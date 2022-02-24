Where to Apply for Architecture Jobs Online Today

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

There are a ton of job openings for potential candidates looking for jobs in the architecture field.

But most firms have trouble filling these positions. Why? Well, this is because most job seekers are unaware of online architecture-specific job sites. They often depend on the conventional methods of job search through newspapers and other means.

Remember, in order to increase your chances of landing an architecture-specific job interview; you must know where to apply for the same.

That’s why we’ve come forth with this informative guide, listing some of the best online job sites for you to use.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Where Can You Apply For An Architecture Job Online

Today, working professionals no longer depend on newspapers and other on-paper job postings to find suitable jobs. And the same goes for potential architects in search of their dream architecture job.

With the vast availability of popular job sites, applying for jobs online is convenient. Plus, it saves a ton of your time, which is definitely a win-win!

Here, we have listed some of the best online job sites to help you find suitable architecture-related jobs and internships. Let’s take a look at the options.

The Firm’s Website

Have a specific firm in mind? Then this is probably the best place to begin your job search. For example, consider the HOK’s career page.

That said, the only issue with these websites is related to the size and structure of their HR department, depending on which they maintain their careers page. It’s important to note that smaller firms may not regularly update their online job listings.

On the other hand, larger firms are more reliable in their job postings. They always include a contact email on their page to submit your application or resume, whether they have job openings or not.

Mid-sized firms like Morphosis come with an HR contact email for you to send in your application. This is more convenient than filling out forms of larger firms as they often only support plain text, making your formatted resume look jumbled and messed up.

AIA Job Board

You can browse through hundreds of architecture-specific job listings on the AIA Job Board without having to filter out the industry jobs. What next? Simply upload your resume, subscribe to email alerts, and you’re good to go.

In fact, the site also offers a wide range of how-to videos to help you write letters, build your own brand, and more.

Archinect

The employment page of Archinect is exclusively designed for architects, and it offers a plethora of employment opportunities for potential architecture job seekers. You’ll also be pleased to know that many of the world’s top architecture firms post jobs here. Therefore, it’s one of the best resources for online job listings in the industry.

Craigslist

No, Craigslist isn’t just a place that sells used couches. You can also find a vast list of architecture job postings, depending on your location, in its Architecture and Engineering section under the jobs category.

That’s not all; Craigslist is a popular job site that will help you find part-time and side work besides full-time jobs in the related field.

Arkitectum

Next up on the list, we have yet another popular job board that offers a variety of architecture-specific job openings. All you have to do is create a career profile, upload your updated resume, and check its salary poll.

Coroflot

Coroflot helps design professionals connect with leading companies in the fields of 3D modeling and architecture. It comes with a salary guide, which serves as a valuable negotiating tool once you’ve landed a job interview with a potential firm.

Architizer Professional

Architizer Professional is a relatively new job site launched in 2009. Since then, more than 54,000 people working in the architectural field have showcased their work on this platform. Just upload your portfolio and check the site’s job board for a list of openings, professional courses, and design competitions.

Government Job Sites

Don’t rule out government jobs as viable options since they come with exciting opportunities, which you wouldn’t want to miss out on. To apply for these jobs online, you can check out the US government job sites and narrow down your search by job category and occupational series.

In other words, you’ll easily find relevant architecture-specific job listings under the Engineering and Architect category.

The overall process of landing your dream job through government websites is no doubt slow, but federal job postings come with the salary range posted at the top for all to see. This gives you an idea if the listing is worth your time and effort.

Recruiter Sites

Popular recruiter sites like Opus and Aerotek can help you grab positions in notable architecture firms while ensuring a great experience for both the recruiter and job seeker. Potential candidates can opt for the service of the recruiter on these online platforms for free.

So, how are they paid? Well, the recruiter earns a commission from the firm once the position is filled, which is usually a percentage of your base salary.

This is indeed a win-win situation for both sides; the recruiter gets paid while you get to land your dream architecture job. That said, small to mid-sized firms are ideally the companies that hire recruiters instead of a full-time HR department.

And it’s crucial to note that recruiters are always on the look-out to fill the position. For this, they closely analyze the detailed description of the job role and then try to pick the closest match. Remember that they have to tick as many boxes as possible before they decide to present you as a potential candidate to the hiring firm.

Hence, it’s quite natural for them to cater to candidates with years of experience. On that note, we’d suggest you apply for the job if you meet at least 75% of its requirements. You may also give it a shot if you have 6 or 7 years of experience when they’re looking for someone with 10 years of experience.

Mega Job Sites

There’s no doubt that applying for architecture jobs online on architecture-specific job sites makes the overall process of job search hassle-free and less time-consuming. After all, you won’t have to search for keywords like “software architecture” and “software architect.”

But that doesn’t mean you have to keep looking for jobs only on specific firm websites and other job sites. You may also consider applying for jobs on non-architecture-specific job sites like Monster, Indeed, Careerbuilder, and Glassdoor that offer more generic job listings.

The success rate of even landing a job interview is probably lower than most architectural firm websites. However, you can use them for signing up for email updates and research. In fact, one of the most common mega sites, Glassdoor, is widely used to acquire information regarding salary and company reviews.

Tips To Find Architecture Jobs Online

Now that you know the right online platforms to find architecture jobs, it’s time we introduced you to some pro tips that you should keep in mind while applying for suitable positions.

Copy Job Description

Job posts may link back to their original poster at times, so you need to try and get to that source. You can easily copy the job description to Google to find the architecture firm’s website – the platform where the job originated.

Google Search

Find firms that are looking for staff to join their team. For this, you can Google keywords, such as “architecture firm selected.” You may also add a city to search for firms in your area that have recently won new projects.

That said, SOM, Perkins + Will, and John Ronan are a few examples of potential employment opportunities. So, don’t forget to apply for jobs in these firms, provided they have relevant openings.

Final Words

The job market for architects is quite dynamic, and it hasn’t been this great in almost ten years. So, now is the time to take your chances if you wish to land the job of your dreams.

Getting a job in this close-knit community isn’t that difficult, provided you know the right sources and loopholes. However, if you’ve already set your goals to grab an employment opportunity from one of the topmost architectural firms in the world, then you need to progress with your job search in that direction.

On that note, we have reached the end of our guide to help you find architecture jobs online. Here’s hoping we were able to provide all the relevant information required to narrow down your search.

With this, we’ll take your leave. Till next time!

