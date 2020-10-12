Tips on How to Get an Architecture Job From a Post Online

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Applying for an architecture job online is easy; to say the least. But how do you convert it into a job offer?

To be honest, there’s no sure shot way of getting a job offer; nonetheless, you can increase your chances of being selected by following the protocols of online job search. Remember crucial points such as where and how to apply for the job so that you at least make it to the interview.

However, here’s where the main problem arises. Most job seekers are unaware of architecture-specific job sites; as a result, they tend to submit poorly formatted resumes to generic sites.

This is why we’ve come forward with this guide, explaining a few crucial points to remember while applying for an architecture job online. These tips will definitely increase your chances of landing your dream job from online posts.

So, without further ado, let’s get going.

Getting An Architecture Job From A Post Online

Over the years, we’ve seen a growing trend for online job search, which continues to replace on-paper applications, even in the architectural industry. But despite the convenience of finding suitable jobs from a vast list of openings online, the overall process isn’t easy.

This is why we’ve created this comprehensive guide, highlighting a few tips on converting online job openings into job offers. So, let’s get started…

Know Where To Find Architectural Jobs

There are more than hundreds of job sites that offer architectural job openings, but if you’re set on a specific firm, its website is the best place to start. However, it’s important to note that the careers page and online job postings of smaller firms may not be up to date.

You can trust larger firms as they tend to be more reliable in their job listings. They always have an email address to submit your resume or application even when there are no postings.

That said, there’s no need to restrict your job search to firm websites; you can always apply for jobs on the following architecture-specific job sites. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Archinect

You’ll be pleased to know that many of the world’s top firms post jobs on the Archinect employment page. There’s no need to filter out software and data as the page is exclusively designed for architects.

Craigslist

Craigslist offers a ton of architectural job listings depending on your location in its Architecture and Engineering section under the jobs category.

AIA Job Board

With AIA Job Board, you don’t have to filter out architecture jobs by searching for keywords like “software architect” and “software architecture.” This is because it’s a great place to find architecture-specific job openings.

Recruiter Sites

Finding jobs using the most popular recruiter sites like Opus and Aerotek can be a great experience for both sides. For the potential candidate, the recruiter’s service is free, but the latter does earn a commission, which is usually a percentage of the candidate’s basic pay.

It’s important to remember that recruiters are looking for ideal candidates to fill the position. In other words, they’ll hire the closest match after going through the detailed description of the role.

So, apply for the job only if you meet 75% of their requirements. You may have a shot even if you have an experience of 7 years while they look for someone with that of 10 years.

Mega Job Sites

It’s not a hard and fast rule to apply for architecture jobs only on architecture-specific job sites. Mega job sites like Indeed, Glassdoor, Monster, and Careerbuilder, offering more generic job postings, can also be used to find architecture jobs.

However, the success rate of getting interviews through these sites, leave alone jobs is comparatively lower. It’s better to use them for research to know more about the company and the salary they offer.

Include A Cover Letter

Don’t forget to include a short, one-page cover letter while applying for your dream job online. It should highlight the best parts of your resume without seeming repetitive to help the employer know who you are.

Note that your cover letter is a marketing document that will allow you to introduce yourself. Therefore, it’s important to emphasize your soft skills and strong work ethics, like the ability to meet deadlines, work long hours, and more.

Don’t Beat Around The Bush

Truth be told, recruiters hardly spend 6 seconds looking at your resume. This is why you need to make sure your resume is concise and well-formatted, highlighting your best work and experience. But that doesn’t mean you have to create a generic resume that sounds robotic.

Get straight to the point, explaining why you’re a good fit for the job, and add your personal touch by mentioning something unique about yourself. This will make you stand out even within the 6-second duration.

Follow The Instructions

Most online job postings include relevant instructions on how they want you to submit your resume or application. You need to pay attention to these instructions to stand a chance of being selected among the vast list of applicants.

To avoid missing out on crucial details, you may always create a checklist by copying and reformatting the given instructions.

Spelling Check & Proofreading

Make sure your application, resume, sample portfolio, and other documents are error-free. Proofread everything before you send them out so that you don’t get picked up because of typos and poor sentence structure.

You can ask a friend to help you out or simply read them out loud to find mistakes you may have missed.

Don’t Rule Out Government Jobs

You can consider government job sites to find relevant architecture job postings under the Engineering and Architect category. The overall process is quite slow, but the federal listings come with the salary range, giving you an idea if the job is worth the time and effort.

An architect may not consider a government job as an option, but seeing its opportunities, it shouldn’t be ruled out as a possibility.

Online Submissions

Most large architecture firms offer application portals on their websites. Ideally, there are two options:

Attaching A PDF

Always choose this option as it makes the submission process smooth and hassle-free. You’ll only face formatting issues if the firm offers a text box.

Text Only Box

The plain text box doesn’t allow formatting; instead, it makes your nicely formatted resume look like a jumbled mess. So, you’ll need to ensure your resume and documents are formatted for both HTML and plain text to make them eligible.

You may also apply for a job via email. Keep your cover letter as the body of the email, and then attach your resume and other relevant documents. That’s not all; we’d suggest you to write a paper and send it as part of your sample portfolio.

Additional Pro Tips

At times job posts might link back to their original posters, so in order to get to the source, you can try copying the job description to google. This will directly land you to the firm’s website where the job originated.

What’s more, to search which firms are looking to hire candidates, google terms like “architecture firm selected.” This will help you keep a tab on the recently awarded projects from top-notch firms that may serve as potential employers.

Final Words

The present job scenario in the architectural industry shows dynamic prospects, which hasn’t been seen in almost ten years. That said, the profession is bound to make you shine, provided you land the ideal architecture job.

Being a close-knit community, getting a job in this field can be easy, especially when you have connections and networks. However, if you have a specific firm in mind, this isn’t always possible.

On that note, we now come to the end of this comprehensive guide. Here’s hoping our tips will help you land your dream architecture job from reliable online postings.

With this, we’ll take your leave. Till next time!