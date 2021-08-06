What Questions To Ask In Your Architecture Job Interview?

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the most underrated aspects of a job interview is asking questions.

If you’re a budding architect, then you can’t expect to shy away from a challenge. While many candidates may fail to gather up the courage to ask relevant questions, you can’t afford to fall in that category.

You’ve to pick your moment and ask the interviewer what’s on your mind to better understand what the job entails. Apart from that, you get an idea of how hard you need to work or what responsibilities you’ll have to shoulder, and whether it’ll help fulfill your aspirations.

But we understand that it can be tricky to come up with the right questions or the correct manner to ask them during the crunch moments. So, for your benefit, we’ve highlighted all the essential information in our guide to give you a head start.

Are you ready? Let’s put on our thinking caps and dive right in.

Best Architecture Job Interview Questions

When Should You Ask Questions?

When you enter the interview room, the panelists are waiting to get accustomed to your skills. They want to find out how you can add value to the organization, so don’t get too tensed about asking questions right away. Instead, take your time, settle down, and respectfully answer what you’re being asked.

Once the panelists are done, they will be looking to bring the interview to a close. Now is your chance to let them know what’s on your mind. The best thing to do is restrict yourself to the most critical questions, or you may even ask some follow-up questions while you’re answering.

You must try to maintain a conversational tone that will place you in good stead. It would also be best to avoid simple yes or no questions and look for more comprehensive answers. The key is to remember that there’s nothing wrong with asking questions, and it helps to highlight your interest.

Keep in mind that you’re trying to gauge whether the job offers the opportunity for you to showcase your talent and progress in your career. So, to help you, we’ve listed down some of the burning questions which candidates are itching to ask. You can also write these down to be better prepared lest you forget during the interview.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

Job-Related Questions

One of the primary questions you can start with is asking the interviewer what projects you’ll be involved in. You should note while appearing for the interview, it’s expected you’ll read up on the particular architecture firm. And while conducting your research, you’ll get an idea of the type of projects they have.

So, there’s no need for you to ask about the same, and instead, you can ask about your role and how you’ll fit in. It helps keep all the unnecessary clutter aside and shows that you’re interested in the workings of the firm. Moreover, it’ll form the platform for you to ask further questions.

Location

After learning about the ongoing projects and the department you’ll be assigned to, you should try to find your work location. In case you have a family, and the project is out of town, you’ll have to spend a sufficient amount of time traveling for meetings.

Moreover, you’ll need to monitor the progress, which is why a prior knowledge of the location will allow you to work out a plan. You’ll also realize whether it’ll be feasible for you to accept such an undertaking, which will enable you to make an informed decision.

Please, remember that an interview involves interaction where both you and the interviewer try to gather the relevant information. If you come back after only providing information, then you’re none the wiser.

Another aspect of learning about the location is to know about the office where you’ll be needed. Ask if you’ll be working at the main office or someplace else and also inquire whether the post you’re being offered is a new one. A recent post is often a sign of the company growing.

Number Of Projects

The next thing you need to know about is the number of projects you’re likely to undertake. You can usually get an idea depending upon the organization. We mean that if you’re working in a small office, you will have more possibility to handle a series of projects.

You’ll have to be a master of all traits and take care of numerous departments. So, by asking the interviewer, you’ll get an idea of the intensity of the job. In case you’re unsure if you can handle more than one job, we suggest you go for it rather than paying attention to what others have to say.

It’s better to have more work than none at all, and it also promises variety instead of being stuck in a tedious job for years. However, the decision rests with you, which you can only make if you ask for the information.

Besides, try and figure out if you’re being hired for one large project or the general improvement of the organization. It’s better if you’re selected for the latter as it offers more job security rather than one specific assignment, which may or may not be successful.

Why Is The Post Vacant?

After learning about the job, you’ll get an idea of whether you’re being asked to fill a vacancy. The standard question to ask is why there’s a vacancy in the first place and what made the person leave. However, all of this is predicated on the assumption that the firm is willing to share the details.

You may try to know the duration for which one stays at the job or is likely to work on the project. In case you find that the position has been frequently vacated in the past few months, it’s usually a sign that all is not well. In such a scenario, heighten your Sherlock skills and try to prise out the reason without being nosy.

We know it’s a challenging task, but it never hurts to take a shot.

Now, if you’re already working at a firm, it’s vital to know when the new organization wants you to join. It’ll help you plan the exit accordingly should you accept the offer and also enable you to bring your current projects to a close. It shouldn’t be too much of a concern given that most companies are flexible with their joining dates provided you can start work within two or three weeks.

Prospects For Growth

One of the most important things you can ask about is your prospects for growth in the new organization. It shows you’re interested in the functions of the organization while also creating a positive impression on the panelists. They are bound to love a candidate who is enthusiastic about long term opportunities and achieving significant milestones.

On the other hand, if the firm you’re applying to isn’t a big organization, you’re likely to find there’s not much room for improvement.

Concerns About You

It may seem like a cliched question, and is also applicable for professions outside architecture, but that’s because it works wonders in the room. At the end of the interview, when you ask your probable employers if they have any concerns regarding your abilities, it shows that you’re confident in who you are.

It serves to highlight that you’re aware of your shortcomings and want to work on them. If the interviewer gives you honest feedback, you can improve your chances of landing a better job. Moreover, as a budding architect, input from professionals plays a pivotal part in shaping your career.

So, stick to this tried and tested question to know more about what you can do better.

Inquire About The Training Level

Knowing your colleagues’ experience level will help you understand if the firm promotes an ecosystem to learn. When you begin on your journey as an architect, you’ll need people from whom you can pick up vital tips.

Similarly, if the office personnel don’t have the required expertise or are on the same level as you, it may not be the right move for your career. You need to learn from the best, and the best have experience. Therefore, make it a point to ask whether the employees are enrolled in IDP, Part III, or are on the road to licensing.

In case the interviewers don’t know or show a lack of interest, it might be that you’ll have more chances to learn elsewhere.

Questions About The Interviewer

Furthermore, feel free to ask the panelists how much experience they have. It would help if you didn’t come across as someone who is only concerned about themself. Showing an interest in the other person will help build a sense of camaraderie. You can use that rapport to your advantage to know more about the intricacies of the organization.

Meanwhile, inquire about what makes the interviewer get up and go to work every day or encourages them to work for the company. It’ll undoubtedly improve your understanding but abstain from asking such questions to the firm owner. Know your audience and choose wisely.

What’s the Next Step?

After both parties are satisfied with what they want to know, you can ask about the future procedure. It may be that the interviewer forgets to tell you, and so you’ll have to grab the initiative rather than staying in the dark.

Inquire whether you’ve to sit for another bout of interviews and who you should contact. In case you don’t hear from the firm in a few days, it’s best to follow up yourself. Besides, getting a name and contact number is the first step to building connections, and a polite thank you on the same contact will work in your favor.

Final Words

We’ve reached the end of our guide, and hopefully, you’re starting to form a better idea of architecture interviews.

Remember to keep your cool and shortlist the most important questions that you feel need addressing. In this way, you won’t be overwhelmed, and you can turn up to the interview feeling confident.

That’s all the time we have. Take care and good luck!

What Skills Are Required to be an Architect?

How Working From Home Is Helping Architects Save Money

