How To Create A Target List Of Architecture Firms

There are thousands of architecture firms in the market, and you cannot be applying to them all!

You will have a few favorite ones that you would like to apply to, but it is always best to widen the list. The companies that you want to get into might not be hiring, or they might be offering a different position than where you want to be.

Now, it is best to explore all kinds of opportunities before settling for the one job where you fit in perfectly. To help you out with this process, we have curated a guide that will tell you about the things to keep in mind. We are sure that you will be able to create a target list of architecture firms once you go through this.

So, grab a cup of coffee and dive in.

Ways To Create A Target List Of Architecture Firms

We have made a list of the things in chronological order that you should keep in mind. From applying to a number of companies to reaching out to different sources, every little detail is mentioned for you. Read on to find out all about them.

How Many Potential Employers To Target?

It is essential to remember that targeting fewer employers could be risky, as many might not be hiring at the moment. The situation may also be that you do not suit the job profile.

So, make sure that you apply to 30-40 employers. That will ensure that you have a number of options to choose from, and it should not take you more than 60 minutes to do this.

Again, applying to too many firms at one go could be problematic as you might be called for interviews on the same date. It could lead to more confusion that you can easily avoid.

What Are The Cities To Target?

In the next step, you’ve got to decide on the cities that you may want to work in. If you have already decided that you do not want to shift or change cities, this should not be a concern.

However, it is best to look at other opportunities outside your town to note what is out there. You may decide at a later point about shifting your base outside the city.

But if you do have a list of offices that you have dreamt of working in, keep it handy. Mark out the cities and make a list of priorities. This will help you select one in the end.

How To Keep Track Of The Applications?

Are you comfortable working with spreadsheets? If not, this is an excellent time to learn how to use one because it is indeed one of the best ways to organize. Spreadsheets will help you manage and follow up on applications.

Even if you are sending out 30-40 applications, it will be challenging to keep a record of all of them in one place. And you do not want to mess up here.

There are columns and rows in spreadsheets which will have the date, location, company name, and position recorded in the order of your priorities. Keep a column for responses, too, and keep filling it as soon as you receive a reply from any of the employers.

You can even use highlights and colors to make sure that you know the shortlisted and rejected companies at one glance.

Reaching Out To Your Network

Your network is going to play a significant role in helping you get a job. Now, if you are wondering who all would be considered as part of your network, it will include close friends and friends of friends.

This includes people you know as well as those you don’t but are colleagues of friends. It also extends to social networking sites and online colleagues who might be working in a company that you have set your eyes on.

Reach out to your LinkedIn network too. LinkedIn is very powerful when it comes to reaching out to people who you would never be able to reach otherwise. You can see where these people are working, know about their companies and their list of employees.

Once you find someone who is currently working in a firm you are interested in, it is time to reach out to them for help. They will either provide you with the HR’s contact details or will put in a word for you.

Also, in this quest, you might end up learning why a person left the job after a short span of time. Get in touch with past employees and ask if they are willing to discuss the company.

Do A Thorough Research

We cannot stress this enough! Research is the key to getting a successful job, and you may be able to find the pros and cons of every company that you are applying to. This will help you settle for one after you have calculated and weighed the disadvantages.

While LinkedIn will help you a lot with the process of research, you can also use sites like Glassdoor to do it. But remember not to fall for bad feedback only. If you have left the company on a sour note or haven’t been able to fit in, there are chances that you will be writing a negative review.

Many people do that, and you should not judge just on the basis of this feedback. If possible, try to talk to them about the office culture and form your own opinion. If necessary, you can also go down to their office to find out the work culture there.

Be On Point

We would want to caution you about over researching. Yes, this is legit, and many people end up spending too much time in this process. Once you have a clear idea, don’t stress about it too much. Move on to another company and check it out. If you are shortlisted in any of the firms, you can then research that specific one in detail.

You can also check with your alumni office to find out about the people who left that office and where they might be currently working. Most offices will give you access to all the files of their alumni members.

Get in touch with your university alumni, too, to check on new firms that may be looking to hire. If you have graduated from an architecture-related course, the university office may have information regarding current job openings.

Adding on, if you can contact an ex-professor or mentor, they might be able to help you out too. They could have friends in the industry who might tell you about job openings.

Final Words

Please remember that every job position available does not need to be applied for. It will only waste your time, and you will be stuck in a long process of finding the dream job. Only apply to appropriate positions that you feel will suit your needs.

If you find a good position with an above-average salary but not a good work environment, it is best to steer off and remove this option from the list. This is because it will not add to your long term plan and may end up being a negative addition to your CV. Always take your long-term goals into consideration and then proceed to apply.

Yes, it is difficult to understand how the work environment will be sometimes, and hence, you can take a risk. But it is always good to do the background research well before you finalize.

With this, we will take our leave. Let us know if you have any further queries in the comment section below.

Until next time!

