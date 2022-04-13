30+ Home Plans Websites Where You Can Buy House Plans Online

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Have you been brainstorming ideas to build your dream home?

From planning to executing, there’s a lot on a homeowner’s plate while designing a home. While most people hire architects, some are tempted to sketch plans themselves. Surely, you will save a lot of money, but find yourself in a bind during the construction.

Fortunately, you can avoid the fuss by buying customized house plans from the comfort of your home with just a click. From style to add-on features, you can get the plan designed according to your taste and needs.

And the best part? You won’t have to spend a fortune to get the custom house plans of your dreams. So, today, we’ll be letting out some of the best house plans websites, which you can browse and get happiness delivered to your inbox. Please do note that while buying a stock house plan has certainly time advantages an architect will always advise against as these plans basically never take into account the needs and desires of the client, as they’re created to be as general and as neutral as possible.

As one would always choose a bespoke suit, custom tailored to his body, so should home be built around the individual, with one’s needs, hobbies and desires, a home should fit you and your personality like a bespoke suit.

With that disclaimer out of the way, building a home fast has clear advantages so let’s get into today’s article, hopefully these prebuilt plans will help you discover more about your likes and dislikes when it comes to home building.

Let’s get started!

Home Plans Websites

1. The House Designers

Housedesigners.com

With leading designers and residential architects, The House Designers is every homeowner’s one-stop shop for custom home plans. Beach house, cape cod, country house, traditional house, modern house plans – no matter the style, it is ready to help its customers build their dream homes fuss-free.

Not only that, but it also has a plethora of house collections so that users can get their customized plans within minutes. Whether you’re looking for cabin or Florida house plans, you’ll get almost everything on this website.

2. Architectural Designs

architecturaldesigns.com

Architectural Designs is a family-owned business that boasts an experience of more than 40 years in the industry, making it one of the trustworthy companies for purchasing house plans. Thanks to its highly experienced, seasoned staff, it tailors house plans for builders and homeowners within their budgets.

Country, cottage, new American, farmhouse, contemporary – regardless of the house designs you’re looking for, you’ll surely find one on its website.

3. Donald A. Gardner

dongardner.com

Looking for design services that offer country cottages, luxury homes, modern farmhouses, or contemporary house plans? Then Donald A. Gardner might fit the bill because of its wide range of home designs.

Since it offers plenty of styles, everyone will likely find one that suits their needs, taste, and budget. But it doesn’t end here, as it provides house modification services wherein the design team customizes floor plans according to the client’s instructions.

What sets it apart from its competitors is that it guarantees house plans at the lowest prices, so you won’t have to spend a lot of money to buy them. From the roof to the detailed dimensioned floors, it offers everything in pdf and cad plans.

4. Home Stratosphere

homestratosphere.com

Whether you’re searching for home plans with ten bedrooms or a garage, Home Stratosphere has got you covered with tons of options. Since its team consists of top designers across US and Canada, it’s no surprise that the company has won awards and featured in multiple publications.

One noteworthy aspect is that it offers a complete set of designs with home plans, so you won’t have to shell out extra bucks to tailor them to your needs.

5. Homeplans

homeplans.com

Do you want to build a luxury home within a budget? Don’t worry because Homeplans is right up your alley with its reasonably priced plans.

Boasting a massive collection of layouts, its plans are customizable, and a variety of them come with free modification estimates. Gothic revival, adobe/southwestern, Italianate, Spanish – it offers plans in a plethora of architectural styles. Also, you’ll come across plenty of home designs, ranging from one-bedroom to three-story. So, regardless of what you’re building, you’ll likely find everything on its website.

6. ePlans

ePlans.com

Available in more than ten regions, ePlans has been helping people build their homes by sticking to their budgets. The company doesn’t fall short of offering varieties to its clients; not to forget, it provides house construction tips that will come in handy while building your home.

Anyone who wants to build a small cottage with luxurious details will find ePlans perfect for their needs. That’s because it builds almost everything that you wish to have in your space, ranging from small farmhouses to cabin plans.

7. Coolhouseplans

coolhouseplans.com

Planning to build a duplex or a home with in-law suites? If yes, then Coolhouseplans will turn your vision into reality. It has more than 30,000 architectural designs and styles on its website, which you can browse from your smartphone or tablet.

And if you’re someone who doesn’t like compromising when it comes to building your home, then its “Best Selling Designs” section is worth checking. Another notable aspect is that it also provides customized garage plans in which you can add a workshop or a fully functional office space to meet your needs.

8. Builder House Plans

builderhouseplans.com

If you wish to build a home that will make heads turn, then Builder House Plans is an excellent option. With an experience of more than six decades in the industry, it has millions of happy customers all over the US, owing to its high-quality pre-drawn house plans.

Not only that, but you’ll also find a deck, project, and garage plans featured, so make sure you check its website. Thanks to its knowledgeable and courteous staff, you won’t find yourself confused because they are always ready to help.

9. Boutique Home Plans

facebook.com

Another excellent website that you can consider for buying home plans is Boutique Home Plans. Not only does it offer excellent service, but it also promises unbeatable prices. You’ll be pleased to know that it sends designs in PDF and CAD copies to keep them safe in your inbox.

10. Monster House Plans

monsterhouseplans.com

Owned and operated by a licensed architect Jeff Spring, Monster House Plans is a user-friendly website where you’ll find your perfect home plan within minutes. Farm, craftsman, ranch, country – the website features an extensive collection of architectural styles, so you can rest assured you won’t fall short on variety.

And if you feel stuck in the process of shortlisting a plan, simply connect with its licensed architects and designers to ease your confusion. Thanks to its instant cost-to-build calculator, calculating the cost of your dream home is easy peasy.

11. Better Homes & Gardens House Plans

facebook.com

Partnered with The House Designers, the company provides free modification estimates through phone calls, emails, and live chats.

What we particularly appreciate is its “Search House Plans” section that is displayed on the right corner of the website, adding to ease of use. All you need to do is fill in your details, hit “Submit,” browse and finalize designs accordingly.

If those recommendations aren’t sufficient, you can browse plans, collections, and architecture styles. Besides, it offers its customers additional details about each design, such as rare exterior views, photo colors of interiors, etc. And when there are various options, you can easily choose the one that complements the setting.

12. Frank Betz Associates Inc

frankbetzhouseplans.com

Are you a newbie who doesn’t have much experience buying a house plan? Then we strongly suggest you check out the Frank Betz Associates Inc website, as it contains informative resources on choosing a house plan.

Not only that, but it also offers information on other topics that are beneficial for both homeowners and builders. Plus, the “Find The Perfect House Plan” section, wherein customers can fill in their details and browse options that fit their bill.

13. Family Home Plans

familyhomeplans.com

Trusted by homeowners, Family Home Plans offers country houses, small houses, garage apartments, ranch houses, and many more. What has made it a class apart is its low prices, so customers won’t have to burn a hole in their pockets for building their dream space.

Also, if you want to transform your old, dingy backyard into a lively one by adding a porch or deck, then Family House Plans is the best bet. That’s because it offers plans for yard and garden sheds, patio, deck, gazebo, and so on.

14. Archway Press

pinterest.com

With more than 700 listed house plans, Archway Press features dozens of best-selling and brand-new designs on its website to ensure your dream space is unique.

Thanks to its user-friendly website, you can either scroll down or use the search engine to browse the collections. Moreover, using the search engine is easy; simply enter your choices in the search categories, and you will be presented with tons of options that match the criteria.

15. DFD House Plans

dfdhouseplans.com

Are you tired of searching for the best craftsman home plans online but to no avail? Thankfully, DFD House Plans is here to save the day with its extensive collection and seasoned home plan specialists.

Staying true to its name Direct From Designers, the website features a spectrum of original designs, so your home is unique to your needs and taste. Apart from the craftsman, it offers beach houses, bungalows, Spanish, Tuscans, and many more house plans to build the home of your dreams without delay.

16. Concept Home

concepthome.com

With happy clients spread over Europe, Australia, the US, and Canada, Concept Home boasts the largest collection of small, contemporary, and modern house plans. Logical and straightforward, its house plans are spacious with big windows and no fancy details.

Furthermore, it steals the show with its free exchange policy, so you can get a new design if you don’t like the previous one. Also, don’t forget to keep an eye on its website because the company keeps adding new designs each week.

17. Designs Direct

designsdirect.com

Are you looking for a company to design a floor plan thoughtfully with custom architecture details? Then don’t forget to check Designs Direct for the finest house plans that will be perfect for you and your family.

Thanks to its easy-to-use website, you can browse design portfolios on your gadget without any difficulty. From simple to luxury, it offers almost everything, so there’s one for even the pickiest buyer.

Still confused? Let us tell you that it works with top designers such as Larry Belk Design, Visbeen Architects Inc, etc.

18. The Plan Collection

theplancollection.com

From a luxurious chateau to a four-bedroom ranch, The Plan Collection features more than 20,000 house designs under one roof. In addition, it offers wheelchair-accessible house plans so that disabled family members won’t feel left out in your home.

After finalizing a plan, if you wish to make any changes, click on “Modify This Plan” to get a free estimate from the experts. Last but not least, the house plans come with an affordable price tag, so you won’t have to spend much.

19. House Plan Gallery

houseplangallery.com

House Plan Gallery wins brownie points for its customizable search box wherein you can enter details such as square feet, the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, and so on. After doing so, it will present only those options that match your needs and filter out those that don’t fit your requirements.

Also, customers are in for a treat, as it offers complimentary modification estimates with the plan you go for.

20. Dream Home Source

Beautiful and user-friendly, Dream Home Source features thousands of floor plans to make your journey to building a house easy. Its quick search box provides text fields to enter the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, garages, and floors to narrow down options.

One of the reasons to give Dream Home Source a try is that its house plans are crafted by renowned architects and designers.

21. Drummond House Plans

drummondhouseplans.com

Whether you’re looking for a chalet or a garage plan, the magnificent collection of the Drummond House Plans will surely not disappoint you. Featuring more than 1,400 read-to-build house plans, the website features a variety of architectural styles, from cottage and vacation homes to farmhouses.

What’s more, it has received numerous awards for its expertise and achievements, so you can rest assured that you’re investing in the right place.

22. House Plans And More

houseplansandmore.com

At House Plans And More, you get the chance to explore designs in 3D by downloading the Design America app on your phone. Of course, choosing a house plan is no easy task, and that’s why it has a dedicated support staff who will walk you through the process to ensure you have a pleasant experience.

Speaking of styles, the website doesn’t disappoint us on that front either; besides, you can explore options by “Features” such as car garages, kitchens, and many more.

23. Floorplans.com

floorplans.com

If you’re planning to build a mid-century modern home but cannot find the right designer for the same, then Floorplans.com is here to help you out.

A-frame, European, farmhouse, mid-century – no matter what you’re looking for, you’ll undoubtedly come across plenty of styles on its website. When it comes to pricing, they offer the best deals, so you won’t have to spend a fortune.

24. The House Plan Shop

thehouseplanshop.com

Crafted by several leading architects and residential designers, The House Plan Shop boasts an extensive collection of house plans to make the house-building process easy for its clients.

Even though all its designs are outstanding, we were impressed by the country house, ranch house, and luxurious Mediterranean homes. Thus, we highly recommend everyone to check its collections, so you can have the best of the lot. Not to forget, its house plans are designed in accordance with the local building rules.

25. Southern Living House Plans

Being in the market for nearly five decades, Southern Living House Plans understands the needs of its clients well. And that’s why its complete conceptual designs include foundation plans, dimensioned floor plans, electronic plans, and interior and exterior elevations.

Since its team consists of more than 100 top custom home builders, you can rest assured that all its plans are unique.

26. Oasis Homes

newoasishomes.com

When it comes to customization, Oasis Homes is the best bet because it lets the customers customize plans according to their tastes and preferences. Floor coverings, tiles, lightings, engineering modification – you name it, and its experts will customize designs accordingly.

What’s particularly impressive is that they stick to the client’s budget, so you don’t overspend when building a home.

27. Sater Design

saterdesign.com

Established in 1994, Sater design has become the country’s most recognized residential design firm, and for a good reason.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy or luxurious home design, you’ll find many sizes and styles. However, it offers the option for plan customization, so you will get them customized in PDF and CAD files in your inbox.

28. Houseplans.co

houseplans.co

From prairie to colonial, Houseplan.co offers an extensive range of house plans to its customers, making it easier to browse and decide which one to go for.

Moreover, its ready-to-build plans are easy to customize, which means you’ll save a lot of money and time. We’d also like to mention that it gives users 14 days to return or exchange the purchased plans.

29. Advanced House Plans

advancedhouseplans.com

Advanced House Plans boasts a vast collection of plans of different styles to meet the needs of every customer. From basic electric layouts to cabinets, its blueprints contain almost everything you’ll need to make your house a home. And if you have any doubts, check customer testimonials displayed on its website.

30. Maramani.com

maramani.com

If you’re looking for a readymade house plan, check out Maramani.com. From one-bedroom to luxurious two-story plans, it has got you covered with its extensive collection, which you can customize accordingly.

31. Floorplanner

floorplanner.com

At Floorplanner, you can redesign existing floor plans, add furniture and drag other items to create your perfect cozy space.

Trusted by Ethan Allen, Crate&Barrel, and others, it’s an easy-to-use yet powerful site ideal for real estate professionals, designers, and homeowners. Though the basic version is free, you’ll have to buy a subscription plan for the project and other levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Which Company Offers Custom Home Plan Pricing Option?

The DFD House Plans offers custom home plan pricing options, so you might as well give it a try.

Q. Do Companies Offer Free Design Consultation And Modification Estimates?

Yes, plenty of companies offer free design consultation and modification estimates which you’ll find mentioned on their website.

Final Words

Buying a house plan online is just the first step to building your dream home but undoubtedly the most important one. That’s why you must purchase house plans after proper research and understanding.

With that, we’ve reached the end of our comprehensive guide on the topic. But before we sign off, here’s a last piece of advice – make sure you set a budget to avoid overspending when planning to revamp your space.

Some websites offer free design consultation and modification estimates, so going for those will be your best bet. And that’s it for today; hopefully, you’ve found the one for your dream home.

Good luck!

Related Articles

14 Best Architecture Cut Out People Websites to Check

The Best Websites to Get Your Art Framed Online

Alternative Careers For Architects | Architectural Students

10 Best Tips To Promote Architectural Design Businesses

10 Wall Art Visualizer Apps to See What Your Wall Art Will Look Like

7 Best Container Home Design Software Options

13 Free Virtual House Paint Visualizer Software

13 Best Free Online Closet Design Software

15 Best Canvas Printing Service Providers