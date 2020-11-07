23 Best Gifts for Project Managers Around the World

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Just a few weeks left for Christmas or your project manager’s birthday, and you’re still not sure what to get them?

To be honest, anyone in this working profession would wish for happy clients and a happy team after meeting project deadlines. However, that’s not always possible, and it definitely doesn’t make our list of gift options.

That said, selecting a suitable gift for the project manager in your life is not that difficult. There is a wide range of options, ranging from office must-haves to Bluetooth headsets. But even then, finding a gift that’s useful, inspiring, and under your budget is quite challenging and time-consuming, to say the least.

Are you in a similar situation? Well, we’ve got your back.

After extensive research, we’ve carefully created this comprehensive guide to the 39 best gifts for project managers around the world. And for your convenience, we’ve divided the list into six sections based on different price categories.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Best Gifts for Project Managers

Project Manager Gifts $500 and Up

Help your friend or colleague upgrade from their typical flatscreen by presenting them with the 34-inch ultrawide curved luxurious monitor from LG. This isn’t an everyday display; it features a virtually borderless design to ensure a 21:9 ultrawide visual aspect ratio with 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

In other words, the 34-inch IPS monitor is the perfect solution for anyone looking for highly accurate colors. That’s not all; it renders the dark and bright areas of an image with more details, providing crisp and clear visuals with detailed contrast.

You’ll also love its on-screen controls that give quick and easy access to important settings, including my application preset, screen split, game mode, and monitor settings. The screen split feature makes viewing and working with multiple documents and sources convenient, and that’s definitely a win-win for project managers.

The New Apple Watch Series 6 is available in various styles and color options to choose from. You can give your project manager a variant as per their preference, be it graphite stainless steel, silver aluminum case with a white sport band, or a red band.

What we loved the most about this smartwatch is its always-on retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. This will help your friend or colleague see their watch face without waking the screen. And of course, the brand offers customizable faces that help ensure a new look every day.

Furthermore, the Series 6 is equipped with all the functions and features required to track daily activity and precisely measure ways to work out even underwater. In other words, the project manager in your life will be able to track busy schedules, keep in touch with family and friends, and do so much more with this smartwatch.

Next up, we have yet another innovative and technologically smart gadget developed by Apple, one of the biggest tech companies, alongside Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook. The iPad Pro is a versatile gift for project managers always on the go because of its portable design and incredible 10-hour long battery life.

It comes in handy during meetings time and again as it’s faster than any other laptop or computer out there, thanks to the A12Z Bionic chip. Your friend will be able to power through pro workflow and games with ease. We also liked the iPad’s all-screen Liquid Retina display equipped with True Tone and ProMotion, which bring the visuals to life.

So, if your project manager needs to experience a more immersive augmented reality, there’s no better option than the New Apple iPad Pro. It allows you to take epic ultrawide shots, design a building, mark up a PDF, retouch photos with pixel-perfect precision, and do so much more.

Project Manager Gifts Under $500

Sale Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones,... Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for...

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music,...

Gifting your project manager a pair of noise-canceling headphones can be a great way of blocking out distractions, especially in an open office. That’s why we’d recommend presenting them with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. With three levels of world-class noise cancellation, they provide for a better listening experience in any environment.

That’s not all; the QC35 Series II is equipped with Amazon Alexa, using which your teammate or friend can get information, enjoy entertainment, and manage their day with the push of a button. From adding milk to the shopping list to locking the doors, just ask Alexa!

In fact, the dual-microphone system also features noise-cancellation for clear sound and voice pick-up. You can expect balanced audio performance, irrespective of the volume, to focus on what matters the most. It will allow the project manager to go deeper into their work, music, and passion.

The convertible two-tier design of the VariDesk Pro Plus offers a large workspace for up to two monitors, a laptop, and a notebook. It also has space in its lower-tier for a standard keyboard, mouse, a calculator, or even papers.

And thanks to its special rowing-lift raising mechanism, which can be configured into 11 different positions, your project manager will remain rejuvenated both mentally and physically while at work. In turn, it enhances productivity once it’s popped out of the box!

What’s more, the VariDesk Pro Plus 36 is a trustworthy gift option that’s built with a heavy, weighted base and high-quality materials so that it remains sturdy, irrespective of its height settings. This is backed by Vari’s limited 5-year warranty, so rest assured it won’t need replacement anytime soon.

The Anker Nebula Capsule is one of the best smart WiFi mini projectors in its price range. This gift will come in handy during meetings that require slide projections, or it may be used for entertainment purposes.

Your team manager will be able to enjoy watching their favorite movies, TV shows by seamlessly displaying content on Netflix, YouTube, and similar platforms for endless entertainment. Place the soda can-sized Nebula Projector anywhere at home for it to ensure remarkable clarity and contrast.

This is all thanks to DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms that deliver incredible bright 100 ANSI-lumen images. And that’s not all; the mini projector is equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker so your project manager will be able to enjoy a 360-degree surround sound experience at the comfort of their home.

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset Top VR gaming library: Blast, slash and soar your...

Improved optics: Stare down the competition with...

VR headsets like the Oculus Rift S make great gifts for digital project managers as they open up doors into the latest tech and software innovations. This gaming headset is one of the best among its competitors, thanks to its next-generation lenses and sharper display.

You’ll love its improved optics as it delivers bright, vivid colors and a reduced “screen-door” effect. That said, project managers who also show a keen interest in gaming will be able to keep their heads in the game as the ergonomic headband stays securely and comfortably in place.

Consequently, it allows your friend to play hundreds of games that are exclusively available in the Oculus store. And the touch controllers help them arm themselves for a lifelike gaming experience.

Project Manager Gifts Under $250

It comes as no surprise that project managers have to do a ton of typing and clicking on their laptops or computers. So, why don’t you get them the MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse and Keyboard combo from Logitech? Both the products feature an ergonomic design with intuitive controls for all-day comfort.

With numerous customization options and app-specific profiles, the mouse, powered by an advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology, will help speed up their workflow. In fact, it offers flow cross-computer control to work seamlessly on three computers, allowing your team manager or friend to transfer cursor, text, and files between desktop and laptop, windows and macOS.

On that other hand, the Ergo K860 Keyboard ensures improved typing posture, reducing strain on arms and wrists. It comes with a curved wrist rest, offering 54% more wrist support while reducing wrist bending by 25% compared to any other standard keyboard.

In our opinion, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine is every project manager’s best friend. It serves as the perfect thank you gift, allowing your friend to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee as per their preference while at work.

Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, it ensures the best in-cup results when it comes to delivering authentic espresso or coffee time after time. That’s not all; the coffee machine has a fast heat-up time of only 15 seconds, so the project manager of your life will never have to wait too long for their favorite drink to be ready.

What else, this single-serve coffee machine is easy to use with the ability to create a barista-grade brewed coffee or espresso cups at the touch of a button. It ensures the best results for whatever style hot or cold drink one chooses.

Flash Furniture Orange Mid-Back Mesh Chair Not just for your office, this mesh desk chair...

Contemporary executive chair offers superior...

A comfortable chair is something every working professional needs to power through long and hectic working hours. On that note, we’d like to introduce you to this mid-back mesh chair from Flash Furniture.

Available in a wide range of colors, ranging from orange to dark grey, the contemporary executive office chair is perfect for any office setting. Not just that, but it also serves as the ideal ergonomic gaming chair for online gamers and video game testers. So, if your friend is inclined towards gaming despite being a project manager, look no further.

Designed with a ventilated curved back, it provides lumbar support, offering a 3-paddle control to the user for reaching the desired comfort level. The tilt knob controls the tilt resistance while the tilt lever allows you to push in to lock in an upright position and pullout to activate a rocking position.

A project manager needs to be able to take calls even while stuck in traffic in order to remain up to date on projects and blockers. With the Plantronics Voyager 5200-Bluetooth Headset, your family member or team manager will be able to keep track of schedules or catch up on the latest news as it comes with Alexa built-in.

It has been rigorously tested for stability and comfort on a wide range of ear shapes, so rest assured your friend will feel comfortable throughout the day. In fact, the headset is perfect for those always on the go as it supports 7 hours of nonstop talk on a single charge and up to 9 hours on standby.

Furthermore, the Voyager 5200 is equipped with six layers of Plantronics’ exclusive WindSmart technology. This enables it to detect wind direction and respond accordingly so that the user’s voice comes through with clarity, especially outdoors.

Project Manager Gifts Under $100

If you’re part of the project management team, you must be aware of how stressful a project manager’s job can be. Support their physical and mental health by presenting them with this 7-piece yoga set kit comprising a yoga mat, towel, a hand towel, yoga strap, two yoga blocks, and a free exercise carrying case.

The yoga accessory kit isn’t an office or work-related gift, so it’s indeed a smart choice to let the manager know that you care about their work-life balance. In fact, it consists of all the items needed by a beginner for a comfortable and sweat-free workout session.

It can be used to practice safely in the gym or even in the comfort of home to master yoga poses in no time. We also liked the inclusion of the carrying case as it helps in easy storage and transportation of all the yoga accessories.

Every home or office requires a paper shredder to shred through documents in order to reduce the chances of falling victim to the hassles of identity theft. That said, what can be a better gift than this Cross-Cut Paper & Credit Card Shredder from AmazonBasics.

It slices through documents, including bills, receipts, bank statements, medical records, and other private data diagonally in both directions, ensuring more security than a strip-cut shredder. There’s no need to waste time in removing staples or small paper clips for the purpose, which, in turn, proves to be beneficial for project managers with busy schedules.

The machine can also eat through CDs/DVDs and credit cards, rendering them useless for the ultimate peace of mind. Once it detects something to be shredded, it automatically begins the shredding in the auto-mode and stops the process when complete.

Techni Mobili Rolling Adjustable Laptop Cart, Graphite Two safety edge-stopper to prevent objects from...

Scratch resistant powder-coated steel frame and...

Gift your project manager the inspiration to do their best at work with the Techni Mobili Rolling Laptop Cart. It manages to save space while providing the perfect laptop setup needed to develop a comfortable workspace.

The main panel of this laptop stand tilts, allowing the manager to adjust its work angle to the most ergonomic position. That’s not all; it comes with a dual-knob system for easy height adjustability from 30 to 35 inches, while its extended 4th leg ensures maximum stability.

You need not worry about the safety of the laptop or mouse as the cart features edge-stoppers, which prevent objects from sliding off when the panel is titled. What’s more, the moisture-resistant unit is long-lasting, thanks to its scratch-resistant powder-coated steel frame and heavy-duty MDF wood panels, and this is backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

Project Manager Gifts Under $50

Add a touch of greenery to your project manager’s office by presenting them with these durable melamine planters, which have been designed taking inspiration from the shape of church bells. Triflora makes it easy to water and display plants, including succulents, herbs, vines, and other small plants by the window.

All one needs to do is hang the planters on a metal rod, which makes them perfect for indoor plants. They fit standard 3-inch diameter plant pots, so there’s no need for re-potting. Furthermore, Triflora provides all the mounting hardware required to mount the planters on the ceiling or wall, serving as the perfect and most unique way to grow herbs indoors.

These planters are ideal for herbs with no holes in their pots to prevent dripping. Instead, your plant-loving project manager can add gravel or pebbles to the bottom of the planter for drainage purposes. That said, he or she need not worry about water logging in their home or office. To sum up, Umbra, with its adjustable rope design, is great for small spaces.

The Matein Business Travel Backpack is another gift that will be appreciated by any project manager on the go. Made using durable and water-resistant polyester fabric, the laptop bag with metal zippers is designed to ensure secure and long-lasting usage for working professionals.

It features a luggage strap that can be hooked onto any luggage or suitcase during travel, serving as a convenient carry-on. Rest assured, the backpack offers ample space to store everything required for short and long business trips. The separate laptop compartment can fit a 15.6-inch laptop and a 15, 14, or 13-inch Macbook.

On the other hand, its spacious main compartment comes with sufficient storage space for books, light clothes, or travel accessories. It will also allow your friend or manager to utilize its organizer pockets for keeping pens, pencils, and cellphones close at hand for easy accessibility.

You’ll be pleased to know that this travel backpack from Matein comes equipped with a built-in USB charger outside and a charging cable inside. This makes it possible for the user to charge their phone even while walking.

Made using natural wood, this sturdy desktop organizer from Jerry & Maggie can bring a fresh and healthy feel to any workspace in more than one way. Comprising two main parts, the storage rack will help your project manager organize their documents, books, files, and other items, in turn, decluttering their desk.

In fact, the position and distance between the two compartments can be easily adjusted and rotated to best fit their needs. The parts can be arranged close together to create a small shelf rack or arranged further apart to create a longer shelf.

You’ll love the craftsmanship of the Jerry & Maggie Office Storage Rack, featuring a flat surface and sturdy construction. Plus, its compact and lightweight design not only saves office space, but it also makes the unit easy to transport and carry if and when required.

Furthermore, you can choose a style or color to match the decor of your project manager’s office. Available in black, white, natural wood tone and white wood tone variants, this desktop organizer will definitely meet your style requirements.

Create the perfect work ambiance for your project manager by gifting them this LED Office Lamp from TaoTronics. Featuring a sleek design, taking up negligible space, the desk lamp, with its unique combination of five color modes and seven brightness levels, offers endless lighting possibilities.

It brightens up any space without harming the eyes, making it ideal for the various types of work your project manager does daily, including writing, reading, typing, and more. In fact, the dimmable lamp features an adjustable design, providing the freedom of casting the perfect spotlight as per their requirement.

Your manager need not compromise on charging their phone for lighting as it comes with a functional USB charging port to help keep their phone at full charge and within reach. And lastly, you’ll be pleased to know that the energy-efficient LED bulb ensures outstanding environment-friendly performance, reducing electricity bills by up to 75%.

Illuminate your project manager’s office with the 6-pack long-lasting LED puck lights from Brilliant Evolution. With a 55 lumen, 3000K warm white glow, these lights shine brighter than any other standard lighting. That said, when installed under cabinets, they can light up any area of their home or office.

The best part of these LED puck lights is that they come with a wireless remote that will allow your manager to control up to 12 lights from 15 feet away. It includes a dimmer, an optional auto-off timer, and on/off capabilities for the convenient control of the lights.

He or she can easily select their desired brightness level by simply pressing the 50% or 100% brightness button on the wireless remote. On the other hand, the optional auto-off timer can be used to set the under cabinet lights to automatically turn off in 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

So, even if the project manager forgets to switch the lights off before leaving the office, they need not worry about wasting battery life.

Project Manager Gifts Under $25

Want to give something funny yet affordable to a project manager with a sense of humor? Well, there’s no better gift than this funny mug from the brand – A Mug To Keep, a registered trademark of Fred & Levine.

Made using high-quality ceramic, the coffee mug is printed on both sides with the slogan – “Keep Calm I’m a Project Manager.” This is definitely a sarcastic yet funny pun that will put a smile on the face of your project manager while he or she appreciates your gift for years.

What’s more, the coffee mug is both microwave and dishwasher safe, which makes it convenient for home and office use. Plus, it comes with a large, easy to grip handle and sufficient capacity of 11 ounces; perfect for drinking tea or coffee in.

Up next, we have a highly-functional, classic gift idea that will hardly cost you $10 but will never go out of style. The Moleskine Classic Notebook is available in various styles and colors for you to choose from, including ruled, dotted, squared, or plain pages with a black, myrtle green, blue, or orchid purple softcover.

It’s a perfect notebook to help your project manager keep track of schedules or take important notes during meetings. In fact, Moleskine notebooks are also ideal gifts for managers who are always on the go, thanks to their slim design.

You need not worry about the longevity of the product since it comes with a durable cover and elastic closure band. It’s also great for holding projects and notes within its inner storage folders. That’s not all; we loved the texture of Moleskine’s papers, which makes it perfect for writing with a pencil, ballpoint pen, or even a fountain point.

Sale DinoFire Wireless Presenter, Hyperlink Volume Control Presentation... Slideshow clicker support hyperlinks, Volume...

A bright red light that’s easy to see against...

It’s not uncommon for project managers to pitch a new project idea or strategy to their team through PowerPoint presentations. So, why not present them with a wireless remote control pointer for switching windows or entering a hyperlink during the presentation?

On that note, we’d like to introduce you to this wireless presenter from DinoFire, featuring a one-piece design and built-in docking bay for easy portability and pack up. Offering a wireless range of up to 98 feet, it allows the user to move around freely in the room during the presentation.

Having said that, the presentation clicker doesn’t pertain itself to PowerPoint presentations; in fact, it supports MS-Word, Excel, iWork, ACDSee, Google Slides, and other related platforms. We also find it imperative to mention the clip that allows the user to slide it into their pocket securely while the USB remains in place with a magnetic system.

This desk and shelf digital alarm clock from Mpow serves as a practical yet stylish gift for project managers around the world. It comes with a 5-inch arc-shaped ultra-clear LED screen and white time display that can be easily seen from a multi-angle view across the bedroom, living room or kitchen of your manager’s house.

However, he or she may also choose to keep the clock in their office as it serves as a stunning decorative addition to any space. Rest assured, your friend, teammate, or family member will find it easy to operate because of its intuitive and clear indications. All the functions can be adjusted through the three shortcut keys on the top and three-snap switches located at its bottom.

What’s more, the Mpow Alarm Clock is equipped with three euphonious sounds which aren’t dull or boring like the other standard alarm clocks. So, that’s definitely another win-win!

Verdict

It’s time you thought out of the box when presenting your project manager with a gift for their birthday, anniversary, or any other special occasion. You may consider giving them something to make their daily tasks easier or inspire them with an affordable gift that they’ll cherish for life.

On that note, we are at the end of our comprehensive guide to the 23 best gifts for project managers. And we hope you’ll find the perfect gift under your budget from our list of options.

However, before concluding, we’d like to take a quick run-through of our favorites. The LG Ultra-Wide 34-Inch IPS Monitor is the best high-end gift option. Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II is the best pair of wireless headphones available under $500, while A Mug To Keep TM – Funny Mug is the most affordable yet fun-filled gift under $25.

Time for us to sign off. Take care!