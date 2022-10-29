Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Husqvarna edger weed eaters are known for their large cutting radius and high-speed rotating heads that makes them versatile. Driveways, sidewalks, or flower beds– these weed eaters cut weeds and overhanging grasses quickly with their unique shaft designs.

Unkempt lawns with tall grasses and weeds are unsightly and destroy the beauty of your property. For a beautiful lawn, every gardening enthusiast must invest in a good-quality edger weed eater.

In a market saturated with many brands, Husqvarna emerged as the most popular one because its devices are user-friendly, lightweight, and powerful. With that said, we decided to review the best Husqvarna edger weed eaters that gardening enthusiasts can invest in.

5 Best Husqvarna Edger Weed Eaters Review

Husqvarna 324L 4-Cycle 18" Cutting Path Gas String Trimmer Features a 25cc 4-cycle engine which powers the 18...

Trimmer engine runs on unleaded gas, requiring no...

The 324L gas string trimmer is one of our favorites as it’s powered by a 25cc 4-stroke engine. Equipped with an 18-inch trimmer head, this device cuts through weeds and grass with ease. As a bonus, it’s backed by a 3-year warranty, so you can contact the brand if something goes wrong.

Why Did We Like It?

Weighing about 17 pounds, this gas trimmer boasts a lightweight design and ergonomic construction that makes it easy to use. Its 18-inch trimmer head relies on a 25cc 4-stroke engine to keep your lawn spick and span. This means it can cut through thick grasses and weeds.

Unlike other gas-powered weed eaters, it runs on unleaded gas, so you won’t have to waste time mixing fuel. As it’s equipped with an air purge system, it removes air from the fuel system and carburetor, which is why it doesn’t take too long to start. Added to that is the Smart Start technology to ensure users face no issues using the device.

Like other Husqvarna weed eaters, replacing the trimmer line is an easy task. You’ll also be pleased to know that releasing a new trimmer line is not difficult– tap the trimmer head against the grass, and you’ll be good to go!

The translucent fuel tank is another thoughtful addition to this gas-powered trimmer that allows you to monitor the fuel level while you work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Versatile, lightweight, and powerful– the 324L packs quite a punch. And for this reason, it comes with a slightly higher price tag, which makes it ideal for professionals or those who aren’t on a budget. Rest assured, you won’t be disappointed if you invest in it.

Pros Powerful motor

Runs on unleaded gas

Backed by a 3-year warranty

Easy to use Cons A bit costly

Designed for professionals and gardening enthusiasts, the 220iL battery string trimmer boasts a 16-inch cutting path. Unlike other battery-powered string trimmers, its head rotates in dual directions to keep the debris off your landscapes and flowerbeds. Also, it comes fully assembled, so you can use it right out of the box.

Why Did We Like It?

This battery-powered Husqvarna string trimmer runs on a 40-volt lithium-ion battery to cut through all grasses and weeds. Furthermore, it comes with a push-button start that delivers 25% more power and makes it easy to trim thick grasses.

Its Flip-n-Go trigger and edger grip cuts the grass finer and adds to the user-friendliness of the device. And, thanks to the DualDirection rotating head, this electric trimmer allows users to adjust the head to prevent trimmings from landing on the flower beds.

Compared to gas-powered string trimmers, this Husqvarna weed eater delivers ultra-quiet performance and doesn’t vibrate as much as others. So, you can trim the lawn without disturbing your neighbors.

Another thing we like about the trimmer is that its weight is well-balanced, meaning it’s neither too heavy nor too light. That’s not all; the unit is backed by a 3-year limited warranty for greater convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though lightweight, this battery-powered trimmer is a heavy-duty device, which is why it cuts through thick growth. With this trimmer, the only downside is that replacing the string isn’t as easy as on other battery or gas-powered models. But, considering its battery life and ultra-quiet performance, we’d say it’s one of the best string trimmers you can invest in.

Pros Easy to handle

Cuts through thicker grass efficiently

Charges quickly

Doesn’t require assembly Cons Replacing the trimmer line is slightly difficult

Boasting a curved shaft, the 122C gas-powered string trimmer is easy to maneuver, which makes it perfect for hard-to-reach areas. This lightweight device weighs about 16 pounds and is equipped with a low-noise engine, so it’s suited for residential use.

Why Did We Like It?

The handle housed at the center of this sleek and slender weed trimmer is what grabbed our attention. As against other gas string trimmers, this one is slightly longer, and the ergonomic handle ensures the user doesn’t face difficulties while moving it from one corner to another.

What makes it perfect for homeowners is that it’s equipped with a low-noise engine, so it doesn’t produce loud noises when trimming the lawn. Interestingly, it sports a Tap’n Go trimmer head that feeds the line automatically to boost productivity.

Like other Husqvarna trimmers, it is designed with Smart Start technology and the machine can start quickly with minimal effort. Moreover, it features an auto return stop switch that automatically moves to the “ON” position for quick starting.

As you’d expect of gas trimmers, this one doesn’t fall short of removing air from the fuel system and carburetor. Boasting a curved shaft design, it’s perfect for trimming overgrown weeds and grasses from tight areas.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a reconditioned device, the trimmer leaves no stone unturned to keep the edges of your lawn crisp and well-defined. However, the shaft isn’t adjustable, which may be a bummer for those who trim on slopes. Besides this minor flaw, the unit works exceptionally well and offers value for your money.

Pros Low noise engine

Starts with minimal effort

Ergonomic handle

Comes with an operator manual Cons Shafts cannot be adjusted

Sale Husqvarna 970452001 329L 28cc Gasoline Straight Shaft LINE Trimmer... Efficient 27.6cc 2-cycle trimmer is a versatile...

Comes with a heavy-duty T35 trimmer head from...

Looking for a trimmer that allows you to trim grasses from underneath decks, lawn furniture, or under walls? The 329L gasoline trimmer is worth considering because its straight shaft offers a more extended reach to complete your work quickly.

Why Did We Like It?

Featuring a heavy-duty T35 trimmer head, the Husqvarna 329L gas string trimmer is a highly versatile tool that any gardening enthusiast should have in their shed.

Its powerful 27.6cc 2-cycle engine allows users to trim more grasses in less time and doesn’t produce much vibrations like Husqvarna string trimmers. As it’s equipped with a straight shaft, it is a perfect tool for trimming weeds from hard-to-reach areas.

Like other gas models, this device doesn’t take long to start, thanks to the Smart Start system. What’s more, it has intuitive controls such as choke and purge, which can easily be understood by everybody.

And whenever you turn the machine off, the stop button moves to the start position for the user’s convenience. Rest assured, the device can be started without much effort, which is a bonus.

Besides, it is equipped with a high-torque bevel gear parallel to the ground to enhance the efficiency of the unit. Also, we’d like to mention that this straight shaft gas string trimmer is backed by a two-year warranty.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Considering its functionality, versatility, and durability, the Husqvarna 329L is perfect for homeowners and people in the landscaping business. That being said, we won’t recommend this weed eater to beginners because straight shafts aren’t as well balanced as curved ones, so they are slightly challenging to handle.

Pros Ideal for both homeowners and professionals

Excellent for cutting grasses from harder-to-reach areas

Backed by a two-year warranty

Starts quickly Cons Not recommended for beginners

Are you hunting for lawn care tools that will come in handy for various tasks, from cleaning to cutting grass? Well, the 325iLK battery string trimmer is right up the street with its powerful motor that makes the toughest jobs easy-peasy. This easy-to-use device is compatible with a variety of trimmer attachments offered by the brand.

Why Did We Like It?

This Husqvarna 325iLK weed eater operates on a 25cc petrol engine, which improves fuel efficiency and allows users to pull off even the toughest task with ease. Also, it is equipped with a brushless motor, so it is resistant to wearing and is designed to last for the coming years.

Furthermore, it sports a Tap’ n Go heavy-duty twin line cutting system, so the trimmer line can be extended without issues while cutting.

Compared to other battery-powered trimmers, this unit doesn’t make much noise. Therefore, you can work in public places and at your residential property without disturbing others.

Over and above that, the versatility of this device is almost limitless. Grass cutting, cleaning, pruning, edging, and hedging– you can pull off a variety of tasks by just changing the attachments.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Quiet and lightweight, this weed eater is a highly versatile device, which is why it’s popular among gardening enthusiasts. Sadly, the brand only ships the unit, not the battery or the charger, which means you’ll have to order them separately to use the machine for cutting grass and weed.

Pros Adjustable handles

Ideal for a variety of lawn-related tasks

Easy to use

Doesn’t produces much noise Cons Batteries and chargers will have to be purchased separately

Husqvarna Edger Weed Eater Buying Guide

Things To Consider

We’ve walked you through the five best edger weed eaters you can consider for maintaining the yard. Now, the question is– were you able to pick the right one for your lawn-related tasks?

If, like most people, you cannot decide which edger weed eater would be perfect for trimming the lawn, don’t worry because we are here to help you out.

There are plenty of factors that people need to consider before deciding which model they must go for. To save you some hassles, we decided to put together a buyer’s guide with all the necessary factors that you need to consider before buying an edger weed eater. So, let’s check them out.

1. Power Source

Like other power tools, weed eaters are powered by rechargeable batteries, gasoline, and power cords.

Electric models run either on battery or require electrical outlets to cut grass from the lawn. Also, they are fairly lightweight, easier to start, and don’t require much maintenance. Today, most models are equipped with low-noise engines, so your neighbors won’t get disturbed when you’re trimming the lawn.

However, the only downside of electric models is that they come with a limited run time, except for the corded models.

While battery-powered models are perfect for average-size yards, corded ones are best suited for large lawns. As not every lawn has an electrical outlet, you’ll have to use an extension cord while running a plug-in weed eater.

Compared to the electric models, gas-powered trimmers are powerful and can easily trim the thickest of grasses and weeds. In fact, they are a perfect choice for large areas, which is why it’s most popular among professionals and those in the landscaping business.

But, you must keep in mind that they aren’t lightweight, but are heavier than the electric models. Also, they are pretty loud and call for regular maintenance, or they won’t function as efficiently as they did earlier. Nevertheless, gas-powered weed eaters can be used for hours without worrying about their battery draining out.

2. Shaft Type: Curved Or Straight

Similar to classic scythes, hand-held edger weed eaters are available in curved and straight shafts.

Curved shafts distribute the weight of the machine evenly, which means users are less likely to experience hand fatigue. Moreover, devices equipped with curved shafts can be held at different angles for the user’s convenience. However, they aren’t durable because the inner wiring gets tangled in the curved interior of the shaft.

On the other hand, units with straight shafts are difficult to handle and slightly larger. Even then, most people pick the edger weed eaters with straight shafts because they score high on durability. Not just that, but they also offer a longer reach, which means you can trim weeds and grasses from harder-to-reach areas.

3. Weight

Not many people consider the weight of the weed eater they are likely to purchase, but you mustn’t ignore it because it plays a great role in determining your productivity.

Often people buy the string trimmer only to find out that it is bulky; as a result, they struggle to trim the lawn, wasting their hard-earned money. Always go for a lightweight option because they are easy to move, because we are sure you wouldn’t want to drain yourself before in the middle of the trimming chore. Of course, you’ll be able to trim a large area without getting tired or experiencing hand fatigue.

4. Cutting Radius

Not every edger weed eater is designed the same, meaning each has a different cutting radius. In simpler terms, cutting radius refers to the inches a device can cut at once.

Basically, the wider the cutting range is, the more area the device covers at a time. Compared to short radius devices, larger ones are likely to finish your yard faster so that you can proceed to other tasks.

5. Ease Of Use

Whichever trimmer you choose, make sure it’s easy to use; of course, you wouldn’t want to experience fatigue after trimming the lawn.

That is to say, if you invest in a trimmer that comes with wheels, you won’t face a hard time moving the tool all around the lawn, even if there are a lot of bumps. Aside from straining your arm, it would give you neat and well-defined edges.

Contrarily, hand-held trimmers are undoubtedly excellent, but their weight plays a crucial role in determining your productivity. When it comes to hand-held trimmers, always go for a lightweight model so that you’ll be able to trim the lawn without much issues.

6. Cost

There’s no denying that edger weed eaters are sold at an extensive range of costs. While some devices can be availed by paying less than $100, others may cost as much as $500.

When it comes to costs, your budget plays an influential role in determining which model you should bring home. For this reason, deciding your budget is important, so you can scour the options accordingly.

Husqvarna Edger Weed Eater FAQ How often should you trim the lawn? Experts think that the best time to trim your lawn is mid-morning every day– after the morning dew has dried up and before the sun is fully out. For most, it’s a weekly activity, but others prefer trimming the lawn only from late spring to early fall. Should you trim the yard before or after mowing it? Ideally, there is no hard and fast rule when it comes to trimming the yard. Some gardening enthusiasts prefer trimming the lawn first because it makes mowing an easy task. But, others tend to use a lawn mower before the trimmer because it prevents them from over-trimming. Whether you trim before or after using a lawn mower depends upon your preferences and convenience. Straight or curved– which shaft should you go for? The contoured design of the curved shaft makes it easy to move, while the straight shaft units are perfect for heavy-duty weed control. Also, if you’re a taller individual, we suggest going for straight shafts instead of curved ones. Question ? ( required )

Top Husqvarna Edger Weed Eater Verdict

Even though all the models reviewed above are excellent, our favorite is the 324L gas string trimmer. Equipped with a powerful engine, the unit cuts through grasses and weeds in a breeze. What’s more, it’s backed by a three-year warranty, so consumers need not worry about spending extra on repairs!

Or, if you’re looking for a battery-powered trimmer, the 220iL battery string trimmer is your best bet.

That’s everything we had to tell you and after reading our guide, we are sure you’ll pick the right unit for trimming the yard. Till we meet again!

