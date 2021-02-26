Join the Sustainable Movement and Adopt a Toilet-Sink Combo Today

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A toilet-sink combo isn’t particularly a favorite installation in most bathrooms. But, if you genuinely care about sustainability, adopting one in your home is a good idea.

The toilet-sink combo has been around for generations. However, this doesn’t go to say that it is extremely popular. In terms of design, it can have a riveting look and unique appeal to it.

If you would like to make changes in your current lifestyle while considering sustainability and environment-friendliness, a toilet-sink combo could be your best option. This brief guide will tell you everything you need to know about it.

So, are you ready to take yet another step and become more environmentally aware? Sit back, and learn all about the ‘old, but gold’ model of toilet-sink combos.

Without further ado, let’s get moving.

Consider A Toilet-Sink Combo

The most common type of toilet-sink combo is one that has a sink placed directly above the toilet tank. This design facilitates the used water from the sink to flow into the toilet tank, which is then recycled and used for flushing. Long story short, it helps you save water and prevent wastage.

Moreover, the design is perfect for those who are battling with space issues in their bathrooms. Since the toilet-sink combo essentially does two jobs in one, you end up saving space in an otherwise small bathroom.

That being said, it is important to consider that the design of this toilet-sink combo may not be the most functional one. To begin with, it is challenging to find a comfortable position in which you can wash your hands above the sink. Since the sink and faucet are placed directly in front, you might find it challenging to place your hands or body in a convenient location.

Another toilet-sink combo design you can consider is one where the toilet bowl is placed at an angle, rather than directly under the sink. This design will not only save space in your bathroom but add a touch of elegance and appeal to it as well.

Furthermore, you will find it much more convenient to wash your hands or brush your teeth with this kind of design. Since the toilet bowl is placed at the side, you will have enough space to walk around while still opting for an environment-friendly solution.

This design helps save water and optimize the space, giving you the best of both worlds. And when it comes to bathroom designs, the more innovative you are, the better!

The third option for your bathroom space is this toilet-sink combo, where both the facilities are integrated into a counter design. In this design, the plumbing is hidden, and the toilet bowl and sink bowl are not attached to each other.

However, like in the other designs, the wastewater from your sink flows directly into the toilet bowl, allowing you to reuse the water. You can not only save water while opting for sustainable design, but you can also add modern accents to give the space a fresh, contemporary look.

The best part is, you have the luxury of adding other features and wall hangings to your bathroom space since you will be saving so much room with the combo design.

If space-saving and a sustainable product is your primary goal, then you can also opt for a Vertebrae vertical bathroom system. This system has an ultra-futuristic design while still adopting the sustainable practices which you are looking for.

This multipurpose bathroom unit combines several elements into one – a sink, storage units, a toilet, a cistern, and even shower heads. All the elements are integrated into one whole design, allowing you to save space while giving your bathroom a sci-fi look.

Of course, this kind of design will set you back by a few thousand bucks. If it is something you can afford, then this design is worth considering.

Final Words

The world is moving towards sustainable designs and products. And it’s high time you make the change as well.

When it comes to bathroom designs and products, opting for a toilet-sink combo is the right choice. Saving water has become the need of the hour, and there’s no better way to facilitate this than by adopting a toilet-sink combo in your bathroom.

We hope our guide gave you all the information needed to make up your mind to opt for the toilet-sink combo.

So, what are you waiting for? Join the sustainable movement today!

