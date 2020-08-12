9 Best Laser Level For Hanging Pictures of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Have you tried hanging pictures on the wall only to notice that they lack alignment and uniformity?

This does get frustrating at times. But it is probably because you didn’t have the right tool to get the job done quickly and accurately. Confused, right? Well, homeowners also require laser levels for placing objects or installing shelves with precision in order to enhance home decor.

That being said, choosing the right laser level is not that simple, especially if you are a first-timer. In fact, many professionals also face challenges in finding an option that best meets their expectations and requirements.

For this reason, we have decided to come forward with this guide, providing detailed reviews of the 9 best laser levels for hanging pictures. Furthermore, we also recommend going through our comprehensive buyer’s guide as it promises to simplify your search even further.

So, let’s not waste any more time and dive straight into the reviews!

Top 9 Laser Levels

For those of you who don’t know, Bosch is considered as one of the best brands that offer high-quality laser levels. On that note, we bring you our top-most recommendation, the Bosch GLL40-20G, which projects green laser lines for improved visibility up to a working range of 40 feet.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the Bosch GLL40-20G functions using a smart pendulum system self-level so that you don’t have to level the tool manually. In other words, it helps you hang frames in no time with accuracy and precision, without the need for any manual intervention.

Apart from this, the unit projects green laser lines to offer two times more visibility than red lasers, guaranteeing reliable accuracy up to a working range of 40 feet. That being said, you can never go wrong with this particular tool. And it doesn’t just end here.

Featuring Bosch’s built-in VisiMax technology, the cross-line laser monitors its power consumption in order to improve both battery life and visibility. That being said, if you decide to go with this option, expect long-term reliability and maximized energy-efficiency along with a perfectly hung picture.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, we didn’t really find any major drawback related to this specific tool from Bosch. It serves its purpose well, allowing you to hang pictures and complete other tasks around your house. But it is not recommended for outdoor or professional use.

Pros Includes MM 2 flexible mounting device

Compact and lightweight

Easy to use

Reliable and energy-efficient

Improved visibility Cons Not ideal for outdoor professional use

SKIL, a Chinese-owned brand of power tools and accessories, comes forth with this self-leveling, cross-line laser to help you with precise alignment in and around your home. In fact, you can envision endless possibilities, thanks to its bright red horizontal and vertical beam lines.

Why Did We Like It?

Apart from ensuring automatic leveling to cut down on guesswork, the unit also features a lock mode, allowing you to adjust the lines manually. That being said, with its red cross lines, projecting a distance of up to 50 feet, you can complete every alignment project within no time. From hanging pictures, shelves, and cabinets to leveling banisters, trims, and more, this tool will help you get the job done with utmost accuracy and efficiency.

Not only that, but Skil LL93230 also ensures versatile and convenient use because of the clamp that is included with it. Simply attach the clamp to the top or bottom of the unit for secure placement to achieve desired results.

Furthermore, with its USB charging port, you can conveniently charge the integrated lithium-ion battery. In fact, it also features green, red, and yellow LED indicators to show you the current level of charge. This will enable you to keep the unit charged at all times to deliver uninterrupted performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are positive that this power tool from Skil will not let you down in terms of precision and efficiency. That being said, you might face some trouble in its operation, especially if you are a first-timer. The reason being that the instructions provided in the manual lack clarity.

Pros Locking mode for manual positioning

Convenient charging facility

Versatile use

Secure placement with clamp Cons Poor instructions provided in manual

You can get multiple jobs done at home with ease and accuracy using this laser level line from Qooltek. Equipped with an 8-foot tape measure, it also enables you to take measurements of locations on walls before hanging photo frames or installing shelves.

Why Did We Like It?

The Qooltek Laser Level offers dual functionality of leveling and measuring. In other words, with its 8-foot measuring tape, including imperial and metric linear measures, you can take measurements before tackling leveling tasks. That being said, this is the perfect tool designed for situations where straight measurements are required.

Apart from this, the laser level is teamed with a triple-positioned leveling bubble to ensure maximum results. Justifying its classification as a multipurpose tool, it enables you to level shelves, hang wallpapers, pictures, and more within no time.

In fact, it also assures impressive battery backup to keep you going with maximum convenience. And that’s not all! The best part is that you get all this and more at the most affordable price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, we have to admit that this is undoubtedly an excellent option for its price. However, the Qooltek laser lines fade in sunlight. And this is why it is not suitable for outdoor or professional use. Apart from this, it is a bit bulky compared to the other options on our list.

Pros Includes a measuring tape

Offers excellent battery backup

Value for money

Versatile use

Easy to use Cons Fades in sunlight

Bulky

Explicitly designed for indoors, the Tacklife SC-L01 with its self-leveling red laser works best in low-light situations. For this reason, we come forth with this cross-line laser level to help you hang pictures by mounting it on its magnetic tripod or by using it directly.

Why Did We Like It?

With its high accuracy and self-leveling red laser, Tacklife SC-L01 works efficiently indoors for a wide range of applications. In fact, it also comes with a manual mode so that you may exit the auto-leveling setting in order to project the laser according to the required angle. Pretty convenient, right?

Well, it doesn’t end there. The unit includes a flexible mounting device that supports the laser level using its magnetic bracket. That being said, you can use the magnetic pivoting base to rotate the level 360-degree, projecting lines in any direction.

Furthermore, being lightweight and compact in size, it serves as a handy and stable tool, offering convenient use. In fact, it also comes with a nylon zippered carrying bag for easy storage and transportation of both the laser level and mounting device. It protects them from scratches and impacts, further adding to your convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is truly a handy tool that enables you to project the laser in the required angle and direction in order to get the job done efficiently. That being said, the only downside of this unit is its build quality. We expected it to be built using high-quality materials, ensuring durability and sturdiness.

Pros IP54 waterproof rating

Manual mode

Includes a magnetic tripod base

Comes with a carrying bag

Dustproof and shockproof Cons Cheap build quality

Another leading name in the industry of power tools, home improvement tools, and accessories, Black+Decker, comes forward with the BDL220S laser level. Categorized as a class 3R laser product, it ensures precise placement of objects with the help of its mounting accessories.

Sale BLACK+DECKER Laser Level (BDL220S) 360-degree rotating wall attachment projects a...

Two extra large backlit bubble vials are provided...

Why Did We Like It?

This laser level from Black+Decker comes with mounting accessories, including a wall attachment. And this allows you to rotate the level 360-degrees in order to project the laser in the desired angle and direction. In fact, it is also teamed with two extra-large bubble vials to ensure maximum visibility and accuracy.

In other words, with this laser level, hanging pictures, mirrors, and placement of other objects at home is a breeze. Simply attach the conventional unit to a wall and direct the laser wherever required to observe straight lines. And you are done!

Furthermore, being a well-known brand, Black+Decker tools are not only efficient, but they are also reliable. Backed by a 2-year warranty, the BDL220S laser level is definitely the most dependable option available at a budget-friendly price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike the previous options on our list, this unit does not come with a self-leveling mode. Instead, it will require more manual effort from your end in terms of both leveling and wall mounting. Having said that, you will not be disappointed as it assures visibility and accuracy, despite lacking auto-leveling.

Pros Reliable option with a 2-year warranty

Budget-friendly

Maximum visibility and precision

Comes with a storage case Cons No self-leveling mode

Being a leading manufacturer of innovative and quality tools, Johnson Level & Tool is among the top names in the laser level industry. And for this reason, we are pleased to introduce you to this crossline level from the user-friendly Johnson EZ-laser family.

Why Did We Like It?

Being one of the most popular EZ-lasers, the 40-6603 crossline level allows you to envision endless possibilities. With its self-leveling mode, the unit projects both its lasers horizontally and vertically for the accurate and straight hanging of pictures, shelving, and more. Not only that, but it also enables you to tilt the level manually for projecting lines for stairs or railings.

In fact, when teamed with a tripod, you can expect exceptional results! Apart from this, in case the laser is unable to self-level, it alerts you by flashing a beam. In other words, it never compromises on accuracy, making it a trustworthy option that is capable of tackling various household tasks with ease.

Furthermore, we are quite sure that it will last for years. And this is because of its premium quality build that ensures durability and sturdiness.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The unit does not include a tripod or mounting device like the other options on the list. Instead, you will have to buy it separately to ensure maximum results. Apart from this, we did not notice any major drawback related to this otherwise perfect tool.

Pros Magnetically dampened compensator system

Tilt mode for non-level layout applications

Durable build

Easy to use

Versatile Cons No tripod included

If you already don’t know, green lasers offer higher visibility compared to red beam lines. And this is why the Hammerhead HLCLG01 is a noteworthy option! With its vertical, horizontal, and cross-line green lasers, the tool ensures brightness and improved visibility, irrespective of the lighting situation.

Why Did We Like It?

As mentioned earlier, being a green beam cross-line laser, Hammerhead HLCLG01 delivers bright and highly visible lines in both dark and light conditions. In fact, teamed with a self-leveling mode, the unit automatically self-levels when positioned within a 4-degree of levels. But in case it is positioned outside the leveling range, you will be notified using a red LED indicator.

That being said, it does not compromise on accuracy, ensuring precise results, even in low-light situations. Apart from this, you can also position the laser level at any angle manually in the lock mode for non-level projects.

The unit also includes an easily adjustable mounting clamp for versatile and convenient use. In other words, it does not only restrict itself to hanging pictures, but it is also ideal for aligning tiles, shelving, and wall studdings, just to name a few.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Truth be told, this tool from Hammerhead is one of the most versatile options to consider buying. However, it failed to claim a higher spot on our list due to a minor drawback. Despite being equipped with an easily adjustable mounting clamp, we faced issues attaching it to smooth and thick surfaces like doors.

Pros Includes an adjustable clamping mount

Improved visibility in low-light situations

Comes with a soft storage bag

Ideal for various applications Cons Clamping issues

AdirPro, a leading manufacturer of premium quality equipment and tools for both construction and home improvement, comes forward with the Cube 2-360 Cross Line Laser. Being a highly accurate tool with a long working range of up to 230 feet, it is the perfect choice for professionals as well as homeowners.

Why Did We Like It?

With two separate light beams and high-level accuracy, this professional self-leveling laser level offers the longest working range compared to the other options on the list. Having said that, the cross line laser makes hanging pictures, wall studding, and installing shelves, quick and easy. In fact, it features three leveling modes to make your life simpler than ever!

Apart from this, we were quite impressed by the premium quality build and durability. Featuring a slip-resistant, rubber housing, the unit remains stable and scratch-free.

Adirpro has also kept ease of storage and portability in mind while designing this exceptional power tool. Being compact in size, you can carry it around wherever you go. And that’s not all. It is designed with a locking system to ensure that the compensator stays in place during transportation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a bit more expensive compared to the other options on the list, AdirPro Cube 2-360 completely justifies its price. However, we expected it to include a tripod or mounting device seeing its price point. Instead, you will have to purchase the Ultimate Edition in order to get the complete kit of mounting accessories and storage case.

Pros Longer working range

Compact and portable

Durable build

2-year warranty

Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use Cons No mounting accessories included

Not economical

Finally, we bring you another remarkable laser level from Black+Decker without which our list would be incomplete. Offering the functions of two tools in one, the BDL190S stud sensor and auto-level laser manages to simplify your mounting and hanging projects while ensuring ultimate precision.

Why Did We Like It?

With its patented auto-leveling technology and stud sensor, Black+Decker BDL190S serves its purpose of projecting precise horizontal laser lines without adjustments. That being said, it is the ideal tool for hanging pictures and installing decorative items. Not only that, but it can also locate live wires, detect wood, and metal studs using its stud sensor.

In fact, in order to simplify your task of hanging pictures with more uniformity, the line laser features an easy to read LCD display. This helps in achieving accurate results at all times. What’s more? Well, featuring a lightweight yet sturdy design it ensures ease of storage and portability.

Furthermore, this class 3R laser is also backed by a 2-year warranty, making it a reliable investment option for long-term use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Now, when we talk about the downsides of this efficient tool, there isn’t much to tell. So why isn’t it among our top-most recommendations. Well, this is because it lacks a vertical laser, something which any DIY-er or homeowner wouldn’t want to miss out on. But we can assure you that the stud sensor function makes it the right tool for home alignment projects.

Pros Stud sensor detects wood and metal studs

Compact and lightweight

Easy to read LCD display

Durable and reliable Cons Absence of vertical laser

Laser Levels For Hanging Pictures Buyer’s Guide

By now, you must be having a clear idea regarding our top 9 recommendations. Each of these options offers some of the best features without compromising on accuracy. But were you able to make a choice? Well, we understand that choosing the best from a list of exceptional options can be stressful.

To help you out, we have gone ahead and written this buying guide, explaining a few critical points that need to be considered when purchasing a laser level for hanging pictures. Read on to know more.

Accuracy

First things first, you must ensure that the laser level offers accurate and precise results. In fact, this is probably an essential requirement of every power tool.

That being said, if you wish to tackle alignment and mounting tasks with ease, get an accurate horizontal and vertical cross-line laser. Apart from this, keep in mind that higher visibility and working range also determine the level’s precision.

Manual or Self-Leveling

Now, another factor that determines the accuracy of your laser level is its leveling mode. A self-leveling tool will give you perfect results by projecting laser lines automatically without any manual intervention. In fact, it notifies you in case the level is positioned away from the leveling range so that there are no inaccuracies.

Most models also include a manual or lock mode. In this mode, you can easily project the laser lines manually in the required direction or angle in order to achieve desired results. That being said, it is probably better to opt for a unit equipped with both these modes for better versatility and precision.

Red or Green Beams

Depending on the task at hand, choose your laser level accordingly. For indoor alignment projects like hanging pictures, installing shelves, wall studding, and more, a level with red laser lines is effective. But it wouldn’t be suitable for outdoor professional projects.

On the other hand, green beam laser lines offer higher visibility and brightness, irrespective of the lighting situation. Not only do they ensure accurate results in bright sunlight, but they are also highly visible up to a significantly long distance in the dark. In other words, these units are ideal for both indoor and outdoor projects.

Mounting Accessories

Before making a choice, ensure that the unit also includes mounting accessories, including a mounting clamp or tripod. Why? Well, attaching the level on a pivoting tripod base will help you rotate it 360-degree to project the laser lines in any angle or direction according to your requirement.

Furthermore, tripods help in level flooring for accurate results. In fact, it also raises the tool to an appropriate height in order to reach the required auto-leveling range.

Verdict

A laser level is one of the most useful gifts of technology. Thanks to its long working range and accurate leveling, you can tackle alignment and mounting projects at home quickly and conveniently. Especially while hanging pictures, this tool is capable of getting the job done with ultimate precision and ease!

On that note, we now come to the end of our informative review-based guide to the best laser level for hanging pictures. And we really hope that you find your best pick from the list of our 9 top-notch options.

Before concluding, let’s go for a quick recap of our favorites. Bosch GLL40-20G ensures improved visibility with its green lasers. Skil LL93230 never lets you down in terms of accuracy, while Qooltek Laser Level is one of the most affordable options, offering versatile use.

And with this, we now take your leave. Till next time!

