32 Best Gifts for Interior Designers and Creatives Everywhere [Gift Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Interior designers and architects bridge the gap between well-built homes and impressive, intriguing homes and it is the time to make them happy, the best gifts for interior designers and the best gifts for architects are here and, naturally, they compliment each other beautifully!

The art of designing structures is far from simple and takes a lot of effort and planning – be it homes, offices or other commercial properties. An interior designer has the responsibility of making a new space elegant and useful or revamping an existing area to enhance its look and usefulness.

QUICK COMPARISON: Our Top 3 Picks for Gifts for Interior Designers and Creatives

Space management, flooring, wall décor, and overall accessories are integral parts of designing the interiors.

So, what are the best gifts to give to an interior designer or a student of the art? There are many options available in the market, but we have hand-picked some options you should consider.

Read on to find the 28 best gifts for Interior Designers and Creatives!

Gifts for Interior Designers and Creatives

Creatives need sleep and stress relief mechanisms as much as they need oxygen, working with constant deadlines is hard to say the least.

Worry not, a Gravity Blanket can help.

First and foremost, the Gravity Blanket helps improve sleep, thanks to its “deep pressure stimulation,” which is similar to being hugged. As a result, it releases serotonin and melatonin while reducing cortisol secretion to control stress and enhances how you sleep.

It helps to relax the nervous system and ensures you sleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed. Besides, you get incredible variety as the blanket is available in three different colors. You can use it on the bed or for the couch, and it’s suited to match your interior decorations.

This product is the brainchild of James Paulius, who has long contemplated how to inspire creativity while striking joy in the hearts of prospective builders. The Blockitecture Big City set chooses to inspire others to create structures that are sensitive to human society.

As such, the set comes with architectural blocks for building. These include cantilever as well as nest hexagonal blocks. They come in handy for making cities, dwellings, and towers. The Big City set has 74 wooden pieces, which are wonderfully inspired. Long story short, working with this is bound to remind anyone of the architecture and public spaces they see in a metropolis.

Contour Sketch Pencil- Mineral Gray Giving unprecedented substance to your ideas, the...

Includes graphite 5.5 mm lead

22 Design Studio offers contour sketch pencils in two color variants – white and mineral gray. Each pencil includes graphite 5.5mm lead. The multi-purpose cap at the tip also functions as a sharpener for the pencil.

It is handmade in Taiwan from stainless steel and high-density concrete. Refills for the pencil can be conveniently bought at ordinary stationery or art stores. It weighs 0.12 pounds and measures 4 inches high with a diameter of 0.80 inches.

YStudio brings you brass and copper mechanical pencil from Taiwan. It weighs 3.84 ounces and measures 3.4 x 3.7 x 6.3 inches. Each pencil comes packed in a beautifully packaged box, ready to be gifted.

It has a balanced design in a sleek shape. Its brass and copper construction is meant to wear a little with time, but using a polishing cloth can preserve the original luster of the new pencil. It is refillable and compatible with 0.7mm leads.

See the best mechanical pencils for architects here.

22Design Studio 4th Dimension Wall Clock- Gray/Red Hands Designers Sean Yu & Yiting Cheng of 22 Design...

Light and shadow strikingly change with the...

22 Design Studio’s Sean Yu and Yiting Cheng came up with the concept of the 4th Dimension Wall Clock by way of visualizing a spiral staircase that has the clock’s hands on its top level, and they move up and down to show different times.

It is handmade in Taiwan using stainless steel and high-density concrete. The package includes one AA battery. As time passes, the light and shadow in the clock change strikingly due to the depth of the spiral steps.

The Artist 13.3Pro Holiday Edition tablet brings together some cutting edge features with additional perks to enhance the holiday feels. Enjoy the completely laminated technology, which combines the screen and glass. Plus, there’s nearly no parallax either.

The device supports the tilt function and offers a higher color gamut. Thus, artists can get more vivid images. That’s not all; workflow can be streamlined, thanks to the red wheel and other shortcut keys.

As part of the holiday edition, the product also comes with a Fenix jigsaw puzzle, which inspires creativity. The accompanying art print poster adds a nice touch to a workspace or living quarters. And stickers with shortcuts make for smarter work during the holiday season.

Finally, you can also access preexisting art by popular creators and modify them to suit your needs.

Pantone offers the Home + Interiors 2017 book with cotton swatches which helps you integrate the newest color trends into your home’s designs. It is a soft cover, wire-bound book with 81 forecasted cotton standards detachable into palettes.

It also includes removable printed color cards. Each book consists of 9 key trends having nine colors for each trend. Each palette comes with a trend story and visual inspiration. Along with the book, you get 1” x 4” cotton swatch strips of each of the 81 colors.

VisualPhilosophy Arne Jacobsen Egg Chairs Print - Interior Designer... Dainish design Mid Century Modern style print

Printed using Ultrachrome HDR inks for vibrant...

VisualPhilosophy offers Arne Jacobsen Egg Chairs Print Poster in four size variants – 11×14, 16×20, 18×24, and 24×36. Each poster is printed using Ultrachrome HDR ink to ensure vibrant colors. It is ideal for retro-modern themed interiors.

The posters are printed onto heavyweight archival matte paper to prevent fading or yellowing. Each product is carefully wrapped in tissue and shipped in a durable postal tube to guarantee safe transit.

Choosing gifts for men can be a difficult task because of the fewer accessories and jewelry items they use. The safest option which never seems to go wrong is gifting a pair of cufflinks, especially if the recipient wears formals.

ConcreteIDEE have designed unusual and stylish cufflinks made from concrete. “Cubelinks” has a 3D effect to it owing to the cube-like design. At just 6mm thick, these cufflinks are delicate and elegant.

CY Supplies sell hand-made city rings that are made in the USA from the best quality 925 sterling silver and 18K gold plating. Each ring has an adjustable size that can fit US ring sizes 6 to 8. It is advisable that you get the ring adjusted only once.

It is available in various 18K Gold plated finishes like 18K Matte Yellow Gold Plating over 925 Sterling Silver, 18K Rose Gold Plating over 925 Sterling Silver, 18K Yellow Gold Plating over 925 Sterling Silver, and 925 Sterling Silver. It comes in three city variants – London, Paris, and New York.

A book has always been one of the most fail-safe gift options. If the recipient is interested in a particular field or profession and you gift an excellent book on that subject, it will always be well-received and cherished.

“Small Architecture Now!” by Philip Jodidio was published by Taschen in 2014. It focuses on the dynamic challenges of building entire structures using limited space and cost. In this book, architects from all over the world highlight the creative possibilities of compact dimensions.

See the best architecture books here

“Monochrome Homes: Elegant Interiors in Black and White” by Hilary Robertson showcases how black and white, either individually or together, can be used to create dramatic and awe-inspiring interiors at home.

The book was published in 2015 by Ryland Peters & Small. The chapters of the book are exciting and thought-provoking like “The Monochrome Palette,” “In Black and White,” “Let There Be Light,” and “The Dark Room.”

See the best architecture books here.

Areaware offers a concrete sand decorative desk set comprising of a tape dispenser, pencil holder, and a small tray. The set is made from cement and has a raw industrial or architectural look.

The product weighs 3.47 pounds and measures 6.5 x 3 x 4 inches. Areaware’s concrete sand decorative desk set is an ideal gift option to consider for architects and designers, and it will add a unique look on any office desk.

Caran D’ache Graphite Line Gift Box Set consists of quality art products and supplies that make it the perfect gift for architects, designers, and artists. It has a range of hard to soft black colors, so you get a complete array of graphite shades.

The set includes 15 GRAFWOOD Graphite pencils, 3 Water-soluble TECHNALO pencils, 3 GRAFCUBE 10 mm sticks, 3 GRAFCUBE 15 mm sticks, one sharpener, one blending stump, one double pencil sharpener, and 1 TECHNIK rubber.

Ystudio produces Brass and Copper Luxury Sketching Pencil in Taiwan. The pencil has a balanced hexagonal barrel design, which is made from matte black paint coated brass. The coating is meant to fade and wear off with use, so little scratches and scuffs will show the brass color.

Pressing the cap of the pencil will extend the lead and pulling it off lets it be used as a sharpener for the 2 mm lead. It comes in a stylish matte black box with a strip of fine sandpaper.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) offers a Paperweight designed by Tibor Kalman in two color variants – Architect’s Blueprint and Legal Paper. It is made of rigid silk-screened vinyl and looks like a replica of an architectural drawing, crumbled and wrapped around a steel weight.

It weighs 0.8 ounces and measures 4.3 x 3.7 x 5 inches. It can be practically used to organize and secure paperwork.

Arteza sells a set of 48 real brush pens. These pens can be used with water for watercolor painting or dry for sketching, calligraphy, coloring, and more. Each pen’s tip is made of durable nylon brush hairs.

The Arteza set of 48 real brush pens is ACMI-certified for safety, and the company offers a free replacement in case of faulty or sub-standard quality products.

Princeton Architectural Press published “Grids & Guides: A Notebook for Visual Thinkers,” a 160-page diary in 2016. The notebook contains various graph papers and new grid designs, integrated with exciting illustrations and infographics.

Unlike the earlier versions of the notebook which were in black and red colors, this notebook contains multi-colored pages. It is a beautiful gift option as it can be used for multiple purposes.

Newestor brings to you the Pocket Travelers Notebook, available in three colors – black, brown, and dark brown. Each 3.5” x 5.5” notebook has a premium cover made of genuine leather, 64 dense and fountain pen friendly pages.

It also has a strong elastic band to close it, which also doubles as a convenient pen holder. The cover can hold pocket-sized notebooks that can be easily replaced, as needed. It serves as a perfect gift that looks classy and has significant utility.

Gingko offers the Gravity Cube Click Clock, a stylish and eye-catching clock with a cube-like design that comes in various colors like black, pink, red, orange, purple, sky blue, teal, and grey.

The clock has an LED display that shows time, date and temperature alternately. It features a gravity controlled alarm and a touch-sensitive snooze. It weighs 8.5 ounces and measures 3” x 3” x 3”.

22 Design Studio’s Sean Yu and Yiting Cheng came up with the concept of the 4th Dimension Table Clock by way of visualizing a spiral staircase that has the clock’s hands on its top level, and they move up and down to show different times.

It is handmade in Taiwan using stainless steel and high-density concrete. The package includes one AA battery. As time passes, the light and shadow in the clock change strikingly due to the depth of the spiral steps.

Architect's Cubes MoMA Exclusive The size of the cubes varies slightly due to the...

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) offers the Architect Cube, designed by architects John Bennett and Gustavo Bonevardi. It is a set of eight 1.25” cubes, each made from different materials like maple wood, Bakelite, cork, granite, EVA, silicone, acrylic, and aluminum.

The cubes can be stacked to form a larger cube or can be decorated in a line using the tray that is included in the package. The different composition and color of each cube makes this set very appealing and will serve as a perfect gift for interior designers and architects.

Fantastic Cities: A Coloring Book of Amazing Places Real and Imagined... A Coloring Book of Amazing Places Real and...

Detailed aerial views of numerous world cities for...

“Fantastic Cities: A Coloring Book of Amazing Places Real and Imagined” by artist Steve McDonald was published by Chronicle Books in 2015. It features unique and mesmerizing aerial views of real cities from all over the world as well as imaginary architectural illustrations.

It is a perfect gift for interior designers and architects and allows them to add color to the picturesque drawings and illustrations by a renowned artist who has traveled the world.

“Color At Home: A Young House Love Coloring Book” by Sherry Petersik was published by Blue Star Press in 2016. The book contains 80 pages of beautiful home décor, and interior design inspired illustrations by Joan Borawski.

Each page is made from premium white paper and offers you the ability to test various color themes for your favorite designs instead of going through a cumbersome trial and error. It serves as an excellent gift for interior designers.

LEGO Architecture Studio 21050 Building Blocks Set has 1,210 monochromatic pieces. You can use it to build detailed structures and learn architectural design fundamentals. It is compatible with all LEGO construction sets, which adds many creative options for your designs.

The LEGO 21050 set includes sorting trays for the bricks and an inspiring 272-page guidebook written by top-notch architects. It has been endorsed by big names in the industry like REX Architecture, Sou Fujimoto Architects, SOM, MAD Architects, Tham & Videgard Arkitekter, and Safdie Architects.

See the best architecture lego sets here.

Miniature Supply Factory offers Mini Cinder Blocks in two pack variants – 24 pieces and 60 pieces. Each miniature block is handmade in the USA from cement and is sturdy. The blocks are made to a 1/12 scale and measure only 1.2” long x 6” tall each.

Being the only miniature blocks available in the market that are made from real cement, they are unique and can be used in diverse ways to decorate your home.

“The Interior Design Reference and Specification Book: Everything Interior Designers Need to know Every Day (Indispensable Guide)” by Linda O’Shea, Chris Grimley, and Mimi Love; Rockport published it in 2013.

The interior designing industry has a vast amount of information and resources. This book summarizes the critical intricacies of all aspects of interior designing like fundamentals, space, surface, environment, elements, and resources.

“Architect’s Pocket Book 4E” by Ann Ross, Jonathan Hetreed, and Charlotte Baden-Powell was published by Routledge in 2011. It is a handy book that compiles all the useful information that interior designers may regularly need, in the studio or at client sites.

The book is famous among people in the interior designing industry and has sold over 65,000 copies. Given it is compact and concise, and includes crucial information; it is an ideal gift for interior designers as well as students of the art.

See the best architecture books here

ThanKiu2 Gift shop offers Cinema Light Box with Letters. The A4-sized LED light box comes with 192 letters, numbers, symbols, and emoticons. It comes as a pure white or color changing box, and extra letters are also available.

It can be powered using 6 AA batteries (not included) or through USB connection (includes extra long durable cable). You can display personalized messages on this lightbox and decorate any part of your home.

It goes without saying that creatives everywhere have a strong relation with their workstations and way too often the impact on the eyes, neck and back is overlooked, naturally leading to discomfort long term.

A simple step is to optimize the height of your screen in your workstation, and an inexpensive laptop stand can make wonders in this regard and a brilliant choice is the Tiny Tower, apart from the brilliant name, the stand packs extraordinary materials and finish with 17 levels of height adjustability, all this awesomeness in four colors schemes supporting 11-15” laptops.

iSkelter offers Slate: Mobile LapDesk that adds lots of conveniences and a touch of elegance to your workstation while bringing it to your lap. The slate is made from pure bamboo that makes it lightweight, durable, and absorbs heat from your laptop.

It also has an integrated mouse pad and a slot for placing your mobile or mini tablet. The mouse pad is positioned slightly to the right, and the laptop is centered to promote healthy posture.

IMAX 60312 Sienna Small Gold Vase Vase features a narrow neck and multiple,...

Handcrafted of aluminum and given a matte Gold...

IMAX 60312 Sienna Small Gold Vase is handcrafted from aluminum and given a matte gold finish. It features a narrow neck and multiple, irregular facets. As each product is handcrafted, no two items will be identical, adding a bit of uniqueness to it.

It comes in two variants – small and large. The small variant weighs 7 pounds and measures 5 x 8 x 5 inches. It is a great gift option for interior designers and architects.

Summing it up

All the items in this list are ideal as gifts for interior designers as each of these items is linked to at least one aspect of designing. These gifts look elegant and have immense utility for the recipient.

Picking a gift for someone is an arduous and challenging task, especially if you want it to be relevant to a specific profession. Any of these 28 products is sure to be an excellent gift for interior designers.

What do you think?

We would love to hear from you in the comment section below!

Related Articles

10 Best Stylus Pens For Drawing Today

11 Best Artist Gloves For Drawing Tablets

14 Best Drawing Tablets For Animations & Illustrations Today

7 Best Graphic Tablets for Beginners

6 Best iPad Pro Drawing Case Options for Artists

41 Best Gifts For Graphic Designers Right Now

45 of the Best Gifts for Architects in 2020 | Gift Guide