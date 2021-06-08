11 Best Weed Torch Of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Skeptical about using chemicals in your backyard and contaminating the soil? Do not worry, as you can eliminate the need for herbicides with weed torches.

If you are a gardening enthusiast, you will know the frustration of finding weed growing around the garden and destroying its overall aesthetic appeal. And the worst part is that they keep constantly reappearing within months.

But with weed torches, you can destroy the tissue completely and prevent them from reappearing. It does not contain any harmful chemicals and will not kill any plants around the weed patches.

Moving on, we are here with a list of the top 11 weed torches of 2021, and this should take care of all your requirements.

We have also listed the pros and cons for each so that you can understand the differences among each type. Read through to find out, which one suits you the best.

One of our top recommendations is the Mag-Torch MT 5000, which is known for its versatile use. It is powerful and can be used for safe and easy ignition whenever required. We were able to take care of the excess leaves in the garden at one go, thanks to this unit.

Why Did We Like It?

This works when connected to a POL-style propane tank, which is also known as a BBQ tank. We will recommend using a 20-pound cylinder at least to be able to work on large areas at a time. Once powered up, you can tackle even the toughest jobs, including melting ice, roofing, and asphalt, with ease.

We have used this to clear the snow and burn off excess brushes in the yard. You’ll be pleased to know that in about a minute’s time, it can burn all your weed away, leaving you with a clear space. Yes, it is also known to work very quickly while being a very safe option.

Next, for ease of use, this comes with a 61-inch hose that makes it easy to operate. This long hose will allow you to turn and maneuver the torch without having to move around too much.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Be very careful while using this as this makes the gravel or bricks very hot. If you are burning weed in the garden, let the area settle and cool down before you step on it. We made the mistake of walking too fast on the surface and our shoe-soles melted slightly because of the tremendous amount of heat.

Pros Spark lighter included

Burns weed quickly

Known for safe and easy ignition

CSA-certified hose Cons Can melt the soles of shoes

Up next is a smaller option that works well for smaller jobs and home gardens. The Red Dragon VT 1-32 C 25000 is the perfect choice for homeowners and gardening enthusiasts who prefer a pin-point flame. This will help with focused jobs, and what’s more, it comes with a hoard of great features too.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this is compact and lightweight, weighing only 2 pounds in total. This makes it easily portable, and you can take it around from one house to another. With a heat capacity of 25,000 BTU, the torch can easily work with weed while not causing hand strain.

Plus, this comes with a non-slip grip which prevents any kind of mishap. This is important as you are working with fire, and safety comes first. Now the body is made of steel and will not be damaged. You just need to protect yourself, and the comfortable grip will help in working safely.

Moving on, this is used for lighting charcoal, campfires, chimneys, and more. We keep one of these in the house as it also becomes useful when we go on camping trips.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it is powerful, the product is small and will not work for large spaces. It has a small tank too, and you will have to spend a lot of time and effort in covering large areas with this. This is because the tank will need to be refilled once in a while. So, make a note of your requirements before purchasing.

Pros Easily portable

Lightweight design

Made of steel

Flame can be adjusted Cons Not for large spaces

Do you want a quick start trigger that will emit large flames immediately? The Houseables Weed Torch WTO-BK-39IN-FBA will provide you with just that with a heat capacity of 20,000 BTU and a self-igniting mechanism. We were able to control all weed growth in the garden, thanks to this.

Why Did We Like It?

This product comes with a long 34 inches hose that will prevent you from having to bend and crouch while working. It will also help you maintain a safe distance from the fire. This will reduce any chance of injuries or burns caused due to the flames.

Secondly, this is a lightweight option that comes with an easy-to-use ergonomic handle. The handle is resistant to slipping and is foam-padded for extra comfort. You can work on large areas without any pain in your hand.

Next, this one cools off fast when you keep it in a well-ventilated area. The rod is also thin and can be easily stored on any shelf.

Plus, this item comes with a self-igniting mechanism that is powered by MAPP gas or propane. You will just have to attach it to the end and then press the trigger. It will light up immediately and will give you a large flame.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it is known to cool down fast, the body gets very hot after use, and you should ensure that nobody touches it immediately. You can get severe burns on touching with bare hands, and you can wear gloves to carry it indoors. Also, make sure that you keep it on a safe surface as the heat may cause damage to it.

Pros Foam-padded handle

Resistant to slipping

Known for its self-igniting capacities

Easy to store Cons Heats up a lot

Do you want to stay off herbicides with kids and pets in the house? Then the Red Dragon VT 2-23 SVC will serve you well by efficiently burning away all the weed in your garden or farmyard. This is popular among homeowners who want to clear weed or melt the snow from the front yard all year round.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the process of installation is very easy, and we were able to do it in no time at all. All that was needed was to unbox and hook the product with a cylinder. It has a heat capacity of 100,000 BTU and will easily kill all the weed within minutes. Plus, you can control the flame with the on/off button without having to turn or bend.

Next, it can hook up with all kinds of propane tanks that are refillable. But a 20-lb tank is recommended if you want to cover large areas without the need to refill again.

That’s not all; this can easily be maneuvered and used to burn weed in fields, ditches, around ponds, and culverts. Plus, you can use this to start campfires and burn barrels if necessary.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem with this product is that it has got a very thin hose which is prone to kinking very often. This can lead to blockage of the gas flow from the cylinder and that will stop your work process. Now a thicker hose would have increased the weight a little, but it could have prevented this issue altogether.

Pros Can be used with various refillable tanks

Suitable for versatile use

Trigger control for smooth performance

Easy to install Cons Very thin hose

The next option is popular for its self-lighting ignition and ergonomic handle. The Flame King YSNPQ810CGA will help you keep your gardens and homes in perfect condition. What’s more, it comes completely assembled and is perfect for amateurs who have not worked with torches before.

Flame King YSNPQ810CGA Propane Torch Weed Burner with Integrated... Flame control valve to easily control flame size

Ideal for weed control, ice melting and other...

Why Did We Like It?

One dangerous aspect of using a torch is that you are always at a risk of the fire and heat, causing burns. To prevent that, this torch comes with a 33-inch long hose, which will allow one to work from a safe distance.

Plus, you will be getting a very comfortable grip thanks to the molded handle that’s not only comfortable to hold but will also provide you with a sturdy grip. This is essential to prevent your hands from straining too much.

Next, you can use it for multiple purposes, such as melting ice, controlling the growth of weed, and other household activities. We have even used it to light the fireplace; you will just need to keep rolled cardboard or wood in place and ignite them.

Moreover, it has a manual self-igniter to help in quick and easy ignition. You can attach it to a propane canister of 1 lb, and it will begin working immediately.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that we faced trouble with was its customer service. We had a few queries when the product arrived, and we tried calling up the representatives. However, they did not receive any of the calls, and we had to look up the internet for answers.

Pros Safe to use for novices

Comes completely assembled

Molded, non-slip handle

Known for its versatility Cons Inefficient customer service

Up next is a premium propane torch that can be used around sensitive plants without killing them. The Hot Max 500G will only burn the required weed parts without affecting anything nearby. We were very happy with the smooth performance and the hoard of features that were offered.

Hot Max 500G Big Max 500,000 BTU Propane Torch Premiere 500,000 BTU propane torch on the market

Trademarked molded handle for more comfort and...

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s begin with the umpteen number of activities that you can perform with this. The product is perfect for removing paint and parking lot markings, melting ice, thawing frozen equipment and pipes, melting asphalt and tar, and preheating equipment for welding. These are a few of the hundreds of uses that this has.

And guess what makes it easy for you to perform so many tasks with this torch? It is the molded handle that has been trademarked by the company. This provides a lot of comfort and control, and you can work with any pain in the hand or shoulders.

Plus, the handle is pretty long, and you can use it easily from a distance. This will ensure that there is always a safe distance between the flame and you and will prevent all kinds of mishaps.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we had no problems with the functioning, the instruction manual was not clear, and it took us time to understand how to operate on its arrival. It missed a few crucial steps, and you will need extra advice. For this, you can either call up customer care or look up Youtube videos for help.

Pros Comfortable molded handle

Clean and efficient performance

Known to be versatile

Adjusting valve made of solid brass Cons Instructions are not clear

Next, we have another powerful option that can treat small areas and spots easily. The AUSAIL Weed Torch works wonderfully with a heat capacity of 50,000 BTU. It will take care of your garden, patio, and lawn jobs and leave you with a weed-free space.

Weed Torch Propane Burner,Blow Torch ,50,000BTU,Gas Vapor, Self... Compared to other burner, AUSAIL weed torch adopt...

This torch is the helper for patio,lawn and garden...

Why Did We Like It?

The product will allow you to control the flame and regulate its intensity and pressure. There is a control knob that will help in regulation, and then the narrow head ensures that the flame is targeted. This specific quality helped us reach small areas of weed between sensitive plants. You can even work on edges of paths and ponds, thanks to this.

Next, it is very lightweight and easy to manage while working. You can easily balance it and approach the weed without having to bend down or crouch too much. Although it contains stainless steel, the body does not have extra weight, and the steel allows high-temperature flames.

Plus, the trigger is easy to work with, and you just have to press it to fire up the product. It can then burn for 60 minutes on one canister of 14.1 oz propane.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it works wonderfully on mulch and light weed, it does not function well with water-filled stems or heavy leaves. These do not die off, and you will need to use herbicides in this case. So, we will recommend checking the kind of weed you have before purchasing.

Pros Can be used to treat small areas

Control knob for easy regulation

Lightweight and easy to balance

Pressure and intensity of the flame can be regulated Cons Not good for heavy leaves

Be it for grill ignition or to clear off weed, the SPARC Propane/MAPP Torch is a true workhorse. It is a great example of outdoor utility torches and is completely powered by MAPP gas or propane. The tanks can easily be attached, and you can start working with it as soon as it arrives.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a very tough product that can take care of all kinds of weed, damaged blacktop, and can thaw frozen pipes. Being very lightweight, you can take it around your garage driveway and front gates to clear off snow in winter.

Moreover, for ease of use, this comes with an ergonomic foam handle that is built for comfort. This is resistant to slipping and will prevent you from having to touch the heated body while using it. We could get maximum comfort, and our parents were also able to use it without any pain in the shoulder later on.

Further, the hose is 34 inches long, and you can stay at a safe distance from the flame. The propane tank also does not need to be carried around and can be kept at a place while you try to clear the weed off from the surrounding areas.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The downside to this product was that no information was provided on how to use the product. The instruction manual was completely missing, and we had to call up customer care representatives for help. We really wish that the brand considers this and adds a manual.

Pros Slip-resistant handle

Brass knob is easily adjustable

Brass knob is easily adjustable

For versatile use Cons Did not come with instructions

Now that we are nearing the end of this list, it is time to introduce the BISupply Heating Torch 6514. This is an excellent roofing torch that can generate a high temperature of 3000 degrees Fahrenheit when you connect it to a 20-lb tank.

Why Did We Like It?

This product is made of stainless steel, which is resistant to corrosion and rust. These are the 2 main issues that can reduce durability, and since they are taken care of, you can expect them to last long.

Next, it has a steel jet nozzle along with a valve that can be adjusted. This valve will allow you to change the flame temperature and size. It is easy to use, and you can access it without having to twist your hand.

To add to the convenience, this comes with a 5-meter hose which has a 300 PSI rating. This is safe from explosions and will not burst on getting heated. The hose is also long enough to prevent the flame from touching you in any way.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You will have to be very careful while handling this product. We left the control knob barely turned on, and the flame was huge. It can burn through aluminum in seconds, and hence, you have to be extremely cautious. Ensure pets and kids are nowhere in sight before working with this.

Pros Strong stainless steel body

Resistant to rust and corrosion

Adjustable valve

Perfect for professional and home use Cons Has to be handled carefully

A great option for performing small jobs is the Greenwood 91033 Propane Torch. If you are facing issues with weed growing back constantly every few months, this will help in getting rid of them for good. It is powerful and produces a strong flame that will work within seconds.

Greenwood 91033 Propane Torch by Greenwood Turbo blast trigger for a burst of extra heat

Durable steel nozzle jet and flow valve

Why Did We Like It?

This product can be used for multiple purposes, including melting snow, burning weed, cooking, and removing paint. Just ensure that the painted surface is not flammable before you try to remove paint with this. Also, consumers have also cooked steaks with this in the backyard, and it has turned out well.

Plus, this is a lightweight product weighing just 3.44 pounds. The lightweight ensures that anybody can use the product regardless of their physical strength. This also has a long hose which will help you stay safe while you work with fire.

To top it all, this comes with a turbo blast trigger that will produce a strong flame immediately and will kill weed within seconds. You can cover your entire backyard within a few minutes, thanks to this.

What Could’ve Been Better?

So, this product does not come with a regulator, and that is problematic in a way. You will be getting a full and strong flame every time you turn the trigger on. This can be dangerous for surrounding plants if you are not careful with it. Hence, target it at the right area before pressing the trigger.

Pros Insulated easy-to-handle grip

Turbo blast trigger included

Known to be durable

Made for small jobs Cons Has no regulator

If you were looking for a high-intensity torch that can take care of all your needs, the Flame King YSNPQ is an excellent choice. It has a heat capacity of 100,000 BTU and will function perfectly well for both domestic and professional purposes. Read on to know all about its bells and whistles.

Why Did We Like It?

This product comes with a 10-foot hose rated at 350 PSI. It is perfect for working with hard-to-reach areas, and you can stand at a distance ensuring complete safety. Also, you will not need to carry the propane tank around. Simply keep it in one place and maneuver the hose to cover the surrounding area.

Plus, it is made to serve multiple purposes, and you can use it to do way more things other than clearing weed. It can be used for asphalt melting, soldering, removing paint, snow clearing, and starting a wood fire. We also found that it can be used in all kinds of areas, including farms, houses, gardens, and industrial areas.

That’s not all; this one comes with a molded easy-to-grip handle, providing you with a firm yet comfortable grip. We were able to work for long hours thanks to this.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The flame emitted by this product is very intense and large, and we were initially afraid of it. Now it is best not to use it around kids or pets, and we will not recommend this to first-timers who have no experience with weed torches.

Pros Molded handles for easy operation

Made for versatile use

Hose rated at 350 PSI

High-intensity functioning Cons Not for first-timers

Weed Torch Buying Guide

Now that you know all about the top 11 weed torches, it might still be difficult to select one. Remember that the most expensive option does not necessarily need to be the best choice for you. It is important first to understand your requirement and then make a choice. The following factors will help you in this process, and we will suggest that you go through them carefully.

Heat Rating

This refers to the BTU or British Thermal Units, and it determines the intensity of a flame. It will help you measure the energy output, and it generally ranges from 20,000 to 100,000 BTU.

If you have to cover a lot of weed or you need to melt snow occasionally, then a product with a higher BTU rating will be a better choice.

Length Of The Hose

This is a very important factor while purchasing a torch as it is going to affect your mobility and ease of working. Now, most options come with a hose, and the length of it will determine if you have to carry the propane cylinder constantly. If it is pretty long, then the cylinder can be kept at a place while you move the torch around.

Also, you will find some torches without a hose, but these are generally small and can only take care of a small area.

Size Of The Tank

The size of a propane tank will determine how long you can use the weed torch without having to refill. This should basically depend on the amount of area that needs to be covered, and you can make an estimate of it before purchasing the tank.

Larger ones of 20 lbs. will give you a longer run time but are difficult to move about because of the weight. Smaller ones, on the other hand, are more portable and will not pose any problems.

Verdict

While you are working with weed torches, you do not need to burn them to ashes. All you need to do is to expose the weed to the flame for a second.

They will then die off themselves but if you need to check, then wait for the leaves to cool down and touch one of them. If you see that your fingerprint remains, then the job has been done.

Moving on, before we leave, let us take you through our favorites. The Flame King YSNPQ-1000T is our personal favorite for the versatility offered, while the Mag-Torch MT 5000 offers safe and easy ignition.

But if you want something for smaller jobs, then the Red Dragon VT 1-32 C 25000 will be perfect. With this, we will sign off, and you can let us know about any further queries in the comment section below. Until next time!