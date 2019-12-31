What is a Wet Room and Why You Need One

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The home decor industry doesn’t fail to surprise us with ever-changing and exciting new trends that cater to everyone’s individual preferences, that’s why luxurious designs now, are not far from your reach.

Wet rooms are some of the highly admired bathroom layouts these days, whether you’ve got a big bathroom or a smaller one, wet room designs won’t cost you an arm and a leg when you’re remodeling your bathing space. If you’re focusing on classy shower designs, you’ll find wet rooms topping the list.

The “open-plan” design of wet rooms gives it a more formal and neat appearance. They also make an ideal option for smaller bathrooms since they don’t have a clear distinction between the shower area and the rest of the space.

Now, to understand the specifications of this open bathroom design, let’s move on to the following sections that we have prepared for you.

What is a Wet Room and Why You Need It

What is it?

A wet room differs from our ‘traditional’ bathrooms in terms of design. It’s an entirely waterproof or tanked bathroom that has the shower area installed at the floor level. And since the shower area is leveled with the rest of the bathroom, it turns out to be ideal for family members with mobility issues. The design makes it effortless for the user to enter and exit out of this walk-in shower.

Most of these wet rooms are tiled from floor to ceiling to prevent issues related to water leakage. It also features “flush-drains” that complement the open-plan of the wet room, which doesn’t require a separate enclosure for having a walk-in shower. But some households prefer to opt for a glass screen to prevent water from splashing outside the shower area.

In the end, we believe having a wet room in your home marks an intelligent move as it helps in utilizing the space effectively. You can choose to have a wet room on the ground-floor as well as the upper floors of your home, irrespective of whether it has timber or concrete flooring.

And the best part of it is that wet rooms require less maintenance because the shower gets a better direction and drainage. So, you won’t have to scrub out the soap scum from the corners, which makes it a more hygienic option for any home.

Why people love wet rooms?

First and foremost, wet rooms are gaining more popularity because it takes up less space, which makes it suitable for smaller bathrooms. That means you don’t need to install a shower cubicle, that can otherwise restrict movement, especially in a limited space.

And they are also considered to be a more stylish variant when compared to the traditional shower area. So if you prefer a cool, contemporary design in your bathroom, this is a viable option.

Moreover, with wet rooms, you won’t face any lack of design options. This gives you the ability to create precisely what you have in mind. Additionally, many people like wet rooms because they are easier to clean when compared to other designs.

What are the different benefits of a wet room?

Here’s a list of the top 10 factors that are often highlighted when you consider installing a wet room for a better bathing experience!

Adds value to your property

Anything that looks good and requires less maintenance will add a significant worth to your property. When you get a new bathroom installed, it not only revamps the entire decor but also adds more value to your home. And a wet room is definitely a beautiful example of such a versatile and functional layout.

Stylish design

Wet rooms add a unique edge when it comes to design. And in recent times, there has been an increasing demand for open-plan living since it’s considered to be an ideal update from outdated designs. Additionally, it also creates an illusion of a larger space that reflects a sense of luxuriousness.

Suitable for all family members

Wet rooms have an ‘Inclusive Design,’ which means that they have been created in a way that makes it ideal for anyone to use them regardless of age or ability. In simple words, since the showering area of the wet room has been leveled with the bathroom floor, it allows for unrestricted movement.

Better design flexibility

Wet rooms are available in several different sizes and shapes that not only makes it versatile but also offer design flexibility. So, you can easily have it customized according to your design preferences and they also come within a cost-effective price range.

100% waterproof

Most wet rooms come with complete tiling that gives them a watertight boundary. This helps to prevent any water leakage from your shower area, which further prevents it from damaging the walls or flooring of the surrounding area.

Easy to maintain

Wet rooms come with clean, minimal lines and fewer things attached to its surface. This makes it easier for you to clean them which, undoubtedly, gives you a more luxurious bathing experience.

Takes up less space

When you have a completely waterproof shower area, it provides more space for you to enjoy your bath. And wet rooms are ideal for giving your bathroom a spacious look and feel, even if it is of limited dimensions. So when you’re removing a shower enclosure or old bath, you can maximize the space in the bathroom by replacing it with a wet room.

Wet rooms can be installed on any floor

You can install wet rooms on any type of floor since it fits seamlessly with most kinds of flooring materials. Whether it’s timber or concrete flooring, you can install wet rooms by taking appropriate measures such as the right drainage system and floor formers.

Affordable luxury

Although initial wet room designs were a bit expensive when they were first launched, recent models offer much more budget-friendly options.

Since these are available in a range of different designs, it’s easier to find a unit that suits your budget the best. And if you want to know more about wet room installation costs, you can look it up right here.

Offers extended warranty period

Wet rooms are generally available with considerable warranty periods, which ensure good value for the money you invest in them. But again the warranty period can differ from one brand to another.

What are the drawbacks?

Well! No matter how amazing a wet room seems to be, there are a few drawbacks that should be mentioned here. These require sealing and the bathroom furniture needs to be carefully selected if you’re going for such designs.

Even though natural stone tiles look beautiful in a bathroom, it’s a porous material that absorbs moisture. So it would be best if you got it resealed every few months to make it waterproof. This is precisely why you should opt for ceramic or similar materials, as they are less absorbent.

Also, if your bathroom is relatively small, then you should think carefully about the furniture that you plan to buy. Because the dampness in the bathroom can damage any object if they are kept in close contact with water. Thus you should ensure your accessories are kept at a significant distance from the shower.

Final words

By now, you must have got a clear picture of this open bathroom design. So, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to opt for this or not. If you decide to get a wet room, you should ensure that it slopes smoothly towards the drain and is functional enough to fit your needs.

With that being said, we are wrapping up this guide, and we hope it has helped you find what you’ve been looking for.

Till next time!

