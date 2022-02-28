Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Sleek modern interiors are all the rage as minimalist and contemporary interiors dominate the home décor industry.

Gone are the days of wooden partitions and panel screens that provided privacy in a room but took away much of the floor space. At the same time, these solid pieces of furniture block the entry of natural light, making it a not-so-ideal decorative option for small rooms and bathrooms.

And what about shower curtains? Some argue that a shower curtain is a cheap and readily available décor piece that provides privacy in the bathroom. But these are far from elegant and do not completely seal off the shower area.

Fortunately, tinted, clear, or frosted glass offers much more practical alternatives. And some of them, such as rain glass, add a decorative flair, making them the perfect complement for modern spaces, not limited to bathrooms.

But before we get into the details, let’s start with the basics.

What Is Rain Glass?

Those of us who have sat in a car during the rain know the thrill of watching droplets run down the window. Indeed, there is a universal appeal and something mesmerizing about water trickling down a smooth sheet of glass.

As the name suggests, rain glass features a textured glass surface and a vertical rain pattern to imitate what you would see on a car window on a rainy day. That said, many home décor enthusiasts prefer it over clear glass because of the nostalgia-inducing and elegant look.

What’s more, these streaks of “rain” add a functional element by concealing what is happening on either side of the glass. On that note, the obscure view it provides makes it an ideal and chic alternative for a standard clear glass shower door, shower enclosures, and so on.

And like any type of glass, rain glass allows more light from fixtures and the warmth of the sun to enter any room. So, apart from bathroom privacy, these can serve as nifty additions to the kitchen space, living room, or even your home exteriors.

Here are a few ways in which you can use rain glass in and around your house.

How To Use Rain Glass?

Rain glass undoubtedly features most as a part of the bathroom interior design. Due to its sleek appearance and the privacy it provides, a rain glass shower enclosure is nothing out of the ordinary in modern homes.

At the same time, you can add a unique touch to your own shower doors by adding a minimal green tint. Anyhow, the lighting that the rain glass allows throughout the entire space provides an illusion of a large bathroom.

Alternatively, a rain glass screen is an elegant replacement for clunky partitions that help divide one room into separate sections. For instance, you can use it to separate the powder room from the toilet area. Moreover, you don’t need to use an entire screen and can just as easily work with a small glass pane.

Apart from a rain glass structure around the shower, you may use the same material for exterior bathroom windows. After all, you don’t want peeping toms to catch a glimpse of household members doing their business.

Moreover, the sight of faux rain droplets may add a pleasant and relaxing touch as you enjoy a nice bubble bath. In fact, you may add rain glass windows to the rest of your house for a comfy and homely aura.

And, of course, the pattern makes sure the personal affairs of your household members are obscured from neighbors’ eyes. Not to mention how glass houses exemplify modern living and maximize various interior design strategies.

That said, glass-walled houses provide a sense of more space by ensuring additional natural light and a streamlined view that connects your interiors to the outside world. And if you have a well-maintained garden or an elegant pool area that you want to show off, it only adds to the list of reasons why you should invest in rain glass windows.

Glass patterns, such as those on rain glass, can add a luxurious touch to your front door or double doors leading to the backyard. On that note, you can even opt for more subtle and elegant patterns and designs, such as frosted glass, for the front door.

Inside the house, sliding doors made of glass can lend the feel and design of a spa-style bathroom. And, of course, an opaque or semi-opaque door is a must for your most private moments at home. With that in mind, a frosted or patterned option is worth considering.

Moreover, sliding glass panels or glass doors may add a functional and safety element to high-traffic rooms, such as the kitchen.

Think about it — if you see the silhouette of someone coming towards you from the other side, there’s a lesser chance of slamming the door on the other’s face. Not to mention the possibility of spills and broken glasses if they happen to be carrying a tray of food or drinks.

Kitchen cabinets and display shelves with glass panes have a universal appeal and provide a clean and elegant touch to your space. However, this is only true if you have beautiful cutlery or neatly arranged décor items to show off.

Needless to say, your messy snack cabinet or clutter that has been collecting dust is an eyesore that should be put behind opaque doors.

However, you don’t need to compromise on the sleek look of glass panels if you go for rain glass cabinets. And neither do you have to expose the contents of a disorganized cabinet to guests.

5. Rain Glass In The Office

In recent days, spending most of your time at work in a cramped office is becoming commonplace. Here, glass walls all around you can provide some relief from the stuffiness felt when sitting between four walls for hours at a time.

Moreover, sunshine and the all-important Vitamin D may help take off some of the stress. With that in mind, architects are increasingly choosing to cover office buildings in glass material. On the flip side, glass windows and walls can heat up the room during a sunny summer afternoon.

That said, the semi-opaque nature of rain glass may take some burden off the air-conditioning system, especially if it is made up of tinted glass. In fact, smart-glass windows are now a rage in architectural circles. With these, you can switch between the various patterns, opacities, tints, and so on.

What’s more, most glass constructions in office buildings provide security against fire hazards. So, while general glass may be able to withstand temperatures up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, high-quality patterned and obscure tempered glass can resist up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Final Words

Glass is a versatile décor material, and experts are still coming up with methods to reinvent it in innovative ways so that people can use them around the house. Not to mention how it is a sustainable option that can be recycled in various ways.

At the same time, this green solution is available in various styles, including the rain glass pattern, which provides comfort and elegance all at once.

But if you’re still confused about choosing rain glass or another type of glass for your décor, perhaps smart-glass panels are the way to go. These allow you to effortlessly transition between patterns and hues with the click of a button.

And, of course, you can always switch back to the original, transparent HD glass when you want a clear picture of the pool area or garden.

