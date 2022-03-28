Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Honeywell is one of the largest and most trusted brands in the air circulator fan market.

Among all the products available, the Honeywell HT lineup is the most popular, offering performance and quality in air circulation. What then is the best model in this lineup?

To help choose the best air circulator for your home, we have done the research for you. In this review-based guide, we will cover the strengths and weaknesses of each Honeywell model, while drawing a comparison between each.

Make the most informed decision to improve the air circulation in your home!

Honeywell HT-900 vs. HT-904 vs. HT-908

First off, we have the Honeywell HT 900, which is the most basic in the Honeywell HT lineup. As the starter model, it is also the most affordable, so for those on a budget, this could be a great choice.

Although the HT 900 may be the most basic of air circulators, it does not slack in the features and airflow it provides. It is able to provide powerful cooling across a room that can be felt up to 27-feet away. The model truly has incredible performance for its small and compact build (it doesn’t have a large footprint).

Additionally, the settings included on the HT 900 allow for some degree of customization to control airflow. You are given three fan speed settings to choose how powerful an air movement you want. The second area of adjustment is how you want the air circulator to pivot. There is up to 90 degrees of movement allowed, more than enough to get a full coverage of air circulation.

One step up from the Honeywell HT 900 is the HT 904 model. There is not too much to differentiate between these two. However, there are still minimal differences that make each a unique model in its own right.

Right away, one feature that makes this unit different from the HT 900 model is its overall aesthetic design. While both fans have a similar build, the 904 has a clean white design that makes it stand out and draws the eye.

When it comes to the fans’ speed settings and air circulation, the HT 904 performs similarly to the HT 900. There are three-speed settings to choose from, with an adjustment of up to 90 degrees.

Medium and small rooms can be covered easily with this powerful fan, featuring a compact build. Placing it on a table or one corner of the room is enough to begin cooling the air.

Essentially the top model in this product lineup, the Honeywell HT 908 is an incredible air circulator for any home.

First off, the price point of this particular fan is not going to be cheap. That said, as it has the highest quality of air circulation available, the money spent is seen as an investment for healthier air.

To justify the higher price tag, there are a few unique features that make a difference in the user experience. If you think you could benefit and take advantage of these features, the money for value is justifiable.

One area where the HT 908 stands out is the size of the fan itself. Admittedly, with a medium build, it doesn’t offer much portability as smaller models. However, the HT 908 can still be placed on a table or chair easily. It lies in a comfortable middle of portability and large design.

Additionally, the fan speed controls allow the blades of the fan to be adjusted. In total, there are three speeds to choose from depending on how fast you need the fan to be.

Another area where the HT 908 shines is in the high coverage it provides. The cool air can be felt over an astonishing 32-feet away, thanks to the larger size of the fan blades, which allows the HT 908 to cool a larger space.

Comparing Air Circulator Fan Models

Every product in the Honeywell HT air circulator fan lineup is unique in its own way. However, to make the best decision based on various factors, there are a few things to know where each model stands out.

Depending on what you are looking for in an air circulator fan, you may prefer one model over another. Features like portability or energy efficiency can justify whether you are making qualifying purchases with value or not.

1. Application

Based on the size of the fan, the place that it can be installed differs. The larger and heavier the model is, the more limited it is in its portability and application.

Where a fan is placed in a room can affect how effective it is as an air circulator. What’s more, it can save floor space and remain out of the way by mounting the fan on a wall.

For the Honeywell HT 900 and HT 904 models, both can be mounted on a wall or easily placed on a table or other surface. Thanks to the small, compact design, it is lightweight and versatile in its portability.

On the other hand, the Honeywell HT 908 is not as portable and can only be placed on a flat surface. The larger design and weight makes attaching it to a vertical surface like a wall impossible. It is limited in its versatility to be attached to surfaces; best to keep this one grounded to the floor.

2. Noise Levels

One of the most important categories to determine how efficient an air circulator is is by gauging the noise level it produces. If a fan gives off a high noise when operating, it is usually a sign of malfunction or poor quality.

In the case of these Honeywell models, they perform like a top-of-the-line product. When compared to similarly-sized products from other brands, the level of noise is considerably less in the HT 900, 904, and HT 908 Honeywell fans.

3. Speed And Performance

Across all three fans, there is no difference in the speed settings available. Every Honeywell model comes with three settings to choose from as well as a 90-degree angle adjustment for the head.

Where each differs is how powerful each of these speed settings is. For example, a medium setting on the HT 908 can act as a “turbo mode” for the HT 900 and HT 904. Thanks to the larger build of the HT 908, it is able to cover more area at the same speed as the other smaller models.

As such, the Honeywell HT 908 is the best product to cool rooms quickly. The “turbo design” of the fan provides considerable cooling and coverage at the same speed as the other two models.

If you have a larger area to be covered, the HT 908 can circulate more feet (up to 32 feet away) and can be the better air circulator fan for your needs.

4. Build

How much space a fan takes up in a room is a big consideration before making a decision of which model to buy. The size of the fan can also determine how effective it is as an air circulator.

In the Honeywell HT 900 and HT 904 fans, there are similar diameters across their fan heads. Measuring 11″ in diameter, it does not take up too much space. The small footprint of these two fans does not take away any valuable space in smaller rooms.

On the other hand, the Honeywell HT 908 is considerably wider in diameter. With a 15″ head, it is bulkier and does add a handicap where it can be placed in a room. However, the cooling and amount of feet it covers is more thanks to this turbo design.

Weight does not need to be a consideration when choosing between Honeywell fans as they all weigh the same. Whether you go with the two smaller models or the larger HT 908 fan, you will get an air circulator that weighs only 2.6 pounds.

In areas that are limited in space, either the HT 900 or HT 904 will serve well in taking up minimal space. However, if you need a stronger air circulator fan and have the floor space to spare, the HT 908 is a viable option.

Conclusion

Now that you know the overall differences between these Honeywell air circulator fans, perhaps your search can be made easier.

Having a quality air circulator fan can improve the air quality and keep your home feeling fresh. If you need a compact fan, either the Honeywell HT 900 or HT 904 will serve you well. What’s more, you save a bit of cash with their affordable price tags.

However, if you need more considerable air movement, the Honeywell HT 908 might be the better purchase. While you may not be able to mount it like the two smaller fans, it has a higher coverage.

To sum up, an air circulator fan is definitely a qualifying purchase of value for money. Especially if it is a Honeywell fan, you can be rest assured your home will have clean air flowing all the time.

Related Articles

Are Ceiling Fans Worth It? | All You Need to Know

19 Best Pedestal Fans | Reviews & Buyer’s Guide

13 Best Ceiling Fans Today | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

13 Best Bathroom Exhaust Fans With Light & Heater [Buyer’s Guide]

10 Best Heat Powered Wood Stove Fans

10 Best Bathroom Exhaust Fans Right Now