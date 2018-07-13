10 Affordable Blinds to Transform Your Room Instantly

In today’s growing need for privacy, window treatments have become a crucial part of offering each home the much-needed safety from prying eyes.

But at times traditional window treatments such as curtains might fall short of such expectations.

From checking the amount of UV rays that filter through your windows to maintaining your privacy at home, banking on curtains might be a disappointing experience.

Window blinds, on the other hand, will cater to all of these needs and more. Not only are they affordably effective, but they will also assist in personalizing your interior decor to transform your room as you see fit.

And today we bring you 10 of the most attractive and affordable blinds in the market.

Affordable Blinds to Transform your Room

If you’re looking for a blind that not only uplifts your interior decor but is also easy to install, then take a gander at this.

The Faux Wood Horizontal Blind comes with just four screws. To install the inside-mount all you have to do is use the screws to put up the brackets and then just slide in the blind and attach the valance.

Its white cord lift design makes it quite attractive and appealing. And the base PVC/Steel build keeps it durable, and long lasting as compared to the other average blinds.

A classic from the orient when it comes to designing interior space. The Oriental Burnt Bamboo Roll Up Blinds gives your house or office a more traditional and homely appeal.

Made entirely of natural Bamboo shoots, the mahogany colored tone imparts a refined and distinctive tone without overshadowing your other decor.

Known also for its versatility, the oriental bind with its rustic bamboo and double catch roll up hardware is made quite durable and user-friendly.

The Bali 1 inch cordless vinyl blinds are built keeping humid areas in mind. If you are looking for blinds for your kitchen and bathrooms, you cannot go wrong with this Vinyl Blind.

Primarily made of durable PVC, the slats, as a result, are water resistant and ignore any form of scratching and chipping.Moreover, they are easy to clean.

The sleek design gives it a modern touch and the cordless lift eliminates the possibility of dangling cord hazards especially in households with kids and pets.

What will attract you most about the Lotus & Windoware’s 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind is how sturdy and durable it is. Where standard blinds tend to give away over time or when strained, this blind, on the other hand, has a steel headrail with new memory flexibility technology making it highly durable.

Additionally with the crown valance high profile headrail, bottom rail of solid foam wood and slat-flat PVC foam it is kept static and fade resistant not allowing it to crack; split or warp.

Plastics have a terrible reputation concerning durability when it comes to window blinds, but BrylneHome’s brand of plastic vertical blinds are as sturdy as they come.

The textured vinyl blinds for windows and sliding doors have an easy to install rotating wand mechanism which makes it very user-friendly while operating it.

Very casual and cozy in design, if you are looking for a contemporary look that will match your interior decor, then BrylaneHome’s Embossed Vertical Blinds are a must have.

Windows and doors with a non-traditional shape and size are those that add to a homes uniqueness. This is where the Real Wood blinds shine above its competitors.

Made of kiln-dried Basswood which is a lightweight and durable material, the Real Wood blinds are entirely custom made to order and not pre-made, stocked blinds.

Recommended for non-humid rooms (living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms.) the Basswood build is also Grenngaurd Certified for both Air Control Quality, Children and Schools.

Excess UV rays can be very hazardous, and that fact is doubly true for homes that invite too much sunlight through their windows. In such situations, the RYB HOME Vertical Blind is the apt solution.

Widely used in patio glass doors and French windows these vertical blinds are made of high-quality, durable polyester and super soft triple woven fabric. It effectively splits the solar energy harmoniously throughout your room and blocks the majority of the harmful UV rays.

A modern reinvention of a classic design, Chicology Cordless Magnetic Roman Shade is one of the more comfortable to use blinds in our list today. Smart, stylish, safe, and practical to operate, merely lift the shade to several pre-fixed levels and the strong magnets will snap to the desired height.

With a child-safe cord-free design, these are also perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, nurseries, and playrooms. The variety of different fabrics you can assign to these blinds make it quite versatile in any decor.

Some regions are prone to the extreme type of climates, from too hot in the summer to too cold in the winter. If you’re a resident in one such area, then why pay extra for heating and cooling devices? The Rose Home Fashion RHF Sliding door curtains will help minimize some of the burden from your wallet.

The darker the color, the better it is at insulation, the rich chocolate shade of the curtains and the Bronze Grommet Top insulates the room and keeps it warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Another pioneer in the field of thermally insulated curtain panels, NICETOWN’s Bedroom Blackout Curtains Panels creates a casual elegance with its silver grommet design.

The fade resistant, soundproof Blackout curtain panels are very heavy and soft to the touch. With a dark rich shade, it effectively blocks 85%-99% of the sunlight, thereby insulating the room efficiently.

What’s your favorite?

No matter how you look at it, every blind on the list today will seem equally attractive. But what sets them apart from each other is what they specifically cater to. As one is built for insulation another triumphs in durability. What it finally boils down to is your personal preference alone.

So what are you waiting for, just head over and order one right now!