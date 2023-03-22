7 Best Broan Range Hoods [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

While the process of cooking is fun, a lot of smoke and odor can be irritating and cause discomfort in the kitchen.

That is why you need a good ventilation system to deal with the excess odor. A good range hood will make the cooking process more comfortable and elevate the entire cooking experience.

Moving on, Broan is one of the top companies known for their different range hoods, and today we will take you through the best of their products. After a ton of in-depth research, we have finally come up with the top 7 hoods that work well for large and small kitchens.

We have also listed the pros and cons of each product for your benefit. That is followed by a buyer’s guide, which will further help you in making a choice.

The 7 Best Broan Range Hoods

To help you make an informed decision, here is the list of the 7 best Broan range hoods.

If you are looking for an affordable option that will ensure complete filtration, the NuTone 413023 Ductless Range Hood is perfect. It is a high-quality unit that will provide you with trouble-free service through the years. The air quality has become a lot better after we brought this into our house.

Why Did We Like It?

This product comes with a charcoal filter which can be replaced. And it is very helpful in capturing grease; you can then replace it to maintain efficiency. Although this is non-ducted, the filter makes it equally efficient, and you would not have any complaints at all.

Paired with it is incandescent lighting, which will make sure that you do not have to cook in the dark. This one comes with a protective lamp lens, and you can attach a 75-Watt bulb to it. The lens will distribute the light evenly over your entire cooktop.

Coming to the fan, we loved the fact that its speed could be adjusted according to our needs. There are 2 modes to shift between, and a rocker switch will help you do that easily.

Also, it is almost noiseless, and you will not have any issues with it. Someone sleeping in the next room will not be disturbed by its light sound.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that this product is not meant for professional use. While it takes care of grease and odor to an extent, it is not equipped to handle large amounts of fumes. So, we would not be suggesting this for a lot of cooking. Otherwise, it will work fine, and there’s nothing to stress about.

Pros Efficient charcoal filter removes odor and smoke

Beautiful black finish

Can be installed easily at home

Option to switch between 2 fan speeds Cons Not for professional use

Up next is a product that offers 4-way convertibility, and this makes it stand out. The NuTone F403004 Insert Convertible Range Hood is known to be a versatile option that will take care of all the smoke in your kitchen, leaving you with a fresh-smelling home.

Why Did We Like It?

The product comes with 4-way convertibility, which means that you will be able to use it in any way. This includes using it in horizontal and vertical 3.25 x 10-inch ducted, non-ducted, or 7″ round vertical ducted opening forms.

Coming to user-friendliness, the filter that this product has can be used with a dishwasher, and you do not have to wash it by hand. This will save a lot of time and effort in the process.

Further, the noise level is completely under control as the motor is well-lubricated. A lubricated device makes a very little sound and is also easy to maintain. We have been using it for months now, and the efficiency remains the same. There is no fume or odor detected in the kitchen when it is turned on.

Also, like the previous device, this one comes with a protective lamp lens that diffuses the light and allows it to spread all over the stove.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found the installation process to be very time-consuming and slightly tricky. Initially, we were unable to do it by ourselves, but then on calling up the brand’s customer care, they helped us through the process. Once it was set up, there were no other issues to deal with.

Pros Lamp lens for efficient light distribution

Comes with a damper and aluminum filter

Sports 4-way convertibility

Removes smoke and odor quickly Cons Installation process is time-consuming

One of our top suggestions involves a durable and effective device that will look after your kitchen needs and clean the air. The NuTone 423001 is another noteworthy option from the house of Broan, and it works at 190 CFM. This will take care of all your large-scale cooking needs.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this one comes with an aluminum mesh filter that is dishwasher safe and can be used again after cleaning. You will not have to scrub it by yourself, and that saves a lot of effort.

Also, like its peers, this one comes with incandescent lighting with a protective lamp lens. The light is diffused across the surface, providing you with enough illumination to cook at night. You can attach a bulb up to 75 watts, and that will work well. We will suggest going for a 60-75 watts bulb and not lower than that for proper illumination.

Further, there are 2 speeds of the fan that you can shift between, and they can be used according to the meal that you are cooking. If there is a lot of smoke, go for the higher speed, and that should remove all the odor and smoke within minutes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue with this product is that it can be pretty loud in a quiet place. There seems to be metal-to-metal contact in the fan compartment, and that makes the sound. Now, if you are an expert with items like this, you can put 2 rubber strips in the compartment to dampen the contact. That could solve your problem to some extent.

Pros Mesh filter is dishwasher-safe

2-speed fan

Lamp lens for even light distribution

Known to be durable Cons Can be loud

If you want an option that can be installed as 7 inches round ducted, then the NuTone 423004 Under Cabinet Range Hood will be perfect. This is beautiful to look at, and the steel silver color will fit into any kitchen easily. The ambiance has improved a lot since we installed this in the kitchen.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the combination of overhead light and an exhaust fan that this product offers. It is an excellent and versatile addition to the kitchen space and will provide you with ample illumination.

We did not need any external source of light at night, thanks to this. And the lamp lens diffuses the light while spreading it evenly all around.

Now coming to cleaning, like most of its peers, this one is made for easy cleaning as you can clean the aluminum mesh filter in a dishwasher. Other than this, wipe the surface every few months to clean the layer of grease on its outside surface. It is easy and will not take you long.

Adding to the convenience, this is ADA-compliant and can be used in most places easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You will have to purchase a damper separately as it does not come with the pack. Now this device in itself is not very expensive, but purchasing the damper will add to the cost. Make a note of the total expenditure before proceeding with your purchase.

Pros Lightweight at 16 ounces

Dishwasher safe mesh filter

ADA compliant

Features 2-speed fan Cons No damper provided

Up next is a beautiful product that will fit spaces with white decor. The NuTone 403001 Convertible Range Hood looks beautiful and is available in a white shade that will help in building the ambiance. It is a perfect fit for white, silver, and pastel-shaded interiors. Read on to know about its other bells and whistles.

Why Did We Like It?

While it can be fitted in the kitchen as a 3 ¼ x 10 inches ducted opening, it will duct either horizontally or vertically. Once you have it in place, it can easily get rid of polluted air and ensure that all the odor and smoke inside is quickly pushed outdoors.

Now a major problem with this smoke and humidity in a house is that they affect furniture and the rest of the kitchen appliances. But this product works at 160 CFM and will ensure that all the kitchen appliances and furniture stay clean and stain-free while you experiment with cooking.

To add on, the fan with 2 speeds will take care of the process by constantly pulling all odor. Adjust it depending on your needs, and that should do the job well. This is very simple to handle, and you will find a rocker switch that will help you toggle between the options.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you have been assembling and installing range hoods before, then you will be able to do it easily. But if that’s not the case, then you might find the process to be tricky. We took some time to do it and had to watch a few Youtube videos to understand the process well.

Pros Aluminum dishwasher-safe filter

Protective lamp lens

2-speed fan

Provides trouble-free service Cons Installation process is tricky

Known for its quiet and efficient performance, the NuTone 403004 Convertible is one of our top recommendations in this list. It has no sharp edges and comes with a beautiful stainless steel body. We found this to be a cost-effective and basic option that will remove smoke and grease easily.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking to upgrade your kitchen with a good ventilation system, then this will be a great choice. It works at 6.5 sones and 160 CFM and will easily fit under cabinets. The air quality has vastly improved inside the house, thanks to this.

Secondly, the product is known to remove grease and polluted air from the house efficiently. It is very quick at it, and you just have to wash the aluminum mesh filter to maintain its efficiency.

A dishwasher will do the job for you, and we would suggest doing this every 2 weeks. But it also depends on the amount of cooking that you do.

Moving on to the safety features, this one is HVI-2100 certified and UL listed, and that makes it very safe to use. Do not worry at all about the chimney causing any issues as it is known to be durable too.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have no complaints about the product in general, but the packaging can be improved a lot. It arrived in a box with no extra shipping materials on the sides, and the box was slightly damaged. There were a few scratch marks on the body, too, but since it worked well, we did not raise a complaint.

Pros 2-speed fan

Captures grease easily

Lightweight at 112 pounds

Sufficient lighting Cons Packaging was inefficient

Does your house have a very contemporary or minimalist interior? Then the NuTone BCSD130SS Glacier Range Hood is an excellent option that will add to the minimalist and contemporary décor. It is white, and the buttons are hidden to provide a clean look.

Why Did We Like It?

The feature that stands out here is its efficient lighting. Its 2-level halogen bulbs provide ample light, and you can easily see the entire cooking area. In fact, the light floods the cooking area, so if you are into making cooking videos, this one is a perfect choice.

Secondly, it works at 250 CFM and is very effective in driving out smoke and odor. The product looks slim and compact but is extremely efficient in dealing with heavy cooking. We have been using it for a few months now, and there have been no issues with it.

Also, it is equipped with dua-mesh filters that are dishwasher-safe and can be cleaned easily. The dual filter enables the machine to soak up more grease leaving your kitchen furniture clean and free from oil stains.

Lastly, it is super quiet and will not cause any disturbance to anyone. You can cook at night too and bring out the hidden chef in you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since it has a smooth and white surface, it is prone to catching stains that are visible. This will not be a problem in general, but it might look bad. So, we would suggest wiping the surface every once in a while to prevent stains from forming.

Pros Sports a contemporary design

Space for 2-level halogen bulbs

Dual-aluminum filters

Hidden on/off switches to maintain a clean look Cons Body catches stains

Buying Guide For The Best Broan Range Hood

In order to make the most informed decision when selecting a range hood, it is important to consider all of the factors that will affect its performance.

Broan range hoods come in a variety of styles and configurations, from under-cabinet and wall-mounted models to ductless and ducted hoods with powerful ventilation systems.

Understanding what features make the best range hood for your kitchen is essential to ensuring that your home is properly ventilated, odor-free, and safe. This article will explore what features to look for when choosing a Broan range hood, so you can make the best decision for your home kitchen.

Noise



When shopping for the best range hood it is important to consider how loud it will be in operation. The noise level of a range hood is typically measured in sones – the higher the number of sones, the louder the noise level will be.

Broan offers both quiet and powerful options when it comes to range hoods; some models even come with sound-dampening technology to reduce noise levels while still providing effective ventilation.

Light



Range hoods also come with lighting options that can add practicality as well as ambiance to your kitchen. LED lights are energy efficient and typically provide bright yet warm illumination.

Additionally, some models offer wireless remote control so you can easily adjust the lighting from anywhere in your kitchen.

Fan Speed



A powerful motor is essential for efficient ventilation when cooking on gas stoves or gas ranges; this helps remove cooking odors from your home quickly and effectively.

Many Broan range hoods come with adjustable fan speeds that allow home cooks to customize their fan speed according to their needs; higher CFM(cubic feet per minute) means more air circulation in fewer minutes, while lower CFM may provide sufficient ventilation without being too loud or intrusive.



Filter Type



When shopping for a new oven exhaust system there are two main types of filters: ducted (which requires an external vent) and ductless (which does not).

A ducted system utilizes a carbon filter that captures cooking grease particles as they pass through before being expelled outside through an external vent; this makes it easier to maintain since grease buildup will be minimal inside your home.

For kitchens without an external vent option, there are also compatible charcoal filters available which recirculate air back into your kitchen after reconditioning it via an internal filter system– these are ideal for apartments or other homes without exterior vents since they won’t require any additional installation work or cost extra money on top of purchasing the unit itself.

Vent Type



Depending on what type of setup you have in mind (ductless vs ducted), you may need either an under-cabinet style exhaust system or one that hangs from above such as wall mount vent hoods– both provide effective ventilation but one may work better than another depending on space constraints within your kitchen layout.

Additionally, some models offer convertible installation options which allow them to either be mounted above cooktop surfaces like traditional oven exhaust systems or hung below counters like under cabinet units– this versatility makes them great options for any type of kitchen layout.

Material & Aesthetic



Range hoods come in many different shapes, sizes, and materials such as stainless steel or black powder-coated finishes; they can also match other appliances like refrigerators/dishwashers if desired.

Depending on what aesthetic you’re going for inside your kitchen space, you should look at each unit closely before making any final decisions– stainless steel may be sleek but powder-coated units offer subtle elegance while still providing effective ventilation.

Cleaning

Range hoods should always remain clean since they help eliminate cooking odors – regular maintenance should include wiping down interior surfaces after cooking sessions using warm water; depending on how often you use them you may want to invest in getting professional cleaners every few months just ensure optimal performance at all times.

Additionally, look at replacing filters regularly according to usage patterns – doing so prevents dirt build-up from occurring over time which could cause malfunctioning eventually leading to costly repairs down line.

Additional Features

Some high-end models come packed with additional features such as timer functions which makes it easy for busy cooks who need to set their units to run certain periods of duration – a great option for those running tight schedules during work weekdays etcetera.

Other bonuses include elements like halogen lights/remote controls/stainless steel baffles etcetera… this help elevate the standard aesthetic feel creating a perfect balance between modern convenience & classic design touchpoints.

Installation

Installation isn’t usually difficult however instructions should always be read prior to beginning the process – most importantly check local regulations regarding venting requirements making sure install conforms to local regulations and guidelines set forth by the municipality.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best way to clean range hood filters? The best method for cleaning range hood filters is to soak them in warm, soapy water and then use a non-abrasive brush to remove any built-up dirt and grease. After cleaning, rinse the filter with warm water and allow it to dry completely before reinstalling. How can I determine the correct size for a range hood? When selecting a range hood, it’s important to consider the size of your stovetop or cooktop. Generally, you will want a range hood that is at least as wide as your cooktop or stovetop and extends at least 3 inches beyond either side of it. Additionally, you should also consider the height of your ceiling when selecting a range hood to ensure that it fits in your space. Which size range hood should I purchase? The type of range hood that you should purchase depends on the size of your cooktop or stovetop, as well as the height of your ceiling. Generally, you will want a range hood that is at least as wide as your cooktop or stovetop and extends at least 3 inches beyond either side of it. Additionally, make sure that the height of your chosen model fits within your ceiling clearance requirements.

Conclusion

By now, you have realized that Broan manufactures a vast range of ventilation systems, and there are options for every kind of use. We have tried to create this list by including options for everybody, and you need to remember that a choice has to be made based on your requirements.

Now before we take your leave, let us take you through some of our favorites. The NuTone 413023 Ductless Range Hood is one of our topmost choices for its affordably and wide range of features. But if you are looking for 4-way convertibility, then the NuTone F403004 Insert Convertible Range Hood is a great choice.

Lastly, when it comes to durability, the NuTone 423001 stands out for sure. With this, we have come to the end of our guide. Let us know which one you like the most in the comment section below.

