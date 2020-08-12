DEWALT DW088K Review Laser Level Under the Microscope

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

An excellent laser, DEWALT’s DW088K is easily one of the most popular products in the market right now, but is it the correct one for you?

As an advanced model with a host of attractive features, it does pose this question. Because as versatile as it may be, the DW088K also makes for a premium purchase in terms of its price tag.

What we found, however, after using it for a week, is that it does leave you wanting very little. The unit is not without faults, but its benefits definitely outweigh its cons. To make our review foolproof, we even got an expert to check it out, so you can trust our verdict.

But as far as individual needs go, it is necessary that you get a thorough understanding of its functions before making an investment. This is where our review of the DEWALT DW088K will come in handy!

Without further ado, let’s get straight to the deets.

DEWALT DW088K Review Laser Level

Why Buy This Product?

DEWALT is an established brand in the tool manufacturing industry, and its lasers are as reliable as any of its other products. And the DW088K is no exception!

Here are all the win-win features of this product that we observed.

Performance

This particular laser is a great choice for a large number of indoor applications. It produces bright vertical and horizontal lines for leveling and layout operations, and is versatile in its functioning.

With a visibility of 50 feet that may be extended when used with the DW0892, this unit produces highly accurate results and is also self-leveling for up to 4 degrees. This makes it an ideal option for professionals tasked with indoor projects such as floor and wall tile installation, or mapping wall layouts.

Longevity

The DW008K is a highly durable laser made of the most premium material that promises exceptional service for a considerable time to come. To begin with, its sturdy design is IP54 water and debris resistant, making it suitable for use in harsh weather conditions. It also comes in an over-molded housing and a thick glass covering, which protects the tool on construction sites.

You can depend on it to keep running; the 3 AA batteries ensure 20 hours of continuous use. Further securing its durability is DEWALT’s 3-year warranty along with a year of free service. All in all, it takes remarkable care of its users’ needs and makes for a reliable companion on the field.

Advanced Features

In addition to fulfilling its primary functions with remarkable ease and elan, this laser from DEWALT also boasts of some additional features that give it an edge over the other models in the market. Some of them are:

Automatic out-of-level indication:

Thanks to this indicator, you will never draw another imperfect line. It can spot an inaccuracy quickly and marks it in seconds. Combined with the self-leveling technology, this feature upgrades the tool a notch higher than most of its counterparts.

Pulse mode:

The Full-time Pulse Mode is certainly a huge plus in favor of the DW088K! It allows for specialized projection and maintenance of the laser line, while also making an allowance for use in conjunction with the DW0892 line laser detector. This increases visibility and results in greater accuracy.

In-built magnetic pivot bracket:

As an integrated pivoting base with an ¼” thread, this feature ensures that enhanced and uniform brightness is maintained, and also improves the range of the laser. Evidently, pivoting and angling are made easier, and it’s much less of a task to get the exact angle with the line. Further, thanks to the bracket, this laser can be mounted on a variety of metal surfaces, which makes it all the more versatile for use!

Included kit-box:

The DW088K comes with a kit box included in the packaging that provides added protection for the unit and helps maintain calibration even when stored and not in use. Combined with the over-molded housing and thick glass covering, the kit-box provides added safety to the unit and is sure to come in handy on projects.

Design

Most lasers aren’t exactly what you’d call ‘good-looking’. But DEWALT’s product is a refreshing change with its compact design and oozes a remarkable aesthetic appeal. It is also one of those rare smartly-designed tools that walk the talk. Compact and ergonomically designed to maximize user comfort and safety, the DW088K is a superb addition to your tool-kit – one that looks good and stays put.

Cost-efficiency and Ease of Operation

DEWALT’s laser is priced slightly towards the upper end of the scale. While this calls for careful consideration before making a purchase, don’t let the expense deter you. During our time with it, we found ample reason to justify the hefty price tag.

As outlined above, the DW088K has way too many features that ensure a greatly satisfying experience. It is fast, accurate, sturdy, and offers a host of additional perks that enhance user-experience and comfort. The 3-year warranty is another feather in the cap in terms of the cost-efficiency of this excellent product.

What adds to it, is the unit’s power output. At less than or equal to 1.3mW @ 630 680nm, it is energy-efficient and saves you a ton of money on the electricity bill. However, it is the ease of operation that truly convinced us of its value for money. The entire procedure works on two buttons only, making the laser a breeze to operate for a professional as well as an amateur.

Lightweight and user-friendly, the DEWALT DW088K is surely a tool worthy of the expense!

What Could Have Been Better?

This laser level is a product that enmeshes high-performance with durability, but like everything else under the sun, it is not without flaws. However, these are, in no way, dealbreakers. The main issue is that, as great as this laser might be for indoor projects, it is not fully optimized for a similar performance outdoors.

Also, what further affects its utility outdoors is the brightness of the device. It may be considered dull in comparison to that of the DW089K but that is compensated for through the magnetic pivot base and other features that add to its efficiency. So, we would recommend you give this product careful consideration if it’s primarily indoor use that you need it for. It really does deliver!

Pros Highly accurate, durable, and fast-working product

Attractive warranty period

Additional features for enhanced functioning

IP54 water and debris resistance

Ergonomic design

Energy and cost-efficient Cons Not suitable for use outdoors

Expensive

Verdict

We hope to have given you a precise and thorough understanding of DEWALT’s excellent laser level. With a single-minded focus on performance, it privileges user comfort and longevity, and is a great addition to any professional’s toolkit. Optimized for indoor application, the laser makes use of a number of features to provide an all-round performance that is both accurate and fast.

The issues it has are minor and resolvable. Although expensive, the price tag is adequately compensated for. Ultimately, in our books, the DEWALT DW088K is a definite winner. Try it out and let us know what you thought.

Cheers!