Plus, the blades also work in such a way that there is minimum noise while the flush is operating.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we were more than satisfied with the performance of this product, we found that it required more maintenance than other toilets. That’s because the bowl of this toilet system got stained within a few months of use. So, you must make sure that it is cleaned at least three times in a month right after you get it installed.

Pros Can be connected to three sanitary systems

Ensures that the waste is chopped properly

Comes with soft-close seat cover

Blades produce less noise while working Cons Requires more frequent maintenance

Best Toilets For Basement Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the right basement toilet for your home will be much easier if you follow the right approach. Keeping in mind your needs and preferences is important for getting the desired performance out of the product that you will purchase. Here are a few essential factors that you need to consider before moving on to choose a suitable toilet.

Water-Efficiency

You should always go for a product that can thoroughly clean your toilet system with less water. Generally, the ideal water-efficiency of a toilet shouldn’t be more than 1.6 GPF. Although, many products are available in the market which come with a water-efficiency of as low as 1.26 GPF. So, make sure that you don’t forget to check this factor while going through the details of any product.

Noise Rate

Choosing a product that produces low noise is essential, especially if the toilet is built nearer to the kitchen or living room. It has been proved that the pressure-assisted models produce greater noise than the gravity-based ones. Hence, always remember to check any information about the noise production of any model while going through its details.

The Shape

A toilet bowl can have two types of shape- round or elongated. While an elongated seat offers more comfortable sitting, an entirely round one occupies less space than the former. However, you shall also find certain toilets with elongated bowls that take less space and offer you the desired comfort.

Verdict

With this, we come to the end of this guide and we hope you’ll find it easier to choose the best toilet for your basement now. But before we sign off, we would like to recap our favorites from this list.

If performance and affordability are your major considerations, then the ASCENTII-ESW Macerating Toilet from Liberty Pumps will be the perfect choice for you. It comes with an advanced RazorCut technology which enables efficient waste treatment and is suitable for bathrooms of all sizes.

On the other hand, if you don’t mind going for a product that is a tad more expensive but offers superior-quality performance, the Saniflo SaniPLUS Toilet kit is an excellent choice.

Let us know whether you agree with our verdict in the comments section below.

Bye! Take care!

