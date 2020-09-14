7 Best Sink Protector of 2020 Reviewed

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you worried about accidental slips that may ruin your delicate glassware or cause scratches to the kitchen wash bowl? A sink protector is the perfect solution.

Wash bowls today are crafted from copper, stainless steel, natural stone, ceramic, and fireclay. These mostly have delicate surfaces that can get scratched easily. Also, since the material is dense, glass utensils may break if they fall on it. A sink protector will prevent such mishaps and ensure both the surface and the kitchenware are safe.

While there are many benefits, the problem is that there are multiple choices in the market, and it is challenging to choose one. But we are here to save you from this tedious process by providing a detailed guide of the 7 best sink protectors to consider.

Best Sink Protector

One of our top recommendations for its brilliant quality and exceptional performance is the Rubbermaid 1939406 Antimicrobial Protector Mat. It will provide the perfect protection for delicate utensils and will keep your sink safe and hygienic. Prevent your basin from looking dull with this fantastic option!

Sale Rubbermaid Antimicrobial Sink Protector Mat, Small, Black Waves Made with heavy, flexible material, this sink mat...

Featuring a lift up tab to provide access to the...

Why Did We Like It?

One of its best attributes has to be the lift up tab, which will allow you quick and hassle-free access to the drain or disposal pipe. Also, it is equipped with Microban antibacterial protection, which prevents the growth of bacteria and germs even near the drain.

We were very impressed to see that the sink has stopped smelling completely, thanks to this layer. It eliminates odor-causing bacteria, thereby providing you with a fresh-smelling basin everyday.

But it doesn’t end there; we know it is difficult to deal with glass utensils, which tend to scratch very easily. The water basin is also prone to scratches from steel products. But this mat protects its surface and prevents any kind of permanent marks.

To top it all, this unit features a black-waves design, which is attractive and compliments the sink. Made of plastic, the body is also sturdy and stays in place throughout your washing process.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is essential to measure your sink and compare the measurements with this unit’s dimensions. In case it does not match, the center cutout for the washbasin will not fall in place. This will not be a problem if the sink protector is of the same size, so, make a note of this before you choose one.

Pros Provides a flat and stable base

Will not float up at any point

Prevents scratches Cons Centre hole may not fall in the right place

If you are looking for a multipurpose product, the iDesign Gia 72202 Stainless Steel Sink Protector Grid will be an excellent pick. With a stainless steel surface that will work with all kinds of materials, it will provide a hassle-free experience. Read on to know more about its bells and whistles.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, this protector is one of the most convenient options available out there. The open grid design is an outstanding addition to the product. It allows the water to drain through quickly while your utensils remain on top and do not touch the sink.

Adding to it, the body is made of stainless steel, which is resistant to rust. Since it will see a lot of water every day, this is a significant factor.

Being versatile, it can be used in bathrooms, laundry rooms as well as for utility sinks. Also, you can use it to air dry your dishes after being washed. Place the grid on your countertop and then keep your dinnerware on it.

Besides, it also has non-skid feet, which will help keep it stable, and it will not move even when the surface has water on it.

Overall, this is a great item to have and fits a variety of sink sizes. Because of its grid design, you will not have a problem with the placement of the drain hole.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is slightly more expensive when compared to its peers. This is because of the materials used, which cost more than mats. An average homeowner might find this to be pricey, but if you have a few extra bucks to spend, this is an excellent multipurpose option.

Pros Multipurpose product

Resistant to rust

Polished body for an attractive look

Known to be durable Cons Expensive

Next up is an innovative solution for all your wash basin issues. The OXO 13138200 Good Grips Sink Mat will make life easier for you with its excellent design and enhanced performance. Place two of these mats side by side, and you will have covered any big sink easily.

OXO 13138200 Good Grips PVC Free Silicone Sink Mat, Large Soft silicone is PVC-free and provides cushion to...

Feet elevate mat to allow for water flow and...

Why Did We Like It?

The soft silicone surface is an excellent addition as it will not only protect the ceramic surface of your sink but also act as a cushion for your glassware. Glass is delicate, and it may break if it suddenly slips on ceramic or steel surfaces. But this layer works wonders in preventing scratches and chipping.

Adding to the benefits, it also has elevated feet, which provide for some space between this mat and the sink surface. This allows water to flow through smoothly and provides for aeration so as the mat can dry quickly.

Besides, it is also heat-safe and will not be affected by boiling water. You can safely place a pan directly on it from the stove. This gave us peace of mind, and we did not need to be extra careful with the mat.

It worked very well for us, and to top it all; the product is dishwasher-safe. Just clean it once a month, and you will have the perfect addition to your sink.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that food particles would sometimes get stuck in the small gaps in the mat. If this happens, you can pour in a mug of water, and that should release the particles. This could have been prevented if the height was a little more, and there was a larger gap between this mat and the bottom surface.

Pros Dishwasher safe

Elevated feet for easy water drainage

Small size for easier placement

Prevents scratching and chipping of the sink Cons Food particles stick on to the surface

Boast about kitchen organization skills with the Hhyn Roll Up Dish Drying Rack. It is perfect for everybody who has storage issues, and you can also adjust the size according to the sink. Also, do you have specially customized sinks? This may be the unique solution that you need.

Why Did We Like It?

It is known to be a very user-friendly product because of its flexible design. Adjust the size by taking out some of the tubes from its center to easily fit in. This is very beneficial and will make it compatible with any size of sinks.

Also, the foldable design allows for easy storage and transport when needed. You can place it on the countertop and roll the part which is not required.

Besides, we were happy to find out that the stainless steel body is coated and protected from rust and corrosion. It provides for an on-slip surface on which your dishes and bowls can be kept safely. You can place it in the sink or keep it on top to use as a drying rack.

You can even use it for rinsing and cleaning fruits and vegetables. Keep them on the drainer and let the water flow through taking all kinds of dirt away.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This one is very prone to water spots and starts looking old sooner than its peers. It is indeed an issue which disappointed us. You can use a cleaning spray once in a while to clean the surface and keep it in the sun to dry off thoroughly. This will help you maintain it for long.

Pros Known to be reliable and sturdy

Extra-large sink dish drainer

Can be used to air dry tableware

Foldable and easy to store Cons Prone to water spots

Next up is a product designed to make your life easier. The Elkay Dayton GOBG2816SS Stainless Steel Bottom Grid has been designed to fit Elkay sink bowls. We have used it for a sink of a different brand, too, and it has worked well. Made of high-quality materials, this can be used in kitchens and laundry rooms both.

Dayton GOBG2816SS Stainless Steel Bottom Grid CUSTOM SIZED: Designed to cover the bottom of...

CORROSION RESISTANT: Constructed of solid...

Why Did We Like It?

It is made with solid stainless steel and is coated with a protective layer that prevents rust and corrosion. Being exposed to water throughout the day, the protective layer is vital. It plays a role in increasing the durability of the product.

That’s not all. Coming to the cleaning process, the unit will fit into a dishwasher easily, and hence, you do not need to worry about cleaning it with your hands. We found this to be very beneficial as it made work a lot easier.

Apart from this, it has a very convenient drain opening. This provides for increased functionality and will fit right in, especially in case of Elkay sinks. The size is pretty standard, and so, you will be able to fit it in any kitchen basin which matches the dimensions.

In our opinion, this is an excellent companion for your sinks and comes at a very affordable price too.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the feet were made of plastic. Since plastic is hard, it leaves scratches if a lot of utensils are placed on it. So, make sure you do not fill the sink with heavy dishes to prevent scratching. We would have ideally preferred rubber feet, which do not leave any kind of marks.

Pros Enhances the functionality

Keeps the sink bottom protected

Made of stainless steel Cons Plastic feet leave scratches

Now that we are nearing the end of this list, it is time to introduce the iDesign Sinkworks Contour Protector. This is the perfect product to protect your kitchen basin from hot vessels and utensils. It is equipped with a protective layer that absorbs the heat and prevents it from causing damage to the sink surface.

Sale iDesign Sinkworks Contour Sink Saver, DAA KITCHEN SINK PROTECTOR MAT: Protects the sink as...

FLEXIBLE OPEN DESIGN: Open design allows water to...

Why Did We Like It?

The product is designed to work with small as well as large sinks. For smaller ones, its round edges would curve up, protecting the surface completely. On the other hand, for large basins, it sits flat on the surface.

What else? Well, it is made of PVC plastic, which is known for its BPA-free properties. This unit is safe to be used and will last for long, thanks to the excellent quality of the plastic. It is also very flexible, and you can bend this easily without causing it to break or tear.

It just does not end there. The sink protector is also dishwasher safe and can easily be washed in one. We would recommend cleaning it once every two weeks to prevent any kind of discoloration of the surface. Let it air dry from time to time to maintain it well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did not come across any significant downside to this sink protector. However, it feels oily to touch after being used for a few days. The oil from cookers and pans tend to stick to the surface, and some of it remains even after you have cleaned it in a dishwasher. We will recommend that you keep the mat outside for a day once in a while to dry.

Pros Protects sinks and dishware

Easy to clean

Long-lasting and durable

Open design for easy drainage Cons May feel oily to touch

We would like to introduce you to the Better Houseware Sink Protector Grid. Available in 4 sizes, this will provide you with the best fit. Compare the dimensions with your basin and pick the one that fits best. No matter which size you pick, it will be durable and will last for a long time.

Why Did We Like It?

The product is made of steel and is available in three color options. You can make a choice among white, almond, or black color depending on the rest of your kitchen decor. The steel is coated with these colors to protect them from rust.

In fact, you will be pleased to know that steel is also protected from the growth of molds and bacteria, thanks to the open wire design. This design will make sure that there is enough space for ventilation and easy drainage of water while washing.

Accompanying this is a center cutout that is placed appropriately to provide access to the sinkhole. This will further help in the clearing of water and waste particles.

To further help in the draining process, the protector has an elevated design, which ensures that water flows freely through it. This also keeps the dishes and pans from touching the sink surface at all.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue we found here is that its feet are not placed in the corners. Rather, the feet are attached to the middle. Now, if you place any heavy objects near the corner, it may tip up and cause all the utensils to fall into your sink. This kind of defeats the purpose and so, it is very important that you steer clear of the corners.

Pros 4 sizes to pick from

Centre cutout for easy access

Available in multiple color options

Slightly elevated for better performance Cons May tip up and cause utensils to fall in

Sink Protector Buyer’s Guide

Sink protectors are excellent guards for sinks and prevent all forms of damage. They also play a vital role in protecting your delicate glassware from breaking or getting scratches because of accidental slips.

Moving forward, before you make a purchase, it is important to compare the features and take note of the ones that are required by you.

Now that you have gone through the 7 best products, you will have noticed that every one of them has some unique features. To help you make a choice, we have detailed down the critical points that need to be kept in mind. We hope this is helpful in making a decision.

Grid v/s Mat

There are metal grids that are very popular today, and then there are silicone mats. The metal grid is a more versatile choice as it can be used in the sink as well as on your countertop to dry dishes and bowls. Because of the well-spaced grid, water drains out easily, and utensils dry quickly.

Mats are great options for flat sink surfaces. These eliminate all kinds of scratches and prevent hot pans and dishes from damaging the sink surface. They are made of softer material and will absorb impact in case there are accidental slips.

Feet

There are variations in the type of feet that sink protectors have. According to us, the best suited for all kinds of sinks are rubber feet. These do not scratch the surface and work best, especially for ceramic surfaces. If the product has metal feet, check if it has a rubber casing.

Sometimes the posts may be made of plastic. Now, these may be sturdy but can also scratch the surface. Make a note of this before you purchase.

Material

Sink mats are usually made of silicone, and these do not collect waste particles. They usually have an open design with a lot of holes. These ensure that the water flows through easily, leaving your utensils clean on the top.

But check for the quality of silicone used. We have found that if the silicone quality is not good, it turns yellow very fast. This makes it look unattractive and dirty, and hence, you would have to replace it sooner.

On the other hand, there are metal sink protectors too. These are made of stainless steel or aluminum and are very sturdy in general. Here, you need to be careful about the coating. A good coating will prevent rust and corrosion. The most efficient products will not rust, even when facing water every day. So, make a careful choice.

Verdict

A good protector will cover the whole sink properly and will lower the risks of breaking dinnerware. Whatever kind of sink you have, the main aim of the product should be to protect and increase its durability. With ceramic sinks becoming popular today, this is indeed an essential addition to the kitchen.

With this, we come to the end of our detailed guide of the best sink protectors. We hope that it has given you enough insight and will help you make the right decision.

However, before signing off, let’s go for a quick run-through of our favorites. The Rubbermaid 1939406 Antimicrobial Sink Protector Mat is our favorite overall because of its exceptional performance and great quality, which is surely a win-win.

If you are looking for a stainless steel alternative, go for the iDesign Gia 72202 Stainless Steel Sink Protector Grid. And if you want a versatile option, it has to be the Hhyn Roll Up Dish Drying Rack.

With this, we will take our leave. Happy shopping!

