9 Best Bar Sink of 2020 Reviewed

Do you have a small kitchen space? Worried that most sinks would look bulky and out of place in there? We’ve got just the thing for you.

A bar sink is a great option for smaller kitchen spaces. Not only do they look aesthetic, but they’re also fully functional for all your needs. Moreover, the extra counter space is excellent for you to keep other items.

To help you in your search, we have prepared a list of 9 top-notch bar sinks for your kitchen. We extensively researched and tested out these products, so that you don’t have to worry about the quality of the one you choose to buy! Our detailed reviews will help you make the right choice when picking a bar sink for your home.

So, if you are ready, we can get to the reviews immediately. Sit back, and enjoy reading!

Best Bar Sinks

Document

One of the top recommendations on our list is the Ruvati Undermount Kitchen Sink. Built with style and functionality in mind, it is the perfect compact solution for your kitchen. A stainless steel body gives extra strength and durability while adding a touch of class. Moreover, the brushed-finish is superior in hiding marks and scratches.

Ruvati 23-inch Undermount 16 Gauge Tight Radius Stainless Steel... 16 GAUGE thick premium T-304 grade stainless steel...

Commercial grade BRUSHED FINISH - Easy to clean...

Why Did We Like It?

With an exterior dimension of 23 inches and depth of 10 inches, it allows adequate space for washing larger dishes.

The commercial-grade brushed-finish not only enhances its aesthetics but also minimizes stains, marks, and scratches from showing up. Moreover, it makes the sink easier to clean and maintain.

In terms of design, we liked the gentle sloping bottom and the curved inner corners. This design allows the water to automatically drain – without accumulating or fostering bacteria. The drain grooves also encourage water to seep towards the drain opening efficiently.

Additionally, the decorative drain cover adds to the sink’s beauty while still keeping it fully functional. It effectively hides the waste collection basket from plain view. Meanwhile, it allows water to flow under it in an uninterrupted flow.

Lastly, the SoundGuard padding and Noise Defend undercoating minimize sounds significantly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we loved absolutely everything about this Ruvati sink. However, we noticed that the water would get clogged in the drain every once in a while. This happened only when we used the decorative cover – so you can choose to keep it off while washing dishes.

Pros Basket strainer drain to trap food residue

A wire grid protects the surface of dishes and the sink

Sloped bottom and drain grooves to channel water flow

Superior thermal insulation Cons Decorative drain cover may cause occasional water clogging

Are you a budding chef looking for the right sink for your needs? Is having a mess-free cleaning experience a priority for you? Maybe our next recommendation is a better fit for your requirements – Modena Undermount Kitchen Sink enhances workstation functionality and helps you eliminate clutter.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that drew our attention to it is the large size and deep basin. Handling all our pots and pans in one space has never been easier. Moreover, the indestructible, rust-proof stainless steel body is extra-durable. We liked how thick it was – with its 16 gauge uniform steel make, it provides 40% more steel compared to typical sinks.

Coming to the accessories, the sink comes with a colander set, sponge caddy, and scratch protector grate. These features give added protection to both the basin as well as our delicate dishes. Furthermore, the drain strainer is excellent for efficiently collecting food residue and waste. Remove the drain strainer once you are done and tip it over your bin to empty it.

To top it off, it provides extra protection with its thermal insulation. You can defrost your frozen foods or flush ice without fear of damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The surface is prone to scratching, especially if you handle sharp objects in it without care. However, this is easily solved by the grate that is included. It provides complete protection against scratches. Our only gripe is that we wish it could’ve been protected even without the grate.

Pros Easy to clean and maintain

All parts are BPA free food-grade material

Quiet cleaning functionality

Does not rust or stain Cons The surface is prone to scratches without the grate

If you need a smaller bar sink to fit beautifully into your compact kitchen space – look no further. The Kindred Stainless Steel Sink is not only compact but has ultra-modern looks and a polished finish. The top-mount sink is versatile, easy to use, and even easier to maintain long-term.

Why Did We Like It?

When looking for a bar sink, we want something compact yet functional. We were impressed with this model because of how sleek and delicate it looked – but don’t be fooled by its looks. The 22 gauge stainless steel body is solid and durable. Moreover, it is easy to clean with a simple wipe-down using a rag and some cleaner.

Another thing we liked was the easy, step-by-step installation. With a detailed template and hardware included, the installation was a piece of cake. Furthermore, you can easily replace the faucet if you don’t like it – although the chrome finish was another bonus feature that impressed us.

Lastly, this one is designed to look delicate and light, which is excellent. However, we found that it was solid; it would not suffer much damage even with extended heavy use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the ultra-modern looks and high functionality, there was one significant flaw that we have to point out. It did not come included with the water supply lines, which we found slightly inconvenient. Aside from this small feature, we were happy with it and had no other complaints.

Pros Safe T-rims for your protection

Stain finish added appeal

Sound dampening pad

Complete installation template and hardware Cons No inclusion of water supply lines

Are you looking to streamline your cooking and cleaning process? Afraid of losing valuable counter space in your small kitchen? The Kraus KWU110-27 helps you gain all that – without losing out on kitchen space. The undermount installation provides a seamless installation experience along with modern aesthetics.

Why Did We Like It?

If you want to experience a professional chef workstation without doling out the extra price – this is your best bet. This Kraus sink has been designed to streamline your cooking and cleaning activities. With a variety of added accessories, there is so much that you can easily achieve right in your kitchen.

The built-in ledge allows you to add accessories such as a chopping board straight on your sink. This not only saves counter space but also improves your efficiency. The solid bamboo chopping board is heavy-duty and completely resistant to bacteria and cracking and staining.

Coming to the draining facilities – we were thoroughly impressed. The drain cover is useful in hiding the unsightly drain assembly and garbage disposal. However, it is designed to allow water to flow under it freely. A stainless steel bottom grid protects not only the bottom of the sink but also all your utensils.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After extended use, we noticed that the surface gets spotty quickly. However, this issue is easily taken care of with regular cleaning and maintenance. We imagine that the smooth, polished surface might be causing the spots to stand out even more. Thankfully, it was nothing that a little cleaner and sponge couldn’t fix.

Pros A deep sink minimizes splashback

Silicon roll-up dish drying rack

Offset drain design for added space

Sound absorbing padding Cons Sink surface spots easily

If modern looks and a contemporary finish are your priority, then our next recommendation might be a good fit for your needs. The Ruvati Drop-in Topmount Sink is paramount in terms of sleek and modern looks. Moreover, the solid but compact built makes this an excellent choice for smaller kitchen counters.

Why Did We Like It?

The most notable feature on this unit was the ultra-thick 8 gauge rim – which provides a solid overmount installation. The rest of the sink is made of 16 gauge stainless steel thickness with high-quality material. This not only ensures a rust-free, easy to maintain experience but also gives it a solid, sturdy body.

Moving on to the functionality, we liked the sloped bottom and grooves. This enables water to flow smoothly towards the drain – eliminating stagnant water and the formation of bacteria. Moreover, the zero-radius sharp inner corners give an ultra-modern look to it.

Lastly, the Bottom Rinse Grid and Basket Strainer Drain were two additional features that we especially liked. These features protected the bottom of the sink from scratches and damage. Moreover, Basket Strainer Drain efficiently captures food waste and residue, allowing for easy clean-up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we love the appeal and functionality of this one. However, we noticed that although zero-radius sharp ends add a modern finish to it, it can be hard to clean. We recommend using a sprayer or a toothbrush to effectively clean the edges without allowing dirt and bacteria to foster.

Pros Commercial grade brushed finish enhances the appeal

Easy top-mount installation

Drain groove allow seamless drainage

Heavy-duty padding reduces noise Cons Sharp interior corners can be hard to clean

Unlike our previous recommendations, this one doesn’t come with any special bells-and-whistles. Nonetheless, it gets the job done effectively and with utmost ease. The Houzer 1515-6BS-1 Hospitality Series Topmount Sink is compact, yet powerful and versatile. It is a perfect addition to your kitchen, bar, or laundry room.

Why Did We Like It?

In terms of looks, this one is relatively plain and traditional. However, what we liked about it was its compact size and easy installation. Measuring just 15 x 15 inches, it is a perfect fit for bars, compact counters, or smaller spaces. Moreover, the extra space allows you to set items on the counter without taking too much room.

The Type304 Stainless Steel gives it a robust body and added resistance against stains, rust, and corrosion. A lustrous satin finish enhances the aesthetic appeal while making it easier to clean and maintain over a long-term basis.

We were impressed by the super silencer Noise Defender technology – it effectively reduces maximum cleaning noises. The StoneGuard marble powder coating over the super silence pad enhances its noise-canceling features.

Furthermore, the Highlighted Rim high-polish finish accentuates the look and appeal, while also adding protection.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At just 6 inches in-depth, it is a small and compact addition to any kitchen or bar. However, the shorter height also means there is slightly more splashback, in case you turn on the faucet at high-power. Still, it is not a massive turn-off in comparison to its innovative features and design.

Pros Bottom grid for added protection

Stainless steel strainer captures food residue

Self-rimming edges and highlighted rim

Lustrous satin finish Cons May experience some splashback

In search of an everyday use bar sink, which looks sweet and simple? This product fits into all your needs – as well as into any small counter space. It is effortless to install and start using it immediately. Moreover, once it is properly installed, it is ADA compliant, which is great.

Why Did We Like It?

We were actively looking for a compact bar sink to install for a small space – when we came across this one. In terms of size and fitting, it was perfect for smaller spaces. However, it was not too deep, at just 5.20 inches.

What’s more, we knew that we were getting a quality product when we saw that it is 18 gauge Type304 stainless steel. We were further assured when we found out that if correctly installed, it is ADA compliant as well.

Coming to the installation, the U-channel with mounting clips placed between them made the process super easy. It took us a few minutes to get the entire process done – with absolutely no fuss and hassle.

Finally, we loved the offset drain design. This is especially helpful if you want to keep your utensils or glasses in the sink without fear or them topping over.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we feel that this is a perfect addition to compact spaces. That being said, we would like to point out an obvious flaw in its design. The 5.20-inch depth means you won’t be able to place tall glasses or dishes in it comfortably. Moreover, there is room for splashback.

Pros Offset drain

Easy drop-in installation

Lightweight

Cutout template Cons Shallow basin

We are almost at the end of our list, but we have a couple of recommendations left for you before we leave. Blanco Undermount Bar Sink is one of them, and we decided to add it to our list because of its undeniable aesthetics and superb functionality.

Why Did We Like It?

It goes without saying, but the classy looks and beautiful color were the first to catch our attention. It is made of 80% solid granite and Silgranit material. This provides an eye-catching, natural stone-like look and feel – which looks undeniably classy.

With a bowl depth of 9 inches, we were comfortably able to place all our pots, pans, and utensils in it without cramping up space. Moreover, the material is scratch, stain, and heat resistant, adding to its appeal. No matter what colorful food or drinks we placed in it, we found it extremely easy to clean up without any hassle.

Additionally, the surface is smooth and non-porous. It provides maximum bacteria protection, giving you a safe and hygienic space to clean.

Lastly, cleaning it is a mess-free, effortless process. We didn’t need any harsh chemical cleaners – just a sponge and a mild cleaning liquid did the job.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that could improve this product would be the addition of a steel grid for protecting the bottom. A decorative drain cover would also be a welcome addition. However, even without them, we find it to be extremely functional and versatile.

Pros Limited lifetime warranty

Looks and feels like natural stone

Does not absorb bacteria or odors

Deep bowl Cons No steel grid or drain cover

For the last item on our list, we have the Lordear Undermount Kitchen Sink. It has a wide design which enables us to clean our dishes comfortably. The superior make provides added strength and durability – with stylish looks and versatile functionality. With a limited lifetime warranty, it is a welcome addition to any kitchen space.

Why Did We Like It?

Perfectly sized for larger counter spaces, this bar sink measures 23*18*10 inches. Right off the bat, we were impressed with its size – allowing us to comfortably clean dishes without toppling items over. Made with T304 16 gauge stainless steel, it provides superior quality durability for long-term use.

The X-shaped diversion design on the bottom was another feature that caught our eye. Its patented design has been made to facilitate the easy flow of water towards the drain. The design doesn’t allow clogging or accumulation of standing water. This ensures that the surface is safe and healthy for cleaning.

We liked the additional accessories that come with it – from the steel grid to protect the bottom to the basket strainer to catch food residue. Additionally, the cotton apron, oven gloves, and oven mitts are excellent items that any cook will welcome.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that the manufacturer didn’t mention the use of plumbers putty or seal around the rim of the drain. Without this, there is a chance of water leaking. However, we found it a delightful product for any kitchen with this simple but effective addition.

Pros R10 round corners for easier cleaning

Protective undercoating reduces noise and condensation

Bottom rinse steel grid

Scratch-resistant and rust-proof Cons Underdrain rim may leak without sealant

Bar Sink Buyer’s Guide

By now, we’re sure that you’ve got a good handle on what you need to look for in a bar sink. But wait, don’t finalize your choice just yet!

Merely knowing about the top 9 recommendations is not enough. Instead, you need to know a few more crucial factors before you finally decide.

Here are some significant features that you need to know about before you buy your bar sink.

Material and Finish

As you have already noticed from our reviews, different bar sinks are made of different materials. Moreover, their finish also might be different. But does this make a difference when picking one for your kitchen?

Turns out, it does.

Different materials and finishes have varying cleaning and maintenance procedures. While some are easier to maintain over the years, some require a little more care.

It is essential for you to find out the care and maintenance procedure of the sink you wish to purchase.

Additionally, keep in mind that their weights will also differ according to their material. You need to decide whether you want a lightweight and delicate one or a heavy-duty one for your kitchen.

Noise Defender Feature

Who knew your sink could be so noisy? Well, depending upon the material and the undercoating, it can.

Whether it is running water creating the noise and vibrations, or your pots and pans clashing against each other – a Noise Defender Feature is a welcome addition. Look out for sinks that come with a soundguard coating and insulation. This protects not only the sink, but also your counter, as well as utensils.

Depth & Size

The depth of your bar sink will determine what kind of items you can place into it without cramping up space. The deeper it is, the more you can comfortably place. Furthermore, deep sinks account for lesser splashback – which is always a good thing.

Depending upon the size of your countertop and kitchen, choose wisely. A larger kitchen with an ample counter can accommodate a large size sink. However, the same unit might look out of place and overwhelming in a compact kitchen.

The space under your counter can also be a factor when choosing the depth of the basin. If you have a limited amount of space under the counter, you probably cannot go for a deep basin.

Price

Each sink comes with a different price tag. When choosing one for yourself, it is vital to consider the cost as well. You wouldn’t want to go above and beyond your budget when you can find similar features on a more affordable unit.

It is essential first to determine your budget and then narrow down your choices.

Verdict

And with that, we have finally reached the end of our comprehensive guide. We hope that we could give you all the deets you need to make an informed decision.

Now that you know everything, it’s time to take a step back and ponder over the information.

Before we leave, we want to do a quick recap of our findings. Overall, the best bar sink in terms of features and versatility is our first recommendation – the Ruvati Undermount Kitchen Sink.

In terms of high-quality, safe materials used, we pick the Modena Undermount Kitchen Sink. Lastly, the Kraus KWU110-27 Kore Kitchen Sink was a great option in terms of versatility and added features.

With that final piece of information, we bid you adieu.

