Let’s not kid ourselves, the kitchen sink is the ultimate accent piece that can elevate the look of any cooking area.

And since two is always better than one, it’s time to replace the rusty, old single-basin sink with a swanky double bowl. However, their luxurious appearance is not the only thing these dual-sink models bring on the table. These units are designed to provide higher capacity and convenience so you can complete your dish washing chores with minimum effort and time.

But then again, buying the first one off the rack is hardly the ideal way to pick the most suitable option. That’s why to keep things simple, we’ve lined up 13 best double bowl kitchen sinks that are well worth the money.

Without further ado, let’s get rolling.

Top Double Bowl Kitchen Sinks

The Ruvati 32-inch Undermount Double Bowl is our top pick primarily for its high-quality stainless steel construction. It’s the perfect sink for modern kitchens and offers superior functionality and use from the get-go. So, if you’re looking for something that looks and plays the part, we recommend this model.

Sale Ruvati 32-inch Undermount 50/50 Double Bowl 16 Gauge Stainless Steel... 16 gauge premium 304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10...

Luxurious Satin finish - easy to clean and...

Why Did We Like It?

Every modern kitchen requires a full size sink that can handle a substantial load of utensils, allowing users to get maximum washing done in one session. This item from Ruvati lets you do exactly that, offering all the convenience you need. For starters, we’re very impressed with the design of this double bowl, featuring heavy duty sound guard padding and noise-proof undercoating.

Also, it comes with stainless steel bottom rinse grids that protect the sink from scratches and double as a drying rack for pots and pans. Furthermore, we like that the package includes a basket strainer drain that traps food waste and can be later emptied into the trash can.

While the gently curved bottom and edges ensure rapid water drainage, the luxurious brushed finish provides durability and keeps your sink dry and clean. Lastly, it’s a cinch to install since it comes with mounting brackets, making it a universal fit for all countertops.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The depth of the sink can be a damper if you’re looking for a space-saving design. You may have to make certain adjustments in the kitchen to accommodate this model as the space required for the drains must also be taken into account. Therefore, be mindful about the dimensions before selecting this option.

Pros Heavy-duty sound guard padding and noise-proof undercoating

Bottom rinse grids prevents scratches and serves as racks

Basket strainer drainer traps food for quick disposal

Comes with mounting brackets for easy installation Cons Not suitable for smaller kitchens

For our second spot, we’ve picked the ZUHNE 32-Inch Double Bowl Undermount, designed for high performance and utility. This American brand is one of the most reputed names in the industry and has some of the best kitchen units on the market. So, if you want to invest in something top of the line, get your hands on this.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we’re very impressed with the scratch and corrosion-resistant construction of this double bowl model. We understand the need for high performance units that can simplify the exhaustive chore of washing dishes. That being said, this high-quality sink with an extra deep basin is the perfect unit for oversized pots and pans.

Furthermore, it can retain its appearance even in areas with hard water, requiring minimal maintenance in the long run. What we liked the most is its fast draining ability, thanks to the sloped sink base that allows it to dry faster.

Besides, it comes with superior insulation which not only reduces noise but also allows users to drain boiling water, flush ice or defrost without damaging the cabinets. Lastly, the unit comes with a scratch protector grate, a set of drain strainer and food grade colander to provide an uninterrupted experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This Zuhne item is a steal of a deal offering great value for money to homeowners looking for an upgrade. However, if a rust-prone item is left in the sink, in standing water, it might deposit the rust on the surface. But it’s not permanent as you can get rid of the accumulation with a standard stainless cleaner.

Pros Perfectly accommodates oversized pots and pans

Retains appearance against hard water

Superior insulation reduces noise and drains boiling water

Unit comes with multiple accessories for improved experience Cons Rust-prone items deposit rust on the sink

The Kraus KBU24 Undermount Double Bowl is another excellent option that you can consider for hassle-free dish washing. Unlike our top two items, this unit is available in a 60/40 layout, adding a modern touch to the existing kitchen decor. Therefore, if you want a sink that offers utility and a stylish appearance, give this one a shot.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we are very pleased with the premium-grade construction of the unit, combining dent-resistant T304 stainless steel with high-performance satin finish. This sink is designed for larger loads and daily use, featuring a gently sloped bottom that prevents standing water inside the bowl.

Furthermore, the KBU24 model includes NoiseDefend soundproofing technology that absorbs vibrations and minimizes clamor while the sink is in use. Other than that, it comes reinforced with a protective coating that eliminates condensation which can otherwise damage the cabinets. Therefore, if you need a sink system that’s extra tough and long-lasting, our 3rd pick is surely a winner.

Apart from the functional elements, we like the optimized angle of the sink, allowing users to put down glassware without toppling over. However, if that’s not enough to convince the add-on accessories definitely will. The package includes a pair of protective bottom grids, 3-piece basket strainer set, drain assembly with strainer, and a Kraus kitchen towel, thereby enhancing the value for money appeal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s hardly anything to not like about this unit, but the one that struck out is its low abrasion resistance. Eventually, you may find water marks and discoloration spots in the basins with repeated use. However, if you can give that a pass, it’s still a high functional option, worth the money.

Pros Gently sloped bottom prevent standing water in the sink

NoiseDefend soundproofing technology minimizes clamor

Protective coating eliminates condensation and safeguards cabinets

Product comes with bottom grid, basket strainer set and other tools Cons Prone to water marks and discoloration

Does your kitchen end up looking like a nightmare after a house party? It’s time you installed the MOWA HUD33DO Pro Series double sink to permanently get rid of clutter. Our 4th option comes in a 60/40 configuration and enables users to keep their cooking area neat and organized, regardless of the load.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we’re very impressed with the practical design of the sink that allows you to take care of substantial loads at a time. While purchasing a kitchen unit, it’s important to invest in a model that can withstand heavy use and provide maximum utility. Therefore, we suggest getting this as it goes perfectly in a modular set-up, offering high capacity and performance.

We especially like the edge-cutting design of the sink, enabling users to seamlessly transfer utensils from the counter-top to the sink. Apart from that, it features 95° straight sides ensuring maximum usable space so you can wash larger larger items at the same time.

Besides that, it has a sloped bottom with channel groves that provides excellent draining facilities. However, what took us by surprise is the 3mm extra thick cushion pad that minimizes any potential clanging while dampening the noise. Lastly, the unit is imbued with commercial-grade brushed satin finish that absorbs minor scratches and renders it rust and corrosion-resistant.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The HUD33DO model strikes the right balance between functional and fashionable, providing all the help you need in the kitchen. Honestly, we could not find any glitches in terms of performance or design but then again, its installation process is kinda complicated and you may have to hire an expert for the job.

Pros High-capacity unit capable of washing larger loads

Edge-cutting design for seamless transfer of utensils

Sloped bottom with channel grooves ensures rapid drainage

Commercial-grade brushed satin finish prevents scratches and rust Cons Model has a complicated Installation process

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with the Kraus KGD-433B Dual Mount Double Bowl Sink. However, it’s hardly the unlucky 13th of our lot as we simply consider it to be the last of the best 13 options available right now.

Why Did We Like It?

This Black Onyx Granite sink is the perfect addition to your kitchen that can amp up the existing decor, creating a chic and urban look. But we’re not all about appearances as we also consider it as a viable option for its resilient characteristics.

Let’s just say its non-porous surface is naturally hygienic since it is highly resistant to dirt and grime, thereby enabling easy cleaning. You can either undermount the unit for seamless transition from sink to countertop, or drop into an existing countertop opening. Since this double bowl is made with sturdy stone-like material, it’s engineered to eliminate vibration and noise when in use.

Also, it provides unparalleled resistance to impact and thermal shock and can withstand extreme temperature fluctuations. However, the icing on this black cake is the low center divider that allows users to put down large vessels and kitchen wares in the sink while ensuring easy accessibility.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Hands down this is one gorgeous sink but unfortunately it’s quite a hassle to maintain this black beauty. To explain further, granite chips far more easily than stainless steel, so you have to be extra careful while installing and during everyday use. So if that doesn’t sound like much of a problem, we recommend buying this model.

Pros low center divider accommodates large kitchenwares

Unit can be undermount or installed as a drop-in sink

Sink is naturally hygienic and resistant to dirt and grime

Withstands high heat and extreme temperature fluctuations Cons Granite surface chips off easily and is harder to maintain

For our 6th position, we’ve picked the Dayton D225193 Double Bowl Sink, which is another perfect addition to your kitchen. Not all of us have the budget for high-end units but that doesn’t mean that we have to make do with sub par models. That’s where this highly functional item comes into picture fitting right in your budget.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we like the simple yet functional design of this double bowl unit that makes it fit for a variety of kitchen chores. Be it washing, soaking, rinsing or drying, you can rely on the D225193 model for all those tasks and more.

The sink is constructed for drop-in installation but users can also opt for an undermount set-up depending on their requirement. Plus, it comes with mounting clips placed inside the U-channel, meaning you can get the sink up and running in no time.

Other than that, we appreciate the inclusion of sound-deadening pads that not only minimized sound but also brings down vibration. While the straight sidewalls give the sink a flat bottom, they also offer more usable space for stacking, soaking and washing dishes. Long story short, if you need a high-capacity unit with an affordable price tag, we recommend buying this one.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are for most parts satisfied with the overall performance of the sink and we hardly have any complaints regarding its design or features. However, by all means, avoid putting metal items with sharp edges like knives or forks in the basin as it can scratch up the surface. That being said, we would have liked it better if it was more scratch and mark resistant.

Pros Drop-in installation makes for quick and easy set up

Suitable for washing, soaking, rinsing and drying

Sound-deadening pads reduce noise and vibration during use

Straight sidewalls and flat bottom provides more usable space Cons Sharp metal objects tend to scratch up the surface

We’re halfway through our recommendations and now is a good time to introduce the Kraus KHF203-36 PRO Kitchen Stainless Steel Sink. We may seem a little partial towards this particular brand but a list of best double bowls available on the market is incomplete without our 7th entry.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for something bold and experimental to modify the kitchen workstation, get your hands on this versatile number. First off, we like the apron-front design of this unit which adds a very interesting visual detail to the overall steel appearance.

Furthermore, this double bowl comes in a 60/40 configuration and boasts a premium-grade construction for increased protection against dents and corrosion. Other than that, we’re very impressed with the wear-resistant finish, allowing users to wash larger loads and facilitating easy clean up.

Also, it includes sound-absorbing pads covering over 80% of sink base to mute out the clanging noise while dish washing and waste disposal. However, what we liked best is the optimized angle of the sink that lets users safely put down glasswares including tall-stem glasses without toppling over.

Lastly, the product is accompanied by accessories like protective bottom grids, 3-piece basket strainer set and drain assembly with strainer to streamline the washing experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At the core, the KHF203-36 is a farmhouse style sink that looks classy, regardless of the kitchen decor. Honestly, we could not find any problems with the performance of this double bowl since it can truly minimize effort while accommodating larger loads. But it does come with a hefty price tag and that could be an issue if you’re on a budget.

Pros Apron-front design creates a classy look in the kitchen

Wear-resistant finish prevents corrosion and scratches

Sound-absorbing pads mutes out noise during use

Optimized angles allows users to safely put down glasswares Cons Model is quite expensive

As homeowners, we’re always looking for space-saving designs that can maximize utility without taking a lot of room. That being said, the Ruvati 33-inch Workstation Ledge Kitchen Sink is truly one of a kind, providing all the benefits of a double bowl and then some more. So if you want to modernize the kitchen and make the most of your sink space, get this stat.

Why Did We Like It?

Wouldn’t it be great to have a sink system that also lets you multitask in the kitchen while preparing meals. Well, that’s no longer a mere concept as this Ruvati model completely changes the way you work in the kitchen, owing to its unique design and integrated tools.

To begin with, we’re delighted about the solid wood cutting board and the dish-drying roll-up rack that slides on the ledges, providing maximum utility of the sink space. Other than that, you also get a basket strainer and a stainless steel colander along with the unit. Therefore, as far as accessories go, this model surely offers the best deal for money.

Design-wise, we like the sloped bottom with drain grooves that channel water towards the drain, keeping the basin clean and dry. Furthermore, the drain is ergonomically positioned in the rear center of the sink, so that it’s in line with the faucet. This way, it minimizes splashes and allows drainage from all sides of the sink.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like most other Ruvati models, this too is an undermount sink, and although that’s not a problem in itself, it creates an issue while using the cutting board. This is mainly because even with the board, the unit is about ½ inch below the counter-top so the discrepancy in the levels can cause interference.

Pros Integrated solid wood cutting board and roll-up rack

Accessories include basket strainer and stainless steel colander

Sloped bottom with drain grooves keep sink dry and clean

Designed to minimize splashes and ensure fast drainage Cons Cutting board is at a lower height than the counter-top

Not all of us are fans of stainless steel but when it comes to double bowls sinks, that’s the most popular option. Nevertheless, if you’d rather not take the beaten path and try something more unconventional, the Blanco Metallic Gray 441309 model is your best bet. So jazz up your cooking area with this unique item and work in style.

Why Did We Like It?

This suave and stylish unit from Blanco is designed to last, regardless of the intensity of use. But before we go about making such claims, let’s substantiate them by discussing its built quality first. This 60/40 double bowl is made of ultra-durable patented material, Silgranit, which makes it lightweight and highly functional.

In terms of composition, it’s about 80% granite and other composite material. Therefore, long story short, your sink won’t scratch, stain or chip, meaning it can handle large pots, pans and other sizable utensils seamlessly. Other than that, the sink surface ensures maximum hygiene by preventing the growth of mold and bacteria.

Plus, the model is heat resistant up to 536°F, exceeding common boiling, baking and broiling temperature levels. Also, it can withstand extreme temperature fluctuations and remain unaffected by household acids and alkalis. So you don’t have to wait for your cookware to cool before putting it down in the basin as this durable unit does not blister, melt or burn.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The 441309 model is a high-capacity unit that can accommodate substantial loads at a time thereby simplifying your washing needs. However, its size and depth could be an issue, especially while cleaning. For users with back problems, the sink is quite low and wide, and as such they may struggle to scrape off bits and pieces stuck in the corners.

Pros Made of ultra-durable Silgranite for extended use

Sink surface prevents the growth of mold and bacteria

Model is heat-resistant up to 536°F and does not burn or melt

Non-reactive to household chemicals and alkalis Cons Sink can be a little difficult to clean for some users

If you thought we’ve run out of farmhouse-style options, we’re here to present you this ZUHNE 33-Inch 60/40 Kitchen Sink. Our 10th product is not only one of the highest rated models online but also claimed to be the quietest sink available on the market. Naturally, it’d be unfair to not include this in our all-star selection.

Why Did We Like It?

At the outset, we like how versatile it is when it comes to unit’s installation. Users have the option of either undermounting the sink or opting for the flush or built-up style. Therefore, depending on your preference and the layout of the kitchen, you can set up the double bowl in a way that’s more functional.

Furthermore, it mutes out noise during use so you can work without creating a whole lot of din. Apart from that, it comes with superior insulation allowing users to drain boiling water, flush ice or defrost without causing any damage to the cabinets.

Plus, we really like the neat and flawless appearance of the sink that seamlessly works with all types of countertops including laminate, quartz, granite or solid surface. Besides, it’s a cinch to clean and maintain as the premium-quality brushed finish resists scratches and keeps the sink sparkling throughout use.

Lastly, the package also includes 2 sets of drain strainer, a stainless scratch protector grate, and a stainless sink caddy for added convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating this but the sink tends to get scratched and marked up when it comes in contact with sharp metal edges. Hence, it’s best to avoid putting metallic knives, forks or any other pointy appliance or cookware in the sink. Also, do not randomly dunk the utensils as it can leave more scratches.

Pros Sink can be undermount or installed in flush or built-up style

Stylish look goes with different types of countertops

Premium-quality brushed finish prevents scratches and corrosion

Package includes multiple accessories for higher functionality Cons Sharp metal objects can scratch up surface

For our 11th position, we picked the Moen G222173 2200 Series Sink that offers great performance at an affordable price. The simplistic design of this double bowl perfectly compliments all kitchen decor and provides sufficient space to get all the dishes done in no time. So if you’re looking for a hassle-free unit for daily chores, we recommend investing in this option.

Why Did We Like It?

Some of us prefer the classic look on the double bowl and would rather keep things basic and simple. If you’re also thinking along those lines, this drop-in sink is the ideal unit for your kitchen requirements.

For starters, we’re thrilled about the 22-gauge stainless steel construction that not only ensures durability but also easily blends in with most kitchen countertop styles. Furthermore, it comes with U-channel mounting hardware so you can set up the unit straight out of the box.

Other than that, the 50/50 configuration sink provides washing and soaking areas while the SoundSHIELD undercoating reduces excess noise from clanging dishes and running water. Washing dishes is hardly therapeutic but with this model you can at least keep it more peaceful in the kitchen.

Lastly, it features 3 faucet holes which makes this unit compatible with a variety of trim kits. Therefore, you can experiment with different styles to create a statement look with a neat sink.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Moen G222173 double bowl is a great buy, especially if you’re on a tight budget and need something functional. However, its low price is also indicative of its poor resistance capabilities compared to high-end stainless steel sinks. That being said, this model starts showing water marks early on and it’s best to wipe it dry after every use to preserve appearance.

Pros U-channel mounting hardware makes for easy installation

Simple design blends in with multiple countertop styles

Features 3 faucet holes that goes with different trim kits

Affordable sink with SoundSHIELD undercoating Cons Poor resistance capabilities; tends to leave water marks

The Primart PHU33DO 33″ Inch Double Bowl is a handcrafted beauty, designed to reduce workload in the kitchen while offering maximum utility and noiseless performance. So if you’re looking to repurpose the workstation by incorporating a multi-tasking sink, we suggest purchasing this unit. Also, it’s quite reasonably priced so you won’t be breaking the bank.

Why Did We Like it?

This 50/50 double bowl features a 10” deep basin allowing users to pile up their load and get all the washing done in one session. For starters, we’re very impressed with the non-porous, corrosion-resistant surface, ensuring high durability and impact resistance. Furthermore, it offers the best sound diminishing solution, thanks to thick rubber dampening insulation pads and stone guard undercoating.

Apart from that, we like that it has gently rounded corners which not only simplifies maintenance but also guarantees user safety. It’s pretty easy to install as it comes with all the mounting hardware including a couple of grids and drains and a standard 3 1/2″ drain opening.

However, what we liked best is the pull down kitchen faucet that comes along with the unit, providing convenience and flexibility from the get-go. All in all, it’s an excellent sink that will prove beneficial in the long run as it offers all the high-end features in an affordable package.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You must be wondering why we placed this 50/50 double bowl so low on our list despite its top-notch features. Well the only catch is that it’s a tad difficult to clean owing to its sizable dimensions. It’s especially a problem if you don’t clean the sink regularly as then it forms a film on the surface which has to be scraped off thoroughly.

Pros Features a non-porous and corrosion-resistant surface

Comes with thick rubber padding and stone guard undercoating

Package includes all mounting hardware for quick installation

Unit comes with a pull down kitchen faucet Cons Sink is a little difficult to clean

We’re back with yet another model from Ruvati and this time it’s the 32-inch Low-Divide RVM4350 50/50 Double Bowl. It is clearly one of the best options if you prefer the classic look as it perfectly compliments both contemporary and traditional kitchen decors. Also, it’s quite reasonably priced so you won’t be going overboard on the budget.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, we like the low-divide design of the RV4350 model which gives you extra clearance while washing dishes. Sometimes, it can be a real hassle to hurl the load from one side to the other but the 3-inches low divide ensures a more comfortable experience.

Other than that, we like the sophisticated deep bowls with rounded corners that facilitates quick drainage and easy cleaning. The unit also includes heavy-duty sound guard padding and undercoating that minimizes noise and provides superior thermal insulation. Therefore, you can work without creating a whole lot of din and even use the sink for defrosting or draining hot water.

Furthermore, to add to the user’s convenience, the product is accompanied with a bottom rinse grid and basket strainer drain. While you can use the grid as a drying rack for pots and pans, the strainer will help in trapping food waste for quick disposal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This double bowl sink is suitable for smaller loads since it has a depth of about 8 inches which is insufficient for larger cookwares. Also, the depth of the bowl is not enough to prevent water from splashing, especially when you’re running the faucet on its highest pressure capacity. So you may have to control the flow to stop the water from spilling out.

Pros 3″ lower divider provides extra clearance

Model features sound guard padding and thermal insulation

Bottom rinse grid serves a drying rack for pots and pans

Basket strainer drain traps food waste for easy disposal Cons Bowl depth is insufficient for larger loads

Double Bowl Kitchen Sinks Buyers’ Guide

Knowing all about the 13 best double kitchen sinks may seem like an information overload. But we don’t want to leave you all confused and worked up with all this detail. Therefore, to help you make an informed choice, we have put together a summarized buyers’ guide to walk you through some essential factors.

Take a look at our guide now!

Configuration

Double bowls are essentially available in two configurations – 60/40 and 50/50. While the latter is the more popular option, the other design has become quite the rage in modern kitchens. However, more than the visual aspect of it, you must figure which will work best for your washing, rinsing and drying chores.

The 50/50 is best suited for medium sized kitchen wares but if you need a little more space for larger utensils, you can opt for the 60/40 sink type.

Undermount v/s Drop-in

While buying a double bowl, it’s important to pay attention to the mounting procedure of the sink. Undermount sinks, as the name suggests are set up in a way so that they cling to the counter top. Whereas, the drop-in or the top-mount ones are fitted into a cavity, with the edges visible on the counter.

Undermount sinks allow seamless movement from the counter-top to the basin and they also enhance the overall aesthetics of the kitchen. In many ways they are the more practical choice but they’re more expensive compared to their drop-in counterparts.

Material and Durability

This may seem like a no-brainer but you should pay attention to the material and composition of the unit as a lot depends on it in terms of durability. The most long-lasting build material is stainless steel, followed by granite and composite material.

That being said, if you need a unit for regular and intense, we recommend getting stainless steel as it’s far more resilient and hard-wearing.

Verdict

Having a double bowl also means that you’ve to take certain precautions on your end to keep them shiny and functional for long. So, avoid dumping large food particles that can clog the drains and make sure to fix minor plumbing issues before they turn into costly repairs.

On that note, we have come to the end of our guide and we hope you could find the most suitable option from our itemized reviews. In case, you still haven’t made up your mind, here’s a quick round off.

The Ruvati 32-inch Undermount RVM4300 50/50 Double Bowl is the best overall while the MOWA HUD33DO Pro Series Handmade Stainless Steel Undermount offers great features. Apart from these two, the Blanco Metallic Gray 441309 PERFORMA SILGRANIT 60/40 Kitchen Sink is the most versatile unit and the Dayton D225193 Equal Double Bowl Stainless Steel Sink is the best budget buy.

Till next time!

