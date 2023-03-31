7 Best Box Cutters Worth Having This Year

Tired of blunting the blades of your scissors while trying to open cardboard boxes? It’s high time you check out a box cutter.

Box cutters have razor-sharp blades that easily cut through tough materials, like cardboard, cardstock, and vinyl, and they won’t become dull with use. Moreover, most box cutters come with replaceable blades, making them a more cost-effective option.

However, choosing the right box cutter can be difficult due to the myriad of options available on the market. Hence, we thought about testing some of them. And now, we present to you the eight best box cutters that we have shortlisted.

We have tried to include different styles of box cutters based on the diverse needs you might have. Not to mention how we also added a buying guide to help you make a well-informed decision.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Best Box Cutters

Here is the list of the 7 best box cutters to help make your cutting tasks easier and more efficient.

Are you looking for a safe and durable box cutter? If yes, then the Slice Manual Box Cutter is the perfect choice for you. With a fresh design for enhanced utility and long-lasting ceramic blades, this box cutter stands out from the competition.

Why Did We Like It?

The Slice box cutter offers a unique design, making it comfortable for both left-handed and right-handed users. Its zirconium oxide ceramic blade lasts longer than traditional metal blades, and changing the blade is safe and easy with bare hands.

To ensure safety, only 0.5 inches of the blade is exposed while cutting. The handle also features a lanyard hole to help prevent losing the tool.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it’s one of the best box cutters on the market, it may take some time to adjust to the shape of its handle.



Pros Durable and easy-to-change blade

Durable and easy-to-change blade Works well on multi-layered cardboard

Works well on multi-layered cardboard Nylon handle provides a good grip

Nylon handle provides a good grip Suitable for both left-handed and right-handed users Cons Users may take time getting used to the shape

Product Dimensions: 6.97″ x 3.35″ x 0.72″ | Weight: 3.39oz | Foldable: N/A | Blade Material: Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade | Handle Material: Plastic

Searching for an affordable, compact folding utility knife? The FC Folding Pocket Utility Knife is an excellent option. Despite its small size, its sharp blade is highly useful for various cutting tasks.

Why Did We Like It?

The design allows the blade to fold by pressing a single button, making it safer and minimizing the need to put fingers close to sharp edges. The carbon steel construction retains blade sharpness for a long time, and changing blades is easy. The package includes five spare blades for added convenience.

An anodized aluminum body ensures durability, and the small size allows it to fit comfortably in your pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users reported occasional blade slippage when the lock button isn’t used properly. Ensure you keep your fingers away from the button while using the knife.

Pros Easily fits in your pocket

Suitable for left-handed users

Suitable for left-handed users Efficiently cuts through cardboard boxes

Efficiently cuts through cardboard boxes Long-lasting blade Cons Blade may slip out occasionally

Product Dimensions: ‎4.5″ x 1.8″ x 0.8″ | Weight: ‎4.8oz | Foldable: Yes | Blade Material: Aluminum | Handle Material: Anodized, Steel

The Slice Mini Box Cutter is a small yet powerful cutting tool featuring a premium ceramic blade suitable for various materials, including vinyl flooring sheets, plastic, card, and foam.

Why Did We Like It?

The compact design fits comfortably in your palm, while the textured slider prevents finger slippage during use. Changing blades is easy with the push of a button, and the ambidextrous design allows you to place the blade facing left or right, based on your preference.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The premium price may not appeal to users who prefer a box cutter with a blade that cuts deeper. For slicing thicker materials, consider our recommendations for drywall cutting tools.

Pros Easy to change blades

Sharp and durable blades

Sharp and durable blades Suitable for home use

Suitable for home use Efficient for opening boxes Cons Slightly expensive

Product Dimensions: 2″ x 1″ x 3″ | Weight: ‎0.353oz | Foldable: N/A | Blade Material: Metal | Handle Material: Plastic

The Pacific Handy Cutter is an ideal option for those who prefer straightforward utility tools. Sold in a pack of twelve, it’s perfect for distributing in a facility or workshop for light cutting needs.

Why Did We Like It?

The simple design of these box cutters ensures easy to use without a learning curve. The powder finish on the aluminum body prevents slippage when wearing rubber gloves, and spare blades are available for purchase.

The affordable price and bulk quantity make it an excellent choice for stores or warehouses.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Safety gloves are necessary while using this almost naked box cutter, which may be a deal-breaker for accident-prone users. Always keep this box cutter blade away from children.

Pros Affordable

Easy to use

Razor-sharp blades

Durable body Cons Must be used with gloves

Product Dimensions: 4.3″ x 2″ x 1″ | Weight: ‎0.02oz | Foldable: N/A | Blade Material: Metal | Handle Material: Metal

The FANTASTICAR Folding Utility Knife comes in five striking metallic colors, making it a fantastic gift option for friends and family. The knife also includes a charming box and spare blades.

We evaluated the FANTASTICAR knife from a user’s perspective and compared it to other utility knives to understand its performance and unique features.

Why Did We Like It?

The quality of a utility knife relies heavily on its blade. The FANTASTICAR knife features an SK5 stainless steel blade that remains sharp for extended periods and can endure heavy-duty use. It can cut through tough materials like rope, plastic, fur, and even water pipes.

This knife stands out from its competitors due to its superior safety lock that protects users from accidental blade exposure. It’s also easy to open with a simple push, making it a user-friendly option. Weighing just four ounces and measuring 4.1 inches, this portable tool easily fits in a pocket or purse.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we consider this one of the best utility knives on the market, it would have been even better with a rubberized grip on the metal handle for extra comfort. However, the added grooves on the handle and non-slip coating make the knife safer to use.

Pros Belt clip prevents losing the knife

Belt clip prevents losing the knife Easy blade replacement

Easy blade replacement Foldable design ensures safe storage

Foldable design ensures safe storage Suitable for multi-purpose use Cons Lacks rubber grip on the handle

Product Dimensions: ‎6.49″ x 1.18″ x 0.43″ | Weight: ‎4.1oz | Foldable: Yes | Blade Material: Aluminum, Carbon Steel | Handle Material: Plastic, Steel

Home Planet is a renowned utility knife brand, and the UK1 Box Cutter is one of their best-selling items. We evaluated the Home Planet UK1 Box Cutter and compared it to similar products to determine its unique features and suitability for various cutting tasks.

Why Did We Like It?

The Home Planet UK1 Box Cutter stands out due to its special retractable blade with four blade-length positions. This feature allows for enhanced cutting versatility, especially when cutting through thick cardboard packaging.

The uniquely shaped handle enables users to hold the knife for extended periods without fatigue or pain. The sharp blade is reversible, prolonging its life, and the quick-release blade storage compartment provides easy access to the SK5 utility blades.

The package also includes five spare blades, saving users from frequent purchases.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One issue we encountered was that the hood for the additional blade compartment sometimes came off when accidentally touching the red open/lock button. Being more careful with the button resolves this minor problem.

Pros Lightweight design

Safe and easy to use

Rubberized grip for a comfortable hold

Rubberized grip for a comfortable hold Ideal for heavy-duty use Cons If not careful, blade storage compartment may open

Product Dimensions: 6.75″ x 0.75″ x 0.75″ | Weight: ‎9.6oz | Foldable: N/A | Blade Material: Carbon Steel | Handle Material: Tpr, Rubber, Steel

The REXBETI 12-Pack Utility Knife features a familiar retractable design, making it an excellent option for users who prefer a traditional utility knife. We examined the REXBETI knife and compared it to other utility knives in terms of performance and unique attributes.

Why Did We Like It?

REXBETI has improved the classic utility knife design by making it more compact and widening the back for a better grip. The textured slider reduces finger slippage for added safety.

This knife excels at cutting through thick paper, cardboard, and foam boards. Users can adjust the blade length for making deeper cuts, and the locking mechanism ensures added safety.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the REXBETI utility knife is great for quickly opening boxes, the blades tend to dull sooner than we would like. However, the retractable blade features eight snappable points, helping to maintain the blade’s sharpness for a longer duration.

Pros Best for making deep cuts

Blades don’t break easily

Portable enough to fit in your pockets

Adjusting the blade is simple Cons Metal blades may dull quickly

Product Dimensions: 8.85″ x 0.3″ x 5.9″ | Weight: ‎13.4oz | Foldable: N/A | Blade Material: Carbon Steel | Handle Material: Plastic, Steel

Best Box Cutter Comparison Table

Box Cutter Buying Guide

Are you confused about which box cutter would be right for your cutting tasks? Here are some of the essential points you should know to get the best box cutter.

1. Types Of Blades

Currently, we can get different kinds of blades in utility knives. The usual choice in the past has been stainless steel because it resists corrosion and rust. But, ceramic blades have also been getting quite a bit of popularity due to their durability. However, steel blades perform better for cutting through tough materials. So, assess the kind of materials you frequently cut to get a functional knife that will be most useful to you.

2. Form Factor

When it comes to getting a box cutter, you need to pay attention to its portability. If you’re looking for a tool that you can travel with, the best option would be a pocket utility knife. You can check out our guide on utility knives to get more recommendations.

On the other hand, those who require a box cutter for cutting through thick materials may need a sturdier and bigger knife. For them, traditional box cutters would be a better option as they often come with wider blades.

Conclusion

So, that’s everything we had to tell you about the best box cutters. We hope that this guide will help you find the right box cutter for your needs. Also, remember to refer to this buying guide once again if you face any difficulties while making the final decision.

Among our recommendations, the Slice Manual box cutter is certainly the best choice for those who prioritize long-lasting blades.

On the other hand, the FC 1B-UK10 folding pocket utility knife is best suited for anyone looking for a handy tool that’s useful for heavy-duty cutting. But, you need to make sure that its blade lock is always in place.

With that, we come to the end of this guide. Do let us know if you have any queries related to selecting the best box cutter. You may even check out our article on the 50 most essential architect supplies for more nifty products.

Till then, take care and goodbye!

